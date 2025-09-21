Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Threatens To Sue Food Stall After They Give Her Child A Sample That Contains Nuts
Kid with nut allergy looking at a sample while a worker offers it to him at a busy outdoor market scene.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Mom Threatens To Sue Food Stall After They Give Her Child A Sample That Contains Nuts

Interview With Author
Having a food allergy can severely impact a person’s quality of life. They can’t simply go out and grab a bite with friends at any restaurant of their choice, and they have to spend time meticulously reading labels just to avoid a trip to the ER. And if you’re a parent of a child with food allergies, it’s important to always keep an eye on what they eat.

Well, one mom learned that lesson the hard way after her child was given a sample that they were allergic to. But instead of taking responsibility, she’s now blaming the restaurant for feeding her child nuts. Below, you’ll find the full story that a concerned employee recently shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

    This worker always shares product information with customers before giving them samples to try

    Young kid with nut allergy grabbing a food sample while a worker nearby is being blamed for the situation.

    Image credits: galitskaya/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one mom is now blaming her for being unaware of her child’s severe nut allergy

    Kid with nut allergy grabs food sample at stall, worker blamed for giving the allergen to the child.

    Child with nut allergy grabs food sample while worker is blamed for giving it to him in a crowded store setting.

    Child with nut allergy takes sample, worker blamed after giving product containing nuts causing panic.

    Kid with nut allergy grabs sample, worker blamed as child suffers swelling and itching reaction at event.

    Text describing a kid with nut allergy grabbing a sample and a worker being blamed for giving it to him.

    Woman worker wearing apron, looking down thoughtfully, related to kid with nut allergy incident at a store.

    Image credits: pch.vector/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text on screen explaining that customers usually disclose allergies before sampling and get verbal confirmation about avoiding nuts.

    Kid with nut allergy grabs sample at store, worker blamed for giving it despite allergy risks and cross contamination concerns.

    Child with nut allergy taking food sample while worker is blamed for giving it to him in a store setting

    Kid with nut allergy grabs sample from worker, worker blamed for giving allergen without checking first.

    Kid with nut allergy grabs sample unaware of nut content, worker blamed for giving it to him in a store setting.

    Child with nut allergy grabs sample causing reaction, worker blamed for giving it despite allergen information on product sheet.

    Child with nut allergy grabs sample, worker blamed for giving it, highlighting concerns about allergy safety protocols.

    Image credits: anonymous

    “I hope my post can help prevent this from happening to other people”

    To find out more about this situation, we got in touch with the Reddit user who shared this post, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. They revealed that, thankfully, there haven’t been any updates on the situation. “I’m hoping we won’t hear anything else about it!” she shared.

    As far as why this mother failed to disclose her child’s allergy, the OP supposes that she was just naive. “I have a severe food allergy myself, but I’m experienced enough to know there is a risk every time I eat food I didn’t prepare myself. I think she thought that by quickly scanning the menu, the allergen would be obvious,” she noted. “But nuts in particular are hidden in so many things!”

    The author also says that the replies to her post were helpful. “I was worried that I had screwed up not only from a legal standpoint, but an ethical one too,” she shared. “I was relieved to know that since I provided a full ingredient list, it was really up to the mother to screen each sample.”

    “I disagree, however, with the replies saying this was a scam,” she added. “When you’ve worked in retail as long as I have, you know that people do dumb things constantly, then want to shift the blame when they realize they screwed up. It’s rarely ever a calculated scam.”

    Finally, the author wanted to share a PSA. “If you or your kid has an allergy, it’s up to YOU to make sure other people understand it and to train your child to be cautious,” she told Bored Panda. “Servers at restaurants aren’t mind readers. And if the allergy is very serious, consider not eating out or taking free samples at all.”

    “Even if your server understands the allergy, there is still always a risk for cross contamination! You’re always taking that risk,” the OP continued. “And if you’re a business that serves food, put disclaimers and safety protocols in place to help lessen the chance of a guest having an allergic reaction. I hope my post can help prevent this from happening to other people.”

    One in thirteen children in the United States have a food allergy

    Young kid with nut allergy holding and eating ice cream sample indoors with a concerned expression on his face

    Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), one in ten adults and one in thirteen children in the United States have at least one food allergy. And while there are over 170 foods that have been reported to cause allergic reactions, the most common allergens are milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish, shellfish and sesame. 

    Unfortunately, over half of the adults with food allergies in the US, and over 40% of American children with food allergies, have experienced a severe reaction to their allergens. In fact, every ten seconds an allergic reaction to a food sends someone in the United States to the emergency room.

    Because these allergies can be so severe, those who have them (and parents of children who have them) are responsible for minimizing their risks of exposure. When it comes to eating meals, the safest option is always going to be simply dining at home.

    FARE reports that over a quarter of parents of children with food allergies won’t even let their kids go to sleepovers or participate in camp, due to concerns about their little ones having an allergic reaction. And over 15% of parents of kids with allergies refuse to eat in restaurants. 

    10% of these parents even homeschool their children to avoid the risks of exposure that would come from going to school. Meanwhile, it’s always a good idea to carry an epinephrine auto-injector, or Epipen, when out and about if there’s any risk of being exposed to your child’s allergens.

    It’s the customer’s responsibility to inform food vendors of any allergies they may have

    Mixed nuts close-up showing various types relevant to nut allergy and sample handling concerns.

    Image credits: studioworkstock/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When it comes to suing a restaurant or business for exposing you or your children to an allergen, it’s a complicated topic. On one hand, as many readers pointed out, yes, the mom can sue for essentially anything she wants. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’ll be successful in court. 

    Prosper Law notes that it is a restaurant’s responsibility to clearly label menus and provide customers with allergy information. But it is the customer’s responsibility to inform the kitchen staff of any allergies they have, as they won’t know to be extra careful to avoid cross contamination if they aren’t aware that it could be dangerous to make a mistake.

    And as far as being able to have a case in court, Prosper Law says that a lawyer must be able to prove that a restaurant failed to uphold its duty of care while providing food to a customer with an allergy. Examples of this would include mislabeling ingredients on the menu or failing to provide accurate information about allergens.

    Allowing cross contamination to occur in the kitchen, even after being notified of allergies, would also fall under this umbrella. Failing to properly train staff and blatantly ignoring allergy notices would also count as breaching their duty of care.

    In this particular case, however, the employee immediately provided the mother with information detailing the product’s information and which allergens are present in which item. If anyone failed to do their due diligence, it was the mom who didn’t immediately mention that her child has a severe allergy.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing food allergy drama, look no further than right here.

    Later, the author responded to several comments and shared more details about the situation

    Comment text discussing a kid with nut allergy grabbing a sample and the worker blamed for giving it to him.

    Online discussion about kid with nut allergy grabbing sample and worker blamed for giving it to him with varied viewpoints.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a kid with nut allergy and a worker blamed for giving a sample causing concern.

    User comments discussing responsibility and lack of cameras in a nut allergy sample incident with a child.

    Reddit user discussing a kid with nut allergy grabbing a sample and a worker being blamed for giving it to him.

    Kid with nut allergy grabs sample as worker is blamed for giving it without proper caution or warning.

    User comments discussing video evidence and liability in a case of a kid with nut allergy grabbing a sample from a worker.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a kid with nut allergy grabbing a sample and worker being blamed for it.

    Comments discussing a kid with nut allergy grabbing a sample and a worker blamed for giving it to him in a store setting.

    Some readers even had similar stories of their own to share

    Kid with nut allergy grabs sample, worker blamed for giving it to him in a wholesale club setting discussion.

    Kid with nut allergy grabs sample from food stall, worker blamed for giving allergen without proper warning or info.

    Kid with nut allergy grabs food sample, worker blamed for giving allergen despite warnings, causing legal issues.

    Comment about a kid with nut allergy grabbing a food sample, with worker blamed for giving it without allergen warning.

    Comment from a mom describing the fear of a kid with a nut allergy grabbing a sample and the risk of an allergic reaction.

    Kid with nut allergy grabs sample, worker blamed for giving it, highlighting food allergy risks and responsibility issues.

    Many readers noted that the mother could sue, but she probably wouldn’t have a leg to stand on in court

    Comment discussing legal threats after a kid with nut allergy grabs a sample and worker is blamed for giving it.

    Kid with nut allergy grabs sample from worker blamed for giving it to him in a food service setting.

    Child with nut allergy receiving a sample from a worker, who is blamed for giving it without parental consent.

    Kid with nut allergy grabs sample from store, worker blamed for giving allergen despite warnings and precautions.

    Child with nut allergy grabbing a food sample while a worker is blamed for giving it to him.

    Kid with nut allergy grabs food sample while worker is blamed for giving it without proper warning or inquiry.

    Child with nut allergy grabs sample, worker blamed for giving allergen causing serious reaction and hospital visit.

    Comment about nut allergy incident, user calling someone a scammer and discussing voluntary food consumption.

    Comment discussing responsibility in a case where a kid with nut allergy grabs a sample and a worker is blamed.

    Kid with nut allergy grabs sample from store, worker blamed for giving allergen despite warnings and precautions.

    Comment discussing liability and precautions for a kid with nut allergy grabbing a food sample at a store.

    Comment warning about not handing food directly to a kid with nut allergy to avoid risks.

    Comment about food safety when a kid with nut allergy grabs a sample, emphasizing caution in public settings.

    Comment about kid with nut allergy grabbing sample, worker blamed for giving it to him, discussing responsibility and liability.

    Comment discussing concerns about a kid with nut allergy grabbing a sample and the worker blamed for it.

    Kid with nut allergy grabbing food sample while worker is blamed for giving it, highlighting allergy and safety concerns.

    Screenshot of a comment advising to inform the employer and preserve CCTV footage in a nut allergy incident case.

    Comment on Reddit about suing a watermelon for $400, discussing the chances of winning or losing the case.

    Kid with nut allergy grabs sample causing concern, worker blamed for giving allergen without checking.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing nut allergy precautions when handing out food samples to children in stores.

    Comment questioning supervision after kid with nut allergy grabs sample, blaming mom not worker for incident.

    Kid with nut allergy grabbing a food sample while a worker nearby is blamed for giving it to him in a store setting.

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As one of the comments correctly said, use of an epi-pen must be followed up with getting emergency medical help - my epi-pen training made this clear, but even if I didn't have it, the instructions on the epi-pen itself state to follow up use with contacting emergency services for an ambulance.

    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think mum was exaggerating the severity of the allergy. If it was severe or life threatening then she would have asked. Or wouldn’t have risked eating free samples at all because of the risk of cross contamination if she knew some of the products contain nuts.

    mishawriter_1 avatar
    Misha Writer
    Misha Writer
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I started work at a day care after school program back in the early 2000s, I was tasked with bringing a treat to a party the day care was hosting. I opted for choc chip cookies from a local grocery. One of the kids asked me about nuts, because he is allergic. The packaging did not list nuts as an ingredient but this kid who was I believe 2nd grade, opted not to eat the cookies 'just in case' because his nut allergy could be life threatening.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If a child is old enough to explain their allergy, they should know better. If they aren't, what the he11 are they doing wandering near food stalls? To the people who say never give food to a child, how many kids ask parents permission and then the parent sends them up? It's not a good truck's responsibility to keep the kids safe, it's the parent. As long as they are disclosing ingredients when asked. This was a woman who was hoping for a pay day and risking her kid to do it. .

