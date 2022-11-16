Woman Asks The Internet If She Was Wrong To Tell His Family That Her Fiancé Is Unemployed, After They Kept Saying She Was A Gold Digger

Family dinners have this uncanny power to devolve into arguments—especially when someone broaches topics that are best left untouched. Politics, religion, money—there’s usually no room for any of these when you’re trying to enjoy a meal in the company of loved ones. However, that doesn’t stop some people from going all-in when it comes to social taboos.

When your partner’s family suddenly starts accusing you of being a gold digger, you’d expect them to have your back. However, redditor u/aintsayinhea32 got no similar support from her fiancé.

The woman turned to the AITA subreddit with a story about a very emotional and uncomfortable situation. She shared how she finally snapped after being called a gold digger one too many times, spilling the beans about what the actual financial situation looks like for the couple. The author of the post wanted to know if she went too far after outing her fiancé’s (un)employment situation. Read on for the full story, as well as how the internet reacted to it.

Getting along with your partner’s family is no easy task. However, it’s not every day that you’re accused of being a gold digger

A woman shared how she finally told her fiancé’s family the truth about his job at dinner, after she’d been insulted one too many times

Redditor u/aintsayinhea32’s situation is an unenviable one. Her partner’s family clearly doesn’t respect her and believes she’s in the relationship only for the money. Meanwhile, her fiancé didn’t want any part in the gold digger discussions because he wanted to preserve his reputation.

It was pretty awful to read how he reacted after the OP finally let his mom know that she’s been supporting both of them for the past 4 months. […] He said I still had no right to take advantage of his ‘unfortunate circumstance’ to get back at his mom and expose him to the family. His parents went on about how disappointed they were and now as a result, he got disinvited from Thanksgiving. He blew up at me because of it this morning and kept saying I screwed him over so badly when he was just an innocent bystander,” the OP explained in her post on the AITA sub.

Redditors were similarly appalled by what they read. Some of them suggested to the OP to reconsider their future marriage. They highlighted the fact that the boyfriend appears to value his reputation far more than the actual relationship. He was willing to lie to his family for months and months, unable to stand up for his future wife, just so that his relatives didn’t realize he was out of a job.

Bored Panda has written about marrying for money before. Being relatively well off is absolutely important for any family, no doubt. However, having similar expectations and being honest about one’s financial standing is, arguably, more important for the health and longevity of a relationship. Stability, trust, and openness are key here. You don’t have to be rich to be happy; but you do need stability.

Generally speaking, a gold digger is someone who is only dating someone for the financial, social, and other benefits that come from doing this. For instance, one giveaway that someone is in it just for the cold hard cash is to take a look at their track record when it comes to gifts.

Someone who never pays for anything and expects you to shoulder the entire burden by yourself is probably dating you for reasons besides how kind and amazing you are. They’re after your wallet and status. On the flip side, someone who is just as generous as you are is likely to genuinely love and respect you.

People were completely horrified by what they read. Many of them suggested that the woman rethink her relationship with her partner