In Civilization, Damien Aubin turns his camera toward places designed on a scale that dwarfs the human body — vast industrial complexes, endless corridors, monumental grids of concrete and steel. These are not landscapes shaped by nature, but by ambition.

And yet, there are no people.

Aubin captures what remains when activity fades. Conveyor belts stay aligned. Towers stand firm. Architecture continues to impose its logic, whether fully operational or long abandoned. The absence of the human figure doesn’t weaken these spaces — it makes their authority even clearer.

#1

Diorama, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Diorama, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

There’s no romantic ruin or dramatic collapse here. Instead, we see something quieter: inertia. Systems that persist beyond their moment of use.

The images are both mesmerizing and slightly unsettling. The scale is impressive, almost beautiful — yet strangely indifferent to us.

Rather than documenting the fall of civilization, Aubin photographs its afterglow: structures that endure, with or without their makers.
    #2

    Cable Car, Hong Kong

    Cable Car, Hong Kong

    #3

    Urban Complex, Dubai

    Urban Complex, Dubai

    #4

    Skyline, Abu Dhabi

    Skyline, Abu Dhabi

    #5

    Skyline, Chicago

    Skyline, Chicago

    #6

    Residential Towers, Yanjing, China

    Residential Towers, Yanjing, China

    #7

    Aircraft, United Arab Emirates

    Aircraft, United Arab Emirates

    #8

    Glacier Cover, Switzerland

    Glacier Cover, Switzerland

    #9

    Radio Telescope, Armenia

    Radio Telescope, Armenia

    #10

    Shelter, Hong Kong

    Shelter, Hong Kong

    #11

    Leisure Complex, Loudi, China

    Leisure Complex, Loudi, China

    #12

    Monument, Bulgaria

    Monument, Bulgaria

    #13

    Playground, Chicago

    Playground, Chicago

    #14

    Residential District, Chongqing, China

    Residential District, Chongqing, China

    #15

    Theatre, Gary, Indiana

    Theatre, Gary, Indiana

    #16

    Artificial Harbour, Normandy, France

    Artificial Harbour, Normandy, France

    #17

    Geothermal Greenhouse, Iceland

    Geothermal Greenhouse, Iceland

    #18

    Housing Complex, London

    Housing Complex, London

    #19

    Memorial, Bulgaria

    Memorial, Bulgaria

    #20

    Panel Block, Kazanlak, Bulgaria

    Panel Block, Kazanlak, Bulgaria

