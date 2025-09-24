Woman Ends Up In The ER From Anaphylactic Shock, MIL Who Caused It Shows Zero Remorse

Woman Ends Up In The ER From Anaphylactic Shock, MIL Who Caused It Shows Zero RemorseInterview With Expert
My wife is allergic to cats and some special foods and meds, so over the years, I’ve become somewhat paranoid about various allergen warnings. Especially when I’m cooking for her, whether it’s coffee or some food.
Our narrator today, the user u/heynononono, was, on the one hand, lucky to survive when her future mother-in-law ignored the allergen warning while cooking for her. On the other hand, sharing a roof with such a lady is pure bad luck. Anyway, let’s just cut to the chase.
Sometimes sharing one roof with toxic people means not only regular digs and fights – it could also threaten your whole life
The author of the post is living with her fiancé’s family, and the future mother-in-law is actually quite an obnoxious lady
The author is allergic to peanuts, and one day, the mother-in-law simply neglected the warning label while cooking and served her food containing peanuts
The woman got anaphylaxis and barely had time to grab her EpiPen for a life-saving injection
The mother-in-law kept behaving rudely towards the author, so she just decided to take it online, seeking support
The Original poster (OP) says she lives with her fiancé and his parents. The fiancé has some serious health issues, and the author is currently recovering from injuries, so she has trouble bending and thus cleaning. She also has a severe peanut allergy, so literally any bit of it can cause anaphylactic shock.
In fact, that’s exactly what happened recently. The mother-in-law, while preparing food for the author, ignored the large label on the package warning that the product contained peanuts and assured the OP that the food was completely safe for her to eat. “My lip and tongue immediately began to puff up,” the woman recalls.
The author rushed to her bag for the EpiPen, feeling like she was losing the strength to make the life-saving injection. Her MIL, however, watched it all skeptically. When the paramedics arrived to take the author to the hospital, she sarcastically remarked: “Hey, you’re walking!” At the hospital, she kept asking when the author would be allowed to go home – she just said she was tired and wanted to sleep.
When the author returned home from the hospital, her mother-in-law demonstratively went to her and her fiancé’s room to clean it. All the while, she kept emphasizing how sloppy the author is. Incidentally, she completely forgot about her dog, who does number one and two all over the house – and the MIL barely cleans up after it. So the OP just decided to vent about all this online.
“I can only say that this woman had a real life-threatening situation, as peanuts, along with seafood, are among the most quickly triggered allergens – so she really only had a few minutes to give herself the injection,” says Iryna Stasiuk, an expert in syndromic therapy from Odessa, Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.
According to the expert, such negligence on the mother-in-law’s part could’ve cost the author her life. After all, that’s why allergen warnings are often clearly visible on the product’s packaging. Well, making critical comments when a person is being taken to the hospital is completely beyond sanity. Especially when it was her direct fault.
Moreover, statistics indicate that peanut allergies are quite dangerous due to the prevalence of the product in various forms in many foods. For example, the authors of this study by the National Institute of Health claim that 7% to 14% of patients with peanut allergies experience accidental peanut exposure annually. This is significantly higher than other types of food allergies.
The statistics on fatalities from peanut allergies are also quite grim. This research, published at ICER in 2019, claims that peanut allergy is the leading cause of death from anaphylaxis due to food. In other words, the original poster was indeed lucky in this story. Unlucky, of course, with her MIL, but that’s just another matter… So what do you, our dear readers, think about this tale?
People in the comments massively supported the author, claiming that the mother-in-law was being completely unreasonable here
whats a FMIL?
Not ANOTHER mil trying to poison her dil? Is Reddit obsessed with this topic right now?
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
