Woman Accuses BIL Of Causing Her Anaphylactic Shock As He Lied About What He Cooked For Lunch

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Family dynamics can be complicated, and misunderstandings are bound to happen. But when malicious intentions and health problems enter the picture, even small incidents can lead to serious consequences.
The woman says she has mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), a condition caused by mast cells (mistakenly) alerting your immune system that there’s something harmful in your body. But her in-laws believe she’s faking it for attention. So during a party, her husband’s brother lied about what was in the food to see her reaction.
RELATED:
This woman had to use an EpiPen after her brother-in-law deliberately lied about the food that was being served at the family party
Young woman in a blue cardigan holding her chest, appearing to experience anaphylactic shock after food caused a reaction.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.
In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
30
1