Man Upset GF Bought Herself A Peanut Butter Cake To Eat At Work Knowing He Can't Eat It
Man and upset woman sitting at a table, woman holding fork with peanut butter cake, man unable to eat it at work.
Couples, Relationships

Man Upset GF Bought Herself A Peanut Butter Cake To Eat At Work Knowing He Can't Eat It

Wouldn’t it be great if we could all just have our cake and eat it too? But the world doesn’t work that way. The proverb became a literal shenanigan for one woman recently.

She’s shared how she quite likes a bit of peanut butter cake now and again. But she’s been avoiding her craving because of her boyfriend’s allergy to nuts. The woman recently found the perfect occasion to indulge, without putting her man’s life at risk. But when he found out that she’d so much as been tasting the things he can’t have, all hell broke loose.

    Having a partner with a food allergy can have an impact on what you eat too

    Image credits: Rawpixel / Envato (not the actual photo)

    When one woman sneakily bought a peanut butter cake to eat in peace, her allergic BF lost it

    Image credits: elsavva99 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: AllergicBfpeanuts

    For some people, even a trace amount of nuts can be fatal

    Image credits: MgrSanko / Envato (not the actual photo)

    An estimated 20 million Americans have an allergy to food, and nuts are right there at the top.

    If someone has a nut allergy, their immune system identifies the nuts as a threat or harmful substance. It then trains itself to recognize this threat and react each time the body is exposed. The immune system goes to war and launches an attack on the ‘enemy’ by releasing chemicals like histamine. And this is when the allergy symptoms begin.

    The allergic reaction can occur within minutes of exposure for some, while it might take up to 6 hours for others.

    Depending on how bad the allergy is, there can be various symptoms. Itchy eyes, a rash, a runny nose, and a sore throat are a few. But things can get worse. Some people experience nausea, vomiting, chest pain, swelling and/or difficulty breathing.

    “Due to the swelling caused by the allergic reaction, the airways can become constricted or close completely,” explains the Healthline site. “Shortness of breath can turn into allergic asthma, a condition in which the airways seize and restrict airflow.”

    Image credits: Rawpixel / Envato (not the actual photo)

    At worst, someone could go into anaphylactic shock. Anaphylaxis is a severe and potentially deadly allergic reaction. It can cause someone’s throat to swell, causing them trouble breathing. Other symptoms of anaphylaxis include facial swelling, itchy skin, low blood pressure, changes in heart rate, and confusion.

    Anyone who has a severe nut (or any) allergy should carry an injection of epinephrine. Like an EpiPen. Also called adrenaline, the shot will cause the airways to reopen, allowing you to breathe again. “It also increases low blood pressure and decreases the body’s release of histamine, the chemical in the body that’s responsible for the allergic reaction,” notes Healthline.

    "Control issues": Many netizens felt there was more to the boyfriend's reaction

    Some people felt the woman was taking a huge risk

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's insane. Especially his reaction to her suggestion of a doctor's visit. Hope she hasn't wasted too much time on the relationship because she needs to dump him!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Right. I would want to know, for example, if he needs to carry an epi pen with him at all times and how the thing works and what I need to check/observe/do before and/or a reaction and such.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Hmmm. No formal diagnosis. No willingness to get a formal diagnosis. Me? I'd tell him to GTF go out and buy a baker's dozen of peanut cakes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
