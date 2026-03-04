ADVERTISEMENT

In Civilization, Damien Aubin turns his camera toward places designed on a scale that dwarfs the human body — vast industrial complexes, endless corridors, monumental grids of concrete and steel. These are not landscapes shaped by nature, but by ambition.

And yet, there are no people.

Aubin captures what remains when activity fades. Conveyor belts stay aligned. Towers stand firm. Architecture continues to impose its logic, whether fully operational or long abandoned. The absence of the human figure doesn’t weaken these spaces — it makes their authority even clearer.

