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Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom
Four headshots of young women. These four friends lost their lives in a speeding crash. Teen girl faces parents.
Crime, Society

Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Elsa Laremont Stranczek, the 17-year-old California resident whose rash driving claimed the lives of four of her friends last year, appeared in court on Wednesday, July 22, seeking to have the misdemeanor manslaughter charge against her dismissed.

The request was made on the grounds that law enforcement had mishandled evidence related to the case.

Highlights
  • Elsa Laremont Stranczek, the 17-year-old accused of causing a crash that took four lives, sought dismissal of her misdemeanor manslaughter charge.
  • The victims’ families remained divided over whether she should face prosecution or receive diversion.
  • Many netizens supported a lighter punishment, arguing the crash was ultimately an accident.

The grieving families of the victims, who were present in court during the hearing, remained divided on whether Stranczek deserved punishment or should walk free.

“It could have been any one of our kids driving,” one of the parents said.

RELATED:

    California teen at the center of crash that ended four young lives seeks freedom

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Image credits: GoFundMe / Memorial for Josalynn, Olive, Ada & Sienna

    Stranczek was 16 in April 2025 while driving her Volkswagen Tiguan SUV with 14-year-olds Olive Koren and Marley Barclay, and 15-year-olds Sienna Katz, Josalynn Osborn, and Ada Kepsey as passengers.

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    Only she and Barclay survived the crash after the she veered off the road and slammed into a tree, engulfing the car in a fireball.

    While the pair claimed that an oncoming driver swerved into their lane and forced them to drift, police found no evidence of another driver being involved.

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Image credits: KTVU

    Stranczek has made multiple attempts to have her case dismissed since being charged in October, including one in May.

    At the time, her lawyer, Charles Dresow, argued investigators had mishandled and damaged the vehicle’s speedometer, which was used to determine the vehicle’s speed of 60 mph at the time of the crash.

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Image credits: ABC

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    On Wednesday, he argued the case should be dismissed because California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers who interviewed Barclay “destroyed notes” and lost the audio recording of her interview.

    Officers Jonathan Bruggs and Erik Carrillo testified that they took notes during the interview, then threw them out after filing their report.

    Regarding the audio interview, they said they recorded it with a wireless microphone that was supposed to transmit it to devices in their patrol cars, but they later learned the recording had failed.

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Image credits: Pacific Sun / Olive Koren, Josalynn, Ada Kepley and Sienna Katz

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    While Dresow pushed to prove the procedural lapse, Judge James Chou ultimately denied his motion.

    “I cannot conclude that they acted in bad faith or destroyed evidence,” he said.

    Two out of four families of the victims demanded Stranczek be prosecuted

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    Chou invited the victims’ families to speak on whether Stranczek should be ordered to rehabilitation, also known as diversion, or if she should go to trial.

    Olive’s grandmother, Gail, said she would like her “to have the opportunity to have diversion.”

    “That’s what Olive would have wanted,” she noted.

    Ada’s mother, Linda, said she does not want Stranczek to be prosecuted, understanding that “it could have been any one of our kids driving.”

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Image credits: NBC

    Josalynn’s parents were against these notions.

    “There are no other memories for us to make other than what we have,” said Joseph Osborn, her father.

    “The gravity of [Stranczek’s] choices needs to be understood, and they can’t just be brushed to the side. Choices were made, and these are the repercussions of the four lost lives.”

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Image credits: GoFundMe / Olive Koren & Marley Barclay

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    Sienna’s mother, Peg, defined her daughter’s demise as “the most devastating and heartbreaking experience” of her life while stating accountability is “one of the most important lessons to teach children.”

    “From my understanding, juvenile diversion is generally intended for less serious first offenses.

    “Given the loss of four lives, I do not believe diversion without an admission or sign of guilt reflects the gravity of what occurred,” she said.

    Social media users largely disagreed with the parents demanding a strict punishment for Stranczek

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Image credits: jewishnewsofnorcal

    “If she wasn’t drinking or using d**gs, this is a tragic accident and not a crime,” one said.

    “She was a 16-year-old driver, which means she had literally no driving experience. Who doesn’t make poor driving decisions at that age? I feel sorry for everyone involved, but jail time isn’t the answer,” added a second.

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    A fourth, meanwhile, asked the parents to “hold themselves accountable for allowing their children to get into a vehicle operated by a driver with a restricted license.”

    “Absolutely! They can sue the driver’s mother instead,” agreed a fifth.

    One person in favor of Stranczek receiving a prison sentence hypothesized she was “distracted by her phone,” which caused the accident, while another simply stated, “I do not fault the families for wanting a harsher sentence.”

    Stranczek will learn if she will be granted relief or face trial next month

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Image credits: jewishnewsofnorcal

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    The teen’s next court appearance is set for August 10.

    If the judge grants diversion on the specified date, Stranczek will be required to undergo mandatory counseling and education. 

    This typically includes grief or trauma therapy, anger management, youth safe-driving programs, or community service.

    If the case proceeds to trial and results in a conviction, she will be sent to a juvenile detention facility for up to one year.

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    According to California Penal Code 192(c), the judge will also suspend or revoke her driving privileges.

    Netizens continued debating whether Stranczek should receive diversion or face prosecution

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

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    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

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    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

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    Teen Girl Who Lost Four Friends In A Speeding Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Their Parents As She Seeks Freedom

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um. Really a misdemeanor? How about 4 counts of manslaughter, aggressive driving, stunt driving. This is why my country has a 3 tier licence system over 3 years when. You can't drive alone on 1,the second one your can't drive over 80kph while alone. Can't be out after 11. 3rd one is finally a full license. This girl needs to suffer the consequences of her actions.

    1
    1point
    reply
    queenbead avatar
    Joanne Earle
    Joanne Earle
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was under the impression that 16 y/o kids aren't supposed to drive with anyone else in the car except parents. There were 6 people in that car, at night no less, and she was speeding. You can bet she was distracted laughing, probably singing and showing off. It's a tragic accident but could have been prevented. I do believe however that she should be sentenced to giving talks in schools to other teenagers about this tragic mistake and consequences.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um. Really a misdemeanor? How about 4 counts of manslaughter, aggressive driving, stunt driving. This is why my country has a 3 tier licence system over 3 years when. You can't drive alone on 1,the second one your can't drive over 80kph while alone. Can't be out after 11. 3rd one is finally a full license. This girl needs to suffer the consequences of her actions.

    1
    1point
    reply
    queenbead avatar
    Joanne Earle
    Joanne Earle
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was under the impression that 16 y/o kids aren't supposed to drive with anyone else in the car except parents. There were 6 people in that car, at night no less, and she was speeding. You can bet she was distracted laughing, probably singing and showing off. It's a tragic accident but could have been prevented. I do believe however that she should be sentenced to giving talks in schools to other teenagers about this tragic mistake and consequences.

    0
    0points
    reply
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