Teen Suffers Allergic Reaction At Friend’s House, Gets Told “Don’t Eat Here Again”
Teen suffering allergic reaction outside, holding head with eyes closed wearing striped shirt in a park setting.
Friends, Relationships

Teen Suffers Allergic Reaction At Friend’s House, Gets Told “Don’t Eat Here Again”

When you’ve gone through poverty and homelessness, you know what it’s like to go to bed hungry. Wasting food or money probably isn’t your favorite pastime. And you’re careful about how you spend your pennies.

A teen has told how she barely scrapes together $5 every week to be able to contribute to Sunday dinners with her friends. They take turns hosting, but one particular home always seems to serve up problems for the young, cash-strapped woman.

When the hosts recently made food the teen was allergic to, she decided to eat it anywayinstead of wasting money or causing a scene. Her attempt to be polite quickly backfired and now friendships are at stake.

    Sunday rotational dinners are a highlight for this group of friends

    Group of teens taking a selfie together at home, depicting friendship before a teen suffers allergic reaction at a friend's house.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But they could soon be a thing of the past after one of them deliberately ate food she was allergic to

    Text excerpt showing a teen describing group food sharing dynamics before an allergic reaction at a friend’s house incident.

    Text excerpt about a teen at a friend’s house whose parents own a successful restaurant and cook meals together.

    Hands chopping vegetables on a white cutting board preparing food that may trigger a teen allergic reaction at a friend’s house.

    Image credits:  Jonathan Borba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text describing a teen’s allergic reaction and hospitality issues after eating at a friend’s house.

    Text excerpt describing a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house during a meal and the challenges faced.

    Text describing a teen’s allergic reaction with red swollen face and hives after eating at a friend’s house.

    Close-up of a teen scratching an allergic reaction rash on their arm after eating at a friend’s house.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Teen suffers allergic reaction at friend’s house and is told not to eat there again in a tense social situation.

    Text message saying I didn't want this to happen and I don't want to lose my friends after teen suffers allergic reaction at friend's house.

    Teen girl suffering an allergic reaction, holding her head outdoors, reflecting distress from a friend’s house incident.

    Image credits: katemangostar / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text post showing an update about a teen’s allergic reaction and experience being told not to eat at a friend’s house again.

    Text explaining a teen’s allergic reaction experience and responsibility regarding allergens and financial struggles.

    Text excerpt about refusing money from strangers online after a teen suffers allergic reaction at friend’s house.

    Image credits: throwaway_dish

    The young woman provided more info when prompted by netizens

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a teen suffering an allergic reaction at a friend's house and being told not to eat there again.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house and food allergy risks.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a teen suffering an allergic reaction at a friend’s house over food ingredients.

    Food allergy or food intolerance… What’s the difference?

    Teen holds shrimp while showing signs of an allergic reaction at a friend's house during a meal.

    Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Even a tiny amount of an allergy-causing food can trigger symptoms such as hives, swollen airways and digestive problems, warn the experts at Mayo Clinic. And in some people, a food allergy can be fatal.

    An estimated 8% of children under age 5 and up to 4% of adults have at least one food allergy. But some people confuse a food allergy with a much more common reaction known as food intolerance. This is a less serious condition that doesn’t involve the immune system.

    “A food intolerance or a reaction to another substance you ate may cause the same symptoms as a food allergy does — such as nausea, vomiting, cramping and diarrhea,” explains Mayo Clinic. “Depending on the type of food intolerance you have, you may be able to eat small amounts of problem foods without a reaction.”

    If you have a true food allergy, even a trace amount of the food may trigger an allergic reaction.

    “When you have a food allergy, your immune system mistakenly identifies a specific food or a substance in food as something harmful. In response, your immune system triggers cells to make an antibody known as immunoglobulin E (IgE) to recognize the allergy-causing food or food substance, called an allergen,” notes the site.

    When you next eat that same food again (even a small amount), IgE antibodies sense it. They raise the alarm and signal to your immune system to release a chemical called histamine, among other chemicals, into your bloodstream. These chemicals are what cause allergy symptoms. Sometimes the symptoms are so severe that they result in a life-threatening reaction known as anaphylaxis.

    Conditions that get mistaken for food allergies

    There are a few conditions that can mimic a food allergy. One is when you don’t have enough of some of the enzymes needed to digest certain foods.

    “Insufficient amounts of the enzyme lactase, for example, reduce your ability to digest lactose, the main sugar in milk products. Lactose intolerance can cause bloating, cramping, diarrhea and excess gas,” Mayo Clinic explains.

    Similarly, some people have digestive reactions and other symptoms after eating certain food additives. “For example, sulfites used to preserve dried fruit, canned goods and wine can trigger asthma attacks in people with sensitivity to food additives,” notes the site.

    That reaction you had to last night’s fish might not have been due to an allergy. According to the Mayo Clinic, certain fish (like tuna or mackerel) that aren’t refrigerated properly and have high levels of bacteria can contain a lot of histamine. This can trigger symptoms similar to those of a food allergy. This isn’t an allergic reaction, but rather something known as histamine toxicity or scombroid poisoning.

    Celiac disease is sometimes also mistaken for a food allergy. While it’s sometimes referred to as a gluten allergy, it does not result in anaphylaxis. While it does involve an immune system response, celiac disease is a bit more complex.

    “This ongoing digestive condition is triggered by eating gluten, a protein found in bread, pasta, cookies and many other foods containing wheat, barley or rye,” the Mayo Clinic explains. “If you have celiac disease and eat foods containing gluten, an immune reaction happens that causes damage to the surface of your small intestine. This leads to an inability to absorb certain nutrients.”

    Experts advise seeing a doctor or allergist if you have food allergy symptoms shortly after eating. “If possible, see a care professional when the allergic reaction is occurring,” suggests the Mayo Clinic site. “This can help make a diagnosis.”

    “Homelessness and food insecurity”: People sympathized with the teenager

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a teen suffering an allergic reaction and being told not to eat there again.

    Comment discussing a teen suffering an allergic reaction at a friend’s house and being told not to eat there again.

    Text about a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house and the response of being told not to eat there again

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen's allergic reaction at a friend’s house and being told not to eat there again.

     

    Comment discussing a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house and advice about handling the situation carefully.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing concerns about someone dismissive of allergies after a teen’s allergic reaction.

    Comment about teen’s allergic reaction at friend’s house, discussing seriousness of allergies and dietary restrictions.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house and related conflict.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen’s allergic reaction and refusal to accommodate allergies at a friend’s house.

    Reddit comment discussing a teen’s allergic reaction and the friend’s family refusing to adjust cooking.

    Comment discussing a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house and the toxic response received afterward.

    Text comment about teen suffering allergic reaction at a friend's house and being told not to eat there again.

    Comment discussing a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house and advice on managing severe allergy risks and safety.

    Comment discussing a teen suffering allergic reaction at a friend’s house and being told not to eat there again.

    Comment discussing a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house and the health concerns raised by the friend’s dad.

    Comment discussing a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house and issues with food allergy awareness.

    A few netizens felt everyone played a part in the situation

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a teen suffering an allergic reaction at a friend’s house and being told not to eat there again.

    Comment discussing a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house and issues with accommodating food allergies.

    Comment discussing a teen's allergic reaction at a friend’s house and advice on managing allergies when eating there.

    “What did you expect him to do?”: Some people had harsh words for the teen

    Screenshot of online discussion about a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house and related conflict over eating.

    Text conversation about a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house and issues with communication about allergies.

    Screenshot of a forum discussion about a teen’s allergic reaction at a friend’s house and the social conflict that followed.

    Reddit conversation about teen suffering allergic reaction at a friend’s house and being told not to eat there again.

    Commenter advises a young adult to take allergies seriously after suffering a reaction at a friend’s house.

    Text excerpt discussing severe allergic reaction risks and the importance of trust and safety when cooking for teens with allergies.

    Alt text: Advice on handling allergies when visiting friends to prevent allergic reactions and ensure safety during meals.

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    jr_11 avatar
