Couple Can’t Accommodate Friend’s Diet At The Wedding, Drama Ensues When She Brings Her Own Food

ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding may be all about the bride and the groom. But it would be much less fun without guests to fill the dance floor! Couples want to have their closest friends and family members by their side when celebrating their nuptials, so these guests deserve to be considered when planning the big day. After all, the event should be a great memory for everyone involved!

But when one woman found out that the catering at her friend’s wedding wouldn’t be able to accommodate her medical condition, she decided to bring her own food. What she did not anticipate, however, was the backlash she would receive for bringing that meal. Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

RELATED:

This woman discreetly brought her own food to a friend’s wedding

Young woman eating food from a black container outdoors, highlighting issues with accommodating a friend’s diet at a wedding.

Share icon

Image credits: Masson-Simon/Envato (not the actual photo)

But she never expected her dinner to cause the uproar that it did

Text excerpt about a friend bringing her own food to a wedding causing drama over accommodating diet restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guest explains medical diet restrictions causing drama after bringing own food to wedding due to couple’s inability to accommodate.

Text discussing a wedding where a friend brings her own food due to dietary needs, causing drama with the couple.

Text about a couple unable to accommodate a friend’s diet at their wedding, leading to conflict over brought food.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride and groom cutting wedding cake while guests sit at table full of food and drinks during celebration

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a wedding conflict about accommodating a friend’s diet and the drama that follows.

Text discussing someone questioning if they crossed a line by bringing their own food to a wedding due to diet needs.

Image credits: farsia2010

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping wedding guests happy should be a priority for brides and grooms

Couple and friends dressed for wedding, walking outdoors, highlighting drama about accommodating diet and bringing own food.

Share icon

Image credits: teksomolika/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that planning a wedding can be stressful. Zola reports that the average wedding nowadays costs around $36,000, and Brides.com notes that couples typically plan their big day for about a year. When you’re spending so much time and money on one event, it’s easy to feel like you deserve to turn the day into exactly what you’ve imagined.

You should have the perfect venue, live music, guest list, menu and more. But what if your guests’ preferences don’t align with your own? There are some decisions that brides and grooms can make by putting themselves first. If they don’t want to have kids running around the reception, they can choose to throw a child-free event. And if they’re both sober and aren’t interested in serving guests alcohol, that’s fine too.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there are a few rules of thumb to follow to keep guests happy. Because you certainly don’t want your loved ones remembering your wedding as a miserable day where they were starving, exhausted and went home before the cake was even cut. According to Here Comes the Guide, having a short and sweet ceremony is the first thing the happy couple can do to keep their guests from getting bored.

It’s also important to have an event that flows. Don’t place any huge gaps in the itinerary, and don’t leave people waiting around without anywhere to sit or anything to eat and drink. Great music is also an easy way to keep guests engaged, as well as having plenty of games or activities for them.

And, of course, it’s important to make sure that your loved ones never get hangry. In fact, Hitched notes that being hungry is the number one thing that wedding guests hate. Whether it’s serving tiny meals, failing to put out snacks or making guests stand around for hours before dinner is served, this is an easy way to make your loved ones turn on you.

Accommodating dietary restrictions is possible with careful planning

ADVERTISEMENT

Assorted wedding appetizers on wooden platters showcasing food that challenges accommodating a friend’s diet.

Share icon

Image credits: freepic.diller/Freepik (not the actual photo)

If you really love and care about your wedding guests, you’ll make sure that their stomachs aren’t grumbling during the cocktail hour. And if they have dietary restrictions or allergies, you’ll find a way to ensure that they get a delicious dinner too.

Easy Weddings notes that there are a variety of different diets wedding caterers should be able to accommodate, including vegetarian, vegan, halal, gluten-free and nut-free. In fact, 17% of people in the United States follow a special diet, so there’s a good chance that a handful of guests at any wedding will have dietary restrictions. The good news, however, is that it’s actually not too challenging to cater to any one of them, as long as guests inform the couple ahead of time what kind of special meal they’ll need.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also crucial that these dietary restrictions are taken seriously, especially if someone is following a special diet due to a medical condition or allergies. Food Allergy Research & Education notes that allergies are much more serious than a mild intolerance. They can cause hives, coughing, swelling of the face and tongue, difficulty breathing and sometimes even loss of consciousness.

Meanwhile, if a person with celiac disease eats gluten, they may experience diarrhea, stomach aches, bloating, indigestion and constipation. It’s dangerous to ignore dietary restrictions, not to mention that it’s simply rude to make a loved one feel like their medical condition is a burden or inconvenience.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman made the right choice by bringing her own food to her friend’s wedding? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing wedding menu drama right here!

Many readers assured the wedding guest that she had done nothing wrong, noting that she had a right to take care of herself

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing drama when friend brings own food due to diet at a wedding, highlighting accommodation issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about wedding drama as couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet and friend brings own food, sparking conflict.

Comment discussing the drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s special diet at a wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at the wedding reception.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing drama over a couple not accommodating friend’s diet at wedding after she brings own food.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing drama over a friend bringing her own food due to dietary restrictions at a wedding.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment explaining drama after couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at wedding, mentioning food choices and complaints.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a couple unable to accommodate a friend's diet at their wedding, causing drama.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing issues with accommodating a friend's diet at a wedding and food drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding and she brings her own food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter discussing wedding drama over accommodating a friend's diet and bringing own food amid conflict.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at a wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing drama when a couple can't accommodate a friend's diet at a wedding, causing conflict.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online comment discussing a wedding drama where couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet and guest brings own food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment thread discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at the wedding, leading to conflict.

Text post from Reddit user Waitingforadragon discussing unkind expectations about accommodating friend’s diet at the wedding.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at a wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a wedding couple unable to accommodate a friend’s special diet, causing drama.

Comment discussing wedding drama over accommodating a friend’s diet as she brings her own food, causing tension.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at their wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing challenges of accommodating a friend's diet at a wedding and bringing own food for safety reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum post about a wedding drama where a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet, leading to conflict when she brings her own food.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a friend’s strict diet and drama when she brings her own food to a wedding reception.

Comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at the wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a couple unable to accommodate a friend’s diet at a wedding causing drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing challenges when accommodating a friend’s diet at a wedding.

Comment discussing friend bringing own food due to dietary needs, causing wedding drama with couple and family.

Text comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at the wedding and consequences of bringing own food.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment discussing the drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding.

Comment discussing diet accommodation drama at a wedding, emphasizing medical condition over appearance in a social conflict.

Comment on a forum discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet at a wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about friend bringing own food at wedding, sparking drama over couple’s inability to accommodate diet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding.

Text post discussing drama when a couple can’t accommodate friend’s diet at the wedding and she brings her own food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum post discussing a wedding where a couple can’t accommodate a friend’s diet, leading to drama when she brings her own food.

However, a small minority thought that the author was in the wrong

Comment expressing disapproval of a friend bringing own food due to dietary needs at a wedding, causing drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing drama about a couple unable to accommodate a friend’s diet at a wedding.

Later, she shared a brief update thanking readers for weighing in on her situation

Text update from a wedding guest explaining how responses helped her feel secure about bringing her own food due to diet needs.