Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Is A Few Minutes Late, Gets Suspended So He Just Abandons Very Important Project
Work & Money

Guy Is A Few Minutes Late, Gets Suspended So He Just Abandons Very Important Project

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, both the employee and the company should be well-aware of their responsibilities at the workplace. Luckily for this redditor, Mark, he sure was.

The problems started when a new HR manager, Susan, started implementing strict workplace policies, one of which noted that an employee who’s even a minute late would face immediate suspension. Well, the redditor was, but he knew the employee handbook well enough to engage in malicious compliance and get the suspension lifted.

You May Also Like:

Micromanaging certain professionals might end up harming the company

Image credits: Procreator UX Design Studio / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Mark wasn’t too happy about HR’s new policies and used malicious compliance to show it

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ytys45

The OP discussed some details in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts on the situation

Some have encountered similar situations themselves

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda