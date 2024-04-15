ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into surrealism through the eyes of this Turkish artist who creates unique, mind-blowing photographs.

Aydın Büyüktaş, creator of the project "Flatland," captures shots of landscapes and cityscapes with the help of drones and in post-production blends two angles, creating unusual images. His images, straight out of the movie "Inception," continue to captivate audiences worldwide, and we are happy to revisit his project 7 years later!

Without further ado, we invite you into this surreal universe where reality is bent to mend our minds.

More info: Instagram | aydinbuyuktas.com | Facebook | twitter.com