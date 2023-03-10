Some buildings are like terrible accidents—you can’t help but feel bad looking at them, yet can’t seem to turn your eyes away either. Whether it’s the unfortunate design or the toll time has taken on them, such constructions rarely fail to catch one’s attention.

Unsurprisingly, there is an entire subreddit devoted to this type of eyesores. Members of the 'Shitty Building Porn' community share images of buildings gone wrong, which add up to quite an impressive (sadly, not in a positive way) collection. We have found some of the most peculiar examples for you to browse that show just how important certain architectural decisions are.

#1

Upside-Down Building

Upside-Down Building

Skafos_ Report

Definitely not a fail. It was designed this way. It might not be to list compiler's taste, but it is not a fail,

#2

Selfridges Department Store In England

Selfridges Department Store In England

imgur.com Report

#3

I'm On The 9th Floor You Can't Miss It! [kuwait]

I'm On The 9th Floor You Can't Miss It! [kuwait]

_madlib_ Report

Ga Di
Ga Di
"how bad is the flood?" "it´s a 6"

#4

Mirador Building In Madrid

Mirador Building In Madrid

Skafos_ Report

Brenda
Brenda
Looks like Lego building

#5

[terrible] Building In Philadelphia

[terrible] Building In Philadelphia

nibbaids Report

#6

Dome Home Near The Gulf

Dome Home Near The Gulf

reddit.com Report

#7

This Ugly House In Mill Basin, Brooklyn

This Ugly House In Mill Basin, Brooklyn

nibbaids Report

Brenda
Brenda
What is the square sticking out?

#8

Markus Bahlmann - Macau Old Residential Building

Markus Bahlmann - Macau Old Residential Building

Common-Alfalfa-8588 Report

#9

[terrible] Thin Building, Egypt

[terrible] Thin Building, Egypt

sherif-khattab Report

#10

Federal Building In San Fransisco

Federal Building In San Fransisco

imgur.com Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Even prisoners get more daylight than that

#11

Antilia In India (Personal Home)

Antilia In India (Personal Home)

Skafos_ Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Not sure if this is true but apparently the guy knocked down an orphanage to build this EDIT: The orphanage was illeagally sold to the guy, not knocked down him

#12

First World Hotel In Malaysia

First World Hotel In Malaysia

Skafos_ Report

#13

Horrible Attempt At Re-Creating The Nice Architecture Of An Older Building

Horrible Attempt At Re-Creating The Nice Architecture Of An Older Building

Fergaberg Report

#14

Grand Lisboa Hotel In Macau

Grand Lisboa Hotel In Macau

Skafos_ Report

#15

Kaden Tower In Kentucky

Kaden Tower In Kentucky

Skafos_ Report

YouKiddingMe
YouKiddingMe
Reminds me of Vegas, man I miss Vegas!

#16

The Rock In New Zealand

The Rock In New Zealand

Skafos_ Report

Diolla
Diolla
OK have to admit this one is pretty bad.

#17

Gateway To A Residential Neighborhood In Poland

Gateway To A Residential Neighborhood In Poland

tupungato Report

#18

National Library In Buenos Aires, Argentina

National Library In Buenos Aires, Argentina

Skafos_ Report

#19

Landmark Theater In England

Landmark Theater In England

Skafos_ Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Did they reuse old power station cooling towers, or was it deliberately designed to look like that?

#20

The 800 - Louisville, Ky

The 800 - Louisville, Ky

WBLO Report

#21

Another Railway Station In Estonia

Another Railway Station In Estonia

reddit.com Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Ugly, but unremarkable. There are thousands of buildings that look like this across the USA. Then again, most of them are public toilets.

#22

Beautiful Skycraper In Krakow, Poland

Beautiful Skycraper In Krakow, Poland

zbrojny120 Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Beautiful is a strong word…

#23

Some Ugly Building In Athens, Greece

Some Ugly Building In Athens, Greece

Coffeetablez Report

YourSecretSanta
YourSecretSanta
This looks like the average building in Johannesburg CBD

#24

Majesty Building - Orlando

Majesty Building - Orlando

kylepianoman Report

Brenda
Brenda
Nice top, now finish the bottom

#25

House Of Soviets In Kaliningrad

House Of Soviets In Kaliningrad

UglyFatBaldandSmelly Report

Ray Leguen
Ray Leguen
is this where judge Dredds office is?

#26

Elephant Building In Bangkok

Elephant Building In Bangkok

imgur Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
You say elephant, but looking at that mouth instead of trunk, there is definitely some duck in that gene pool.

#27

Part Of A Cookie Cutter Housing Development Project, So There Are 40 Others Like This. (Non-Us)

Part Of A Cookie Cutter Housing Development Project, So There Are 40 Others Like This. (Non-Us)

AvgGuy100 Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
"Little boxes made of ticky tacky..."

#28

[terrible] Rental - Chch, New Zealand

[terrible] Rental - Chch, New Zealand

Willuknight Report

Mavis
Mavis
This isn't bad architecture, its neglect. I imagine if it had been maintained better it would be lovely.

#29

Joliet, Illinois

Joliet, Illinois

ArrantPariah Report

#30

John F. Kennedy Terrace, Joliet, Illinois

John F. Kennedy Terrace, Joliet, Illinois

ArrantPariah Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Definitely doesn't belong here. Hardly stately, but average to above-average for a large-scale housing building.

#31

Department Of Education (Pohnpei)

Department Of Education (Pohnpei)

reddit.com Report

Diolla
Diolla
Nothing wrong with the architecture.

#32

Literal [terrible] Building

Literal [terrible] Building

reddit.com Report

#33

Buulding In Bodie, A Town In California

Buulding In Bodie, A Town In California

reddit.com Report

#34

Verizon Building NYC

Verizon Building NYC

UglyFatBaldandSmelly Report

martin734
martin734
Did Lord Farquaad design this?

#35

[terrible] Building In Rotterdam

[terrible] Building In Rotterdam

reddit.com Report

#36

Boston City Hall In Boston

Boston City Hall In Boston

UglyFatBaldandSmelly Report

#37

Bosvale Community Cetre, Cornwall, UK

Bosvale Community Cetre, Cornwall, UK

KissMyGoat Report

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
This is fine, looks like an Aussie Scout Hut.

#38

A Shack In Hampton, Nh

A Shack In Hampton, Nh

reddit.com Report

Bart
Bart
Hey, this is tiny but lovely

#39

Manila Slums

Manila Slums

Skafos_ Report

K- THULU
K- THULU
Not really anything to do with architects..... More to do with poverty. Bit crass to feature it here, I think?

#40

Cabrini Green - Chicago (These Are Why Chicago Is So Anti-Gun)

Cabrini Green - Chicago (These Are Why Chicago Is So Anti-Gun)

reddit.com Report

Vasha
Vasha
Awful human warehouses.... torn down decades ago - replaced with mixed income townhouses

#41

Homes In Joliet, Illinois

Homes In Joliet, Illinois

ArrantPariah Report

Nina
Nina
Someone really hating on Joliet, Illinois in this post

#42

That Should Do It! (Virgin Active Gym In George, South Africa)

That Should Do It! (Virgin Active Gym In George, South Africa)

icyliquid Report

#43

Toys R Us - Battle Creek, Mi

Toys R Us - Battle Creek, Mi

reddit.com Report

YouKiddingMe
YouKiddingMe
Sad, spent many a birthday at Toys R Us wandering the aisles with grandma looking for a toy to buy.

#44

American Ice Cream Bakery Company Building, Joliet, Illinois

American Ice Cream Bakery Company Building, Joliet, Illinois

ArrantPariah Report

Sandra Morison
Sandra Morison
Nothing wrong with repurposing a perfectly fine older building

#45

Brand New Homes In Shorewood, Illinois

Brand New Homes In Shorewood, Illinois

ArrantPariah Report

Brenda
Brenda
Where's the door covering? Or porch? Sidewalk to the door? Fences between houses? How about shutters that would actually work & cover the windows during storms?

#46

Railway Station In Estonia

Railway Station In Estonia

reddit.com Report

#47

Rural Mount - Morristown, Tennessee

Rural Mount - Morristown, Tennessee

reddit.com Report

Brenda
Brenda
Grand old house. Hope someone refurbishs it

#48

Parque Do Sol, Caxias Do Sul, Brazil

Parque Do Sol, Caxias Do Sul, Brazil

NotReallyJoking Report

#49

People's Park Hotel In Singapore

People's Park Hotel In Singapore

UglyFatBaldandSmelly Report

Reyes
Reyes
This is not an architectural failure. It’s just very old. Ironically I am now in the mall below it at the time of writing.

#50

A Strip Mall In Joliet, Illinois

A Strip Mall In Joliet, Illinois

ArrantPariah Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
This list compiler really must have something against Joliet, Illinois! This is like the 5th post I’ve seen featuring architecture from there!

#51

Cuban Suburbs

Cuban Suburbs

WugOverlord Report

Brenda
Brenda
Looks run down and 😔

#52

Bauhaus, Tallinn, Estonia

Bauhaus, Tallinn, Estonia

reddit.com Report

Ga Di
Ga Di
it´s a hardware store - they look like this everywhere -

#53

Joe Bar, California

Joe Bar, California

reddit.com Report

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
A cabin in the woods, whats not to like

#54

House Fit For A King. (Russia)

House Fit For A King. (Russia)

reddit.com Report

Ga Di
Ga Di
could have been nice once

#55

Department Store In Estonia

Department Store In Estonia

anon Report

#56

House In Vientiane, Laos

House In Vientiane, Laos

reddit.com Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
It looks like an angry cyclops with a mustache!

#57

La Lavadora In Mexico City

La Lavadora In Mexico City

Skafos_ Report

#58

Delftware Warming Station In Netherlands

Delftware Warming Station In Netherlands

Skafos_ Report

#59

I Guess We're Using Styrofoam Brick Facades Now?

I Guess We're Using Styrofoam Brick Facades Now?

Northeastern_J Report

Arik
Arik
It's insulation...🙄

