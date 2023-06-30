Guy Helps Random Man Surprise His Wife On Their Anniversary, Leaves Her Incredibly Happy

Have you ever felt clueless on how to make someone’s birthday special, when you really should know what they love by now? Yeah, that’s a sucky feeling, but it’s kind of like having a word on the tip of your tongue – you know what it is, you just can’t access it for some reason.

At least that’s what I say, so I don’t feel bad about it…

In today’s story, a Facebook marketplace seller decided he would rescue a random man from disappointing his wife and helped make her birthday really special.

Giving thoughtful gifts is a fine art and sometimes you really need a little bit of help for it

A man shared his story of how he wanted to simply sell a thing on marketplace, but ended up helping a guy make his wife’s b-day really special

He found the wife’s favorite flowers with the help of some online sleuthing and even arranged a restaurant reservation for a mere $80 fee

Image credits: Gamerartists

After coaching the guy a bit, he was ready, leading to his wife enjoying her birthday so much that she even posted about it online

Image credits: Gamerartists

Having done his job, the poster said he wishes everyone would be better gift givers, because it’s as easy as paying detailed attention to what your partner likes

From the story, it seems that the only thing the guy’s wife would have gotten for her birthday after being married to him for 10 years, would have been jello molds. But Mr. Gamerartists unexpectedly came through, like some sort of marital guardian angel and nailed everything down to a T.

The gift, with the flowers (arranged by him) and the restaurant reservation (also arranged by him) wowed her so much that the woman even made a celebration post on Facebook, saying how much she loves her husband.

Honestly, if this was a service, people would probably be all over it. Yeah, there are places that will help you get a birthday set up and all that jazz, but a customized experience like that complete with online sleuthing is rare to find indeed.

Oh, before we move on, just in case you’re a goofball like me and have never seen the words “jello” and “mold” used in conjunction, those are molds. For jello. So that the jello turns out the shape I want and not in the “random jars I found in the cupboard” and “drinking glass” shapes they usually come in.

I like jello as much as the next person, but there’s probably levels to it and I just haven’t gotten to the higher one yet.

At first, this may seem like a sad story, with the person not knowing what their wife would like after 15 years, but the poster is quick to assure that the guy tried and cared for his wife, just wasn’t very good at it, so he was lucky that OP was in the right place at the right time, it seems.

Turns out there isn’t a huge secret to how the Gamerartists does this, rather, it’s a question of motivation. He was taught by his grandpa that the greatest joy in life is seeing your loved ones smile and he chose to emulate that.

In his personal life, he has an entire notebook full of the smallest quirks about his partner, what they like, what they hate, down to favorite smells and comfort shows.

To get some more pro tips on how to be a good gifter, Bored Panda reached out to him, asking to share some insights and he graciously responded!

Apparently, he never spoke to the guy again, but is considering making some TikToks about it or even turning it into a small side business.

As for being a better partner, he had this to say: “Happiness comes with validation, just showing your partner you care,” and you can do that by listening to and remembering the little things. According to Gamerartists, if you take initiative in the small things, big problems occur a lot less frequently.

He has a notebook on his girlfriend with all sorts of likes and dislikes, but he mentions that it’s not necessary for everyone, but it just shows that it means something to you.

“The way you continue to love and cherish someone is every day you take a new breath and look at them, imagine it’s your first date again. If you do this, suddenly you are more attentive, you are trying again.” He loves his girlfriend more and more every day, but just because he’s dating her, it doesn’t mean he has given up trying to make her happy.

He’s also helped out his family and friends with advice and good spots for dates. A way to spice up dates is to look at things like a kid.

“Oh, we’ve been married 15 years. I think we’ve done every date possible.”

“Okay, what about trampoline parks or a hiking trail to the waterfall?”

“Oh, I never thought of that!” he imitates, by way of example. It’s about a fresh perspective, there is always something new to do, even if it may not be immediately obvious.

To end with, Gamerartists would like to leave us with a bit of advice – pay attention and learn your partner, match energy with them if they’re excited. He often sees men with their hands in their pockets while their GF is bouncing off the walls with excitement.

If you let the excitement get to you as well, you will be happy when they are, enjoying another person’s smile will make you smile too and will push you to do whatever it takes for them.

As for something you shouldn’t do, you shouldn’t try to “flush” a woman’s anger with intimacy. According to him, many guys try and it’s beyond toxic. What you’re better off doing is apologizing and explaining why you regret what you did.

Besides knowing everything that your person likes, it turns out there are other things you can do to make gifts you give really special.

According to Time, there are things you can do to become a better gift giver – based on science.

While most gifts end up forgotten or thrown away, even if they are super useful, sentimental gifts are pretty much forever. A tiny knick knack for a trip, a thing with an inside joke or a personal quote can be far more meaningful than anything store bought. So don’t be afraid of going that route and showing your emotions.

You shouldn’t try to wow them in the moment, but rather strive for long-term satisfaction and utility. To use an analogy – gifting a person a sports car may seem like it’ll surprise them and make them super happy, but if they don’t drive it…

An important thing people get wrong often is to avoid making it about yourself. You may want to give something that you both will use or something that you would like, but forgetting about yourself completely will please the person much more and make them feel super special.

Another thing you could do is try to give them something very precious – a memory. It may be a picnic in “your” location, some kind of trip or anything that’s an experience. Maybe something the other person has wanted to do for their entire life, a bucket list type thing. If you give them that, it will be super sentimental and they are sure to remember it.

This wholesome post collected 7.4k upvotes, along with more than 300 comments. People praised the poster for his skill and many suggested that he should start a business or at least a TikTok, which he may do, so stay tuned!

