Here are the stories from people who shared their Thanksgiving woes after one netizen asked, "What ruined your Thanksgiving this year?" Perhaps some of the answers will help you put your own plans in perspective or feel relatable if you find yourself in a similar situation this year.

In 2023, the American Psychological Association reported that 41% of Americans feel their stress levels increase during the holiday season from November to January. Many things can stop us from enjoying Thanksgiving: from unexpected hospital visits, conflicts with family members , or having to spend the weekend alone.

Thanksgiving is one of, if not the biggest American holidays. Last year, the Pew Research Center found that 91% of Americans celebrate Thanksgiving. And while the day (or the entire weekend) is supposed to be about feeling thankful for the people we care about most, the meaning of the holiday might get lost in all the stress and anxiety.

#1 Went to go pick up grandma from her dementia care home today, as soon as I pulled in she called and said she wasn’t feeling well. I ended up sitting with her for an hour catching up. When it got dark and I had to go she begged me to stay and gave me some food. I wanted to cry, she was asking me all these things about my life I couldn’t give her the answers to, I miss when she was a part of my life and not away spending her last days isolated. It’s horrible to have to go through.



Independent_wishbone:



Dementia is the worst. It's like you lose your loved one, but they're right there.

#2 A bunch of people who wouldn't get out of my kitchen. Because I'm a guy all the old women think I can't do anything. Well, meemaw, we still got three pounds of your dry potatoes but nothing I made has leftovers.

#3 Tooth infection that spread. Went to dentist yesterday to get antibiotics and it ballooned across my face overnight. So here I am, sitting in ER triage with a 101.3 fever and a face that hurts like hell.

#4 A severe ulcerative colitis flare that landed me in the hospital two days ago. I’m still here, and tonight’s thanksgiving feast: 1 gallon of colonoscopy prep 🤢



Edit- thanks for all the good wishes! You’re all keeping me company while I sit on the toilet for the next several hours.

#5 My dog suddenly had a stroke last night, after spending 1 hour finding an emergency vet that was open and another hour speeding there, my dog passed away at 1:50am right as we were about to carry her to the exam room. She was perfectly fine just 6 hours before.

#6 My 4 yo being hospitalized with rsv, the flu and pneumonia. Been here since Tuesday with no sign of leaving. Whole pediatric ward is full. These poor babies.

#7 Not having my mom around to celebrate.

#8 I asked for the address and never got a response. Responds 4 hours later: “Ok… well we already ate and everyone left… so just stay home and eat there.” Go on Ig and see the family pics. Thanks dad. That’s. That’s nice.

#9 My stepfather is fighting pancreatic cancer and my mother is beyond exhausted and stressed. Ordered premade dinners but this is not a day to celebrate.

#10 I announced I'm pregnant and the first thing my aunt said was "no wonder you look so fat".

#11 Not having anyone to spend it with.

#12 I had to put my cat to sleep. We knew it was coming with her diagnosis of kidney failure, but she took a big turn for the worse and we put her down yesterday. Our hearts are broken. And we just hosted Thanksgiving dinner. I am so glad the day is over.

#13 I called my mom to wish her a Happy Thanksgiving and said she had a dream that I got a lesbian haircut and she was so worried I’d become a lesbian. Nothing like a little homophobia for the holidays.

#14 Uninvited to the family Thanksgiving due to being trans. Of course that's not the reason I was given but we all know the real reason.

#15 My husband and I were in a pretty bad car accident, Monday afternoon. He ended up with a bad concussion and staples in the side of his head. I have a total of 13 stitches in my right hand/wrist. Not to mention all the bruising, whiplash, and everything else that comes with being rear ended while at a dead stop by someone most likely doing 45+. We're lucky to be alive. We were the first car hit and somehow got pushed in to the median, while the car that hit us kept going and ended up hitting the car that was in front of us. There ended up being 5 cars involved in the whole ordeal. We were supposed to go to my in-laws today, but his concussion has made it difficult for him to eat or even sit in a lit room, so we ended up staying home. I'm thankful to be alive and there's always next year.



Edit: Just wanted to say thank you for all the well wishes, advice, and awards. Didn't expect my little story to get so much attention. We are definitely on top of this situation.

#16 First child is in the NICU. We heard the cafe would be serving turkey but it was closed so we had a bagel instead.



Honestly though it didn’t ruin it at all. He’s likely coming home tomorrow, and bagels aren’t bad. We got to hold him and this might actually be my favorite thanksgiving.

#17 Girlfriend broke up with me last night so I've been spending the entire Thanksgiving trying to act like it doesn't bother me.

#18 Finding out my grandma [is gone] from an instagram post, nobody in my family bothered to call me to let me know she was even sick.

#19 We thought thanksgiving was ruined but it turns out, it will just be different than we wanted. My grandpa was diagnosed with terminal cancer last summer. We knew this would likely be his last thanksgiving with us. A few days ago he had a stroke and we didn’t think he’d be able to join us for thanksgiving dinner since he’s still in the hospital. Luckily enough, he’s being discharged in an hour and will be able to have dinner with us.





ETA: thank you for all of the encouraging words and empathy. My grandpa is an amazing man who set a really good example for who I want to be and who I want to surround myself with.

#20 My relative’s dog ate the surface of our pumpkin pie and an entire package of bread rolls.

#21 Boyfriend of 3 years (who i was pretty sure I would eventually marry) broke up with me a few weeks ago and said he didn’t actually love me. Haven’t been eating or sleeping properly since then. Started therapy bc I didn’t know what else to do, got told I might have BPD a few days ago. Woke up Tuesday with a sinus infection.

#22 My husband lost his job on Tuesday morning. Needless to say, we're not in the mood to celebrate.



Edit: I genuinely appreciate all the well wishes from everyone, it actually helped me feel better. The kindness of strangers is nice to see and helps keep my hope in humanity alive. We are not completely ungrateful or hopeless, but stunned and feeling turned inside out for sure. I know it'll pass and we'll be ok eventually. Alot of folks have it way worse, I never forget that and my heart goes out to them.

#23 Kid brought home hand foot mouth from daycare. Infected everyone. We were going to host this year but we had to call it off.

#24 A cold. Spending the day home alone so I don't infect my family.

#25 My dad telling my brother and i that he should’ve beat us more as kids.

#26 Working a 12 hour shift.

#27 My kidneys are in stage 4 failure, starting dialysis and I’m terrified.

#28 Mom decided to have a heart attack last week and passed away leaving me to cook by myself. 🙄



Humor helps a bit 💔.

#29 My first Thanksgiving without my family because I’m working at my vet clinic (I’m a tech) this weekend. Watched a dog pass away in a brutal fashion this morning. She was suffering and continued to until her last breath.

#30 My drunk husband picked a fight with his sister. Then refused to eat the dinner I spent 3 hours making. Then had the audacity to want me to feel sorry for him when he refused a reheated plate because it wasn't the same.



He has also stated we are not celebrating anymore holidays and if I try to he is moving out. ( He won't )



All I want for Christmas is a divorce.

#31 Found out on Monday my 11 year old furbaby has cancer and the vet said there's nothing they can do. She has 2-4 months of life left at best. 😥.

#32 This is minor to some of y’all’s woes this holiday. What ruined it for me was a family pic taken at the end before everyone left. I’ve gotten fat. It’s been gradual, I knew I went up a couple jeans sizes over the past couple years and obviously I have mirrors and didn’t think I looked THAT bad…but holy [cow]. Now it’s time to rein in some rather fun habits, but it needs to be done.

#33 A judgmental dietitian who bulldozed the menu. There are 364 other days in the year for health consciousness. Let me have my carbs and sodium.

#34 Finding out the hard way that the in-law family I thought accepted me doesn’t acknowledge my and my husband’s marriage. Also one of my brother-in-laws got smashed and hit on me relentlessly.

#35 My depression and inability to socialize.

#36 Broke up with my long term partner of 9 years and I’ll be homeless in a few days.

#37 One kid in the emergency room with a reaction to the flu. Got home on Thanksgiving then the newborn had symptoms and got sent to urgent care. Pretty all around terrible week. I still feel sorry for all the families still in the emergency room.

#38 Gestational diabetes :( being pregnant and not being able to eat hardly any of the food was not super fun.

#39 Getting a divorce and being estranged from my family. It’s been a lonely Thanksgiving. I volunteered all day, which helped, but I’ve just been drinking in bed since I got home a few hours ago.

#40 Big dinner. Turkey. Stuffing. Mash potatoes. Corn bread. The whole 9 yards.



A colleagues daughter says she has a stomach ache and doesn't feel well. Gut feeling is making me suspicious. We sit down. She gets up and proceeds to vomit all over the floor. Thankfully she missed the table. Just all on the floor. Poor kid had a stomach virus she didn't know about. She didn't eat much after that.



We spent 10 minutes cleaning it up. Sadly nobody wanted to have the stuffed after that. I was sad cause it was amazing.

#41 Dog got out leading to a two hour search and a cold dinner.

#42 My neighbor is unable to come to dinner with us because he’s recovering from covid. I hate he’s spending it alone; he’s been spending holidays with us for years. We packed up a few plates for him and brought them over, so we got to visit on the porch for a minute but it’s not the same.



Even my mom says it’s not the same without him.

#43 We're hosting and my wife has been cooking since yesterday. This morning my sister in law called and said our niece (her daughter) is sick and they won't be coming. Then later that day she decided that her daughter is "only a little bit sick" so maybe they were going to come after all. We told her that being a little bit sick is not a thing, you're either contagious or you're not, and she then accused us of not wanting to spend time with her and her and my wife got into a shouting match over the phone. Now about a half hour ago we found out that my father in law isn't coming, partly because hes getting over some long COVID issues and partly because his girlfriend didn't come over to his place last night and he's pissed at her. So now the only people eating with us are my wife's other sister and her boyfriend, who had a Thanksgiving earlier today that apparently didn't go well and they just want to get home. So they'll probably leave shortly after we eat. We have a whole turkey, potatoes, green bean casserole, deviled eggs, 2 pies, a banana cream dessert and plenty of drinks for 4 people.

#44 Stepped off the high curb at my uncles house, and twisted my ankle real bad. Stupid clumsy old people IRL.

#45 Slicing my hand open whilst trying to open the cranberry sauce.

#46 Woke up to $700 in fraudulent charges to my account and couldn't call the bank. On top of being stuck at home I had something to stress me out even though I know it's easily taken care of.

#47 Didn't remove the bag of organs inside the Turkey. My mother in law took one bite, threw up, and had to stop eating. Now we are all awkwardly sitting around trying to find something entertaining to watch on Netflix. HELP!

#48 My husband and I got into an argument and he’s been ignoring me since then. Says he wishes he wasn’t spending it with me.

#49 Went to my boyfriend’s family thanksgiving for the first time this year. On the way out I slipped off the first stair into some mud. Definitely one of the more embarrassing things I’ve done.

#50 Influenza A



We are better now and fever free and decided to postpone Thanksgiving to Saturday, everyone agreed which is nice.

#51 I'm home alone sick while the wife and kid are having a great time at her parents house. First couple hours were fine, but now I'm depressed and lonely.

#52 Grandma on a breathing machine from covid. Tomorrow will probably be the worst day of my life.

#53 My dad went into cardiac arrest Saturday night. He's awake now but there is very likely a ton of damage to vital organs and brain function as he was without a pulse for a long time. Thankful he is still here with a hope that he recovers enough to still somewhat enjoy the rest of his life.

#54 "I'll believe in women having rights when it's no longer women and children first on a sinking ship"

Hasn't really been an issue since like 1914 so idk where my dad got this from.

#55 My husband leaving me end of last month/beginning of this month LMFAO.

#56 Chinese restaurants are *not* open like many (including myself) assume.

#57 Just got done with an introductory, probationary period at a new job. It’s a traveling job. No travel for two weeks and all work from home. My family knew I was home and were just relentless in getting to me. My ex is so terribly negative it was the last straw. She complained that the car I gifted my daughter, that she uses free of charge, had [bad] tires on them and she had to walk partly up a drive-way. Tires were replaced over the summer and again- free. I pay for the car and the insurance.



I lied about having work just to get away from all this bs. On the way, I had a full blown panic attack. Mixture of work and family stress. I pulled over needed about 2 hrs to collect myself. It was the worst I ever had. Thought I was going to pass out.



Recovered and spent a glorious day at a zoo and just doing what I wanted to. Read. Watched a great documentary on Ralph Lauren. Podcasts on the way home were amazing. Empty highway. I’m loving life.



Come home to my mother complaining to me about me not working on my yard enough. Wasn’t thinking and placed a turkey in the oven that I carved. It had been in the fridge too long cause I skipped town. I’m pretty sure I have food poisoning.



I’m hoping it’s just for 24 hours cause my daughters come over tomorrow for a late thanksgiving meal I do just for them.



Takeaway: I need to manage stress better. Hit the gym harder? Idk. But that panic attack was 2 hrs of hell. Never ever again. As soon as I recover from this food poisoning I’ll research some. Thanksgiving isn’t over yet though. Like they always do, my daughters will make it better.

#58 It was going all good until my dad started to gaslight me and bad mouth me while eating dinner. He was fine a few minutes ago and then it came out of nowhere. Now, my mom's crying in her room because all she wanted was a nice dinner but it turned into me just being bad mouthed for 30 minutes while I ate in silence.

#59 Having our extended family Thanksgiving canceled because my aunt who always hosts lives in Buffalo NY and no one is really getting in and out of the Buffalo area right now due to the 7 feet of snow. And no one else offered to host (our house is NOWHERE near big enough for over 2 dozen people). So we just didn't see anyone else at all and it was just our immediate family of 4 today which meant my dad watched football all day, my son played video games, and it was basically just another day. But at least I've got 5 days off from my incredibly toxic job.

#60 Covid. Never had it before, and have been traveling for work on probably 30 plane rides this year. No covid.



We go to see a local concert, boom. Covid for the both of us.



C is for coughing, of which there's a lot

O is for "oh my god, what have we finally caught"

V is for "viral" - no ER, thank you very much

I is for immobile, can't even make our lunch

D is for "[Dang] I'm tired" finish this song yourself.

#61 The same thing that ruins every day, PTSD.



I think people are just heartless creatures.

#62 Being homeless.

#63 My now ex emotionally cheated on me and dumped me two weeks ago. I still love him even though he’s been sucky and it’s hard being apart for the holiday.

#64 Lower intestinal issues. Food poisoning or virus I don't know. Started Saturday night and still dealing with it today. Also, started a chest cold yesterday.

#65 My mom generously booked my flight home for Thanksgiving. Except she booked it under my maiden name because I got married relatively recently and she isn’t used to my married name yet. We didn’t discover the error until she sent me my flight details yesterday afternoon, and it was too late to change the name on the ticket. We had to cancel the flight, and there wasn’t another flight in the right time frame, so I had to stay home.



I actually had a perfectly nice day with my husband and his mom, but I feel really bad for my mom because she’s been having a tough time and I wanted to see her.

#66 My dad got covid and decided to do dishes and move around the house like nothing was wrong after testing positive, and gave it to my mom and i. so we can’t see the rest of our family at my grandparent’s house like we usually do.

#67 Food poisoning. I made an elaborate stew last night. We were going to go to the first family Thanksgiving in a long time (today) and my husband and I had his and her explosions in our bathrooms. We're just now feeling a little better.

#68 We went without my husband. He threw a snit and I didn't beg him to come with us. I need to pull the trigger on a divorce, but I'm so, so sad.

#69 Chronic illness. A really rare one that was partially triggered by my family not listening to me when I asked for help. I should be fine in a couple months and they apologized (and are helping now) but I feel like [awful].

#70 Had a bad Asthma attack, couldn’t get out of bed for lack of oxygen(I hate going to the ER or doctors in general), Gave my mom and sister directions on how to make my baked Mac and cheese over the phone , was in and out of sleep all day, finally mustered the strength to get dress and say hi to all the family( took me almost a hour to do this) they we’re mostly gone, haven’t eaten a thing today yet somehow I have no appetite, writing this from an ER bed where I’ve been given steroids for lung inflammation, an IV for fluids, And currently waiting for a second breathing treatment! My stubborn [self] should’ve came to the ER last night!

#71 Sent my son ahead to his Aunt's for the week since he's out of school and I'm a single father. Was gonna meet up with them today. Ended up with an abscess tooth and having to pay the last of my money to get antibiotic prescription and to get it filled. Calling him to tell him and hearing the disappointment broke my heart.

#72 My 4 year relationship coming to an end at her parents place. She wants to have a family and I'm not ready.. it's ok. I love her so much, I want her to find what she wants. I wish I were ready. I want to be with her so much but also can't have a child just to be with her. I wish her the best and I'll always love her. If you love someone, sometimes you have to let them go. It's been a very tearful and sad Thanksgiving for us but I support her in everything she wants in life. I ask my guides to look out for her, despite her already having her own. I truly hope everyone gets to experience the deep love we've experienced. And I hope most men out there can understand when to let go and when to fight. Sometimes letting go too early is giving up and fighting too long is hanging on. My brothers, should you be in emotional turmoil--don't hurt the ones you love because it's too hard to face the truth of what is happening. If you love someone, sometimes the best option is learning how to let them go. Peace be with you all. 💛.

#73 My wife needed emergency surgery today. Thankful she is still alive, for great nurses and skilled surgeons.

#74 I worked hard for 2 days. Cooking and baking getting ready for my three kids and spouses to come over. 6 grandchildren I adore. My in laws (2nd marriage so not my kids grandparents) weren't going to come. She, my MIL is just drama and rude. Anyway, my partner calls and convinces them to come in the afternoon for a bit. They come down and proceed to drink 2 bottles of wine they brought! OMG! I was cooking and getting things together when my middle kid come in the back door almost in tears. He's going through a divorce and my MIL from hell critizised his parenting. Then my daughters in law come in just in shock with everything she's saying. I tell my partner that it, you make them plates and after they eat they are out of here. She comes in and is loud and rude to the grandchildren. I eat at the kids table because I just couldn't listen to her. My partner keeps telling her "Mom, let the kids speak". So after dinner I look outside and she's passed out in the car and my FIL is leaving. I haven't spoken to her since. She calls and I tell my partner, you take it. I never want her near me again. I don't care if you are old, you don't have to be mean. We have a wedding next year and I think I'll allow them to come but she can't drink. At all. Not a drop.

#75 Being sick. Not all that bad since I get to chill and watch football, but it [feels bad] to miss out on being around family and gorging on food.

#76 I need a break from people asking me for favors. Just a break, I still want to help people. I just need some time off so my mind can heal. If it keeps up I might just move away from family.

#77 TMJ. Hurts to chew too much.

#78 My husband being an overworked-low paid resident. Didn’t really ruin it for me. But it did for him I know. Was suppose to be home at 12. Still at hospital and it’s 6pm. Will probably be there till tomorrow.

#79 On my way to my sister's, my son who is 4 complained about a headache. We get to my sister's, he plops on the couch, he cries about his head some more. I pick him up and he pukes all over me, the floor and on the dinner table. Luckily the food wasn't out so no-one else's Thanksgiving took a big hit. He's up running around now at home... toddlers are wild.

#80 I have the flu- I can hear my family enjoying themselves (I'm the mom) and I'm sequestered in my bedroom. My beloved daughter brought me a plate at least lol.

#81 Same thing that ruins it and every other family holiday every year. The closest relative to my age is 7 years older than me. My whole family still treats me(21) like a 5 year old, and nobody lets me join the conversations or attempts to talk to me. On Easter this year, I actually got forced to play with the 5 year olds the entire time (I didn't even get to eat because they wouldn't leave my drums alone). I'm not going through that again so I just locked myself in my room this Thanksgiving, told everyone I'm sick. Still in here as I write this, waiting for the last few to leave.

#82 Uncle Ched trying to fry a turkey for the first time.

#83 Tried to appease my wife and do 2 thanksgiving this year. We got to my parents about 2 o’clock ish dinner ready at 4. We had to leave to go to her parents as soon as our food hit the table and now i have to wait another two hours before I can eat. Needless to say my “Hanger” is cranked up to a 10. But it’ll be somehow my fault at the end of the evening.

#84 Woke up and hugged my dog. Wife said, "You're disgusting. I can't even look at you right now." I didn't nothing wrong the night before...



We're having company over today. I had to go for a run just to feel better and get some perspective. She's feeling bad and just wanted to drag someone else down. But really makes me feel like I don't want to put in the work on her anymore.

#85 It wasn’t ruined, but my grandma asked me several intrusive questions including how much I weigh and when my boyfriend is going to propose. Lol.

#86 Same as every year. I don't connect with much of my extended family so I sort of just of just mill about, sometimes holding weak conversations, eventually finding a quiet place and waiting for food to be served. I don't really like family gatherings in general I guess.

#87 My puppy had to be admitted to the hospital because of an unknown infection causing vomiting and loss of appetite. She’s so tiny 😖.

#88 My general contractor.... we should have been in our home by September, but we're still down to the studs and living with my parents.

#89 My mother not respecting my boundaries about smoking around my baby and telling my friend who lost her baby to set her feelings aside and hold my baby.

#90 I had dental surgery 3 days ago and can't eat anything.