Flatland: 30 Bent Landscape Photos That Will Play Tricks On Your Mind (New Pics)
Let's dive into surrealism through the eyes of this Turkish artist who creates unique, mind-blowing photographs.
Aydın Büyüktaş, creator of the project "Flatland," captures shots of landscapes and cityscapes with the help of drones and in post-production blends two angles, creating unusual images. His images, straight out of the movie "Inception," continue to captivate audiences worldwide, and we are happy to revisit his project 7 years later!
Without further ado, we invite you into this surreal universe where reality is bent to mend our minds.
The landscape just goes WHOOP! (best explination)
Sooner or later, you reach the edges of the generation ship, and the walls curve up.
Is that a burial crypt off to the bottom right of the picture? Wow!
it's like that end scene in interstellar, where they are travelling in space and they are in a spaceship that is curved and has parks and houses on the walls too.
