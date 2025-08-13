Worker Calls Out Gluten-Free Colleague At A Pizza Party And It Gets Ugly Fast
Respect is a big part of workplace relationships. If we know that our colleagues lack integrity and cannot be trusted, how are we supposed to complete our joint projects without constant worry and stress?
A few days ago, Reddit user Legal_Section679 shared a post highlighting this exact problem. They described witnessing a coworker, Emma, who had claimed to have celiac disease, eating regular pizza at an office party.
The Redditor said they confronted the woman about it, but she got defensive and painted them as the villain for making a scene in public, insisting that her medical information had been “outed.”
Office pizza parties are usually a chance for coworkers to relax, chat, and bond
Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)
But this one led to a full-blown argument
Image credits: Stockbusters/Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Legal_Section679
Most people who read the story believe the author did nothing wrong
Some, however, think they were being too nosy
I used to work with a genuine Coeliac sufferer, but he knew hos severe his symptoms would be if he consumed gluten in various forms, so he too would occasionally 'cheat' and allow himself a single Weissbeer when we went for a drink after work. He knew what the consequences would be, could deal with them, was worth the effort. Just because someone genuinely has coeliac disease does not define how seriously they will be affected.
And why didn't "Emma" just explain it that way if that were the case here?Load More Replies...
I've known Coeliacs that cheat as well. That's their prerogative; they know better than anyone else how their bodies will react. An adult policing another adult -- especially when it sounds like they don't know each other well enough for OP to be privy to the ins and outs of Emma's condition (so to speak) -- is pretty obnoxious.
