80 Horrible But Funny Maps That You Wouldn’t Find In A Geography Book (New Pics)
Maps are awesome. And you can’t convince us otherwise. The obsessed, always-curious cartographer inside us gets excited every time they spot something new to ogle and analyze. However, not all maps are made equal. Some of them lean so heavily into comedy that we can’t help but spread the fun vibes.
The brainchild of Michael Howe, ‘Terrible Maps’ is a wonderfully witty social media project about nonsensical, semi-useless, and hilarious maps. They’re so ‘bad’ they’re good, and they help you look at the world from perspectives that you’ve never quite seen before. Scroll down to enjoy the latest batch below. We hope these maps make you as happy as they did us.
How To Build A T-Rex
A World Map Centred Around Antarctica
Average Size Of A Pizza
Making a map look good isn’t enough. Just like when you’re designing anything else, you have to find a delicate balance between function on the one hand and form on the other.
The former means that whatever you’re creating actually does what it’s supposed to. In the case of a map, this might mean giving a person clear instructions on the geographical locations, educating them on a specific issue, or making them laugh.
Well, That's One Way To Do It
The Human Race Never Ceases To Amaze
Countries Mentioned In The Bible vs. % Of Population Practising Christianity
Function aside, the form of what you’re designing matters a lot, too. Like it or not, human beings are drawn to beautiful things. When you make something aesthetic, it captivates people.
Naturally, if you’ve spent a lot of time working on a map, making it the best it can possibly be, you want it to end up being seen by the biggest number of people possible. So, you need to spend some time refining the visuals to make it pleasant to look at.
States That Are Clearly In The Midwest
FTR: states between the Appalachians and the Rockies, and weren’t in the Confederacy (Oklahoma was very much Confederate-allied Cherokee, so no Midwest for you!)
Road Trip, Anyone?
2,066 Americans Were Asked To Locate Ukraine On A Map
All that being said, if you veer too much in either direction, prioritizing form over function or function over form, you might end up pushing people away.
For example, if your map looks absolutely divine, full of artistic flourishes, gorgeous fonts, and well-coordinated colors, but your audience gets lost among the details, you’ve failed as a cartographer.
Often, less is more.
You need to use the visuals to make it clear what the most important information on your map is.
How Hard It Is To Understand Spanish Accents
European Countries And Their National Animals
I see you, Algeria - would so love to have the Fennec fox as a national animal!
Countries Where It's Illegal To Pee In The Sea
On the other side of the scale, you have maps that are incredibly accurate and informative, but they lack that spark that would otherwise make them stand out from the crowd.
So, they fulfill their function well, but their form falls short of good design principles. A bit of imagination and soulfulness can really make your map sing.
People are very visual creatures. You need to know how to get their attention instantly as they’re scrolling through their social media feeds.
The Country Each European Nation Jokes About Most
When You're In Charge Of Naming Scottish Lochs And It's 4:59pm
Countries Where The National Anthem Mentions Blood
People’s attention spans are short enough as they are right now. Based on recent research, the average person spends just 47 seconds using an electronic device before shifting their focus to something else.
This used to be 2.5 minutes back in the early 2000s.
So, the competition between digital creators for your attention on social media is even more intense.
Japanese Stereotypes Of Europe
India As Seen By Indians
The Nearest Country To Each Portuguese Region
As per Geography Realm, something to keep in mind when making a map is that you should only picture the area that is relevant to the data.
That sounds like common sense, but it’s fundamental.
What's more, any data that you choose to include on the map itself should be relevant. “Cluttering the map with too much background data can lead to excess noise and dilute the actual message of the map.”
Eurovision: The Country Each Nation Received The Most Points From Over The Last 20 Year
"Coma" (Medical Term) In European Languages
South Korea Takes The Idea Of Political Left vs. Right Very Seriously (2025 South Korean Presidential Election Results)
Meanwhile, you should put a lot of care into the symbology of your map. Some of the most important things that affect the readability and message of your map are:
- The color choices you make
- The widths of your lines
- The icons you use
- The labeling
Of course, no proper map is complete without a legend. It allows your audience to decipher the symbology of the map. In a nutshell, the legend has to be legible and easy to understand.
If You Laid The Great Wall Of China Around Europe’s Coastline
Percentage Of People That Can Hold A Conversation In Icelandic
Map Showing The Average Number Of Bowel Movements Per Week
‘Terrible Maps’ has become so popular that Howe even ended up publishing a book—‘Terrible Maps: The stupidly funny illustrated gift book perfect for geography lovers’—full of the most hilarious ones he’s crafted. According to the author, the book is a celebration of “pointless cartography in all its glory.”
Bored Panda has reached out to Howe via email to learn more about the entire project, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.
Map Of Countries That Lost Both World Wars
How People React When You Try To Speak Their Language
Top-Selling Musical Artists From Each English County
The ‘Terrible Maps’ project has seen incredible success over the years. For example, on Facebook alone, the project’s account has garnered 1.2 million followers and 882k likes.
Meanwhile, even more people follow its account on X (formerly Twitter): 1.7 million people from around the globe are fans of the page there. And on Instagram, a further 382k people follow ‘Terrible Maps.’
San Diego Looks Like A Flooded Melbourne
France Pizza Map
Dividing The World By Nearest Australian Capital City
What are your thoughts about ‘Terrible Maps,’ dear Pandas? Which of the maps that we’ve showcased here today amused you the most? Which ones did you find surprisingly informative, despite the witty ideas behind them?
On a scale of 1 to 10, how big of a cartography and geography fan would you say you are?
Scandinavia Swapped With The Mediterranean
Would It Be Socially Acceptable To Name Your Child After This State?
Europe If Europe Had Colonised Europe
Believe It Or Not, Portugal Is Actually Smaller Than Spain
Prisoners Per 100,000 People
Now this is a good one! China 100-150 lol. Oh yeah, and Australia!
Europe If Sea Levels Went Up 100m
Nordic Map: Cat Edition
World Map According To The Brazilian Government
Countries That Have Eaten Their Prime Minister
Distribution Of Lighthouses In Africa
How Many Skyscrapers Are In Each Us State
Interestingly, Egypt Is Smaller Than The United States, Russia, And China Combined
The Us, China, India, Canada, Brazil, And Australia Can Fit Inside Europe
Australia is not that kind of country. Or at least take us out to dinner first.
Public Toilets In The United Kingdom In 1540
Nature Is Amazing. Here's An Image Of The Carina Nebula From The James Webb Space Telescope — It Matches The Eastern Coast Of Algeria
Map Of The Shrek Republic
Ancient Grease Map
Map Showing The Hairiest Countries In The World
I Enjoyed My Secondment Last Month
If You're Asked To "Put Your Hands Up" And You're Not Sure Why
Can You Legally Own A Monkey?
Thank the gods my state bans it. Monkeys are interesting, but I hate them outside their natural habitat. Permanent, destructive toddlers.