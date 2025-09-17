Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Accuses BIL Of Causing Her Anaphylactic Shock As He Lied About What He Cooked For Lunch
Young woman experiencing distress with hand on chest, representing anaphylactic shock caused by BIL cooking deception.
Family, Relationships

Woman Accuses BIL Of Causing Her Anaphylactic Shock As He Lied About What He Cooked For Lunch

Family dynamics can be complicated, and misunderstandings are bound to happen. But when malicious intentions and health problems enter the picture, even small incidents can lead to serious consequences.

And there’s a post on the subreddit r/JUSTNOMIL by platform user ImNotAWitch-ImUrWife that describes how dangerous these scenarios can be.

The woman says she has mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), a condition caused by mast cells (mistakenly) alerting your immune system that there’s something harmful in your body. But her in-laws believe she’s faking it for attention. So during a party, her husband’s brother lied about what was in the food to see her reaction.

RELATED:

    This woman had to use an EpiPen after her brother-in-law deliberately lied about the food that was being served at the family party

    Young woman in a blue cardigan holding her chest, appearing to experience anaphylactic shock after food caused a reaction.

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But her relatives are accusing her of causing unnecessary drama

    Woman with MCAS experiences anaphylactic shock after BIL lies about lunch, causing family conflict and accusations.

    Text excerpt from a woman describing her use of antihistamines to prevent allergic reactions before attending a party.

    Woman accuses BIL of causing anaphylactic shock after he lied about the lunch ingredients he served.

    Woman accuses BIL of causing anaphylactic shock after he lied about cooking plant-based lunch.

    Text excerpt showing a woman shocked after her brother-in-law lied about lunch, causing anaphylactic shock risk.

    Close-up of a sandwich with a plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, and sauce linked to an anaphylactic shock incident.

    Image credits: Jimmy Chan/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Woman experiences anaphylactic shock after her brother-in-law lied about lunch ingredients, causing severe allergic reaction.

    Text about carrying epi-pens and reaction timing, illustrating a woman’s anaphylactic shock linked to a BIL’s lunch deception.

    Woman suffers anaphylactic shock after her brother-in-law lied about what he cooked for lunch causing severe allergic reaction.

    Woman accuses brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock after he lied about lunch ingredients.

    Text emphasizing the importance of clear communication about food to prevent allergic reactions, highlighting anaphylactic shock risks.

    Ambulance vehicle parked near police car responding to woman’s anaphylactic shock after brother-in-law’s lunch lie

    Image credits: Allen Beilschmidt sr./Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text about a woman accusing her brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock by lying about lunch ingredients.

    Text quote discussing anaphylaxis caused by severe allergies from unknown food ingredients in a lunch prepared by brother-in-law.

    Woman accuses brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock by lying about lunch ingredients she is allergic to.

    Text message conversation discussing a woman accusing her brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock by lying about lunch ingredients.

    Man wrapped in a blanket showing stress and worry while talking on the phone, linked to anaphylactic shock and food issues.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text describing a situation where a woman accuses BIL of causing her anaphylactic shock by lying about what he cooked for lunch.

    Text on a white background about a husband supporting despite his brother-in-law causing anaphylactic shock by lying about lunch.

    Alt text: Woman accuses brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock by lying about lunch ingredients.

    Text on a white background describing a woman accusing her brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock by lying about what he cooked for lunch.

    Text about woman accusing BIL of causing anaphylactic shock after lying about lunch ingredients.

    Image credits: ImNotAWitch-ImUrWife

    People who read the story had a lot to say about what happened

    Text comment discussing family hostility dynamics and toxic behavior involving husband's relatives and marriage conflicts.

    Text conversation about a woman warning of toxic family members after an anaphylactic shock caused by a brother-in-law.

    Reddit conversation about a woman accusing her brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock by lying about lunch ingredients.

    Reddit conversation about a woman describing her anaphylactic shock triggered by food her brother-in-law lied about cooking.

    Screenshot of a forum discussion about a woman accusing her brother-in-law of causing her anaphylactic shock by lying about lunch ingredients.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a woman accusing her brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock by lying about lunch ingredients.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman accusing her brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock by lying about lunch ingredients.

    Comment discussing family conflict and abuse in relation to a woman accusing her brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock.

    Reddit comment describing a woman accusing her brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock by lying about lunch ingredients.

    Comment about showing ER paperwork, text in black font on a white background, discussing anaphylactic shock incident linked to lunch.

    Text post discussing frustration with in-laws and challenges of living with MCAS and invisible illnesses.

    Comment discussing sending hospital bill to BIL for causing anaphylactic shock after lying about lunch ingredients

    Comment discussing a woman accusing her brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock by lying about lunch ingredients.

    Comment discussing a woman accusing her brother-in-law of causing anaphylactic shock by lying about lunch ingredients.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to go to the ER after anaphylactic shock despite having Epi-Pens.

    Comment discussing woman’s anaphylactic shock caused by BIL lying about what he cooked for lunch.

    Comment advising confrontation with BIL after allergic reaction caused by misleading lunch information.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

