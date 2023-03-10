59 Times Architects Failed At Their Job, As Shared In This Online Group
Some buildings are like terrible accidents—you can’t help but feel bad looking at them, yet can’t seem to turn your eyes away either. Whether it’s the unfortunate design or the toll time has taken on them, such constructions rarely fail to catch one’s attention.
Unsurprisingly, there is an entire subreddit devoted to this type of eyesores. Members of the 'Shitty Building Porn' community share images of buildings gone wrong, which add up to quite an impressive (sadly, not in a positive way) collection. We have found some of the most peculiar examples for you to browse that show just how important certain architectural decisions are.
Upside-Down Building
Selfridges Department Store In England
I'm On The 9th Floor You Can't Miss It! [kuwait]
Mirador Building In Madrid
[terrible] Building In Philadelphia
Dome Home Near The Gulf
This Ugly House In Mill Basin, Brooklyn
Markus Bahlmann - Macau Old Residential Building
[terrible] Thin Building, Egypt
Federal Building In San Fransisco
Antilia In India (Personal Home)
Not sure if this is true but apparently the guy knocked down an orphanage to build this EDIT: The orphanage was illeagally sold to the guy, not knocked down him
First World Hotel In Malaysia
Horrible Attempt At Re-Creating The Nice Architecture Of An Older Building
Grand Lisboa Hotel In Macau
Kaden Tower In Kentucky
The Rock In New Zealand
Gateway To A Residential Neighborhood In Poland
National Library In Buenos Aires, Argentina
Landmark Theater In England
Did they reuse old power station cooling towers, or was it deliberately designed to look like that?
The 800 - Louisville, Ky
Another Railway Station In Estonia
Ugly, but unremarkable. There are thousands of buildings that look like this across the USA. Then again, most of them are public toilets.
Beautiful Skycraper In Krakow, Poland
Some Ugly Building In Athens, Greece
Majesty Building - Orlando
House Of Soviets In Kaliningrad
Elephant Building In Bangkok
You say elephant, but looking at that mouth instead of trunk, there is definitely some duck in that gene pool.
Part Of A Cookie Cutter Housing Development Project, So There Are 40 Others Like This. (Non-Us)
[terrible] Rental - Chch, New Zealand
Joliet, Illinois
John F. Kennedy Terrace, Joliet, Illinois
Definitely doesn't belong here. Hardly stately, but average to above-average for a large-scale housing building.
Department Of Education (Pohnpei)
Literal [terrible] Building
Buulding In Bodie, A Town In California
[terrible] Building In Rotterdam
Boston City Hall In Boston
Bosvale Community Cetre, Cornwall, UK
A Shack In Hampton, Nh
Manila Slums
Cabrini Green - Chicago (These Are Why Chicago Is So Anti-Gun)
Homes In Joliet, Illinois
That Should Do It! (Virgin Active Gym In George, South Africa)
Toys R Us - Battle Creek, Mi
Sad, spent many a birthday at Toys R Us wandering the aisles with grandma looking for a toy to buy.
American Ice Cream Bakery Company Building, Joliet, Illinois
Nothing wrong with repurposing a perfectly fine older building
Brand New Homes In Shorewood, Illinois
Railway Station In Estonia
Rural Mount - Morristown, Tennessee
Parque Do Sol, Caxias Do Sul, Brazil
People's Park Hotel In Singapore
A Strip Mall In Joliet, Illinois
This list compiler really must have something against Joliet, Illinois! This is like the 5th post I’ve seen featuring architecture from there!