Maps are awesome. And you can’t convince us otherwise. The obsessed, always-curious cartographer inside us gets excited every time they spot something new to ogle and analyze. However, not all maps are made equal. Some of them lean so heavily into comedy that we can’t help but spread the fun vibes.

The brainchild of Michael Howe, ‘Terrible Maps’ is a wonderfully witty social media project about nonsensical, semi-useless, and hilarious maps. They’re so ‘bad’ they’re good, and they help you look at the world from perspectives that you’ve never quite seen before. Scroll down to enjoy the latest batch below. We hope these maps make you as happy as they did us.

More info: Book | Facebook | Instagram | X | Linktree

#1

How To Build A T-Rex

Humorous world map showing continents reshaped as parts of a dinosaur, illustrating funny maps for geography humor.

    #2

    A World Map Centred Around Antarctica

    Polar view world map showing continents upside down, a funny geography map perspective for unusual map collections.

    #3

    Average Size Of A Pizza

    Map showing average pizza size across Italy's provinces using colored circles, a funny and unusual geography map.

    Making a map look good isn’t enough. Just like when you’re designing anything else, you have to find a delicate balance between function on the one hand and form on the other.

    The former means that whatever you’re creating actually does what it’s supposed to. In the case of a map, this might mean giving a person clear instructions on the geographical locations, educating them on a specific issue, or making them laugh.

    #4

    Well, That's One Way To Do It

    Property map with incorrectly labeled building numbers, illustrating a funny and confusing geography map mistake.

    #5

    The Human Race Never Ceases To Amaze

    Map showing Google search volume for eyes hurt by region and total solar eclipse path across the US in April 2024, funny maps theme.

    #6

    Countries Mentioned In The Bible vs. % Of Population Practising Christianity

    World maps showing regions in red and shades of blue depicting population percentages of Christians across different countries.

    Function aside, the form of what you’re designing matters a lot, too. Like it or not, human beings are drawn to beautiful things. When you make something aesthetic, it captivates people.

    Naturally, if you’ve spent a lot of time working on a map, making it the best it can possibly be, you want it to end up being seen by the biggest number of people possible. So, you need to spend some time refining the visuals to make it pleasant to look at.

    #7

    States That Are Clearly In The Midwest

    Map of the United States showing states marked as not sure if they belong to the Midwest in a funny geography map.

    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FTR: states between the Appalachians and the Rockies, and weren’t in the Confederacy (Oklahoma was very much Confederate-allied Cherokee, so no Midwest for you!)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Road Trip, Anyone?

    Map showing a 4,731-mile route across the US and Canada including unusual place names Pee Pee Creek and Pee Pee Island.

    #9

    2,066 Americans Were Asked To Locate Ukraine On A Map

    Worldwide map showing population density with humorous color patterns highlighting Europe and Asia regions.

    All that being said, if you veer too much in either direction, prioritizing form over function or function over form, you might end up pushing people away.

    For example, if your map looks absolutely divine, full of artistic flourishes, gorgeous fonts, and well-coordinated colors, but your audience gets lost among the details, you’ve failed as a cartographer.

    Often, less is more.

    You need to use the visuals to make it clear what the most important information on your map is.
    #10

    How Hard It Is To Understand Spanish Accents

    Map showing difficulty levels of Spanish language across Latin American countries with color-coded regions and a humor theme.

    #11

    European Countries And Their National Animals

    Map of Europe featuring animals representing different countries in a funny and unusual geography map style.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see you, Algeria - would so love to have the Fennec fox as a national animal!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Countries Where It's Illegal To Pee In The Sea

    Map of Europe with Portugal highlighted in red, showcasing a funny and horrible map style not found in typical geography books.

    On the other side of the scale, you have maps that are incredibly accurate and informative, but they lack that spark that would otherwise make them stand out from the crowd.

    So, they fulfill their function well, but their form falls short of good design principles. A bit of imagination and soulfulness can really make your map sing.

    People are very visual creatures. You need to know how to get their attention instantly as they’re scrolling through their social media feeds.
    #13

    The Country Each European Nation Jokes About Most

    Map of Europe showing which countries Europeans joke about most with country flags overlaid humorously.

    #14

    When You're In Charge Of Naming Scottish Lochs And It's 4:59pm

    Map of Loch Lochy and surrounding areas showing roads and water features in a funny and unusual geography map style.

    #15

    Countries Where The National Anthem Mentions Blood

    World map highlighting countries in red with a focus on funny and unusual geography maps for visual humor and interest.

    People’s attention spans are short enough as they are right now. Based on recent research, the average person spends just 47 seconds using an electronic device before shifting their focus to something else.

    This used to be 2.5 minutes back in the early 2000s.

    So, the competition between digital creators for your attention on social media is even more intense.

    #16

    Japanese Stereotypes Of Europe

    Funny map of Europe with humorous stereotypes and labels, showcasing a horrible but funny maps concept.

    #17

    India As Seen By Indians

    Funny map of India with humorous labels showing bizarre regional stereotypes and cultural jokes in a geography-themed illustration.

    #18

    The Nearest Country To Each Portuguese Region

    Map humor showing the country of Spain distorted with exaggerated borders in a funny geography illustration.

    As per Geography Realm, something to keep in mind when making a map is that you should only picture the area that is relevant to the data.

    That sounds like common sense, but it’s fundamental.

    What's more, any data that you choose to include on the map itself should be relevant. “Cluttering the map with too much background data can lead to excess noise and dilute the actual message of the map.”
    #19

    Eurovision: The Country Each Nation Received The Most Points From Over The Last 20 Year

    Map of Europe with countries filled in by different national flags in a funny and unusual geography map style.

    #20

    "Coma" (Medical Term) In European Languages

    Europe map showing countries labeled with coma or sleep in a humorous style, highlighting Poland differently in red.

    #21

    South Korea Takes The Idea Of Political Left vs. Right Very Seriously (2025 South Korean Presidential Election Results)

    Humorous map of South Korea with regions marked in blue and red illustrating funny geography concepts.

    Meanwhile, you should put a lot of care into the symbology of your map. Some of the most important things that affect the readability and message of your map are:

    1. The color choices you make
    2. The widths of your lines
    3. The icons you use
    4. The labeling

    Of course, no proper map is complete without a legend. It allows your audience to decipher the symbology of the map. In a nutshell, the legend has to be legible and easy to understand.
    #22

    If You Laid The Great Wall Of China Around Europe’s Coastline

    Map of Europe with exaggerated red border outlining countries, illustrating a funny and horrible geography map concept.

    chuck_16 avatar
    Chuck
    Chuck
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, the silk road project kind of wants to do that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Percentage Of People That Can Hold A Conversation In Icelandic

    Map of Europe showing percentage data with Iceland above 95%, part of a collection of horrible but funny maps.

    #24

    Map Showing The Average Number Of Bowel Movements Per Week

    Map showing average number of bowel movements per week across Europe with color-coded data and country labels.

    ‘Terrible Maps’ has become so popular that Howe even ended up publishing a book—‘Terrible Maps: The stupidly funny illustrated gift book perfect for geography lovers’—full of the most hilarious ones he’s crafted. According to the author, the book is a celebration of “pointless cartography in all its glory.”

    Bored Panda has reached out to Howe via email to learn more about the entire project, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.
    #25

    Map Of Countries That Lost Both World Wars

    Map of Europe highlighting Germany, Hungary, and Bulgaria in red, part of funny maps collection for humorous geography insights.

    #26

    How People React When You Try To Speak Their Language

    Map of Europe showing countries color-coded with humorous captions reflecting language and cultural reactions.

    #27

    Top-Selling Musical Artists From Each English County

    Funny map of England with regions labeled by famous music artists, showcasing a humorous and creative geography twist.

    The ‘Terrible Maps’ project has seen incredible success over the years. For example, on Facebook alone, the project’s account has garnered 1.2 million followers and 882k likes.

    Meanwhile, even more people follow its account on X (formerly Twitter): 1.7 million people from around the globe are fans of the page there. And on Instagram, a further 382k people follow ‘Terrible Maps.’
    #28

    San Diego Looks Like A Flooded Melbourne

    Side-by-side maps of Melbourne and San Diego highlighting funny differences in geography and layout.

    #29

    France Pizza Map

    Heat map showing median income distribution across French communes in 2015 with varying income levels highlighted in shades.

    #30

    Dividing The World By Nearest Australian Capital City

    World map with distorted city names and red curved shipping routes, a funny and horrible geography map illustration.

    What are your thoughts about ‘Terrible Maps,’ dear Pandas? Which of the maps that we’ve showcased here today amused you the most? Which ones did you find surprisingly informative, despite the witty ideas behind them?

    On a scale of 1 to 10, how big of a cartography and geography fan would you say you are? We’d like to hear from you. Share your thoughts below!
    #31

    Scandinavia Swapped With The Mediterranean

    Satellite view of Europe highlighting geographical features in a funny and horrible maps collection for geography enthusiasts.

    #32

    Would It Be Socially Acceptable To Name Your Child After This State?

    US map color-coded with categories from acceptable to wtf, illustrating humorous and unusual geographic distinctions.

    #33

    Europe If Europe Had Colonised Europe

    Europe map with exaggerated and altered country shapes, showing a humorous and unconventional geography perspective.

    #34

    Believe It Or Not, Portugal Is Actually Smaller Than Spain

    Funny map comparing Spain's size to Michigan, highlighting humorous and unusual geography differences.

    #35

    Prisoners Per 100,000 People

    Color-coded world map showing prison population per 100,000 people, highlighting unusual and funny geographic data visualization.

    northernbills avatar
    Billy Peters
    Billy Peters
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now this is a good one! China 100-150 lol. Oh yeah, and Australia!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Europe If Sea Levels Went Up 100m

    Map of Europe with country borders outlined, part of a collection of horrible but funny maps for geography humor.

    #37

    Nordic Map: Cat Edition

    Three cats labeled as Norway, Sweden, and Finland cuddling closely in a funny map representation with humor.

    #38

    World Map According To The Brazilian Government

    Inverted world map with countries labeled, showing a humorous and unusual geography perspective for funny maps.

    #39

    Countries That Have Eaten Their Prime Minister

    Map of Europe showing which countries have eaten their Prime Minister, highlighted in green, red, and yellow.

    #40

    Distribution Of Lighthouses In Africa

    Map of African countries showing those with and without lighthouses as a funny map not found in geography books.

    #41

    How Many Skyscrapers Are In Each Us State

    Map showing the number of skyscrapers by US state, highlighting states with over 100 skyscrapers in dark brown.

    #42

    Interestingly, Egypt Is Smaller Than The United States, Russia, And China Combined

    Color-coded world map showing different countries for funny maps related to geography and humor.

    #43

    The Us, China, India, Canada, Brazil, And Australia Can Fit Inside Europe

    Map overlay comparing Europe with Russia in a colorful, humorous style showing size differences and borders.

    raven_sheridan_1 avatar
    Raven Sheridan
    Raven Sheridan
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Australia is not that kind of country. Or at least take us out to dinner first.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    Public Toilets In The United Kingdom In 1540

    Vintage style funny map showing public toilets locations in the United Kingdom in 1540 as a humorous geography map.

    #45

    Nature Is Amazing. Here's An Image Of The Carina Nebula From The James Webb Space Telescope — It Matches The Eastern Coast Of Algeria

    Space nebula with star formations above a satellite image of a coastal region showing land and water geography maps.

    #46

    Map Of The Shrek Republic

    Map of Central Europe altered to resemble Shrek with text Shrek Republic, funny and horrible map concept.

    #47

    Ancient Grease Map

    Brown paper bag with water stains resembling a world map, a funny map you wouldn’t find in a geography book.

    #48

    Map Showing The Hairiest Countries In The World

    World map showing frequency of male androgenic hair among indigenous populations with varying red shades for concentration levels.

    #49

    I Enjoyed My Secondment Last Month

    Map showing the top 10 most visited cities in Europe with visitor numbers, featured in funny and horrible maps collection.

    #50

    If You're Asked To "Put Your Hands Up" And You're Not Sure Why

    Venn diagram humorously categorizing people who say put your hands up, combining bank robbers, preachers, DJs, cops, and rollercoasters.

    #51

    Can You Legally Own A Monkey?

    Map of North America showing gun law restrictions by state with color codes for no restriction, permit required, partial ban, and full ban.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank the gods my state bans it. Monkeys are interesting, but I hate them outside their natural habitat. Permanent, destructive toddlers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Europe’s Most Famous Composers

    Map of Europe with portraits of famous composers humorously placed according to their countries in funny maps collection.

    #53

    World Map Of Borders

    Unusual world map made with interconnected country flags illustrating a funny and horrible geography concept.

    #54

    The Top 5 States In India

    Map of India highlighting the top 5 states in blue with humorous and unusual geographical presentation.

    #55

    How Far Are You From India, Measured In Units Of India?

    World map showing distance zones from India using color-coded layers in a humorous and unusual geography map style.

    #56

    Map Of Dandelion Distribution In The UK

    Map of the United Kingdom showing likelihood levels in different regions with color-coded legend in a funny geography map style.

    #57

    Participants Were Asked To Find Iran On A Map

    Map showing incorrect and correct placements of Iran with data points highlighting geography mistakes and accuracy in identification.

    #58

    The U.S. Map With Between 3 And 500 Edges

    Series of blue US maps showing distorted shapes with increasing numbers, illustrating funny maps for geography humor.

    #59

    European Countries With Names Ending In ‘Ia’

    Map of Europe highlighting several countries in orange, featured in funny maps not found in geography books.

    #60

    Here’s A Map You Didn’t Know You Needed

    Map showing nearest major U.S. cities to different global regions in a funny geography-themed illustration.

    #61

    Europe With Every Island And Peninsula Removed... Except Cyprus

    Satellite view of a geographical region showing green landscapes and water bodies, illustrating funny maps for humor and geography.

    #62

    Which Way Do Windows Open In Europe?

    Map of Europe showing window opening directions by country, a funny map illustrating cultural differences in a geography context.

    #63

    Which Is Your Favourite Mexican Country?

    Fox News segment mistakenly labeling multiple countries as Mexican in a funny and horrible map of Central and South America.

    #64

    Is Your Country Closer To South Africa Or Lesotho?

    World map highlighting countries closer to South Africa or Lesotho in a funny and unusual geography map style.

    #65

    Map Showing The Australo-Hungarian Empire In 1783

    Map showing a humorous and historical version of the Austro-Hungarian Empire with funny regional labels.

    #66

    Really Pleased With My New IKEA Globe That Shows Earth At Night Time

    Black globe with no visible map details displayed on a table with bed textiles and dishware nearby.

    #67

    Europe’s Most Famous Leaders

    Europe map collage filled with historical figures and a cartoon character illustrating funny maps concept.

    #68

    Without Touching A Single Piece Of Land, You Can Sail From India To The USA In A Completely Straight Line

    Unusual world map showing a long, convoluted shipping route between two distant points, a funny geography map example.

    #69

    Mapping Spanish Stereotypes

    Humorous map of Spain with funny and horrible regional stereotypes not found in geography books.

    #70

    A Map Of Sunken Japanese Ships From World War II

    Map showing Japanese naval ships location with red markers, a horrible but funny map not found in typical geography books

    #71

    European Places With More Sheep Than People

    Europe map with sheep icons humorously added in specific countries, illustrating a funny and horrible map concept.

    #72

    The Most Commonly Spoken Language Besides Spanish In Each State

    Funny map of the United States showing the entire country labeled as English in a humorous geography illustration.

    #73

    U.S. States, But With Some Letters Missing For Your Amusement

    Funny map of the United States with humorous state name variations, showcasing a quirky geography map concept.

    #74

    Burn It With Fire

    Humorous maps showing distorted US states renamed Califournia and Fourida as funny geography map examples

    #75

    Us States If They Were All Named Like West Virginia

    Map of the US showing states humorously renamed variants of Virginia in a funny and horrible geography-themed map.

    #76

    Seems Legit

    Map showing America's UFO sightings by state and hour, highlighting peak times and regional sighting rates from 2000 to 2014.

    #77

    Eye Colour Of Us Governors

    US map with states colored brown, blue, and green illustrating a funny and unusual geography map concept.

    #78

    Getting His Steps In

    Map showing Bigfoot report locations densely clustered across the United States with icons marking sightings.

    #79

    A Useful Map For New Yorkers In La

    Map humor showing mislabeled boroughs of New York overlaying a Los Angeles map in funny geography maps collection

    #80

    Most Frequently Used Words In Dating Profiles, By State

    Map of the United States with a large black letter I and a small green Idaho labeled the word the, a funny map concept.

