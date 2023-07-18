“For That Week I’m An Unpaid Nanny”: Woman Doesn’t Want To Babysit, Gets Out Of A Family Vacation
Watching over kids is a full-time job. Unsurprisingly, not everyone is equally excited about looking after them, especially when the little ones are not their children.
Redditor u/No_Writing9686 told the AITA community about having to babysit her sister’s kids whenever she visits. That was the reason she got out of a family vacation to Disneyland when she learned her sister’s family was also going. The OP found a way to dodge the babysitting, but received comments from the family that made her wonder if she was being a jerk.
Looking after someone else’s children is rarely how one wants to spend their vacation
Image credits: David Guerrero (not the actual photo)
This young woman got out of a family trip to Disneyland so she didn’t have to babysit her sister’s kids
Image credits: Vinta Supply Co. | NYC (not the actual photo)
Image source: No_Writing9686
“ NTA. But, There are better ways to handle a situation. That was the worst thing you could have done.” Au contraire. A massive, ballsy and unambiguous move, which put all the trouble back on the people who are responsible.
“ NTA. But, There are better ways to handle a situation. That was the worst thing you could have done.” Au contraire. A massive, ballsy and unambiguous move, which put all the trouble back on the people who are responsible.