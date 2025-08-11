Man Upset GF Bought Herself A Peanut Butter Cake To Eat At Work Knowing He Can’t Eat It

ADVERTISEMENT

Wouldn’t it be great if we could all just have our cake and eat it too? But the world doesn’t work that way. The proverb became a literal shenanigan for one woman recently.

She’s shared how she quite likes a bit of peanut butter cake now and again. But she’s been avoiding her craving because of her boyfriend’s allergy to nuts. The woman recently found the perfect occasion to indulge, without putting her man’s life at risk. But when he found out that she’d so much as been tasting the things he can’t have, all hell broke loose.

Having a partner with a food allergy can have an impact on what you eat too

When one woman sneakily bought a peanut butter cake to eat in peace, her allergic BF lost it

For some people, even a trace amount of nuts can be fatal

An estimated 20 million Americans have an allergy to food, and nuts are right there at the top.

If someone has a nut allergy, their immune system identifies the nuts as a threat or harmful substance. It then trains itself to recognize this threat and react each time the body is exposed. The immune system goes to war and launches an attack on the ‘enemy’ by releasing chemicals like histamine. And this is when the allergy symptoms begin.

The allergic reaction can occur within minutes of exposure for some, while it might take up to 6 hours for others.

Depending on how bad the allergy is, there can be various symptoms. Itchy eyes, a rash, a runny nose, and a sore throat are a few. But things can get worse. Some people experience nausea, vomiting, chest pain, swelling and/or difficulty breathing.

“Due to the swelling caused by the allergic reaction, the airways can become constricted or close completely,” explains the Healthline site. “Shortness of breath can turn into allergic asthma, a condition in which the airways seize and restrict airflow.”

Image credits: Rawpixel / Envato (not the actual photo)

At worst, someone could go into anaphylactic shock. Anaphylaxis is a severe and potentially deadly allergic reaction. It can cause someone’s throat to swell, causing them trouble breathing. Other symptoms of anaphylaxis include facial swelling, itchy skin, low blood pressure, changes in heart rate, and confusion.

Anyone who has a severe nut (or any) allergy should carry an injection of epinephrine. Like an EpiPen. Also called adrenaline, the shot will cause the airways to reopen, allowing you to breathe again. “It also increases low blood pressure and decreases the body’s release of histamine, the chemical in the body that’s responsible for the allergic reaction,” notes Healthline.

“Control issues”: Many netizens felt there was more to the boyfriend’s reaction

Some people felt the woman was taking a huge risk

