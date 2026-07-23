Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

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Elsa Laremont Stranczek, the 17-year-old California resident whose rash driving claimed the lives of four of her friends last year, appeared in court on Wednesday, July 22, seeking to have the misdemeanor manslaughter charge against her dismissed.

The request was made on the grounds that law enforcement had mishandled evidence related to the case.

Highlights Elsa Laremont Stranczek, the 17-year-old accused of causing a crash that took four lives, sought dismissal of her misdemeanor manslaughter charge.

The victims’ families remained divided over whether she should face prosecution or receive diversion.

Many netizens supported a lighter punishment, arguing the crash was ultimately an accident.

The grieving families of the victims, who were present in court during the hearing, remained divided on whether Stranczek deserved punishment or should walk free.

“It could have been any one of our kids driving,” one of the parents said.

RELATED:

California teen at the center of crash that ended four young lives seeks freedom

Image credits: GoFundMe / Memorial for Josalynn, Olive, Ada & Sienna

Stranczek was 16 in April 2025 while driving her Volkswagen Tiguan SUV with 14-year-olds Olive Koren and Marley Barclay, and 15-year-olds Sienna Katz, Josalynn Osborn, and Ada Kepsey as passengers.

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Only she and Barclay survived the crash after the she veered off the road and slammed into a tree, engulfing the car in a fireball.

While the pair claimed that an oncoming driver swerved into their lane and forced them to drift, police found no evidence of another driver being involved.

Image credits: KTVU

Stranczek has made multiple attempts to have her case dismissed since being charged in October, including one in May.

At the time, her lawyer, Charles Dresow, argued investigators had mishandled and damaged the vehicle’s speedometer, which was used to determine the vehicle’s speed of 60 mph at the time of the crash.

Image credits: ABC

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On Wednesday, he argued the case should be dismissed because California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers who interviewed Barclay “destroyed notes” and lost the audio recording of her interview.

Officers Jonathan Bruggs and Erik Carrillo testified that they took notes during the interview, then threw them out after filing their report.

Regarding the audio interview, they said they recorded it with a wireless microphone that was supposed to transmit it to devices in their patrol cars, but they later learned the recording had failed.

Image credits: Pacific Sun / Olive Koren, Josalynn, Ada Kepley and Sienna Katz

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While Dresow pushed to prove the procedural lapse, Judge James Chou ultimately denied his motion.

“I cannot conclude that they acted in bad faith or destroyed evidence,” he said.

Two out of four families of the victims demanded Stranczek be prosecuted

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Chou invited the victims’ families to speak on whether Stranczek should be ordered to rehabilitation, also known as diversion, or if she should go to trial.

Olive’s grandmother, Gail, said she would like her “to have the opportunity to have diversion.”

“That’s what Olive would have wanted,” she noted.

Ada’s mother, Linda, said she does not want Stranczek to be prosecuted, understanding that “it could have been any one of our kids driving.”

Image credits: NBC

Josalynn’s parents were against these notions.

“There are no other memories for us to make other than what we have,” said Joseph Osborn, her father.

“The gravity of [Stranczek’s] choices needs to be understood, and they can’t just be brushed to the side. Choices were made, and these are the repercussions of the four lost lives.”

Image credits: GoFundMe / Olive Koren & Marley Barclay

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Sienna’s mother, Peg, defined her daughter’s demise as “the most devastating and heartbreaking experience” of her life while stating accountability is “one of the most important lessons to teach children.”

“From my understanding, juvenile diversion is generally intended for less serious first offenses.

“Given the loss of four lives, I do not believe diversion without an admission or sign of guilt reflects the gravity of what occurred,” she said.

Social media users largely disagreed with the parents demanding a strict punishment for Stranczek

Image credits: jewishnewsofnorcal

“If she wasn’t drinking or using d**gs, this is a tragic accident and not a crime,” one said.

“She was a 16-year-old driver, which means she had literally no driving experience. Who doesn’t make poor driving decisions at that age? I feel sorry for everyone involved, but jail time isn’t the answer,” added a second.

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A fourth, meanwhile, asked the parents to “hold themselves accountable for allowing their children to get into a vehicle operated by a driver with a restricted license.”

“Absolutely! They can sue the driver’s mother instead,” agreed a fifth.

One person in favor of Stranczek receiving a prison sentence hypothesized she was “distracted by her phone,” which caused the accident, while another simply stated, “I do not fault the families for wanting a harsher sentence.”

Stranczek will learn if she will be granted relief or face trial next month

Image credits: jewishnewsofnorcal

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The teen’s next court appearance is set for August 10.

If the judge grants diversion on the specified date, Stranczek will be required to undergo mandatory counseling and education.

This typically includes grief or trauma therapy, anger management, youth safe-driving programs, or community service.

If the case proceeds to trial and results in a conviction, she will be sent to a juvenile detention facility for up to one year.

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According to California Penal Code 192(c), the judge will also suspend or revoke her driving privileges.

Netizens continued debating whether Stranczek should receive diversion or face prosecution

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