But some tattoo artists have additional conditions. In a recent thread, tattoo artists and their acquaintances shared instances in which they had to refuse to tattoo someone because it just didn't align with their morals. Curious to find out what might get you booted out of a tattoo shop? Scroll down and see the most interesting answers!

It seems that these days, anyone can get a tattoo almost anywhere. But it's actually not as easy as it might seem, as tattoo artists have some rules about who they are willing to tattoo. The Global Tattoo Artist Association cites three rules all customers should go by: be at least 18, have a parent's written consent if they are not, and not show up intoxicated.

#1 Mum brought her 15 year old son in because he had a bunch of hand-poked scribbles on his forearm. She was asking about getting a cover-up and he had selected a traditional "3 legged panther". After having a smoke and thinking about this, I asked her, "if he didn't have all this garbage on his arm, would you be bringing hom in for a tattoo?" After she said no, I asked, "then why reward his bad behavior with what he wants? Here's the name of a laser clinic you could take him to. The cost is about the same and you can make him work off the debt." I'll never forget the death stare this kid gave me after I ruined his whole scheme. I've also refused to tattoo symbols of hate for obvious reasons, but that one with this kid stands out the most.

#2 No tattoos, but I did witness a rather wholesome version of this while waiting for my best friend to get his latest ink. A teenager came into the local tattoo shop to ask for a tattoo of a girl's name with all sorts of romantic junk around it. The tattoo artist probably wasn't sure about the kid's age, but asked him a few questions - and it turned out the girl wasn't the boy's girlfriend. She was his crush, and he planned to permanently ink himself as a way to show how much he cared about her when he admitted his crush. The tattoo artist turned him down flat and gave him a little man-to-man advice.

#3 Husband is a tattooer. He refused a 16 year old who wanted 666 tattooed on his neck. The kids mom was ready to sign for him and everything. He now will not tattoo minors under any circumstances.

#4 I had an artist that would flat out refuse *any* name tattoos unless they were your kids, a member of your family, or dead. Didn’t want people stuck with an ex’s name.

#5 Hands, neck and face tattoos on younger people that have zero or very few tattoos. If you’re 19 years old and want the Louis Viton symbol on your face and you’re a line cook, imma say no. That was an actual request.



They’re called job stoppers for a reason, and I was told I was “gatekeeping bodies”.

#6 My cousin owns his own shop. He won’t do anything racist and no tattoos on or around genitals.

#7 A friend who is a tattooer once had a kid, maybe 18 or 19, who wanted the numbers his H*******t survivor grandparent had been given. My friend asked him some questions and realized quickly that the kid had no sense of respect for the meaning of the tattoos and just wanted to be edgy.



He says he didn't give a s**t about the kid but would not disrespect a h*******t survivor that way.

#8 When I was 25 in Vancouver I tried to get a tattoo that said "Reserved" on my right pinkie, because I was going to get an iron ring. I went to several tattoo shops and none of them would do it. They told me that fingers weren't great for tattoos and that the lettering would bleed out. I asked about a ring tattoo instead and they all said they wouldn't give me a hand tattoo as my first tattoo.



28 years later and it's still one of only two tattoos that I wish I had gotten, but major props to them all for pumping the breaks because of their professionalism and experience.

#9 Had a repeat client ask me to schedule her for like 6 different large tattoos. And I mean like full coverage of areas like shins, arms, etc. she was like 19 and had only gotten smaller pieces. She told me she also scheduled similarly with another artist. I asked if she was doing alright and she admitted her bf cheated on her and she got diagnosed with BP. Apparently was in a current manic episode. I returned her deposit and told her in a years time if she still wanted the tattoos I would discount them for her. She does not still want them lol.

#10 I'm not a tattoo artist but the artist I used to go to told me about a situation that he refused to do the tattoo. He said this guy came in with a drawing of a symbol that was supposed to be a Native American symbol but it was something he had made up. It actually had no meaning or connection to Native American culture or history. The artist refused to do it because he felt it was disrespectful to the Native American culture.

#11 Wanted a tattoo of grave that said "dead girls can't say no.".

#12 My dad refused a client who wanted a tattoo of dead babies hanging off meat hooks.

#13 Not a tattoo artist, but I used to run the front desk of a tattoo shop and I spoke with the clients/scheduled the appointments. I had one youngish kid come in looking to get his first tattoo. After some talking with him, he mentioned that he was Jewish and the tattoo was supposed to be signify his Jewish heritage and the evils his family endured during WWII. It was at that time that I had to educate him on the fact that Jewish people actually believe that tattoo's are considered verboten in their faith and that was part of why them being tattooed in the camps was especially horrible because it was another way to spit on their beliefs. It just felt really wrong, as a person who is not only not Jewish in any way, but as someone who follows no religion to any such a degree, that I would have to explain the basic components of this kids own religion to him because he'd never truly been taught about it.

#14 I had a guy that wanted to get a portrait of him and his ex-girlfriend inside of a heart shaped umbilical cord because she had aborted their baby. Yuck.

#15 About a decade ago some scab walked into a local shop, got a Freemasons tattoo and walked out without paying.



This blew up on local social media, and made the Lodge look bad, so a few of the *larger* brothers took the matter up.



They walked into the shop at closing time and cut a deal; they’d pay for the tattoo on 3 conditions. 1) Take down all social media posts and stop mentioning Freemasons. 2) no more Masonic tattoos at that shop. 3) They paid for the tattoo, so that tattoo is now theirs; meaning if they find the tattoo and bring it back to the shop, that tattoo gets covered with whatever the artist decides, free of charge.



The deal was made, and the shop doesn’t exist anymore, but I remember walking in and seeing “no Masonic symbols” on the list of “we will not tattoo the following” years later.



They never found the scab.

#16 Wasn’t ever denied a tattoo, but my tattoo artist doesn’t let other people in the room when working on the design, especially spouses or significant others. His philosophy is this is your tattoo that you have to live, not theirs. That way they are not influencing a design that you might not want, just because of their relationship with you.

#17 One time when I was getting tattooed a woman came in and wanted a tattoo to cover up the scars, from her m**h sores, where she picked her skin. Only problem was that they weren't scars yet, just open sores.

#18 I have a few friends that have several tattoos, and I more or less asked them the same question once.



They told me the artist they go to wouldn't put a string of numbers on someone. The reason being he once took a deposit from someone and it turns out they wanted their grandfathers serial number tattoo from Auschwitz.

#19 Last month, I had a couple come in. The wife was doing most of the talking. He trailed and mumbled behind. After I finished answering her questions about a piercing, he finally said something about how much it would be to add to his tattoo. I ask to see it, and he pulls up a shirt with two confederate flags and a noose on the middle. I, baffled, said, "You want to cover this up?" He goes, "no, I want to add some dates to it. "



Kicked him out. He complained about his tattoo not being racist. Yeah, no.

#20 My step daughter wanted a little wire hanger on her finger after Roe was overturned.



The tattoo artist that our whole family has gone to, many times, not only refused but then blocked her *and the rest of us*.



Personally I’m glad she didn’t end up getting that tattoo, but it was also real clear how the artist felt about it, that he blocked our whole family.

#21 I was once at a shop while a friend got a new tattoo. There was a guy sitting at the counter looking bored as hell and reading a newspaper. A couple of teenagers walked in holding hands, and nobody looked up or acknowledged them until they stood at the counter for a minute and said, “ummm…” Without moving a muscle, the counter guy said, “… help you?”



“Yes,” the girl replied, “I want ‘PROPERTY OF BUCKLEY’ in big capital letters across my lower back.” Cue 20 seconds of silence. The employee loudly folded his newspaper and stared at her for a bit. Then he slowly looked across at the guy. “And this winner here, this is Buckley?” She flinched and replied, “uh, yes?”



Counter guy picked his newspaper back up and opened it and went back to reading it. “Nah,” he said, in a voice that made it clear the conversation was over, “we’re not doing that.” The kids looked at each other, looked back at him, then sheepishly walked out the door.



I sometimes wonder how things ended up for them, if she went on to get the tattoo somewhere else, or if that employee saved her from some regret down the line.

#22 I had a client who I’d tattooed like a decade prior - he was weird then but not weird enough for me to never tattoo him again. He sent me a strangely worded email with a PDF with like 50 different tattoo ideas and told me he wanted me to pick one for him. I replied with a few that I thought would suit my style best, but told him that at the end of the day I can’t choose for him.



I guess this set him off because he started telling me that he just wanted to get tattooed as a socially acceptable form of self harm, and then sent another email right after that one, going on some crazy rant about how he wanted one last tattoo before he kills himself. He also reminded me that he lives like an 8 hour drive away, so I assume for some reason he sought me out. F*****g weirdo.



Anyways, I very kindly declined and sent him a bunch of local mental health resources. I don’t get paid enough lol.

#23 Not a tattooer, but a goldsmith. had someone try and commission a pendant that had the SS symbol, and "88" not at all subtly included in the design.

was extra ironic that they thought I would be a good choice for that... since i'm jewish, and make no secret of that fact...



one of my professors had a similar story, of someone asking him to make a swastika necklace... he's a 90 year old man... from poland... yeah, he had some choice words for that "person".

#24 I'm an artist myself. Most of what I've had to refuse have been things I'm not technically able to execute to a level I'm happy with. Mostly very large, dark cover ups, which I refer to friends who are more specialized. I also don't tattoo faces as a matter of personal liability.



I had one gentleman reach out with a half sleeve he wanted covered. It was very large and dark and geometric, and I told him that I wasn't confident in my ability to pack in opaque greys over black like that and referred him to my former mentor. He immediately became pissy and replied along the lines of "oh you cant do it then?" At which point I stopped responding because he sounded stupid.



Anyway a couple of weeks later I get a request for a quote on a kicka*s dinosaur sleeve. We agree on a price and the day comes. It was the guy I had already said no to... with a half done cover up of the dinosaur sleeve already started and still fairly fresh.



He seemed baffled that I still didn't want to do the coverup when someone had already lined it for me, which he thought apparently was the hard part.



I asked why the person who had taken the coverup wasn't finishing it, and was told that I was cheaper. Needless to say I did not finish the coverup. I referred him back to the guy who started the thing. I don't have a dog in the fight at this point but I almost hope I see him again so I can see the outcome of this dinosaur coverup.

#25 My husband wanted initials on the INSIDE of his fingers. Myself and his brother (who is covered in tattoos) both tried to talk him out of it, as did the first tattoo artist he attempted to see - who also refused to do it. The second guy said yes tho. The tats lasted like mayyybe 2 weeks? Before being rubbed off completely. But to this day when it comes up my husband will say the artist did a s****y job 🫠.

#26 Not me but husband who has several tattoo’s. He told me this story of when he got his biggest tattoo in college he went into the parlor and waited for the guy he normally got tattoos with to come get him (he was cleaning up his station from a previous client) As he was waiting a young couple came in wanting a couples tattoo. The female receptionist who also does tattoos looked at them and asked how long they were togeather. “3 days.” The girl said smiling. The lady looked like she hated her life and said to come back to her in 20 years when they were married. Guy and girl were taken a back and left quickly after that. When husband asked the guy if they denied all couples tattoo he explained his shop had a rule that the couple had to be married for at least 20 years or if their partner had passed or was terminally ill to have a couples tattoo as the town was known to have alot of college age couples try to get couples tattoos. He said his shop ever denied 3 things repeatedly: couples tattoos younger than 20 years togeather, any form of hate (neo-n**i and other political stances) and anything around genitalia areas due to safety concerns.



He also mentioned that some previous tattooers also hated doing pet memorials because some of the clients got very sedimental of their pets passing and would have a hard time finishing the portrait (full blown crying, melt down etc.) but most still went on to complete the request but for some it was a nightmare to do because clients got picky or got worked up if it was just “off”.

#27 I wanted to get a spider web tattoo on my elbow on the style of Spider-Man but my artist refused and told me how it was a prison tattoo so I got a captain America shield instead.

#28 I had someone ask me to tattoo a slur across their arm. i told them i don’t feel comfortable as it’s not a slur i can reclaim or feel comfortable saying in general— and they gave me permission to do it because “its a word i identify with and call myself.”



still said no because i felt really weird about it & once it leaves the shop, my name is attached to that….

#29 I had a client ask me for a big XO on his chest, he sent me an example but it wasn't a clear picture. I reverse image searched it where I found out it was logo/symbol of 'the weekend'. When he came in I remarked on it, saying I wouldn't have guessed him to be a big "the weekend" fan.



"Oh haha I'm not I just like the symbol"



"...nah man we gotta figure out something else."



Too many times I've been burned, being a huge fan of a band just to find out one of themselves a p**o or just a general piece of s**t. I'm not saying "the weekend" is gonna go that way ....but what if he does. Now you've got his symbol on your chest *and you were never even a fan*



He got a flaming heart instead ❤️‍🔥.

#30 Im not a "tattooer" but I got denied a tattoo that was a gang symbol.. at the time I was in a dark place but know now this man saved my life, forever marked with that would've ruined my life more than I had already done.

#31 My partner is a tattoo artist and the one that comes to mind is a woman who wanted "property of bf's name" in her pubic area right above her v****a. Apparently this girl was caught cheating and this was her show of loyalty to him. Suffice to say she did not get what she wanted that day.

#32 I got a tattoo of a potato and had to convince the artist that I wasn't a N**i. Apparently, all of the potato tattoos the artist has been asked to do in the past were for N**is. I had to explain that no, I was instead inspired by Sideways Stories From Wayside School by Louis Sacher.

#33 Oooh just thought of another one! I got the opportunity to work at my dream shop only four years in, and I learned a lot of valuable lessons there. One of them-though I’m still not sure what the ‘correct’ thing to do was-happened when a youngish (early 20s) girl came in with no visible tattoos and requested a butterfly choker that would start at the throat and go all the way around. After being told that we wouldn’t put a tattoo in that spot on someone who wasn’t already fairly tattooed, she left and came back with dad. Dad explained that she has some sort of profound mental defect that means that she would never hold down a job or leave the house or be independent in any meaningful sense, and that she’s wanted this tattoo for some time. After considering those new elements, we each still declined to do the tattoo and they left. I suppose the question it brings up is once again a question of integrity: should we have done the tattoo for her, knowing we’d have done it well and not harmed her ability to work and exist within mainstream society? Or should we have washed our hands of it, knowing that she’d potentially find someone who would do it, possibly not very well?

Mind you, this was back in a magical time when face, throat/neck, and hand tattoos were not trendy or cool; they really carried some weight and made a statement then. Now, I see kids in LA who only have their faces, hands, and necks tattooed.

#34 19 year old young man who I had done a half sleeve on previously hit me up for a full sleeve on the other arm for his second tattoo: shoulder to wrist, all ‘pro-life’ imagery. I didn’t dismiss it outright, but told him I’d need a couple days to think about it. After talking with some other tattooers with more experience than me at the time, I decided to turn it down. Coworker immediately offered to do it, which taught me an interesting lesson about integrity because my coworker didn’t share this kid’s views, either, but in his mind, the appropriate response was to essentially do the job, take the money, and move on. Dude never did get the tattoo-at least not from us-and is now taking a run at city council in my hometown, having made a name for himself as a conservative mouthpiece. And yes, he’s now got several children.

#35 Do you guys take tattoo removal stories?



A friend of mine works with a non-profit that will do free tattoo removal for ex-gang members.



He once had someone come in asking to remove a hate symbol. However this hate symbol was from a fictional work (think Galactic Roundel from Star Wars).



My friend directed him to someone who does tattoo coverups instead of wasting the non-profits resources. .

#36 My friend’s dad runs a tattoo shop and said he’s only had to refuse two requests.



One was a guy who wanted a back piece of an old war memorial but the guy on a horse would wear a Native American headpiece while waving a confederate flag. I think he told the guy to go home with the idea and think it over. The guy came back and said that’s what he wanted and the owner just flat out said “no. Find someone else”



The other fella didn’t want a tattoo, he wanted to commission some artwork. Basically he had pictures of random girls on his phone and wanted to make them look like pinup models or something. The owner said no multiple times and kicked him out. He wasn’t sure how this guy got those pictures and if the girls were even of legal age.

#37 Not a tattoo artist but I was in a shop getting (pre-planned) work done. This girl came in looking absolutely insane and panicky and said she needed “John Smith (I forget the actual dudes name), I really truly do love you. Forgive me” tattooed *across her a*s*. Like over both cheeks.



Obviously, not a single artist in the shop wanted to touch this with a 10 foot pole. But after she left, it became a big betting pool of wondering wtf she did to necessitate that level of apology 😂.

#38 A lot of artists turned down my back tattoo idea (making it look like I got Blood Eagle’d), saying it wasn’t possible. Not that they couldn’t do it, but that nobody could. I did eventually find an artist who could do it (came up with the idea when I was 15, I started trying to feel artists out in advance for when I turned 18, finally found an artist when I was 24. I don’t doubt that at least some of them were trying to prevent regret or discourage someone who was too young to get it, but several denied me after I turned 18.) It’s my favorite tattoo, and if I die before my artist, I told him I’d have it in my will to get it cut out and sent to him to hang up on the wall.

#39 I would absolutely do racist and tattoos like that for people, but only if it was in a visible location, so that couldn't hide it easily.