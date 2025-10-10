Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Hard No”: Farrah Abraham Called Out For Letting Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Get A Pelvic Tattoo
Farrah Abraham with blonde hair and leopard print, called out for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo.
Parenting

“Hard No”: Farrah Abraham Called Out For Letting Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Get A Pelvic Tattoo

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Farrah Abraham, the star of the reality show Teen Mom, has sparked a parenting debate after cheering on her underage daughter as she made a decision that will leave a permanent mark on her life.

Sophia is 16 years old, the same age her mom was when she became pregnant with her. Her birth was documented on the MTV show 16 and Pregnant, which later spawned the hit spin-off series, Teen Mom.

Highlights
  • Farrah Abraham faced backlash for allowing her 16-year-old daughter Sophia to get a large pelvis tattoo.
  • Sophia previously got a septum piercing at 13 with Farrah’s support, drawing criticism then too.
  • Farrah defended her parenting style, emphasizing acceptance as she helps Sophia express her identity freely.

Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, never got the chance to meet his daughter, as he tragically lost his life in a car accident on December 28, 2008, while Farrah was still pregnant.

    Farrah Abraham posing with red nails and leopard print top amid controversy over pelvic tattoo for her 16-year-old daughter.

    Farrah Abraham, star of Teen Mom, is facing a storm of backlash after allowing her daughter to get a massive tattoo
    Farrah Abraham posing with red nails and leopard print top amid controversy over pelvic tattoo for her 16-year-old daughter.

    Image credits: sophialabraham / Instagram

    Farrah recently gave her 2.7 million followers an update on Sophia’s life, revealing that the 16-year-old got a gigantic tattoo across her pelvis.

    The 34-year-old mom faced fierce criticism after posting videos of Sophia getting two long lines of bats inked around and below her belly button.

    Farrah, who previously came under fire for allowing Sophia to get a septum piercing at age 13, smiled as her daughter lay on the table getting the ink done.

    Farrah Abraham and her daughter at a public event, showcasing bold fashion styles and distinct makeup looks.

    Farrah Abraham and her daughter at a public event, showcasing bold fashion styles and distinct makeup looks.

    Image credits: sophialabraham / Instagram

    “Why can’t today’s mothers just say NO to their kids?” one user asked.

    “Permanent decisions shouldn’t be made until you’re an adult,” another person echoed.

    “At this point you’re just trying to be a best friend and not a mother!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️” said someone else, while a separate person agreed, writing, “She’s 16. Too young for something so permanent.”

    Others slammed the mother-daughter duo for teasing at the beginning of the video that the “surprise” they had for viewers was that Sophia was pregnant, before unveiling the fresh ink.

    Sophia, who was born when Farrah was 16, made her reality TV debut as a baby on 16 and Pregnant

    Farrah Abraham beside her daughter getting a pelvic tattoo, sparking controversy over the 16-year-old's tattoo decision.

    Farrah Abraham beside her daughter getting a pelvic tattoo, sparking controversy over the 16-year-old's tattoo decision.

    Image credits: sophialabraham / Instagram

    Farrah Abraham on social media sharing a post, relating to controversy over her 16-year-old daughter's pelvic tattoo.

    Farrah Abraham on social media sharing a post, relating to controversy over her 16-year-old daughter's pelvic tattoo.
    However, some defended Farrah, arguing that it was better for her daughter to make such decisions with her mother’s guidance rather than behind her back.

    “I honestly love Farrah for accepting her daughter for exactly who she wants to be. And supporting her 100%,” shared one fan.

    “It is with parent consent. At least she took her so she didn’t have to sneak around and get it like most teens do,” another user agreed.

    Tattoo artist wearing black gloves creating a pelvic tattoo on a young person's lower abdomen.

    Tattoo artist wearing black gloves creating a pelvic tattoo on a young person's lower abdomen.

    Image credits: sophialabraham / Instagram

    In February 2022, after celebrating her thirteenth birthday, Sophia took to social media to share that she had gotten a septum piercing.

    The teenager, whose Instagram account is managed by Farrah, posted a video of the procedure on Instagram.

    “I got my septum piercing for my birthday!!’ the caption read. “I am so happy with how it turned out! I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!!”

    Farrah shared a video of her 16-year-old daughter’s new tattoo, a set of bats stretching around her belly button

    Person with red hair and black nails showing a pelvic tattoo of three bats in a mirror, related to pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Person with red hair and black nails showing a pelvic tattoo of three bats in a mirror, related to pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Image credits: sophialabraham / Instagram

    Teen girl with pelvic tattoo lifting shirt to show design while woman with long blonde hair laughs nearby indoors.

    Teen girl with pelvic tattoo lifting shirt to show design while woman with long blonde hair laughs nearby indoors.

    Image credits: sophialabraham / Instagram

    Farrah posed with Sophia, then a little girl, on the cover of her 2012 memoir My Teenage Dream Ended. The book was a commercial success, reaching number 11 on the New York Times Best Seller list.

    Sophia and Farrah recently attended the Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea Awards together, where the teen debuted a bold new look consisting of an orange bob and dark, goth-glam makeup.

    “I think it’s cool being in the spotlight with my mom,” Sophia told Page Six, after which Farrah beamed with pride and thanked her for “making me famous.”

    “I’m a nepo mom,” Farrah quipped during their interview.

    Social media users accused Farrah of trying to be her daughter’s “best friend” instead of setting parental boundaries

    Young woman with red hair showing pelvic tattoo and holding Ikonik skincare products in a tattoo studio setting.

    Young woman with red hair showing pelvic tattoo and holding Ikonik skincare products in a tattoo studio setting.

    Image credits: sophialabraham / Instagram

    Comment on social media criticizing Farrah Abraham for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo.

    Comment on social media criticizing Farrah Abraham for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo.

    Instagram comment criticizing Farrah Abraham for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo, questioning her parenting.

    Instagram comment criticizing Farrah Abraham for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo, questioning her parenting.

    Comment on a social media post discussing Farrah Abraham being called out for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo.

    Comment on a social media post discussing Farrah Abraham being called out for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo.

    The MTV alum previously defended her decision to allow Sophia to get snakebite lip piercings and to express her identity however she chooses.

    She said she would never “shame” her daughter, adding, “I love and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become.”

    Farrah also had a message for the mom-shamers, saying that they “should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not],” adding that she herself had a belly button piercing when she was younger but later had it removed.

    Farrah previously allowed Sophia to get a septum piercing at 13

    Teen girl with purple hair getting a facial piercing, highlighting controversy over letting a 16-year-old get a pelvic tattoo.

    Teen girl with purple hair getting a facial piercing, highlighting controversy over letting a 16-year-old get a pelvic tattoo.

    Image credits: sophialabraham / Instagram

    Teen girl with purple hair and floral crown smiling indoors, highlighting controversy over pelvic tattoo at 16 years old.

    Teen girl with purple hair and floral crown smiling indoors, highlighting controversy over pelvic tattoo at 16 years old.

    Image credits: sophialabraham / Instagram

    Screenshot of Instagram comment by evelyn.ashlie saying a tattoo under 18? no. but I’m deff cool with self expression.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment by evelyn.ashlie saying a tattoo under 18? no. but I’m deff cool with self expression.

    Instagram comment praising Farrah Abraham for supporting her daughter after getting a controversial pelvic tattoo at age 16.

    Instagram comment praising Farrah Abraham for supporting her daughter after getting a controversial pelvic tattoo at age 16.
    The reality star went on to say that she loves having a teenager, expressing, “I have all the compassion for her as I wish I had as a teen.”

    In 16 and Pregnant, viewers saw Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielsen, treat her daughter harshly after discovering that she was expecting a child with her on-and-off boyfriend. Debra prevented Farrah from obtaining an abortion and called her derogatory names.

    Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, tragically lost his life in a 2008 car crash before she was born

    Farrah Abraham in a colorful top and earrings, sitting indoors, amidst controversy over her 16-year-old daughter’s pelvic tattoo.

    Farrah Abraham in a colorful top and earrings, sitting indoors, amidst controversy over her 16-year-old daughter’s pelvic tattoo.

    Image credits: RumorFix / YouTube

    Farrah Abraham with a newborn baby in a hospital room, highlighting controversy over pelvic tattoo on teen daughter.

    Farrah Abraham with a newborn baby in a hospital room, highlighting controversy over pelvic tattoo on teen daughter.

    Image credits: MTV Reality UK / YouTube

    Throughout Teen Mom, Farrah and Debra were shown to have a rocky relationship, with Debra being charged with assault in an Iowa court for hitting Farrah in January 2010.

    On the MTV show, it was revealed that Farrah began seeing a therapist to discuss her difficult family relationships, as she struggled to cope with her mother’s behavior and Sophia’s father, Derek, losing his life during filming.

    Since her reality TV debut, the mom of one has released a memoir, a studio album, and appeared in several other reality series, including Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach.

    She has also released two adult films, which reportedly earned her over $1 million.

    Most people disagreed with Farrah’s decision to let her daughter get a tattoo at 16

    Instagram comment criticizing a 16-year-old getting a big permanent pelvic tattoo, sparking debate online.

    Instagram comment criticizing a 16-year-old getting a big permanent pelvic tattoo, sparking debate online.

    Comment on social media questioning why mothers don't say no to their kids, related to Farrah Abraham's daughter pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Comment on social media questioning why mothers don't say no to their kids, related to Farrah Abraham's daughter pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Farrah Abraham for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Farrah Abraham for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo.

    "Hard No": Farrah Abraham Called Out For Letting Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Get A Pelvic Tattoo

    User commenting on letting a 16-year-old get a pelvic tattoo, expressing a firm hard no to tattoos at a young age.

    User commenting on letting a 16-year-old get a pelvic tattoo, expressing a firm hard no to tattoos at a young age.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "She's gonna regret that" in a discussion about a pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "She's gonna regret that" in a discussion about a pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Comment criticizing Farrah Abraham for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo, urging parental responsibility.

    Comment criticizing Farrah Abraham for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo, urging parental responsibility.

    Instagram comment criticizing Farrah Abraham for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo, expressing shock and speechlessness.

    Instagram comment criticizing Farrah Abraham for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo, expressing shock and speechlessness.

    Comment criticizing a mom for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo, sparking online debate.

    Comment criticizing a mom for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo, sparking online debate.

    Social media user criticizes Farrah Abraham for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo.

    Social media user criticizes Farrah Abraham for letting her 16-year-old daughter get a pelvic tattoo.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Farrah Abraham's 16-year-old daughter and pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Farrah Abraham's 16-year-old daughter and pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Instagram comment discussing concerns about letting a 16-year-old get a pelvic tattoo and setting rules.

    Instagram comment discussing concerns about letting a 16-year-old get a pelvic tattoo and setting rules.

    Comment praising Farrah Abraham for supporting her 16-year-old daughter's choice of a pelvic tattoo.

    Comment praising Farrah Abraham for supporting her 16-year-old daughter's choice of a pelvic tattoo.

    Comment praising Farrah Abraham for allowing her 16-year-old daughter to express herself with a pelvic tattoo.

    Comment praising Farrah Abraham for allowing her 16-year-old daughter to express herself with a pelvic tattoo.

    Comment praising Farrah Abraham for supporting her daughter getting a tattoo at a young age, sharing personal opinion on pelvic tattoo.

    Comment praising Farrah Abraham for supporting her daughter getting a tattoo at a young age, sharing personal opinion on pelvic tattoo.

    Comment praising someone for treating their daughter equally despite differences, related to Farrah Abraham pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Comment praising someone for treating their daughter equally despite differences, related to Farrah Abraham pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Instagram comment from user littlebear_and_bird sharing their gratitude for parents supporting their first tattoos at age 16 amid pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Instagram comment from user littlebear_and_bird sharing their gratitude for parents supporting their first tattoos at age 16 amid pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment praising a pelvic tattoo, related to Farrah Abraham's 16-year-old daughter controversy.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment praising a pelvic tattoo, related to Farrah Abraham's 16-year-old daughter controversy.

    Instagram comment from designbyerinn expressing excitement and support for a tattoo journey related to a pelvic tattoo controversy.

    Instagram comment from designbyerinn expressing excitement and support for a tattoo journey related to a pelvic tattoo controversy.

