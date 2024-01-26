Guy Is A Few Minutes Late, Gets Suspended So He Just Abandons Very Important Project
Needless to say, both the employee and the company should be well-aware of their responsibilities at the workplace. Luckily for this redditor, Mark, he sure was.
The problems started when a new HR manager, Susan, started implementing strict workplace policies, one of which noted that an employee who’s even a minute late would face immediate suspension. Well, the redditor was, but he knew the employee handbook well enough to engage in malicious compliance and get the suspension lifted.
Micromanaging certain professionals might end up harming the company
Mark wasn’t too happy about HR’s new policies and used malicious compliance to show it
