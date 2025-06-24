ADVERTISEMENT

What would you like as a token of your employer’s appreciation after you’ve stayed at the same company for 25 years? A new car, a vacation or a check for $5,000? Well, your boss has thought of something even better: a handwritten note and a stale cupcake.

Employees feeling overworked and underappreciated is nothing new, but it does seem to become more and more common every single year. So if you’re curious about just how toxic some workplaces have gotten, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find images employees have shared of the most insensitive and outrageous ways they’ve been treated at work. So enjoy scrolling through these comically bad photos, and be sure to upvote the situations that would inspire you to quit on the spot!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Why Does Corporate Think This Is Ok?

Notice about blackout on vacation days and sick days during busiest work period, showing toxic work environment rules.

Goodn00dl3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    2 Billion In Gross Profit

    Office flyer requesting employees to bring donuts for a fiscal year-end celebration in an extremely toxic work environment.

    mastah21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    $90,000,000 In Sales And This Target Store Rewarded The Workers With Cupcakes

    Gold balloons shaped as number 20 hung in a plain office with cupcakes on a table, illustrating toxic work environments.

    UnionDrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In 2021, we saw the Great Resignation, where millions of employees said “enough is enough” and left their jobs in search of higher salaries, better opportunities and a healthier work-life balance. But according to Universum, this trend isn’t completely over, as recent research shows that we’re entering the Great Re-Resignation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As it turns out, 36% of highly skilled professionals in Europe are considering quitting their jobs this year. And when it comes to why employees are jumping ship, being forced to return to the office is a significant factor. Workers also aren’t happy with having stagnant wages and lack of growth opportunities in their careers.  
    #4

    The Treats My Job Left Us For Our “Hard Work” Were All Expired

    Stacks of boxed drinks on a table in a cluttered room, depicting an extremely toxic work environment scene.

    They were all uncomfortably warm too.

    iiiyotikaiii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    The Break Room At Work

    A small, dimly lit, and dirty basement room with exposed pipes and wires, illustrating an extremely toxic work environment.

    nouareallallleft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    I Emailed HR After Noticing A Pay Error. This Was Their Response

    Screenshot of an employee's email confirming a confusing 10% pay raise calculation in a toxic work environment.

    Sabrine_Heester_2001 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Universum’s data also found that many employees are unhappy with their current company’s lack of investment in training and development. It’s difficult to find any motivation to stay in their current positions if they could be in the exact same spot five years down the road. 

    At the same time, many workers’ priorities have shifted in recent years. Nowadays, having flexible working hours, the option to work from home and an opportunity for a healthier work-life balance are invaluable to employees. Gone are the days when people lived to work; most of us today are simply working to live.
    #7

    Founder Feels Pride Having Zero Work Life Balance

    Tweet discussing extreme toxic work environments with no work-life balance, long hours, high stress, and low tolerance for poor work.

    AlwaysAPM , dakshgup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, if that's the culture, then yes, I'd appreciate the transparency, so I can end the interview and go home.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Buddy Got This At Work For "Hitting All Target Goals"

    Printed freedom pass coupons offering perks like skipping tasks and free snacks, highlighting a toxic work environment.

    brxxtyn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathanjlewis avatar
    Nathan Lewis
    Nathan Lewis
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd claim the CEO title then go on a bigoted tirade on social media

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Company I Work At Replaced All Toilet Paper With This

    Two uneven stacks of white paper towels on a grimy window ledge in a toxic work environment restroom.

    Yuuki2628 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We’ve all heard of “quiet quitting,” but have you heard of “revenge quitting”? According to Harper’s Bazaar, this is the latest trend that employees around the world are hopping onto. This is when employees reach a point of feeling so burnt out, frustrated and dissatisfied with their positions that they simply decide one day that they can’t take it anymore. While some experts advise that workers don’t make any snap decisions and quit at the drop of a hat, the relief that comes from knowing you’re finally free from a toxic work environment can be priceless.
    #10

    Note I Found In The Fridge At Work

    Sticky note on scratched desk in toxic work environment referencing finding pubic hair game.

    aegri_mentis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Company Enforced Monthly 2 Hour Drive Into The Office To Improve Collaborative Working. Nobody Else Showed Up

    Empty office desks with computers and chairs in a bright, minimalistic toxic work environment captured by employees.

    Let_it_stew_forabit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a come in once a month, but we won't tell you which day, kind of thing?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    The Fun-Police

    A toxic work environment sign forbidding fun or friendships during work hours with a Minion saying work is not your daycare.

    DudeWithFearOfLoss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm all for not discussing non-work related topics. I'm there to do my job, not be your friend. But I also understand that this is my personal preference, and others enjoy making friends with your co-workers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    One of the biggest factors pushing employees away from their current jobs is the feeling of being burnt out. In fact, a recent survey from Moodle found that a whopping 66% of workers in the U.S. are experiencing burnout. This stems from a variety of reasons, including not having enough time to complete tasks, not having the resources to properly do their jobs, worrying about the economy being poor, being expected to take on too much labor due to shortages and worrying about how AI will impact careers.    
    #13

    My Job Won't Allow Me To Sit Down At My Desk, Even Though There's A Chair, That I'm Also Not Allowed To Move

    Checkout counter with POS system and stacked green containers in a cramped and cluttered toxic work environment.

    bowthedragon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Boss Hung These Signs Around The Office

    Sign on wall with bold text stating urgent message captured in an extremely toxic work environment photo.

    Oziumz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    matthewsavestheworld avatar
    Matthew Savestheworld
    Matthew Savestheworld
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not a bad sentiment if you switched it. If it must be done eventually, it should be done immediately. Basically if it cannot be avoided, waiting does not help

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    My Manager Deleted The Hours I Worked From My Check

    Screenshot of a pay period summary showing zero total hours worked, highlighting a toxic work environment issue.

    I’m allowed to clock in when I do complimentary training sessions with my clients. When I opened the app to do so today, I noticed the 9.5 hours I worked from last week were removed. In the grand scheme of things, it’s not much. But it’s the principle of it. They manipulated me into staying late every day, and then deleted the hours without even letting me know.

    And yes, I do plan on quitting. Currently trying to figure out where I can train my clients in the meantime.

    Bikinisandbrushes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Because employees are demanding better working environments, companies are facing new challenges that they haven’t had to worry about before. Gallup warns that many workers’ performance might be impacted by how detached they’re becoming from their jobs. And the tragic state of the current job market is leading to more frustrated and dissatisfied employees. In fact, employee life evaluation has recently hit a record low in the United States.     
    #16

    We Got A New District Manager

    Office memo with strict food and smoking rules, showcasing an example of extremely toxic work environments captured by employees.

    I honestly liked my work environment up until now. We got switched to a different district, so now we have a different district manager. I get that everything on here is pretty much industry standard at this point, but she really gets the point across that we are not people to her. She's worse in person.

    Remote-Acadia4581 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    My Dad’s 20-Year Work Anniversary Card

    Hand holding a card with a sarcastic note and a gift card, illustrating toxic work environment captured by employees.

    My dad’s been a laborer with his company for 20 years. To congratulate him they give him a card with an attached gift card. The card just said: “You’re egg-cellent.”

    princessangellll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Office Heat Is Broken. They Aren’t Letting Us Work From Home

    Nest thermostat covered in dust and grime showing off in an extremely toxic work environment setting.

    Haunting_Bat_4787 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked in an office that got so cold I brought in my own electric radiator and used it as a chair. Water would literally freeze on our desks.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Many workers are unhappy with how their employers have integrated AI into their workplace as well. Gallup found that only a third of workers say their companies have started using AI to improve business processes. Meanwhile, childcare is a huge issue for working mothers. When they can’t find affordable and reliable childcare, many are forced to simply leave their careers behind. And when it comes to how employees feel about their managers, many say that they’re receiving far too little recognition for accomplishments and feedback on their performance.  
    #19

    I Won This At Work. The Right To Buy A 15-Minute Break

    Sign at a workplace offering a paid "Golden Ticket" for an extra 15-minute break, reflecting toxic work environment practices.

    turboshot49cents Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Being A Nurse Right Now Has Its Perks

    Employee notice offering a single banana as a snack in a toxic work environment showing lack of appreciation.

    pelagicseason Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Check Out My Christmas Bonus After Making My Company $1 Million In The Last 2 Months Alone. $25 Card

    Holiday card with colorful text and small chocolates, illustrating a toxic work environment gift gesture by employees.

    Skeezychickencream Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So if you happen to find yourself in a toxic work environment, what can you do about that? Healthline says it’s important to first recognize that it’s not your fault. You’re not causing the negativity in your workplace, so don’t feel responsible for fixing it. Now, it may be helpful to take your lunch break outside or in a private location away from the stress of work. And remember to set boundaries to keep your work-life balance as healthy as possible. Try to minimize how much you think and talk about work in your free time.   

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Bathroom Breaks

    Staff notice in a toxic work environment limiting bathroom breaks to 2 minutes and 30 seconds to prevent job searching.

    Acrobatic-Fortune-99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    McDonald's Will Reward You For Working 30 Long Years With $300

    Recognition announcement for long-time employees with small monetary rewards in a toxic work environment photo.

    Picked up a part time second job to pay down credit cards/save for a vacation and saw this in the break room. This is a franchise, so I’m not sure if this is normal for McDonald's or not. But imagine putting in your 30 years, getting ready to retire, and being presented with $300 and getting told to buy yourself something "special".

    chocolatebarguitar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Surprised My Girlfriend With Baked Goods And Flowers Before She Went To Work, And Her Co-Workers Ate Them All

    Text message conversation showing frustration over coworkers eating treats, highlighting toxic work environments captured by employees.

    Unprompted, straight up just snagged them from her area and ate em, extremely rude.

    Limp_Rent2784 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s also important to stay out of the drama that may be taking place in your office. Stay focused on yourself and your own goals, Healthline recommends. And make sure that you have some sort of ritual or relaxation plan to ensure you can decompress after a long day at work. Find a few key trusted coworkers if you can, and minimize interactions with anyone you consider toxic. And if the environment is taking a huge toll on you or your mental health, don’t be afraid to start planning your exit. 
    #25

    Recruiter Just Copied And Pasted The Job Description And Didn’t Check It, Giving A Glimpse Into The Company’s Attitude

    Job posting with low pay rate highlights challenges in extremely toxic work environments captured by employees.

    OneCoolStory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Ladder I Was Given At Work To Clean A Ceiling Fan

    Worn and damaged chair covered in paint splatters in a neglected area of a toxic work environment.

    creaturling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless you were supposed to beat the dust off the fan with that POS, hard no. Photo and contact OSHA

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    My Job Just Gave Me A Pin Celebrating 5 Years Of Me Working Here. The Company I'm Working At Was Sold And I'm Being Laid Off In A Few Months Because They Don't Want To Pay My Current Wages

    Gold star pin showing five years of service, symbolizing employee recognition in a toxic work environment.

    Therenegadegamer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We hope that the photos on this list don’t remind you of your own workplace, pandas. But if they do, we recommend you start creating an exit strategy! Keep upvoting the pics that you find most appalling. And then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos from unhealthy workplaces, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list for you to read next right here!
    #28

    My Company Filed For Bankruptcy And Refuses To Pay Us

    Pay statement screenshot showing gross and take-home earnings with hours worked, highlighting toxic work environment frustrations.

    They forced us to do overtime, I had 94 hours in a two week period and on last Friday, April 11th, on pay day they decided to lay us all off and refuse to pay any of us. Then filed chapter 11 bankruptcy. I have like 8 coworkers and they have kids and family they can't support now with no job and more importantly no paycheck.

    The company refuses to talk to us. We have reported them to the department of labor. They weren't helpful at all. We were government contractors providing security for a site they were building. But now we have no finacial security of our own.

    The picture above is my last pay day. To prove they didn't pay us on April 11th like they were suppose to. Apparently the company was talking about suing us for slander for speaking against them. They got money for lawyers but not to pay us.

    queef_baker123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    The Toilet Paper At My Job

    Hand holding a single used toilet paper strip in a bathroom, illustrating extremely toxic work environments.

    pyrohectic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Popular Sandwich Chain Had This Tip Sign

    Handwritten note about tipping policies in a toxic work environment captured by an employee at a workplace.

    shibbyman342 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    I Quit With 100 Hours Of PTO. They Changed My Hourly Rate To $1 A Hour

    Screenshot of a pay statement showing take-home pay of $86.62, highlighting a toxic work environment with low earnings.

    I quit my job, I put my two weeks and fulfilled it. I left on good terms, never really used my PTO, so I thought I would have a nice paycheck after I quit. Only to find out my 100 hours of PTO was not my hourly rate of $20.50 and a hourly rate of $1 per hour.

    Just a friendly reminder to use your PTO. I would have used all my PTO before I quit.

    SupremeWraps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is the US, they don't technically have to pay out unused PTO at all. My last two jobs didn't as a policy. So I always make sure to use every last hour I've earned before putting in my two weeks

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Is This Normal For A Work Place?

    Screenshot of a workplace message highlighting strict clock-out rules in a toxic work environment with specific time logs.

    hylianjak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    I'm Pretty Sure My Boss Started Using Spyware To Screen Capture My Laptop. So I Left This Up

    Computer screen in a toxic work environment showing a meme and a message about spyware capturing screenshots.

    I work from home because they couldn't find anyone who can do my job in the state they are.I think my boss hates not being able to micro manage me, but consistently gets on my case about things and then says he's not trying to micro manage me. I'm in a highly specialized tech role and the only one here that can do my job, so they literally need me not that I need them.

    This morning, I had an update for my laptop. Not unusual. We have very high security and it's always something being added. It ran quickly. Didn't require a restart. I thought nothing of it. Hours later I realize that every maybe 20 or 30 minutes, my monitors kind of blink, like they go black for half a second, and make a tone. It took me too long admittedly to realize it's probably a screen capture. They installed spyware on my laptop to see what I'm doing.

    So I have had this on 1 of my screens for the last few captures. If I'm wrong, well, no one sees it but me (and you). But if I'm right, well I'm getting fired anyway so who cares about calling them out to their faces.

    KevinAnniPadda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    "If No One Is In The Office, Then We Can't Build A Company Culture" The Company Culture

    Coffee station with a sign restricting coffee to full time staff in a toxic work environment setting

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kyled avatar
    KYLE
    KYLE
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Full time staff? I thought coffee's for closers

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Can My Job Cut My Pay Because I Decided Not To Quit?

    Text message conversation showing discussion of a small pay cut, illustrating toxic work environments employees face.

    Inkantated Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    My Pregnant Wife Has To Work With A Contagious Person That Won't Go Home

    Text message exchange revealing a toxic work environment where sick employees are forced to work without paid leave.

    Ramificator24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    The Wheels On Our Baking Racks At Work Are Literally Falling Apart And They Refuse To Get Them Fixed. They Don't Even Roll Anymore, They Tip Over Often When Trying To Push Them

    Close-up of a worn-out caster wheel on a dirty metal frame, showing signs of damage in a toxic work environment.

    PeeB4uGoToBed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    "Employee Appreciation Meal" My Company Once Provided

    Partially eaten burnt work lunch in a black container with a hand giving a thumbs-up in an extremely toxic work environment.

    They pimped it as a way to show their gratitude. I believe it was some attempt at meatloaf, but seemed about 60% sawdust.

    Jack_Shaft0e Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    This Was A Survey Sent Out Today To Address Our Work Culture

    Screenshot of a workplace survey question about the extent of constructive feedback culture in a work environment.

    QurtLover Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Came Down To The Break Room This Morning To Find This

    Note showing minimal appreciation to housekeeping staff with a string cheese and muffin, highlighting toxic work environments.

    Jacob_The_White_Guy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Just Hire For The Same Amount. You’re A Multibillion Dollar Company

    Hiring sign at McDonald's shows low hourly wages, reflecting an extremely toxic work environment for employees.

    CatsInTheAuhz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    I Quit My Job At McDonald's And They Haven't Signed My Request To Quit (Sent In March) They Keep Calling Asking Why I Haven't Showed Up To Any Shifts

    Screenshot of an employee resignation request submitted in a toxic work environment with option to withdraw notification.

    PsychoticMelatonin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    My Job Is "Thanking" Us By Reducing Our Pay

    Notice about commission changes at Hideaway Pizza in a toxic work environment, highlighting pay cuts and employee frustration.

    Godessii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    This Is From A&W Near Me

    A toxic work environment sign detailing no mandatory breaks and no set schedule, reflecting poor employee treatment.

    SenatorSharks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My takeaway is that I am being given a 15-year break to control my labor, because they can't stop my attitude. Or something.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    They Got A Face Scanning Time Clock, It Doesn’t Work For Almost Half The Employees. I Don’t Think This Memo Is Even Legal?

    Printed employee notice demanding strict clock-in rules in an extremely toxic work environment with no flexibility on attendance.

    Shaffer92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    PTO Provided A "Nacho Bar" For Us Teachers On Cinco De Mayo, During Teacher Appreciation Week

    Messy office desk with open chips bag, condiment bottles, and food remnants in a toxic work environment photo.

    mcdanny3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    "You Are Not Allowed To Sit, This Is Not A Office Job." The Last Order Was 90 Minutes Ago

    Empty restaurant with visible order screen and cluttered counter showcasing a glimpse into an extremely toxic work environment.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    General Manager Put These Signs Up The Other Day. Also Sent My Coworker Home For Insubordination Tonight Because He Put His Two Weeks In

    Signs challenging managers to meet unrealistic delivery and cancellation goals in a toxic work environment.

    Sigmas_simp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    My Girlfriend Just Showed Me This. The Company She Works For Is A Small Business That Has A High Turnover Rate. I Feel Like This Is Mean Spirited And No Way To Treat Any Employee

    Notice about strict attendance rules to earn holiday pay illustrating extremely toxic work environments captured by employees.

    bone_the_flesheater Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    The State Of My Workplaces Keyboards

    Close-up of a keyboard with missing keys and heavy dust, showing a toxic work environment neglected by employees.

    mathiasbloodaxe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    I Was Let Go Yesterday. This Is How I Found Out. The Day Before Was When My Boss Told Me, Via Phone Call, My Traineeship Might Be Terminated. I Had No Inkling Prior To This. No Feedback

    Email screenshot showing a message about end of employment with one week's pay and a toxic work environment.

    ibeatobesity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Had To Evacuate From The Wildfires In LA And Had 30 Minutes To Leave My Home. When My Manager Called Me And Asked If I Remembered My Work Laptop

    Text message from employer telling employees to prepare for evacuation and take work equipment during fire, showing toxic work environment.

    Wonderful_Spinach598 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Company Just Went Under. We Were Promised Severance If We Didn’t Have Any Job Offers By Today. This Was My CEO’s Response When I Asked About It

    Screenshot of a toxic work environment message discussing unemployment and lack of severance amid employee concerns.

    nunyabznis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    The Only Toilet This Morning In My Office

    Broken toilet bowl with missing front piece in an extremely toxic work environment restroom, showing poor maintenance and hygiene.

    Mr-Nyan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    LinkedIn Profile Post From A Recruiter That Reached Out About A Remote Role

    Text discussing strategy used by employers in toxic work environments to attract candidates by listing jobs as remote initially.

    I will not be applying.

    sotakeanap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Snack Options At My Work (Company Is Worth $9.6 Billion)

    Vending machine with mostly empty slots and few snacks, illustrating an extremely toxic work environment issue.

    AAmell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    A Dress Down Weekend At My Grocery Store Job

    Notice about dress down weekend with strict rules on clothing condition and a $3 daily fee in a toxic work environment.

    itsnotgayifitsgoromi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Why Do People Do This?

    Text conversation highlighting toxic work environment complaints about stolen lunch and ineffective management response.

    We are extremely tight on money and people at my girlfriend's job stole her food.

    Randompieceoftoast08 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    I'm Not Dealing With This Anymore

    Text message exchange showing a job interview group setting refusal, illustrating toxic work environment communication.

    Their response cracked me up. I'm 33 years old I'm not doing a group interview ever again. They're embarrassing and insulting. It's literally the company saying flat out that candidates are numbers they're just shuffling through that day. So while they "respectfully disagree" I will no longer be lowering myself for any company that can't be bothered to one on one interview people. Pathetic.

    Sad-Caterpillar-5258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    No More Water Bottles On The Floor Without A Doctors Note? Is That Legal?

    Cluttered office desk with water jug, pink water bottle, tape dispenser, and phone in a toxic work environment photo.

    Today I was told I am no longer allowed to carry my small water bottle unless I have a doctors note. I explained that I do not drink water infront or around customers. That I have to run and help customers on all 10-11 self scan machines. I could understand if I was a cashier but I didn't think that it was fair to make this new rule after l've worked with the company for two years and never had an issue with my water bottle.

    After having a meeting I was told that security has to audit workers and workers leave bottles around so now no one is allowed to carry water unless they have a doctors note stating they need to have water on hand. I asked why my manger was allowed to have a gallon of water on her desk and my 8oz water bottle wasn't allowed. All I was told is the office isn't the main floor and customers don't see it and my water bottle was a personal item. I guess I have to schedule a doctors appointment to have them print a paper stating I need to stay hydrated at my 7-8 hour shifts.

    Hyperfroot143 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    I Got My Yearly Review

    Employee performance review form showing unclear feedback in an extremely toxic work environment photo.

    Evidently I need to be more excited about working on my day off. It’s a commission job. It does occasionally need attention on off days. But usually it’s something that can easily be addressed by office staff. They’d rather pass the buck and call me when I’m scheduled off.

    Phreak74 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    A McDonald's I Worked At Posted This With Zero Heads Up

    Workplace notice in English and Spanish explaining pay cuts and reduced hours in a toxic work environment.

    The franchise is bloated with supervisors and nepotism. I'm sure they all got their holiday bonuses and aren't taking pay cuts.

    Cromus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Less Than A Year Into My First Job, And My Company Is Two Weeks Late On Paying Me

    Screenshot of bank account balances showing extremely low funds, highlighting toxic work environment financial stress.

    mypoopbcrazy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Was Told Today We Are No Longer Allowed To Use Our Regular Back Packs And Must Instead Use These - Asda Driver

    Hand holding an empty black mesh bag symbolizing neglect in extremely toxic work environments captured by employees.

    Hydro2650 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    My Meal Provided By My Company During Christmas Day

    Dusty black keyboard and gray mouse on a wooden desk in an extremely toxic work environment captured by employees.

    AutomatonVigor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Local Pizza Hut Not Allowing Employee Meals Due To Staff Occasionally Not Charging Customers 25¢ For Extra Ranch

    Bright green sign in a toxic work environment stating no more employee meals until ranch is no longer given away for free.

    QUEEFMEISTER123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Look At This

    Sign offering $100 for perfect attendance in February, highlighting toxic work environments and strict attendance policies.

    MikeCoolGuy16 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    How I Found Out I Was Losing My Job. Former Director Accidentally Sent A Message To A Teams Group Chat That Included Me And Another Manager. It Clearly Wasn’t Meant For Me To See

    Screenshot of a toxic work environment message discussing employee termination and awkward timing concerns.

    Substanzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    I See Mold On The Vents And I Can’t Tell You How Long It’s Been Sitting There. It Seems Like There’s Not A Sense Of Urgency To Getting It Taken Care Of

    Dirty and damaged ceiling vents with rust and black stains in a toxic work environment captured by employees.

    ReddQween Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    My Boss Just Assigned A Bunch Of Tasks For Me To Do, & Made Them Due 2 Days Ago

    Task list screenshots showing multiple overdue insurance and records tasks in a toxic work environment setting.

    tipsy-cowgirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    This Chair At My Workplace. I Have To Sit Here For 8 Hours A Day

    Work environment photo showing an uncomfortable stool circled in red in an office with employees in the background.

    SANS_FROM_UNDERMEME Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    My Job’s “Improved Break Room” Was The Last Straw. Just Put In My Two Weeks (Improved Meaning Getting Rid Of Table And Chairs To “Increase Productivity”)

    Cluttered employee breakroom with coats, backpack, broken cabinet, and tangled vacuum in toxic work environment.

    compensationrequired Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    I Was Hired And Fired Within The Span Of 3 Hours

    Rejection email explaining position filled due to company changes in an extremely toxic work environment.

    puhskettimeabol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    Is This The Norm Nowadays? I Recently Accepted A Position, But This Popped Up In My Feed. I Was Honestly Shocked

    List of employee benefits including medical, dental, vision insurance, 401K, paid holidays, vacation, and sick time policies.

    DynastyFFChamp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    17-Year-Old Employee Ends Up In ER Before Scheduled Shift, Her Mother And Grandmother Both Call In On Her Behalf. Still Gets Fired For Not Personally Calling In

    Text message showing termination notice from employer in a toxic work environment demanding return of smock for paycheck release.

    UnsupervisedMink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    My Boss Put A Personal Camera In The Break Room

    Security camera mounted in a corner of a blue-walled room, illustrating a toxic work environment photo captured by employees.

    It doesn’t match to any of the other cameras and my manager said it’s the boss’s personal camera and on his phone. This is a corporate business. I work at Burger King.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    My Company Pulls This Today And Says It's Complying To The New Law

    Screenshot of workplace policy text regarding vacation pay eligibility and vacation balance for employees in an extremely toxic work environment.

    So Illinois passed a new law about vacation and people that work 40 hours must be compensated with vacation time. This goes into effect New years day. Now my company pulls this today and says it's complying to the new law. Should I just look for a new job?

    No-Acanthisitta4117 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    My Job Scheduled Me To Come Into Work After The Time They Scheduled Me. 12-5 PM

    Shift modification notification on employee scheduling app showing changed work hours in toxic work environments.

    XanderJC1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Red Flag

    Screenshot of a message mandating detailed work tracking to ensure progress in a toxic work environment.

    bloom1846 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    CEO Of A $30bn Indian Company Wants You To Pay For The Privilege Of Working For Him

    Job listing for Chief of Staff at Zomato with demanding unpaid first year highlighting toxic work environment signs.

    GreyPyjamas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Signs In Hospital Where Nurses Are On Strike

    Poster in a toxic work environment discouraging strikes with messages about patients, professionalism, and hospital conditions.

    Sunshineal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Just Quit A Place That Had These Posted In The Office. I'm Glad I'm Out

    Workplace signs with humorous warnings illustrating extremely toxic work environments captured by employees.

    bitchy-sprite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Meijer Offering A Monthly $5 Incentive For Cashiers That Work Extra Hard

    Sign detailing a new cashier productivity incentive with strict requirements in a toxic work environment photo.

    jmaximus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    We Appreciate You So Much For Working During These Trying Times. Here Is $12 Worth Of Candy

    Partially empty candy boxes and scattered wrappers on a cluttered counter in a toxic work environment photo.

    MrPresident11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!