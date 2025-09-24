Woman Ends Up In The ER From Anaphylactic Shock, MIL Who Caused It Shows Zero Remorse

ADVERTISEMENT

My wife is allergic to cats and some special foods and meds, so over the years, I’ve become somewhat paranoid about various allergen warnings. Especially when I’m cooking for her, whether it’s coffee or some food.

Our narrator today, the user u/heynononono, was, on the one hand, lucky to survive when her future mother-in-law ignored the allergen warning while cooking for her. On the other hand, sharing a roof with such a lady is pure bad luck. Anyway, let’s just cut to the chase.

Sometimes sharing one roof with toxic people means not only regular digs and fights – it could also threaten your whole life

Woman and man sitting on a couch using tissues, appearing unwell due to allergic reaction or anaphylactic shock symptoms.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is living with her fiancé’s family, and the future mother-in-law is actually quite an obnoxious lady

Text post discussing an anaphylactic shock incident leading to an ER visit caused by a mother-in-law's actions.

Text excerpt about living with fiancé's parents, injuries, and mention of mother-in-law in the context of anaphylactic shock incident.

Text excerpt about severe peanut allergy risk, emphasizing anaphylactic shock and airway closure without epipen treatment.

Text describing a woman’s anaphylactic shock caused by a MIL’s dinner with hidden allergens, showing zero remorse.

Woman experiencing anaphylactic shock after eating peanuts, showing severe allergic reaction and lack of remorse from MIL.

Text on a white background reading I'm sorry. It does have peanuts. That's not a big deal though, she said as I rushed to find an epipen.

Text describing a woman in an emergency with an ambulance called due to anaphylactic shock and delayed epipen use.

Image credits: heynononono

Young woman eating a meal at a cafe, illustrating woman ends up in the ER from anaphylactic shock concept.

Image credits: branin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author is allergic to peanuts, and one day, the mother-in-law simply neglected the warning label while cooking and served her food containing peanuts

Paramedics assisting a woman experiencing anaphylactic shock after her mother-in-law’s actions, showing urgency and concern.

Text discussing hospital treatment with steroids and antihistamines for anaphylactic shock caused by MIL showing zero remorse.

Text excerpt about family member demanding updates in hospital, related to woman’s anaphylactic shock and ER visit.

Text excerpt discussing an allergic reaction involving a peanut leading to anaphylactic shock and lack of remorse.

Text excerpt from a story about a woman returning home from work after a medical procedure to find her room altered.

Text excerpt describing a woman discussing responsibility and immune system concerns amid family conflict related to anaphylactic shock.

Text excerpt discussing a woman who experienced anaphylactic shock, highlighting her mother-in-law’s lack of remorse.

Image credits: heynononono

Ambulance rushing on city street responding to emergency involving anaphylactic shock and medical crisis.

Image credits: Jonnica Hill / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The woman got anaphylaxis and barely had time to grab her EpiPen for a life-saving injection

Text showing advice on cleaning a dog’s mess, relating to anaphylactic shock caused by MIL’s actions.

Text excerpt about confusion over who asked MIL to clean, related to woman’s anaphylactic shock incident with unremorseful MIL.

Text excerpt describing a tense conversation related to an anaphylactic shock incident involving a woman and her MIL.

Text on a white background describing a person’s complaint about being called horrible, dirty, and sloppy by their FMIL.

Woman dealing with anaphylactic shock caused by MIL, showing no remorse, expressing fear of peanut allergy reaction.

Text excerpt about a woman’s anaphylactic shock caused by MIL showing zero remorse after ER visit.

Text on white background expressing relief about not being alone with others who have difficult mothers-in-law and future mothers-in-law.

Image credits: heynononono

The mother-in-law kept behaving rudely towards the author, so she just decided to take it online, seeking support

The Original poster (OP) says she lives with her fiancé and his parents. The fiancé has some serious health issues, and the author is currently recovering from injuries, so she has trouble bending and thus cleaning. She also has a severe peanut allergy, so literally any bit of it can cause anaphylactic shock.

In fact, that’s exactly what happened recently. The mother-in-law, while preparing food for the author, ignored the large label on the package warning that the product contained peanuts and assured the OP that the food was completely safe for her to eat. “My lip and tongue immediately began to puff up,” the woman recalls.

The author rushed to her bag for the EpiPen, feeling like she was losing the strength to make the life-saving injection. Her MIL, however, watched it all skeptically. When the paramedics arrived to take the author to the hospital, she sarcastically remarked: “Hey, you’re walking!” At the hospital, she kept asking when the author would be allowed to go home – she just said she was tired and wanted to sleep.

When the author returned home from the hospital, her mother-in-law demonstratively went to her and her fiancé’s room to clean it. All the while, she kept emphasizing how sloppy the author is. Incidentally, she completely forgot about her dog, who does number one and two all over the house – and the MIL barely cleans up after it. So the OP just decided to vent about all this online.

Woman sitting on a couch with headache as older woman stands behind her showing frustration in a bright living room.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“I can only say that this woman had a real life-threatening situation, as peanuts, along with seafood, are among the most quickly triggered allergens – so she really only had a few minutes to give herself the injection,” says Iryna Stasiuk, an expert in syndromic therapy from Odessa, Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

According to the expert, such negligence on the mother-in-law’s part could’ve cost the author her life. After all, that’s why allergen warnings are often clearly visible on the product’s packaging. Well, making critical comments when a person is being taken to the hospital is completely beyond sanity. Especially when it was her direct fault.

Moreover, statistics indicate that peanut allergies are quite dangerous due to the prevalence of the product in various forms in many foods. For example, the authors of this study by the National Institute of Health claim that 7% to 14% of patients with peanut allergies experience accidental peanut exposure annually. This is significantly higher than other types of food allergies.

The statistics on fatalities from peanut allergies are also quite grim. This research, published at ICER in 2019, claims that peanut allergy is the leading cause of death from anaphylaxis due to food. In other words, the original poster was indeed lucky in this story. Unlucky, of course, with her MIL, but that’s just another matter… So what do you, our dear readers, think about this tale?

People in the comments massively supported the author, claiming that the mother-in-law was being completely unreasonable here

Woman in ER from anaphylactic shock with unremorseful mother-in-law causing the emergency situation discussed online.

Reddit conversation about woman experiencing anaphylactic shock caused by MIL’s indifference to peanut allergy warnings.

Comments discussing anaphylactic shock caused by a woman’s mother-in-law showing zero remorse in a family conflict.

Reddit comments discussing a woman’s anaphylactic shock caused by MIL showing zero remorse.

Reddit conversation showing user expressing sympathy after woman experiences anaphylactic shock caused by MIL with no remorse.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman ending up in the ER from anaphylactic shock caused by her MIL.

Text conversation discussing a woman’s anaphylactic shock, sabotage of her epi-pen, and precautions to stay safe from her MIL.

Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing an anaphylactic shock incident caused by a mother-in-law showing no remorse.

Reddit conversation about anaphylactic shock caused by mother-in-law showing zero remorse in a life-threatening allergy case.

Text excerpt showing a discussion about allergies and anaphylactic shock caused by a mother-in-law's actions with zero remorse.

Comments discussing a woman’s anaphylactic shock caused by a MIL’s peanut sabotage with no remorse shown.

Text conversation about a woman ending up in the ER from anaphylactic shock caused by her MIL who shows zero remorse.

Woman experiences anaphylactic shock caused by MIL’s peanut allergy joke with no remorse shown by MIL.

Reddit user asks if police were called, original poster explains they are leaving due to anaphylactic shock caused by MIL.

Commenter sharing their experience surviving anaphylactic shock caused by an allergen exposure with serious consequences.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing anaphylactic shock caused by a mother-in-law showing zero remorse.

Reddit user offers support after woman suffers anaphylactic shock caused by MIL showing zero remorse.