Teacher Surprises Class As Her Mom Makes Colorful Winter Hats Based On Their Drawings

Even when we become adults, we are haunted by the feeling that Christmas is always a magical time for wishes to come true. Even small, even insignificant, but it’s all the same – when this happens, you feel involved in something wonderful, warm and truly magical.

Christmas has many interesting stories, and here is one of them told by the TikToker @teachingwithmrswhite. The original poster works as a school teacher, and every Christmas, she tries to bring joy to her students. This time, it turned out especially great – and 5.8M views on the original video is the best confirmation of this!

The author of the video is a school teacher and her mom recently gave her a brilliant idea to do some Christmas magic for the class

Image credits: @teachingwithmrswhite

“I normally give books to my students for Christmas each year”

“I find some cheaper books, I buy a bunch of them, we do this little game where they keep passing the books sideways. And at the very end of it, they get whatever book that they land with, and they get to open it.”

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva (not the actual image)

Image credits: @teachingwithmrswhite

“But this year, my mom presented me with this idea. And we totally did this instead”

“So I gave each of my students a paper that looks like this. And they had to color the Christmas hat however they wanted, as long as it was in solid colors.”

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

Image credits: @teachingwithmrswhite

“And then my mom made their design. So they each get their own little hat out of the design that they each made”

“And so, I have their paper in the bag with their hat. And they are going to be so excited to see them. So each kid designed their own hat. A lot of them liked the rainbow idea, because that’s the example that I used when I was showing them how we needed to color the hat.”

Image credits: Margarida Afonso (not the actual image)

Image credits: @teachingwithmrswhite

“But they’re gonna be so excited to see their little creations. I can’t wait”

“It’s hard to tell but this is green down here. I’m so excited to show them. I don’t know if I’m gonna give them some today or if I should wait till our class Christmas party. But they turned out so cute and I think they’re gonna be so excited to see their creation come to life.”

Image credits: @teachingwithmrswhite

Image credits: @teachingwithmrswhite

The school kids were extremely excited to see how their ‘dream hats’ came to reality

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that she usually gives books to her students at Christmas. The woman finds some cheaper books, buys a bunch of them – and then they do this little game where they keep passing the books sideways. And at the very end of it, they get whatever book that they land with, and they get to open it. But this time, something completely different happened – and the OP owes this idea to her mom.

The teacher’s mother loves to knit and invited her daughter to play a little game with the students. On the eve of Christmas, the original poster invited the schoolchildren to draw for themselves the “winter hat of their dreams” – preferably with solid colors.

Everyone did so – but no one even suspected what would happen next. The kids eagerly drew cute striped hats – and the teacher’s mom made their fantasies come true. It turned out incredibly great – and the video of the teacher starting to hand out hats to the class went even more viral, collecting an incredible 50.4M views and counting.

Yes, the children were simply delighted – of course, the OP’s mother could not always choose the exact color of the yarn, but what does it really matter when real, even small, Christmas magic is happening before your eyes? And the joyful chorus of schoolers thanking the teacher’s mom for the idea and its implementation is completely sincere.

The vast majority of people in the comments gave this teacher the most huge shoutout – and to her wonderful mom as well. After all, as some commenters have pointed out, not everyone actually realizes how much work, time and love goes into these small hats. “Hats off to your mom, she’s amazing!” one of the commenters wrote.

And people also believe that in our time it is absolutely priceless when a teacher really puts their soul into the educational process. “People truly don’t realize that THIS is the teaching. Passion, deep love and hard work characterize this profession. THANK YOU to you and your mom!” – perhaps this was the best comment, and we should only join in the gratitude. Another wonderful Christmas story, another genuine manifestation of care and kindness.

People in the comments praised both the teacher and her mom for the great idea and its realization as well

