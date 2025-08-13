Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Worker Calls Out Gluten-Free Colleague At A Pizza Party And It Gets Ugly Fast
Worker enjoying a slice of pizza with pepperoni and mushrooms, highlighting a gluten-free colleague at a pizza party.
Relationships, Work

Worker Calls Out Gluten-Free Colleague At A Pizza Party And It Gets Ugly Fast

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Respect is a big part of workplace relationships. If we know that our colleagues lack integrity and cannot be trusted, how are we supposed to complete our joint projects without constant worry and stress?

A few days ago, Reddit user Legal_Section679 shared a post highlighting this exact problem. They described witnessing a coworker, Emma, who had claimed to have celiac disease, eating regular pizza at an office party.

The Redditor said they confronted the woman about it, but she got defensive and painted them as the villain for making a scene in public, insisting that her medical information had been “outed.”

RELATED:

    Office pizza parties are usually a chance for coworkers to relax, chat, and bond

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But this one led to a full-blown argument

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Stockbusters/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Legal_Section679

    Most people who read the story believe the author did nothing wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some, however, think they were being too nosy

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    4

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously NTA. People faking allergies or diseases make everything harder for those who actually do have allergies and diseases. Not to mention the extra time and resources it takes to prepare safe food.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to work with a genuine Coeliac sufferer, but he knew hos severe his symptoms would be if he consumed gluten in various forms, so he too would occasionally 'cheat' and allow himself a single Weissbeer when we went for a drink after work. He knew what the consequences would be, could deal with them, was worth the effort. Just because someone genuinely has coeliac disease does not define how seriously they will be affected.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And why didn't "Emma" just explain it that way if that were the case here?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've known Coeliacs that cheat as well. That's their prerogative; they know better than anyone else how their bodies will react. An adult policing another adult -- especially when it sounds like they don't know each other well enough for OP to be privy to the ins and outs of Emma's condition (so to speak) -- is pretty obnoxious.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously NTA. People faking allergies or diseases make everything harder for those who actually do have allergies and diseases. Not to mention the extra time and resources it takes to prepare safe food.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to work with a genuine Coeliac sufferer, but he knew hos severe his symptoms would be if he consumed gluten in various forms, so he too would occasionally 'cheat' and allow himself a single Weissbeer when we went for a drink after work. He knew what the consequences would be, could deal with them, was worth the effort. Just because someone genuinely has coeliac disease does not define how seriously they will be affected.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And why didn't "Emma" just explain it that way if that were the case here?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've known Coeliacs that cheat as well. That's their prerogative; they know better than anyone else how their bodies will react. An adult policing another adult -- especially when it sounds like they don't know each other well enough for OP to be privy to the ins and outs of Emma's condition (so to speak) -- is pretty obnoxious.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT