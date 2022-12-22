Parents Ask If It’s Cool To Have “Low-Stress” Christmas Without Gifts, End Up Still Getting Them For Spoiled Sibling, Upset Son

Let’s face it, no other holiday has a cultural impact quite like Christmas. It’s truly the time of the year!

Gift-giving, spending time with immediate and distant family, watching Home Alone and the Elf, getting into the festive spirit with Michael Bublé, and decorating your whole house – is there anything better?

However, the celebration is also notorious for the amount of stress it loves to bring upon people. Just think about it – money worries, practical issues like finding the time to do everything and figuring out the traveling logistics, cooking, and the star of today’s article – family rifts.

More info: Reddit

You know what they say: “Your children need your presence more than your presents”

Image credits: Jill Wellington (not the actual photo)

“AITA for telling my parents I won’t go home for Christmas unless they get me a gift?” – this internet user turned to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members whether he’s indeed wrong for refusing to go back home for the holidays unless his parents, who are known for showing favoritism towards their youngest, get him a gift. The post managed to garner 4.5K upvotes as well as 851 comments discussing the situation.

Parents bought lots of gifts for their youngest despite proposing to forgo gift-giving this year, 19 y.o. says he won’t return for Christmas until he receives one as well

Image credits: Apprehensive_Salt297

The guy began his post by revealing that his younger sister Bree is a total brat. He says that their parents spoil her rotten and if anything doesn’t go her way, she’ll be sure to cause a scene. It was then noted that although she isn’t getting in the way of others getting anything, it’s still really obvious that she gets way more.

The guy has a younger sister who always gets spoiled rotten by their parents

Image credits: Apprehensive_Salt297

Recently, the author’s parents emailed him and proposed a “low-stress” Christmas, which basically meant forgoing gift-giving this year. He was completely fine with it, since he didn’t want anything anyway and it would make things much more relaxed. So, he called his old folks to confirm – however, instead, was immediately told what to buy Bree.

Recently, they’ve proposed a “low-stress” Christmas, which basically meant skipping gift-giving this year

Image credits: Apprehensive_Salt297

The 19-year-old was confused. He questioned his mom and said that he thought that they weren’t doing gifts this year, but was quickly told that Bree is “different” (a brat) and that she’s still a baby. Needless to say, he was mad. But not because he also wanted a present, more because it felt like his sibling was getting to be the favorite again.

He hung up and decided to go on a little investigation quest. He logged into the family’s Amazon account and saw that they’d already got Bree a bunch of stuff, including a tablet, accessories for it, a name-brand makeup case and loads of smaller things.

He called his folks to confirm – however, instead, was immediately told what to buy Bree, his younger sibling

Image credits: Apprehensive_Salt297

The 19-year-old ended up calling his folks back and telling them that he won’t be coming home for Christmas unless he gets a gift too; he doesn’t want anything fancy, he just wants a small gift to balance out the blatant favoritism that’s been happening in their family. The parents, however, labelled him childish and even said that they thought they raised him better.

The guy hung up and informed his housemates that he could be staying over the break. When he explained his decision, they accused him of acting immaturely and told him that his parents owe him nothing because he is an adult now.

The 19 y.o. was perplexed, so he refused to come home for the holidays unless he gets a gift too

Image credits: Apprehensive_Salt297

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

He tried to elaborate and clarify that the gift isn’t the point, it’s that his sibling is obviously being treated differently – however, they argued that it’s because she still lives with them.

Image credits: Barney Moss (not the actual photo)