Sometimes at work, people just don’t get the job done the way they’re supposed to. Other times, they somehow manage to completely mess up the one thing they were in charge of. It’s baffling, frustrating… and honestly, a little hilarious. Our team went hunting for the funniest examples, and let’s just say they did not disappoint. From “accessible” ramps that are impossible to navigate, to bike paths painted so badly you’d wonder if they even used a ruler, these blunders are equal parts head-scratching and laugh-out-loud. Keep scrolling, these workplace fails are the kind you can’t look away from.

#1

Hey, Can You Take Care Of These Live Wires? Sure Thing Boss

Improvised irrigation system using a plastic bottle stuck in soil, showcasing funny examples of people not even trying.

Enursha Report

That's one way to do it, i guess.

    #2

    You Had One Job

    Hand covering address on a package with delivery instructions showing a funny example of not trying with party supplies request.

    ZinfoTheIdk Report

    Oh god! Let me guess: Amazon?

    #3

    Painted The Fence, Boss

    Old iron fence with tree growing through it, a funny example of people not even trying to fix or maintain it.

    kazyzzz Report

    I see a red door and I want to paint it black.

    We all have those days when nothing seems to go right at work. Maybe someone spilled coffee on you right before a big presentation, or a project you spent hours on got rejected. Despite these setbacks, most of us try our best not to let external factors, like coworkers, unexpected tasks, or minor chaos, affect our focus and performance.

    We try to push through and stay professional, even when it’s tough. Now, it’s completely normal to have off days, and it’s okay to feel frustrated when things don’t go as planned. Everyone hits those moments where patience runs thin and nothing seems to go right.
    #4

    Allergic To What Now?

    Allergy form screen showing a funny example of not my job attitude with redundant allergy checkbox.

    robinparrish Report

    #5

    Greetings From Hungary, The Accessible Parking Spaces Are Open For Business

    Handicap parking spot with damaged blue and white tiles creating a funny example of people not even trying.

    They had to pick up the paving stones due to some renovation work, and as you can see they put them back as intended.

    Winter-Fisherman-176 Report

    For a quick second, i thought that was a handicap pool. Like,Wow that is a small pool! 🙄

    #6

    Freshly Painted In My Home Town Today

    Road marking with the word school painted incorrectly, showing a funny example of people not even trying.

    My_Clean_Account_ Report

    However, sometimes, the challenges come from factors beyond our control, like how our manager leads the team. A 2020 SHRM survey found that half of employees feel their own performance would improve if their direct supervisors received better training in people management.

    In simple terms, employees believe they could do their jobs better if bosses knew how to support them, communicate clearly, and manage people more effectively. Poor leadership can create confusion, stress, and unnecessary hurdles that make even simple tasks feel complicated. It shows that the work environment itself can have a big impact on how well people perform.
    #7

    Task Failed Successfully

    Sign warning no adhesive tapes on surface, humorously ignored with tape, showing people not even trying with funny job fails.

    oideW Report

    #8

    And The Winner Of The "Not My Job" Award Goes To

    Salt and pepper shakers filled with salt and pepper packets instead of the actual condiments, showing people not even trying.

    middledude Report

    #9

    Sidewalks Do Not Join Correctly In My Neighborhood

    Sidewalk with a poorly aligned concrete slab and uneven grass edges, illustrating people not even trying.

    tru3relativity Report

    Here’s the thing: it isn’t always the office, the boss, or the workload that’s the problem. Sometimes, people simply aren’t into their jobs. A 2018 Gallup poll found that a whopping 66% of U.S. employees weren’t engaged at all, basically coasting through the day, doing the bare minimum, or counting down the hours till they can leave.

    That means only 34% actually felt connected to what they do. These are the folks who show up with energy, stay curious, and care about the work they put out. The rest? Well… they’re mentally checked out long before they clock out. And when that many people are disengaged, it’s no surprise that things start slipping, mistakes pile up, and the workplace begins to feel like a group project where only two people are doing all the work.
    #10

    I Painted The Mercedes, Boss

    Pink Mercedes with tinted windows and obscured license plate, demonstrating a funny example of people not even trying.

    Immaloner Report

    #11

    Hard Mode

    Soccer field drawn on a hillside with goals and markings, showcasing funny examples of people not even trying.

    Bleach32143 Report

    #12

    This Sidewalk That Leads To The Heavily Foot-Trafficked Culver City Stairs

    Sidewalk with uneven concrete cuts around trees and roadwork, illustrating people not even trying in job e*******n.

    tickledbootytickle Report

    A lot of people feel stuck in careers that don’t excite them anymore, and the numbers back it up. A study by The Harris Poll for CNBC Make It in 2021 found that nearly half of older millennials wish they had chosen a different career path. It’s a pretty clear sign of just how many people feel disconnected from the work they do every day.

    And when that spark fades, even the simplest tasks start to feel heavier than they should. It’s not that employees suddenly become lazy, it’s more that the enthusiasm just isn’t there anymore. When passion slips away, the effort naturally follows, and everything starts to feel like a slow, unwanted chore.
    #13

    Finished Repair On That Brick Wall Boss

    Window blocked by uneven bricks and cement, a funny example of people not even trying to finish the job properly.

    ElenaVFD Report

    #14

    I Did It Boss

    Metal fence bent around a rock in a garden, a funny example of people not even trying in construction work.

    couchpotatochip21 Report

    #15

    I Painted The Lines For The Bikeway, Boss

    Two cyclists riding on a bike path with poorly painted, confusing lines showing funny examples of people not even trying.

    Esist1996 Report

    Money isn’t everything, but let’s be honest, it matters more than people like to admit. . When you’re giving your all day after day and your paycheck barely moves, it’s tough to stay fired up. Feeling underpaid can slowly chip away at even the most motivated employee’s energy. That’s when people start doing just what’s required instead of going the extra mile. It’s a natural response to feeling undervalued and unappreciated for the work you put in. 
    #16

    King Of “Not My Job”

    Floor lamp placed in front of unpainted patch on wall showing a funny example of people not even trying.

    sheepye Report

    #17

    But What About The Door? Just Get It Done, The Boss Said

    Electric car charging station with cable installed through a door, showing a funny example of people not even trying.

    ChoiceProductions Report

    #18

    Faux Tile Done

    Peeling wall tiles with printed instructions still visible, showing a funny example of people not even trying to follow directions.

    eloiseturnbuckle Report

    Additionally, when employees don’t see a future in their role, their enthusiasm naturally dips. People want to feel like they’re progressing, learning, and heading somewhere meaningful. When promotions are rare or unclear, it becomes tough to stay invested in the work. Eventually, employees stop pushing themselves because they don’t believe it will lead to anything. Stagnation can quietly chip away at morale until even the most driven person checks out mentally.

    #19

    It Is Done

    Electric stovetop with two burners turned on, showcasing a funny example of people not even trying to cook properly.

    justGamesDE Report

    #20

    The Staircase Is Complete, Boss

    Tree stump partially embedded in tiled stairs showing a funny example of people not even trying to fix it properly.

    AnotherAccount4This Report

    #21

    Delivered Your Badminton Racket “Safely” Boss

    Cardboard box awkwardly stuck inside a small cabinet, illustrating a funny example of people not even trying at their job.

    adsr8 Report

    Oh man, I would be pissed.

    Sometimes it’s not about passion, money, or growth, sometimes people simply don’t have what they need to do the job well. Maybe they were thrown into a role with no training, or the tools they work with are outdated, or they never received the support required to build confidence. Instead of thriving, people end up overwhelmed, stressed, or constantly second-guessing themselves. And soon, their productivity drops not because they don’t want to do well, but because they weren’t set up to succeed.
    #22

    Cursed Fan

    Mannequin cutout with a fan placed over head creating a funny example of people not even trying in a shoe store display.

    Snoo39982 Report

    #23

    This Hurts To Look At

    Pig drawing misaligned across tiled wall showing a funny example of people not even trying in a not my job scenario.

    avdyushin Report

    #24

    Free Masons

    Two construction workers building a poorly aligned brick wall, showcasing funny examples of people not even trying.

    anon Report

    If you’ve reached a point where work feels draining, unfulfilling, or just not the right fit, know that you don’t have to stay stuck there. Start by talking to your employer about what you need: resources, time, support, or training. Sometimes small adjustments can make a huge difference. If the role still doesn’t fit, it may be worth exploring other opportunities, shifting departments, or even changing careers altogether.

    Choosing a path that brings you energy and fulfillment isn’t selfish, it’s necessary. Career counseling is another great option, especially if you’re unsure what direction to take next. At the end of the day, you deserve work that helps you grow, not work that drains you.
    #25

    Making The City More Inclusive

    Stairs painted with a wheelchair accessibility symbol, highlighting a funny example of people not even trying.

    Roldez2893 Report

    #26

    We Call This One, “The Landlord Supremo”

    Security keypad painted over entirely in white on a textured wall as a funny example of people not even trying.

    marblesbykeys Report

    #27

    Did It Boss

    Tree trimmed to avoid power lines on a suburban street showing a funny example of people not even trying.

    soph_i_e Report

    Electrical lines should be underground. Then trees dont have to be mutilated.

    Well, these posts definitely show what happens when someone completely fumbles the one task they were responsible for. The reasons could be anything, a bad day, zero focus, or just pure chaos, but the end result is always the same: something so hilarious and impractical that you can’t help but stare at it. From designs that make no sense to fixes that solve absolutely nothing, these moments are equal parts funny and confusing. Keep scrolling and see which ones make you chuckle or leave you scratching your head in disbelief.
    #28

    I Painted The Lanes On The Road, Boss

    Poorly painted road lines curving awkwardly on a highway, illustrating funny examples of people not even trying.

    Iamthestiggy Report

    #29

    Found This Monstrosity While Walking In London

    Uneven sidewalk with mismatched tiles and tactile paving showing a funny example of people not even trying in construction work.

    Markel_Kermit Report

    Atleast its an easy fix.

    #30

    My School's Solution To Fixing Our Clock

    Digital clock hanging loosely on wall with exposed wires and a long power cord plugged into a distant outlet, showing a not my job fail.

    stuffy236 Report

    #31

    Drywall Is Hung And Taped Boss

    Thermostat installed unevenly with rough drywall work and an exposed electrical outlet, showing people not even trying.

    redstamp24 Report

    #32

    How Can Anyone Park Here?

    Handicap parking space blocked by a concrete pole, a funny example of people not even trying to follow rules.

    elithebanger Report

    You have to be handicapped.

    #33

    Close Enough

    Electrical outlet and light switches installed with an empty space, showcasing a funny example of not my job appliance setup.

    reddit.com Report

    Apart from the obvious mistake. Is any else annoyed by the alignment of the screws?

    #34

    Dressed The Mannequin Boss

    Mannequin dressed in a red sweater and blue pants with one arm missing, a funny example of people not even trying.

    reubTV Report

    #35

    Soap And Towel Dispensers At My Local Bar

    Paper towel dispenser mounted too high with empty paper towel roll below, a funny example of people not even trying at work.

    Myth1calMonkey Report

    I tiled my shower walls, and the bottom row of tiles, right above the tub are all slightly tilted. But not that bad.

    #36

    It's Not My Job To Name Parks

    Sign for Goodenough Park in Medinah Park District partially obscured by flowers, illustrating funny examples of people not trying.

    bambamskiski Report

    #37

    Cheers, Almost Forgot

    Text message showing a reminder about a reservation at a Beer Spa, an example of people not even trying in their job.

    PolebagEggbag Report

    #38

    Locked The Thermostat Boss

    Thermostat covered in plastic with a Do Not Touch sign and padlock, a funny example of people not even trying.

    Frozen4Ever Report

    #39

    It Could Not Have Been That Hard Right?

    Creative example of people not even trying shown by a poorly painted wheelchair symbol on blue pavement.

    TheHanuGuy Report

    #40

    Typical British Weather

    Weather presenter showing a forecast with cold air on the map, a funny example of people not even trying at their job.

    choosycrisps Report

    #41

    Clean Install, Boss

    Two adjacent dark green doors on a brick wall, with air conditioning units awkwardly installed above one, showing lack of effort.

    brian4589 Report

    #42

    Scaffolding Is Too Low? No Problem, Boss

    Wooden pallets arranged as makeshift benches outside a building, illustrating funny examples of people not even trying.

    KeyzerSausage Report

    #43

    Tied The Ladder Off, Boss. Alls Safe Now

    Rolled roofing loosely tied with rope on rooftop next to ladder showing funny examples of people not even trying.

    spwhalenjr13 Report

    #44

    I Fixed The Slanted Foundation For You, Boss

    Uneven wooden support posts under a floor showing funny examples of people not even trying in a job.

    ShrekMemes420 Report

    #45

    It Was Too Expensive To Fix The Sensor, Boss. I Solved The Problem Though

    Yellow caution sign on a wall with humorous graffiti showing people not even trying to follow instructions.

    rfwaverider Report

    #46

    Someone Jumped On Our AC, So Here's My Bosses Solution

    Old air conditioning unit propped up by a rusty metal pole showing a funny example of people not even trying.

    hey-youinthebushes Report

    #47

    Homeowner: "I Absolutely Need This Faucet"

    Kitchen faucet installed through the window ledge with poor workmanship showing a funny example of people not even trying.

    wes7946 Report

    #48

    Of Course I Double Checked The Series' Title, Boss

    TV schedule with a humorous typo showing "The Big Met Theory" and "How I Bang Your Mother" as sitcom titles.

    Devuluh Report

    #49

    A Shower With A Faucet Head

    Shower faucet installed above shower curtain rod, illustrating a funny example of people not even trying in their job.

    Kelly240361 Report

    #50

    How Not To Install A Metal Roof

    Screws improperly installed in wood and metal, illustrating funny examples of people not even trying at their job.

    Xander395 Report

    #51

    Satan Would Be So Proud

    Sign on laundry room door humorously misspells sanitizing as satanizing, showing a funny example of people not even trying.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    I Installed The Lamp Posts Boss

    Street lamps installed alongside a paved road but only the first lamp has a bulb, showing people not even trying to finish the job.

    jonashagjac Report

    #53

    I Put Up The Brick Wall Boss

    Uneven brick wall repair with messy mortar near a porch light showing people not even trying job examples.

    KarRuptAssassin Report

    #54

    Power Conservation

    Ceiling fan with one blade installed upside down, a funny example of people not even trying in job completion.

    GuruAbhinai Report

    #55

    This Sewer Grate

    Road repair with asphalt narrowly avoiding storm drain, illustrating examples of people not even trying.

    maydeb Report

    Missed it by that much!

    #56

    I Told Them We Were Out Of Paper Towels

    Roll of paper towels placed on top of a soap dispenser inside a bathroom, showcasing people not even trying.

    RedRanger_27 Report

    #57

    Fitted The Dado Rail For You

    Poorly installed wood trim corner with visible screws and misaligned edges, a funny example of people not even trying at their job.

    davidsdungeon Report

    #58

    “What Should We Do With The Light?” “Aah, Just Leave It”

    Unfinished drywall installation with rough door cutout showing a clear example of people not even trying in construction work.

    Lombard333 Report

    #59

    "Can Someone Deal With The Broken Egg On Aisle 4?", "Sure Thing, Boss"

    Yellow caution wet floor sign placed over broken eggs on supermarket floor, showcasing funny people not even trying moments.

    laurzregan1 Report

    #60

    Bro Typed This 15 Seconds Before Clocking Out

    Warning sign with multiple spelling errors about alcohol consumption and physical exercise, showing a people not even trying example.

    S7EVEN_5 Report

    #61

    Why Not Just Replace The Whole Sign?

    Stop sign mounted crookedly on a bent pole beside a quiet road, illustrating people not even trying in maintenance.

    Madame_Spiritus Report

    #62

    Not A Single Tile Is Matched To The Pattern

    Floor tiles with a mixed pattern that does not align correctly, showing a funny example of people not even trying in their job.

    Money_Record_3303 Report

    #63

    Left A Bit Right A Bit, Perfect

    Streetlight installed in the middle of a driveway as a funny example of people not even trying at their job.

    ohjobagain Report

    #64

    The Sports Field Built Without A Good Chunk

    Outdoor soccer field with incomplete fencing and a missing section, showcasing people not even trying to finish the job.

    decumos Report

    #65

    Got My Husband A Cake For His First Day Of Work

    Birthday cake with poorly written frosting message, a humorous example of people not even trying at their job or task.

    My husband moved to the US from Trinidad, he just got his first job, and I decided to get him a cake to celebrate. No, I am not a professional cake decorator, some people just have natural talent.

    shellimedz Report

    #66

    On Today's Episode Of "It's Not My Job"

    Signs placed in front of parked cars reading we file taxes, showing a funny example of people not even trying at work.

    TKW300 Report

    #67

    Airport Security Camera Still In Plastic. Boarding Jetblue Flight And Saw This

    Security camera on a bus with its lens covered by a plastic bag, illustrating funny examples of people not even trying.

    Absurdity_ Report

    #68

    Well, That Sure Is One Way To Do It

    Yellow parking lot lines misspelled as ONE WAY, illustrating a funny example of people not even trying at the job.

    SuperStarFighter81 Report

    #69

    How Do You Manage To Print This Upside Down?

    Wooden planters with reindeer faces and antlers, showing funny examples of people not even trying in decoration.

    Lotzen9679 Report

    Preprinted. Someone had an off day when assembling.

    #70

    Been Asking My Boss To Get This Fixed For Over A Year

    Forklift steering wheel with pliers used as a makeshift adjustment tool, showing a funny example of people not even trying at work.

    U-Were-A-Mistake Report

    #71

    He Told Me, “The Boss Said This Is How We Always Do It”

    Forklift lifting pallets incorrectly with a person on top in a warehouse showing people not even trying at work.

    AshenLibra Report

    #72

    Installed That Carbon Monoxide Detector For You, Boss

    Smoke detector humorously installed on a yellow bollard in a warehouse, showing a clear example of people not even trying.

    brodellthe6th Report

    #73

    "I Got The Annoying Box To Stop Beeping Boss"

    Ceiling fire alarm with disposable gloves hanging instead of proper maintenance, a funny example of people not even trying at their job.

    dontcallmemean Report

    #74

    Loaded That Truck For You, Boss

    Truck overloaded with lumber leaning dangerously, illustrating funny examples of people not even trying on the job.

    ShrekMemes420 Report

    #75

    Got The Crane Leveled Out, Boss

    White truck improperly stabilized on wooden log on driveway, a funny example of people not even trying at their job.

    Stew591 Report

    #76

    Couldn't Think Of A Better Way To Do That, Boss

    Pickup truck on highway with a ladder improperly secured, illustrating funny examples of people not even trying at work.

    812hoosier Report

    #77

    Dad Is Always Watching

    Man wearing makeshift funny binoculars playing with a child, illustrating humorous examples of people not trying at work.

    TangledCables3 Report

    #78

    It Is Done Boss

    Poorly fixed plumbing pipes with messy white sealant, showing a funny example of people not even trying to do the job properly.

    Palette300 Report

    #79

    I’m Speechless On This One

    Sink faucet bent upwards through countertop, a funny example of people not even trying to fix or install properly.

    jlenko Report

    #80

    Update After 4 Years, I'm Still Finding This In My House

    Door patch job with uneven paint application showing a funny example of people not even trying repair work.

    Our oldest moved to start college, so our youngest is getting our old room. We removed a mirror on the door, finally. This is the result. Our fault for not repainting much.

    kenziethemom Report

    #81

    Repainted The Road Sign Boss

    Faded road marking covered partially by fresh asphalt with poorly done repainting, showing people not even trying.

    JonHend Report

    #82

    When Not My Job Turns Into Art

    Leaf stuck in a street line marking, a funny example of people not even trying to fix the road paint job.

    anasPhD Report

    #83

    If Only There Was A Mark So One Could Put It Back On The Same Way It Came Out

    Manhole cover on pavement with a painted line misaligned, illustrating funny examples of people not even trying.

    SalvadorP Report

    #84

    This Poster On My Train Is Upside Down

    Upside-down Spiderman poster inside a public bus, showing a funny example of people not even trying at their job.

    danger_moose Report

    #85

    Some Asphalt Work In Poland

    Concrete block placed over fresh asphalt with pole, illustrating funny examples of people not trying in work.

    Wlo3kij Report

    #86

    I Literally Just Spoke With The Man Minutes Before He Put This Up. Even Wrote Arrows On It To Help Him Put It On Right

    Boxes of FitGuard gloves in medium and small sizes stored in a dispenser, showing a funny example of people not even trying.

    SRS79 Report

    #87

    Perfect Example Of “Not My Job” Mindset

    Ceiling with poorly done paint job showing cracks and bubble flaws, illustrating people not even trying in their work.

    Short-Reserve-9064 Report

    #88

    In English It Says "Look Right", But In Chinese It Says "Look Left"

    Sidewalk painted with conflicting instructions showing "Look Right" in English and contradictory Chinese characters, funny not my job fail.

    RoastPorc Report

    #89

    Parked The Genie, Boss

    Man struggling to move equipment stuck in the mud, illustrating funny examples of people not even trying at work.

    SlovenianSocket Report

    #90

    This Door

    Door blocking an outdoor protractor marked with angles, a funny example of people not even trying at their job.

    ZeroDamnChill Report

    #91

    Installed The Doorstop, Boss

    Door with a broken handle next to a missing k**b showing a funny example of people not even trying repair job.

    YanicPolitik Report

    #92

    I Don’t Get Paid To Move Rocks. I Get Paid To Paint

    C*****d concrete piece used as a makeshift support under a purple painted metal structure showing people not even trying.

    Cold_Ad3896 Report

    #93

    Finished The Remodel Boss

    Light switches painted over with rough texture, showing a funny example of people not even trying to maintain proper electrical fixtures.

    Anti_colonialist Report

    #94

    I Planted The Tree, Boss

    Sidewalk poorly paved around a tree, showing funny example of people not even trying in construction work.

    brewski Report

    #95

    Fixed The Light Switch, Boss

    Utility knife wedged into a light switch box as a makeshift tool showing people not even trying at work.

    pjmanley Report

