Sometimes at work , people just don’t get the job done the way they’re supposed to. Other times, they somehow manage to completely mess up the one thing they were in charge of. It’s baffling, frustrating… and honestly, a little hilarious . Our team went hunting for the funniest examples, and let’s just say they did not disappoint. From “accessible” ramps that are impossible to navigate, to bike paths painted so badly you’d wonder if they even used a ruler, these blunders are equal parts head-scratching and laugh-out-loud. Keep scrolling, these workplace fails are the kind you can’t look away from.

#1 Hey, Can You Take Care Of These Live Wires? Sure Thing Boss

#2 You Had One Job

#3 Painted The Fence, Boss

We all have those days when nothing seems to go right at work. Maybe someone spilled coffee on you right before a big presentation, or a project you spent hours on got rejected. Despite these setbacks, most of us try our best not to let external factors, like coworkers, unexpected tasks, or minor chaos, affect our focus and performance. ADVERTISEMENT We try to push through and stay professional, even when it’s tough. Now, it’s completely normal to have off days, and it’s okay to feel frustrated when things don’t go as planned. Everyone hits those moments where patience runs thin and nothing seems to go right.

#4 Allergic To What Now?

#5 Greetings From Hungary, The Accessible Parking Spaces Are Open For Business They had to pick up the paving stones due to some renovation work, and as you can see they put them back as intended.



#6 Freshly Painted In My Home Town Today

However, sometimes, the challenges come from factors beyond our control, like how our manager leads the team. A 2020 SHRM survey found that half of employees feel their own performance would improve if their direct supervisors received better training in people management. In simple terms, employees believe they could do their jobs better if bosses knew how to support them, communicate clearly, and manage people more effectively. Poor leadership can create confusion, stress, and unnecessary hurdles that make even simple tasks feel complicated. It shows that the work environment itself can have a big impact on how well people perform.

#7 Task Failed Successfully

#8 And The Winner Of The "Not My Job" Award Goes To

#9 Sidewalks Do Not Join Correctly In My Neighborhood

Here’s the thing: it isn’t always the office, the boss, or the workload that’s the problem. Sometimes, people simply aren’t into their jobs. A 2018 Gallup poll found that a whopping 66% of U.S. employees weren’t engaged at all, basically coasting through the day, doing the bare minimum, or counting down the hours till they can leave. That means only 34% actually felt connected to what they do. These are the folks who show up with energy, stay curious, and care about the work they put out. The rest? Well… they’re mentally checked out long before they clock out. And when that many people are disengaged, it’s no surprise that things start slipping, mistakes pile up, and the workplace begins to feel like a group project where only two people are doing all the work.

#10 I Painted The Mercedes, Boss

#11 Hard Mode

#12 This Sidewalk That Leads To The Heavily Foot-Trafficked Culver City Stairs

A lot of people feel stuck in careers that don’t excite them anymore, and the numbers back it up. A study by The Harris Poll for CNBC Make It in 2021 found that nearly half of older millennials wish they had chosen a different career path. It’s a pretty clear sign of just how many people feel disconnected from the work they do every day. And when that spark fades, even the simplest tasks start to feel heavier than they should. It’s not that employees suddenly become lazy, it’s more that the enthusiasm just isn’t there anymore. When passion slips away, the effort naturally follows, and everything starts to feel like a slow, unwanted chore.

#13 Finished Repair On That Brick Wall Boss

#14 I Did It Boss

#15 I Painted The Lines For The Bikeway, Boss

Money isn’t everything, but let’s be honest, it matters more than people like to admit. . When you’re giving your all day after day and your paycheck barely moves, it’s tough to stay fired up. Feeling underpaid can slowly chip away at even the most motivated employee’s energy. That’s when people start doing just what’s required instead of going the extra mile. It’s a natural response to feeling undervalued and unappreciated for the work you put in.

#16 King Of “Not My Job”

#17 But What About The Door? Just Get It Done, The Boss Said

#18 Faux Tile Done

Additionally, when employees don’t see a future in their role, their enthusiasm naturally dips. People want to feel like they’re progressing, learning, and heading somewhere meaningful. When promotions are rare or unclear, it becomes tough to stay invested in the work. Eventually, employees stop pushing themselves because they don’t believe it will lead to anything. Stagnation can quietly chip away at morale until even the most driven person checks out mentally. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 It Is Done

#20 The Staircase Is Complete, Boss

#21 Delivered Your Badminton Racket “Safely” Boss

Sometimes it’s not about passion, money, or growth, sometimes people simply don’t have what they need to do the job well. Maybe they were thrown into a role with no training, or the tools they work with are outdated, or they never received the support required to build confidence. Instead of thriving, people end up overwhelmed, stressed, or constantly second-guessing themselves. And soon, their productivity drops not because they don’t want to do well, but because they weren’t set up to succeed.

#22 Cursed Fan

#23 This Hurts To Look At

#24 Free Masons

If you’ve reached a point where work feels draining, unfulfilling, or just not the right fit, know that you don’t have to stay stuck there. Start by talking to your employer about what you need: resources, time, support, or training. Sometimes small adjustments can make a huge difference. If the role still doesn’t fit, it may be worth exploring other opportunities, shifting departments, or even changing careers altogether. Choosing a path that brings you energy and fulfillment isn’t selfish, it’s necessary. Career counseling is another great option, especially if you’re unsure what direction to take next. At the end of the day, you deserve work that helps you grow, not work that drains you.

#25 Making The City More Inclusive

#26 We Call This One, “The Landlord Supremo”

#27 Did It Boss

Well, these posts definitely show what happens when someone completely fumbles the one task they were responsible for. The reasons could be anything, a bad day, zero focus, or just pure chaos, but the end result is always the same: something so hilarious and impractical that you can’t help but stare at it. From designs that make no sense to fixes that solve absolutely nothing, these moments are equal parts funny and confusing. Keep scrolling and see which ones make you chuckle or leave you scratching your head in disbelief.

#28 I Painted The Lanes On The Road, Boss

#29 Found This Monstrosity While Walking In London

#30 My School's Solution To Fixing Our Clock

#31 Drywall Is Hung And Taped Boss

#32 How Can Anyone Park Here?

#33 Close Enough

#34 Dressed The Mannequin Boss

#35 Soap And Towel Dispensers At My Local Bar

#36 It's Not My Job To Name Parks

#37 Cheers, Almost Forgot

#38 Locked The Thermostat Boss

#39 It Could Not Have Been That Hard Right?

#40 Typical British Weather

#41 Clean Install, Boss

#42 Scaffolding Is Too Low? No Problem, Boss

#43 Tied The Ladder Off, Boss. Alls Safe Now

#44 I Fixed The Slanted Foundation For You, Boss

#45 It Was Too Expensive To Fix The Sensor, Boss. I Solved The Problem Though

#46 Someone Jumped On Our AC, So Here's My Bosses Solution

#47 Homeowner: "I Absolutely Need This Faucet"

#48 Of Course I Double Checked The Series' Title, Boss

#49 A Shower With A Faucet Head

#50 How Not To Install A Metal Roof

#51 Satan Would Be So Proud

#52 I Installed The Lamp Posts Boss

#53 I Put Up The Brick Wall Boss

#54 Power Conservation

#55 This Sewer Grate

#56 I Told Them We Were Out Of Paper Towels

#57 Fitted The Dado Rail For You

#58 “What Should We Do With The Light?” “Aah, Just Leave It”

#59 "Can Someone Deal With The Broken Egg On Aisle 4?", "Sure Thing, Boss"

#60 Bro Typed This 15 Seconds Before Clocking Out

#61 Why Not Just Replace The Whole Sign?

#62 Not A Single Tile Is Matched To The Pattern

#63 Left A Bit Right A Bit, Perfect

#64 The Sports Field Built Without A Good Chunk

#65 Got My Husband A Cake For His First Day Of Work My husband moved to the US from Trinidad, he just got his first job, and I decided to get him a cake to celebrate. No, I am not a professional cake decorator, some people just have natural talent.

#66 On Today's Episode Of "It's Not My Job"

#67 Airport Security Camera Still In Plastic. Boarding Jetblue Flight And Saw This

#68 Well, That Sure Is One Way To Do It

#69 How Do You Manage To Print This Upside Down?

#70 Been Asking My Boss To Get This Fixed For Over A Year

#71 He Told Me, “The Boss Said This Is How We Always Do It”

#72 Installed That Carbon Monoxide Detector For You, Boss

#73 "I Got The Annoying Box To Stop Beeping Boss"

#74 Loaded That Truck For You, Boss

#75 Got The Crane Leveled Out, Boss

#76 Couldn't Think Of A Better Way To Do That, Boss

#77 Dad Is Always Watching

#78 It Is Done Boss

#79 I’m Speechless On This One

#80 Update After 4 Years, I'm Still Finding This In My House Our oldest moved to start college, so our youngest is getting our old room. We removed a mirror on the door, finally. This is the result. Our fault for not repainting much.



#81 Repainted The Road Sign Boss

#82 When Not My Job Turns Into Art

#83 If Only There Was A Mark So One Could Put It Back On The Same Way It Came Out

#84 This Poster On My Train Is Upside Down

#85 Some Asphalt Work In Poland

#86 I Literally Just Spoke With The Man Minutes Before He Put This Up. Even Wrote Arrows On It To Help Him Put It On Right

#87 Perfect Example Of “Not My Job” Mindset

#88 In English It Says "Look Right", But In Chinese It Says "Look Left"

#89 Parked The Genie, Boss

#90 This Door

#91 Installed The Doorstop, Boss

#92 I Don’t Get Paid To Move Rocks. I Get Paid To Paint

#93 Finished The Remodel Boss

#94 I Planted The Tree, Boss