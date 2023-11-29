ADVERTISEMENT

Montages in Photoshop can range from cool to spectacular (or sometimes downright terrifying), and the works created by Stas Novikov certainly fall into the latter category.

This artist excels in blending reality with imaginative environments, showcasing his remarkable skills in image editing by using Photoshop. It's undeniable that his proficiency is exceptional as seen by his previous work here on Bored Panda. Alongside his impressive editing capabilities, he also garners acclaim for the high quality of the photographs he captures of himself.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (26 New Pics) Shares stats

stasnovikov365 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!