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The Best Chuck Norris Memes Resurface As Fans Pay Loving Tribute To The Late Icon
Close-up of a Chuck Norris meme highlighting iconic humor in the best Chuck Norris memes as fans pay tribute.
Celebrities, Entertainment

The Best Chuck Norris Memes Resurface As Fans Pay Loving Tribute To The Late Icon

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Shortly after news broke of the passing of legendary actor Chuck Norris on March 19, the internet reacted by reviving the infamous “Chuck Norris facts.”

For years, these jokes dominated early internet forums and social media, portraying the action star as a superhuman force capable of impossible feats.

Now, as fans mourn his loss, those classic one-liners are resurfacing once again.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Following the passing of Chuck Norris, fans worldwide flooded social media with "Chuck Norris Facts."
    • Classic memes resurfaced, including favorites like, “Chuck Norris doesn’t sleep — he waits.”
    • Unlike many stars, Norris famously loved the jokes.

    Chuck Norris’ fans revisited the iconic “Chuck Norris facts” that defined early internet humor

    Chuck Norris smiling at an event, wearing a tan suit jacket and black shirt, inspiring popular memes tribute.

    Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    Before memes existed in their modern form, Norris was already a household name through his action films and television roles. However, in the mid-2000s, the internet bestowed upon him a completely new kind of fame.

    Around 2005, users on message boards began sharing exaggerated one-liners about the actor’s legendary toughness. These became known as “Chuck Norris facts”, a meme format built entirely around absurd hyperbole.

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    Today, social media is once again being bombarded with classics. Some of the most widely shared ones are-

    Man wearing a black shirt with a humorous Chuck Norris Christmas design standing outdoors among trees.

    Image credits: chucknorris

    “When Chuck Norris does a push-up, he stays still, and the Earth moves.”

    “Chuck Norris didn’t d*e. He just ghosted the whole planet. Now we’re all left on read by the legend.”

    “Chuck Norris doesn’t sleep — he waits.”

    “Chuck Norris kicked the world once. It hasn’t stopped spinning.”

    “Death once had a near-Chuck Norris experience.”

    The Chuck Norris memes phenomenon became so popular that it even has its own Wikipedia page

    Tweet showing a fan’s heartfelt message among the best Chuck Norris memes paying tribute to the late icon.

    Image credits: Ember_RC

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    Tweet praising Chuck Norris as a legend, inspiring memes resurging as fans pay loving tribute to the late icon.

    Image credits: KhutsoMatjee

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    The trend’s popularity exploded when a random fact generator, created by internet user Ian Spector, pushed it into viral territory.

    The generator produced endless one-liners about Norris’ supposed supernatural abilities, quickly spreading across early social media platforms and forums.

    Eventually, the meme format became so well-known that it was granted its own Wikipedia page, cementing the jokes as a foundational internet phenomenon.

    “When Chuck Norris does a push-up, he’s pushing the Earth down.”

    Chuck Norris meme showing him pushing the earth down instead of lifting himself during a push-up exercise.

    Image credits: SomeRocketGuy01

    “Chuck Norris didn’t die… He just ghosted the whole planet.”

    Chuck Norris meme showing a close-up of him wearing a cowboy hat with text paying tribute to the late icon.

    Image credits: NuBeeLuna

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    Tweet featuring a Chuck Norris meme about police rights, highlighting popular Chuck Norris memes and fan tributes.

    Image credits: monlanc

    Following his passing, fans shared their favorite Norris memes. “Chuck Norris could stop a chainsaw with his bare hands. May his memes live forever!” said one user.

    “Chuck Norris once passed six kidney stones. Thanos heard about it, collected them, and called them the Infinity Stones,” wrote another.

    Unlike many celebrities who might have been annoyed, Norris himself embraced the jokes and laughed at them

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    Tweet displaying a Chuck Norris meme about water, highlighting the best Chuck Norris memes shared by fans in tribute.

    Image credits: caajk

    “Chuck Norris doesn’t sleep — he waits.”

    Chuck Norris meme showing him with beard and sleeveless shirt, captioned with a humorous quote about waiting instead of sleeping.

    Image credits: Pinterest

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    Over the years, Norris openly acknowledged the memes and admitted that he enjoyed them.

    “I get asked a lot if I like the ‘Chuck Norris Facts’ that circulate. The answer is yes,” Norris once wrote in a 2023 Facebook post.

    “My wife Gena and I really enjoy them,” he added.

    The jokes became so embedded in pop culture that they even made their way into his films.

    “Chuck Norris kicked the world once. It hasn’t stopped spinning.”

    Chuck Norris meme with muscular pose and text about his legendary power featured in best Chuck Norris memes.

    Image credits: ElTuiteroDamm

    Tweet by Aristotle replying to @GigaBasedDad with a Chuck Norris meme saying he once trained the Hulk.

    Image credits: NicomachiFilius

    In the 2012 action movie The Expendables 2, Norris’ character humorously referenced one of the famous memes, which read, “Chuck Norris was once bitten by a king cobra. After five days of agonizing pain, the cobra d*ed.”

    The actor later published The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book, which featured some of his favorite jokes along with stories from his life.

    Not only his fans, but even celebrities also enjoyed and shared the meme over the years

    Tweet from Horst Horst with a Chuck Norris meme joking about his legendary toughness as fans share the best Chuck Norris memes.

    Image credits: HorstHorst3

    “Death once had a near-Chuck Norris experience.”

    Chuck Norris meme with text about death having a near-Chuck Norris experience, highlighting the best Chuck Norris memes.

    Image credits: StonedApe

    Back in 2011, pop star Justin Bieber famously shared several of the actor’s jokes on X, helping introduce the meme to a younger generation of fans.

    Some of the memes Bieber shared included, “The reason it rains is Chuck Norris scared the clouds, and they wet themselves.”

    “Chuck Norris once had a heart attack. His heart loss.”

    “Chuck Norris can’t play the game. Sorry. He’s physically incapable of being sorry.”

    Screenshot of social media posts sharing the best Chuck Norris memes as fans pay tribute to the late icon.

    Image credits: JAILEYSWRLD

    Image credits: JAILEYSWRLD

    Image credits: JAILEYSWRLD

    Beyond his longtime fans, the memes served as the first introduction to the actor for many. As one online fan recently put it, “The OG memes, RIP Chuck Norris,” while another added, “Heaven’s security team just got an upgrade. May his meme live forever!”

    The renewed wave of memes comes after Norris’ family confirmed the actor’s passing at the age of 86. According to reports, Norris was hospitalized in Hawaii following a medical emergency shortly before his demise.

    Just days earlier, he had celebrated his birthday by posting a video of himself sparring with a trainer, joking in the caption, “I don’t age. I level up.”

    Tweet text showing a Chuck Norris meme joking about missed calls from Chuck Norris, highlighting popular Chuck Norris memes.

    Image credits: BasedNVHQ

    When Chuck Norris slices onions, the onions cry

    Chuck Norris meme with text about slicing onions and onions crying, celebrating the best Chuck Norris memes.

    Image credits: PostsNoContext

    “Chuck Norris once won a underwater breathing context against a fish”

    Chuck Norris meme showing him shirtless with text about winning an underwater breathing contest against a fish.

    Image credits: PostsNoContext

    Tweet from Spock’s Love Child replying to FightWithMemes about Chuck Norris memes and fans paying tribute.

    Image credits: vulcanmindtrap

    Tweet by Rippa Da Kid stating Chuck Norris came for death, showcasing popular Chuck Norris memes as fans pay tribute.

    Image credits: RippaDaKid_

    When ghost dials Chuck Norris…ghost fears him

    Horror character interacts with Chuck Norris meme in a humorous tribute featuring text and a phone call.

    Image credits: PostsNoContext

    “When I was your age, I was already twelve”

    Chuck Norris meme showing a cowboy talking to a child in hats with humorous age comparison text.

    Image credits: DrEliDavid

    Tweet screenshot showing a Chuck Norris meme humorously stating he haunts Freddy Krueger’s dreams.

    Image credits: BJ97879651

    Tweet from Tyler Allen humorously referencing Chuck Norris in a viral meme as fans share the best Chuck Norris memes.

    Image credits: tyler1allen

    “Chuck Norris was here… and he chose scissors”

    Split rock against a blue sky with text referencing Chuck Norris memes as fans pay tribute to the late icon.

    Image credits: JLaughinghyena

    “Chuck Norris once passed six kidney stones. Thanos heard about it, collected them, and called them the Infinity Stones.”

    Chuck Norris memes with Thanos and Infinity Stones joke highlight the best chuck norris memes fans love.

    Image credits: PlanetOfMemes

    “Hello Chuck, can I ask you a question?”

    Chuck Norris typing by an old computer displaying a ChatGPT message, featured in popular Chuck Norris memes.

    Image credits: MagneticNorse

    “Chuck Norris doesn’t need a GPS. He decides where he is”

    Chuck Norris meme showing him in a cowboy hat with text about not needing a GPS, highlighting best Chuck Norris memes.

    Image credits: FightWithMemes

    “How many push-ups can you do?” “All of them.”

    Sylvester Stallone and Chuck Norris meme with push-ups joke, highlighting the best Chuck Norris memes fans love.

    Image credits: Onyirofe_

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    Samridhi Goel

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