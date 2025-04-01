“Why Are They Afraid To Cast Ugly People?”: Casting Of The Beatles Biopic Sparks Mixed Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast of Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics has officially been announced, and fans have expressed doubts about the actors chosen to portray the legendary British musicians.

Star of Gladiator II Paul Mescal will take on the role of Paul McCartney, while Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson will portray John Lennon. Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr, and Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn will be George Harrison.

Each of the four biopics will be told from the perspective of a different band member. They are all set to be released in April 2028, in what director Sam Mendes has called the “first binge-able theatrical experience.”

It is unclear whether the films will be released simultaneously or spaced a week apart.

“I’ve been trying to make a story about The Beatles for years,” the acclaimed filmmaker said.

Mendes didn’t want to make a mini-series and he worried that “the story was too huge to fit into a single movie,” so he decided on a multi-part project, officially titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will portray John Lennon, Joseph Quinn will be George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan will take on the role of Ringo Starr

However, many Beatles fans have criticized the casting, arguing that the actors bear little to no resemblance to the iconic musicians.

“No this is an April’s fools joke,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“So they just want to use some hot boys instead of actors that look similar,” another complained.

“The only one that looks remotely similar is Barry; everyone else I don’t see it,” a third noted, while a fourth asked, “Why are they afraid to cast ugly people?”

Others defended the choices, arguing that talent matters more than physical appearance in creating a quality biopic

“Why do they not cast unknown people for biopics to launch new careers like what used to be done? We’re tired of seeing the same actors on our screens.”

Another person quipped: “Somewhere out there, Timothée Chalamet is brushing up his Liverpool accent just in case.”

The project will consist of four films, each focused on one band member

However, another group defended the casting, arguing that people shouldn’t judge until they see the actors’ full hair and makeup transformation and that a convincing performance matters more than appearance.

“They haven’t been transformed into character yet people, why such a bad vibe?” one commented, while another added, “Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney is actually perfect.”

The four-part project marks the first time Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Mendes, the Oscar-winning director behind American Beauty and Skyfall, made a surprise appearance on stage with the cast at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday night (March 31).

He said The Beatles “redefined the culture and stayed with you for a lifetime,” calling them “the most significant band of all time.”

Mendes will also produce the films under his Neal Street Productions company.

“Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply,” he continued.

“There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation. I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that.”

The four films will be released in April 2028 in what director Sam Mendes called the “first binge-able theatrical experience”

Part of the announcement did not come as a surprise to loyal fans of the band. Last year, Gladiator IIdirector Ridley Scott accidentally confirmed the rumor that Paul Mescal would play one of the Beatles.

Asked if Paul would appear in his next film, post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars, the director replied: “Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go.”

Later, the 29-year-old actor said the role “would be a dream come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures (@sonypictures)

Ringo Starr previously suggested that Barry Keoghan had been cast to play him, saying: “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”

About 18 biopics have been made about The Beatles, the most acclaimed of which are 1994’s Backbeat about original bass guitarist Stuart Sutcliffe, and 2009’s Nowhere Boy, which focuses on John Lennon’s childhood.

The rock group, regarded as the most influential band in Western popular music and a key part of the development of 1960s counterculture, formed in 1960 and broke up in 1970.

“Giving unknown actors a chance has truly become a lost art,” one fan wrote

People Also Ask Where did the name “The Beatles” come from? Original bass guitarist Stuart Sutcliffe suggested the band name “The Beetles,” as he and John Lennon both liked Buddy Holly’s band, The Crickets. Lennon then suggested changing it to “The Beatles” to incorporate the word "beat" and create a double meaning.

What films has Sam Mendes directed? British director Sam Mendes has directed American Beauty, which earned him an Academy Award, Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, the war epic 1917, and the romantic drama Empire of Light.