Couple Can’t Accommodate Friend’s Diet At The Wedding, Drama Ensues When She Brings Her Own Food
Woman eating her own food in a bowl outside, illustrating a friendu2019s diet at a wedding and related drama
Lifestyle, Occasions

Couple Can’t Accommodate Friend’s Diet At The Wedding, Drama Ensues When She Brings Her Own Food

A wedding may be all about the bride and the groom. But it would be much less fun without guests to fill the dance floor! Couples want to have their closest friends and family members by their side when celebrating their nuptials, so these guests deserve to be considered when planning the big day. After all, the event should be a great memory for everyone involved!

But when one woman found out that the catering at her friend’s wedding wouldn’t be able to accommodate her medical condition, she decided to bring her own food. What she did not anticipate, however, was the backlash she would receive for bringing that meal. Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

    This woman discreetly brought her own food to a friend’s wedding

    Young woman eating food from a black container outdoors, highlighting issues with accommodating a friend’s diet at a wedding.

    Image credits: Masson-Simon/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But she never expected her dinner to cause the uproar that it did

    Text excerpt about a friend bringing her own food to a wedding causing drama over accommodating diet restrictions.

    Guest explains medical diet restrictions causing drama after bringing own food to wedding due to couple’s inability to accommodate.

    Text discussing a wedding where a friend brings her own food due to dietary needs, causing drama with the couple.

    Text about a couple unable to accommodate a friend’s diet at their wedding, leading to conflict over brought food.

    Bride and groom cutting wedding cake while guests sit at table full of food and drinks during celebration

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a wedding conflict about accommodating a friend’s diet and the drama that follows.

    Text discussing someone questioning if they crossed a line by bringing their own food to a wedding due to diet needs.

    Image credits: farsia2010

    Keeping wedding guests happy should be a priority for brides and grooms

    Couple and friends dressed for wedding, walking outdoors, highlighting drama about accommodating diet and bringing own food.

    Image credits: teksomolika/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    We all know that planning a wedding can be stressful. Zola reports that the average wedding nowadays costs around $36,000, and Brides.com notes that couples typically plan their big day for about a year. When you’re spending so much time and money on one event, it’s easy to feel like you deserve to turn the day into exactly what you’ve imagined.

    You should have the perfect venue, live music, guest list, menu and more. But what if your guests’ preferences don’t align with your own? There are some decisions that brides and grooms can make by putting themselves first. If they don’t want to have kids running around the reception, they can choose to throw a child-free event. And if they’re both sober and aren’t interested in serving guests alcohol, that’s fine too.

    But there are a few rules of thumb to follow to keep guests happy. Because you certainly don’t want your loved ones remembering your wedding as a miserable day where they were starving, exhausted and went home before the cake was even cut. According to Here Comes the Guide, having a short and sweet ceremony is the first thing the happy couple can do to keep their guests from getting bored.

    It’s also important to have an event that flows. Don’t place any huge gaps in the itinerary, and don’t leave people waiting around without anywhere to sit or anything to eat and drink. Great music is also an easy way to keep guests engaged, as well as having plenty of games or activities for them.

    And, of course, it’s important to make sure that your loved ones never get hangry. In fact, Hitched notes that being hungry is the number one thing that wedding guests hate. Whether it’s serving tiny meals, failing to put out snacks or making guests stand around for hours before dinner is served, this is an easy way to make your loved ones turn on you.

    Accommodating dietary restrictions is possible with careful planning

    Assorted wedding appetizers on wooden platters showcasing food that challenges accommodating a friend’s diet.

    Image credits: freepic.diller/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    If you really love and care about your wedding guests, you’ll make sure that their stomachs aren’t grumbling during the cocktail hour. And if they have dietary restrictions or allergies, you’ll find a way to ensure that they get a delicious dinner too. 

    Easy Weddings notes that there are a variety of different diets wedding caterers should be able to accommodate, including vegetarian, vegan, halal, gluten-free and nut-free. In fact, 17% of people in the United States follow a special diet, so there’s a good chance that a handful of guests at any wedding will have dietary restrictions. The good news, however, is that it’s actually not too challenging to cater to any one of them, as long as guests inform the couple ahead of time what kind of special meal they’ll need.

    It’s also crucial that these dietary restrictions are taken seriously, especially if someone is following a special diet due to a medical condition or allergies. Food Allergy Research & Education notes that allergies are much more serious than a mild intolerance. They can cause hives, coughing, swelling of the face and tongue, difficulty breathing and sometimes even loss of consciousness.

    Meanwhile, if a person with celiac disease eats gluten, they may experience diarrhea, stomach aches, bloating, indigestion and constipation. It’s dangerous to ignore dietary restrictions, not to mention that it’s simply rude to make a loved one feel like their medical condition is a burden or inconvenience.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman made the right choice by bringing her own food to her friend’s wedding? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing wedding menu drama right here!  

    Many readers assured the wedding guest that she had done nothing wrong, noting that she had a right to take care of herself

    Alt text: Reddit comment discussing drama when friend brings own food due to diet at a wedding, highlighting accommodation issues.

    Comment about wedding drama as couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet and friend brings own food, sparking conflict.

    Comment discussing the drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s special diet at a wedding.

    Comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at the wedding reception.

    Comment discussing drama over a couple not accommodating friend’s diet at wedding after she brings own food.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing drama over a friend bringing her own food due to dietary restrictions at a wedding.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding.

    User comment explaining drama after couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at wedding, mentioning food choices and complaints.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a couple unable to accommodate a friend's diet at their wedding, causing drama.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing issues with accommodating a friend's diet at a wedding and food drama.

    Reddit comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding and she brings her own food.

    Commenter discussing wedding drama over accommodating a friend's diet and bringing own food amid conflict.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at a wedding.

    Text post discussing drama when a couple can't accommodate a friend's diet at a wedding, causing conflict.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing a wedding drama where couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet and guest brings own food.

    Comment thread discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at the wedding, leading to conflict.

    Text post from Reddit user Waitingforadragon discussing unkind expectations about accommodating friend’s diet at the wedding.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at a wedding.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a wedding couple unable to accommodate a friend’s special diet, causing drama.

    Comment discussing wedding drama over accommodating a friend’s diet as she brings her own food, causing tension.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at their wedding.

    Comment discussing challenges of accommodating a friend's diet at a wedding and bringing own food for safety reasons.

    Comment on a forum post about a wedding drama where a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet, leading to conflict when she brings her own food.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding.

    Comment discussing a friend’s strict diet and drama when she brings her own food to a wedding reception.

    Comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at the wedding.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a couple unable to accommodate a friend’s diet at a wedding causing drama.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing challenges when accommodating a friend’s diet at a wedding.

    Comment discussing friend bringing own food due to dietary needs, causing wedding drama with couple and family.

    Text comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at the wedding and consequences of bringing own food.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding.

    Comment discussing diet accommodation drama at a wedding, emphasizing medical condition over appearance in a social conflict.

    Comment on a forum discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at a wedding.

    Comment about friend bringing own food at wedding, sparking drama over couple’s inability to accommodate diet.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding.

    Text post discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding and she brings her own food.

    Comment on a forum post discussing a wedding where a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet, leading to drama when she brings her own food.

    However, a small minority thought that the author was in the wrong

    Comment expressing disapproval of a friend bringing own food due to dietary needs at a wedding, causing drama.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing drama about a couple unable to accommodate a friend’s diet at a wedding.

    Later, she shared a brief update thanking readers for weighing in on her situation

    Text update from a wedding guest explaining how responses helped her feel secure about bringing her own food due to diet needs.

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

