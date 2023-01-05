This Woman Quit Teaching To Work At Costco And She Says She’s Never Been Happier

In a 2022 study of over 4,000 teachers, 81% said their overall workload has increased. Additionally, more than half (55%) said they have less planning time due to staff shortages and other factors. The mixture of extra work and fewer resources has caused unprecedented stress in the profession, which has lead to increased levels of burnout.

As a result, the education sector has been losing employees. One of them is a woman who goes on the internet by the nickname Millennial Ms. Frizzle. Recently, she quit teaching for a position at Costco and her comparisons of the two jobs really put the aforementioned numbers into perspective.

I used to be a teacher and now I work at Costco. This is my first year not having a winter break. I do not miss it at all. My pace of my work life now is so much better, I am not sick or exhausted like I used to be when I was a teacher. When I was a teacher I used my winter break basically to recover and go into the next semester of just surviving.

Are used to be a teacher and now I work at Costco. I finally figured out that the biggest difference in working as a teacher and now working at Costco is the mindset in the environment. When I was a teacher the scarcity mindset was absolutely draining. Teachers are always suspected, rarely supported and in general have to fight for themselves. It doesn't matter in a school how many credentials a teacher has, how well trained they are, teachers are always approached with this environment of scarcity. at Costco I have the supplies that I need to do my job, I am giving regular breaks, I am supported by my managers, my managers go above and beyond to look out for me, and I am given relevant training on the job during work hours. I am not expected to do my own training above and beyond on my own time. I am approached with understanding, and support. I never had those things as a teacher.

