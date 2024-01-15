The Memes Keep Coming After Taylor Swift Gets Iced In At The Chiefs-Dolphins Game

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift likes to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But fans and haters alike couldn’t help but take notice of her dedication when she attended a recent game in record low temperatures. We’re talking cold: -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celsius) with a -28-degree windchill (-33 degrees Celsius).

The fourth coldest game in NFL history and coldest in the Chief’s Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, conditions were so frigid that people’s beers were freezing.

The camera even caught coach Andy Reid’s mustache covered with icicles, and Patrick Mahomes’s helmet literally cracked it got so cold.

Not that that stopped the fans from showing up in style… including one that somehow went shirtless.

However, it was the temperature’s effect on the windows that really caught people’s attention. Booths fogged and iced over in dramatic fashion, including the one where Taylor Swift was photographed peering out through the frozen glass.

The result? A meme gold mine.

Saturday evening (January 13th) saw the fourth coldest game in NFL history during a Chiefs vs. Dolphins game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

Share icon

Image credits: NbergWX

Temperatures were around -4°F at kickoff (-20 degrees Celsius) with a -28-degree windchill (-33 degrees Celsius)

Share icon

Image credits: JeffDarlington

The NFL even captured a video of the players’ heads steaming

Time to ball. pic.twitter.com/bTtCpJQgET — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 14, 2024

Image credits Chiefs

During the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history, football fans found themselves unable to drink their completely frozen beers Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SpencerMay16

Someone recorded a video of water getting frozen seconds after it was out of a refrigerator

A little chilly at Arrowhead tonight pic.twitter.com/FMw7DLBXqF — Mr. Brendan Marquart (@FloNoFro) January 13, 2024

Image credits:FloNoFro

People created some really original signs to go with the chilly mood

Share icon

Image credits: Steve_Perrault

But one supporter in particular caught everyone’s eye, as Taylor Swift looked at the game through her icy suite, sparking some pretty hilarious memes

❄️ | It’s so cold in Kansas City that the windows inside the suites at Arrowhead Stadium are freezing over pic.twitter.com/qPyhTcJB14 — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) January 14, 2024

Some people were reminded of the feeling of waiting for their pizza delivery to arrive

Waiting on my pizza delivery pic.twitter.com/RUMaZ2rs0j — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) January 14, 2024

pov you’re the expired leafy greens in my fridge watching me come back for another beer pic.twitter.com/1I7FnhoKDD — Chris (@citehchris) January 14, 2024

Others wished to see their favorite star in a rom-com, and thought she already had the perfect shot

This looks like it’s from the trailer for an upcoming Taylor Swift rom-com (aside: who says no?) Just the perfect shot. pic.twitter.com/4MhVYnJTtg — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) January 14, 2024

Wishful-thinking for a blizzard so you could skip school as a kid was another favorite

ADVERTISEMENT

Me getting up as a kid to see if it snowed enough to cancel school pic.twitter.com/3aQUdGKAMy — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) January 14, 2024

Some Swifties got nostalgic and re-created her famous You Belong With Me sign

I’m living for these memes pic.twitter.com/53KvcP1tHU — marie (taylor’s version) (@harrypurplebow) January 14, 2024

When you’re waiting for the pizza rolls to be ready

Watching the pizza rolls in the microwave pic.twitter.com/X3K52zaLMd — Zito (@_Zeets) January 14, 2024

pov the chiefs suite next week after taylor’s window leaning escapades pic.twitter.com/3TiZ4hWdkr — ellie 🫶🏼 (@ellie_elizabet) January 14, 2024

The temptation to reference Clark Griswold from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was rather strong