“Why Are They Afraid To Cast Ugly People?”: Casting Of The Beatles Biopic Sparks Mixed Reactions
"Why Are They Afraid To Cast Ugly People?": Casting Of The Beatles Biopic Sparks Mixed Reactions

The cast of Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics has officially been announced, and fans have expressed doubts about the actors chosen to portray the legendary British musicians.

Star of Gladiator II Paul Mescal will take on the role of Paul McCartney, while Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson will portray John Lennon. Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr, and Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn will be George Harrison.

Highlights
  • The casting of the official Beatles biopics has been announced after months of speculation.
  • Paul Mescal will star as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Joseph Quinn will be George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr.
  • The casting divided opinions, with many fans arguing they wished to see lesser-known actors playing the rock musicians.

Each of the four biopics will be told from the perspective of a different band member. They are all set to be released in April 2028, in what director Sam Mendes has called the “first binge-able theatrical experience.”

    The casting of the upcoming Beatles biopics has sparked mixed reactions, with some complaining that the actors don’t resemble the rock musicians
    Casting announcement for The Beatles biopic, featuring actors on stage with projected images of their roles.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

    It is unclear whether the films will be released simultaneously or spaced a week apart.

    “I’ve been trying to make a story about The Beatles for years,” the acclaimed filmmaker said.

    Mendes didn’t want to make a mini-series and he worried that “the story was too huge to fit into a single movie,” so he decided on a multi-part project, officially titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

    Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will portray John Lennon,  Joseph Quinn will be George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan will take on the role of Ringo Starr

    The Beatles posed together, smiling in classic suits, related to casting controversy.

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

    However, many Beatles fans have criticized the casting, arguing that the actors bear little to no resemblance to the iconic musicians.

    “No this is an April’s fools joke,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

    “So they just want to use some hot boys instead of actors that look similar,” another complained.

    “The only one that looks remotely similar is Barry; everyone else I don’t see it,” a third noted, while a fourth asked, “Why are they afraid to cast ugly people?”

    Others defended the choices, arguing that talent matters more than physical appearance in creating a quality biopic

    Young man in a black shirt outdoors, amid casting discussions for the Beatles biopic.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Actor in a dimly lit scene, representing casting choices in Beatles biopic debate.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Neil Sayer's comment on The Beatles biopic casting: "Their relatives should sue.

    Comment questioning casting choices in Beatles biopic, focusing on acting and mannerisms over appearance.

    Comment on Beatles biopic casting, questioning choice of actors' resemblance.
    Meanwhile, others took issue with the decision to cast well-known actors instead of bringing new faces to the big screen to play the Fab Four.

    “Why do they not cast unknown people for biopics to launch new careers like what used to be done? We’re tired of seeing the same actors on our screens.”

    Another person quipped: “Somewhere out there, Timothée Chalamet is brushing up his Liverpool accent just in case.”

    The project will consist of four films, each focused on one band member

    Man in formal attire sitting outdoors, raising questions about casting choices in Beatles biopic.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    However, another group defended the casting, arguing that people shouldn’t judge until they see the actors’ full hair and makeup transformation and that a convincing performance matters more than appearance.

    “They haven’t been transformed into character yet people, why such a bad vibe?” one commented, while another added, “Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney is actually perfect.”

    The four-part project marks the first time Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

    A man in ornate costume looks ahead, illustrating casting choices in Beatles biopic discussions.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Comment expressing mixed reactions to Beatles biopic casting, questioning concerns over actor resemblance and appearance.

    Christopher Swift's reaction to the Beatles biopic cast, expressing awe.

    Comment praising the Beatles biopic cast with positive fan reaction.

    Mendes, the Oscar-winning director behind American Beauty and Skyfall, made a surprise appearance on stage with the cast at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday night (March 31).

    He said The Beatles “redefined the culture and stayed with you for a lifetime,” calling them “the most significant band of all time.”

    Mendes will also produce the films under his Neal Street Productions company.

    “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply,” he continued.

    “There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation. I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that.”

    The four films will be released in April 2028 in what director Sam Mendes called the “first binge-able theatrical experience”

    Actors posing for a Beatles biopic casting, sparking mixed reactions among fans.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

    Part of the announcement did not come as a surprise to loyal fans of the band. Last year, Gladiator IIdirector Ridley Scott accidentally confirmed the rumor that Paul Mescal would play one of the Beatles.

    Asked if Paul would appear in his next film, post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars, the director replied: “Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go.”

    Later, the 29-year-old actor said the role “would be a dream come true.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Sony Pictures (@sonypictures)

    Ringo Starr previously suggested that Barry Keoghan had been cast to play him, saying: “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”

    About 18 biopics have been made about The Beatles, the most acclaimed of which are 1994’s Backbeat about original bass guitarist Stuart Sutcliffe, and 2009’s Nowhere Boy, which focuses on John Lennon’s childhood.

    The rock group, regarded as the most influential band in Western popular music and a key part of the development of 1960s counterculture, formed in 1960 and broke up in 1970.

    “Giving unknown actors a chance has truly become a lost art,” one fan wrote

    Twitter user reacting to Beatles biopic casting with mixed reactions.

    Image credits: baldianass

    Tweet questioning if the Beatles biopic casting was fan cast.

    Image credits: Roguequick

    Tweet criticizing Beatles biopic casting, expressing dissatisfaction and shock.

    Image credits: xAtomicGirl

    Tweet criticizing the casting choices for The Beatles biopic, highlighting lack of diversity.

    Image credits: coag200

    Tweet criticizing casting choices for Beatles biopic, questioning Hollywood's actor selection.

    Image credits: scoobywizards

    Tweet comment about Beatles biopic casting, expressing mixed reactions.

    Image credits: ashleim1chelle

    Tweet expressing mixed reactions about the Beatles biopic casting, noting similarity to "Barry.

    Image credits: doofinc_

    Tweet critiques Beatles biopic casting, requesting thorough makeup work.

    Image credits: M0SD3V

    Tweet criticizing Beatles biopic casting for lack of resemblance to actual people.

    Image credits: BartonBella1

    Tweet questioning casting choices in Beatles biopic, highlighting desire for new actors in films.

    Image credits: gagas

    Tweet criticizing Beatles biopic casting for focusing on looks over similarity.

    Image credits: Angelica_Reed1

    Tweet questioning Beatles biopic casting choices.

    Image credits: ibs0012

    Tweet discussing casting and appearance choices in a Beatles biopic.

    Image credits: Colonel_Smiles

    Tweet questioning the casting choices for the Beatles biopic with a focus on appearance.

    Image credits: mimiy4444

    Tweet criticizing Beatles biopic casting, featuring a heartbroken emoji.

    Image credits: pawsomesweets

    A tweet commenting on casting choices for the Beatles biopic, sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: TheArtfulMan1

    Tweet reacting to Beatles biopic casting, expressing concern over actor resemblance.

    Image credits: positionsmafiaa

    Tweet expressing concern over casting choices in Beatles biopic, suggesting famous actors shouldn't be in biopics.

    Image credits: bigarms4me

    Tweet discussing casting choices and giving unknown actors a chance in the Beatles biopic.

    Image credits: ashleim1chelle

    Tweet criticizing casting choices for Beatles biopic, mentioning incorrect heights.

    Image credits: Sicilian1926

    People Also Ask

    • Where did the name “The Beatles” come from?

      Original bass guitarist Stuart Sutcliffe suggested the band name “The Beetles,” as he and John Lennon both liked Buddy Holly’s band, The Crickets. Lennon then suggested changing it to “The Beatles” to incorporate the word "beat" and create a double meaning.

    • What films has Sam Mendes directed?

      British director Sam Mendes has directed American Beauty, which earned him an Academy Award, Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, the war epic 1917, and the romantic drama Empire of Light.
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

