Montages in Photoshop can range from cool to spectacular (or sometimes downright terrifying), and the works created by Stas Novikov certainly fall into the latter category.

This artist excels in blending reality with imaginative environments, showcasing his remarkable skills in image editing by using Photoshop. It's undeniable that his proficiency is exceptional as seen by his previous work here on Bored Panda. Alongside his impressive editing capabilities, he also garners acclaim for the high quality of the photographs he captures of himself.

More info: Instagram