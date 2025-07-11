ADVERTISEMENT

Maps are awesome. And you can’t convince us otherwise. The obsessed, always-curious cartographer inside us gets excited every time they spot something new to ogle and analyze. However, not all maps are made equal. Some of them lean so heavily into comedy that we can’t help but spread the fun vibes.

The brainchild of Michael Howe, ‘Terrible Maps’ is a wonderfully witty social media project about nonsensical, semi-useless, and hilarious maps. They’re so ‘bad’ they’re good, and they help you look at the world from perspectives that you’ve never quite seen before. Scroll down to enjoy the latest batch below. We hope these maps make you as happy as they did us.

