Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Tesla’s Board Makes Brutal Move — Starts Searching For New CEO To Replace Elon Musk
Elon Musk sitting at a press event with media crew filming, Tesla searches for new CEO to replace him.
Celebrities, News

Tesla’s Board Makes Brutal Move — Starts Searching For New CEO To Replace Elon Musk

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla appears to be at a turning point as it quietly finds a new replacement for current CEO Elon Musk.

A new report revealed that the board members of the company have been serious about looking for a successor amid sinking stock prices and Elon’s controversial focus on the White House.

“Why did they wait so long?” the internet asked following the news.

Highlights
  • Tesla’s board members may be planning for Elon Musk’s exit behind closed doors.
  • The company’s sinking stock prices reportedly contributed to the board members’ decision.
  • Elon’s increased focus on the White House and embrace of right-wing politics have also been a concern.
  • “Who’s buying Teslas these days? He’s essentially made the brand toxic,” a social media user said.
RELATED:

    Tesla’s board members may be planning for Elon’s exit behind closed doors

    Tesla factory building with large logo visible, illustrating Tesla searches for new CEO to replace Elon Musk.

    Image credits: Craig Adderley/Pexels

    The electric car company has kicked off its search for someone to fill Elon’s shoes, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing multiple anonymous sources.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The board reportedly reached out to multiple executive placement firms to aid their process.

    After the news came out on Wednesday night, Tesla stock, $TSLA, has since fallen over -4% in overnight trading.

    It is unclear whether Elon was aware of the board members’ decision

    Elon Musk sitting at a table during a media event as Tesla searches for new CEO to replace him.

    Image credits: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

    It is unclear whether the board is still continuing with their search or at what stage the search is in.

    However, sources claimed to WSJ that they zeroed in on one particular firm to manage the search.

    It was also unclear whether Elon was aware of the board members’ decision.

    “Why did they wait so long,” a social media user asked 

    Elon Musk in a formal suit, speaking in an indoor corporate setting, related to Tesla CEO search news.

    Image credits: TED

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens erupted with praises on social media over the possibility of Elon being replaced.

    “Yay! Regardless, the damage is done and I would never consider buying a Tesla because of that,” one said, while another wrote, “Musk is nothing but a liability for Tesla.”

    “Maybe he should not have made those Nazi salutes,” another said.

    Man speaking on stage with microphone, wearing a cheese hat and jacket, against an American flag backdrop, Tesla CEO search topic.

    Image credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images

    “Who’s buying Teslas these days? He’s essentially made the brand toxic,” another said.

    Others backed up the SpaceX founder and said, “Elon isn’t going anywhere.”

    “Without Musk, Tesla is just another car company. The stock would drop 90% without him,” said another.

    The company’s sinking stock prices and plummeting profits reportedly contributed to the board members’ decision to search for a successor 

    Tesla stock chart showing a three-month decline amid searches for a new CEO to replace Elon Musk.

    Image credits: MSN Money

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The WSJ report listed the company’s sinking stocks as one of the reasons that triggered the search for Elon’s successor.

    The company’s sales have taken a nosedive, and there was a massive profit decline reported in the first quarter for this year.

    The company’s shares fell 41% this year after Elon appeared to embrace right-wing politics. The first-quarter performance revealed that the company’s revenue fell by 9% and profits plummeted 71% to $409 million, according to Financial Express.

    Elon’s increased focus on the White House and embrace of right-wing politics have also been a concern

    Blue Tesla car parked in front of concrete wall with large Tesla logo, symbolizing Tesla CEO search.

    Image credits: Tesla Fans Schweiz/Unsplash

    Moreover, members were worried about the billionaire tech founder giving Tesla less attention and devoting much of his time to Donald Trump and the White House.

    There were also campaigns to boycott Tesla and cases of vandalism at the company’s showrooms and charging stations in the US and Europe.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Only days have passed since Elon claimed he would be dedicating more time to Tesla

    Elon Musk in a black jacket smiling during an indoor event, related to Tesla CEO search updates and leadership changes.

    Image credits: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over the last few weeks, reports also revealed that Elon will be stepping back from his official role with the Trump administration’s DOGE team.

    DOGE stands for the Department of Government Efficiency.

    On Wednesday, April 30, the president himself said Elon probably wants to go back to run his car company.

    “You know you’re invited to stay as long as you want, and so forth,” he reportedly said during a Cabinet meeting. “I guess he wants to get back home to his cars.”

    Image credits: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elon also acknowledged the “blowback” over the time he has been spending with the government.

    “There’s been some blowback for the time that I’ve been spending in government with the Department of Government Efficiency,” he said last week on a call with Tesla investors and analysts.

    He said he would be giving Tesla more time start from May.

    “Starting next month, I’ll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla,” he added.

    Elon has been running Tesla since 2008. Although he stepped down as chairman of the board in 2018, he has been significantly involved in its operations.

    Netizens had mixed opinions to the news of a possible successor

    Comment on social media expressing refusal to buy a Tesla due to recent damage and dissatisfaction.

    Comment stating Musk is a liability for Tesla, highlighting concerns in Tesla searches for new CEO.

    Comment text from Rebecca Heflin asking why they waited so long regarding Tesla searching for new CEO replacement.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading "Guy had way too many jobs" related to Tesla CEO search and replacement discussion.

    Comment warning against buying Teslas, suggesting it’s a cover-up while Tesla searches for a new CEO to replace Elon Musk.

    Comment about Elon Musk’s retirement and dream trip to Mars in a social media post discussing Tesla CEO search.

    A Facebook comment stating "He is getting fired on both end lol" under a post about Tesla CEO search.

    Comment discussing Elon Musk’s financial ties and public perception amid Tesla CEO search and leadership changes.

    Comment saying Elon isn’t going anywhere amid Tesla searches for new CEO to replace Elon Musk.

    Facebook comment by Mark Kuester discussing Tesla’s future and stock without Elon Musk amid CEO search.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment saying Elon Musk is Tesla and wishing good luck replacing him.

    Comment by Jonathan Chavis asking how to oust the founder of his own company, related to Tesla CEO search discussion.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    5

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacobbabashoff avatar
    Jacob B.
    Jacob B.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every CEO knows you do not mix politics with the company you run. It will always turn out badly. Donate equally to both parties and don't say a word.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "How do you feel about Tesla's board searching for a new CEO to replace Elon Musk?" is not answerable. It needs a "Too little, too late" option. They didn't seem to object to him being in charge despite years of questionable behaviour, they're only doing this because sales are tanking.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    jacobbabashoff avatar
    Jacob B.
    Jacob B.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every CEO knows you do not mix politics with the company you run. It will always turn out badly. Donate equally to both parties and don't say a word.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "How do you feel about Tesla's board searching for a new CEO to replace Elon Musk?" is not answerable. It needs a "Too little, too late" option. They didn't seem to object to him being in charge despite years of questionable behaviour, they're only doing this because sales are tanking.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda