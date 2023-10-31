ADVERTISEMENT

In this day and age, we are constantly being bombarded with information. We have a 24-hour news cycle and countless articles, books, podcasts, documentaries and more available at our fingertips. But despite the access to information that we have, it’s still impossible for us to know everything.

So if you’re interested in learning some fun facts that you’ve never heard before, we’ve got a fascinating list for you down below, pandas. From interesting info about geography to facts about your favorite furry animals, enjoy reading through this information that Reddit users have recently shared, and be sure to upvote the knowledge that you find particularly shocking!

#1

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn The famous circus music we all know is actually an 1897 military march called 'Entry of the Gladiators'.

Response_Proper , Aleks Magnusson

emmawalmsley avatar
still tired
still tired
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The "da da duh da duh de, da duh da duh du deh, da da dah du deh, da da dah du de, ba ba buh ba ba buh da ba da bah boo beh"? 😊

#2

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn That we have a means of transplanting a full heart into a human being but if your colon stops working the best thing we have is to make a hole in your navel and have you s**t in a bag.

RolyPoly1320 , cottonbro studio

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You could have phrased the last bit better. The hole is generally made on the abdomen and not through the navel. It's called a stoma and is often a life saving procedure, I've had mine for 14 years now and would be dead without it. I'm probably over sensitive, but hate it being described as "s**t*ing in a bag".

#3

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Mine is that baby carrots aren’t real, they are just cut and shaved full size carrots.

Worried-Elevator-443 , m01229

shanecaraher avatar
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Technically called baby-cut carrots, as in the picture but marketed as baby carrots. Proper baby carrots do exist but are normal carrot shaped.

#4

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Bananas are berries and strawberries arent

NOTMEMEJA , Luis Quintero

artturf avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Berries are small fruits, then the botanists decided to hijack the word "berry" and apply it to a subsection of those small fruits. So now we have things that have been called berries for centuries, that some plant dude decided to categorise as "not berries". Same with fruit and nuts. Botanists decided they were special, so they could change the meaning of a long established word, rather than use a new one.

#5

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn The year JRR Tolkien died is the One Ring verse but backwards.

1973!

*Three rings for the elven kings*

*Seven for the Dwarf Lords*

*Nine for mortal men*

*One Ring to rule them all*

anon , George Allen & Unwin

#6

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Scotland's national animal is a unicorn!

aristocrat_of_life , Mike McBey

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And Wales have a dragon, meanwhile France has a rooster, and Danmark a white swan. Wales and Scotland are above everyone.

#7

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn The mammoths died out after the pyramids in Egypt were built.

EchoingEchoes , Jonathan Chen

#8

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Your skeleton is wet while you're using it.

It makes perfect sense but it DEEPLY upset my brain to have 2 and 2 put together.

reydolith , Tima Miroshnichenko

#9

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Dragon flies used to have a 21 inch wing span. They are also the greatest fliers of all flying creatures even better than humming birds. They are also the most successful predator in the world with a success rate of 75% to 80%. Most canine and feline species are at around 8%.

spytez , Stephen Noulton

#10

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Not everyone has an inner monologue

YoSo_ , https://www.pexels.com/photo/girl-wearing-a-jacket-thinking-7327772/

butternutsquash avatar
Lydsylou
Lydsylou
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find this weird too. Their brains must be so quiet

#11

That Narwhals have a long tusk protruding from the left side of their jaw. That is correct, it isn't centered, and it isn't a horn or antler... Oh did that not blow your mind enough? Well some Narwhals have two long tusks.

curtydc

#12

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Yesterday I was on YouTube and I stumbled upon animal ASMR. And there I was watching a snail eating a yellow watermelon. I never realized they make sounds too when they eat. Man I feel bad. Snails are underrated.

silentnightz , Animal ASMR

#13

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn *Regarding cremations:*

The word "ashes" is typically used instead of *cremains*.

But contrary to common belief, cremains are not ashes at all. For the most part, they are dry calcium phosphates together with some other minerals, including potassium and sodium, which in simpler terms means bone matter.

anon , cottonbro studio

sergiobicerra_1 avatar
Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I figured that when i saw my mom's ashes and they were an orangish color, I was expecting more an ashtrayish look.

#14

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn It’s not heli-copter. It’s helico, meaning spiral. And pter, meaning wings. Like pterodactyl.

Appropriate-Swim1803 , Benjamin KRAFT

#15

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn There are 30% less birds in North America now than there was in 1970.

staggere , Julius Tejeda

jules_11 avatar
Jules
Jules
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's very sad and, most likely, duplicated around the world

#16

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Mine is that there’s only 2 escalators in the entire state of Wyoming. I don’t know why it’s so surprising to me but it is.

shalomitsdylan , Mican Drushal

#17

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn More people have been to space than have explored the depths of the ocean.

EdgelordZeta , https://www.flickr.com/photos/oettingde/9653599443/

lesliebudge avatar
les
les
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not true, many more people have explored the depths of the oceans accidentaly, just not many planned to do it and most because they boats sank.

#18

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn The salinity in the human body almost equals that of the sea.

It was less the fact itself but the realization that we have such a strong connection to where we all came from.

anon , Sue Thompson

annikperrot avatar
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We took the sea with us when we crept up to land. Our cells need saltwater to survive, our eyes need saltwater to be able to see... and à human fœtus needs to swim in saltwater while it evolves from à single cell to fish to human.

#19

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Heteropaternal superfecundation. It's a thing.

"In rare cases, fraternal twins can be born from two different fathers in a phenomenon called heteropaternal superfecundation. Although uncommon, rare cases have been documented where a woman is pregnant by two different men at the same time."

LuciditySpice , Amina Filkins

#20

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Cindy Lou Who from the Grinch with Jim Carrey is now the singer of a punk rock/metal band: The Pretty Reckless

ouchimus , Universal Pictures

#21

That you can re-use a lint roller by tearing off the used sticky one.

I always thought, "Why would people pay for this?"

I was 50 years old when I realized I was an idiot.

MarkSaintJames

#22

That Bald Eagles don't make noise and that it's Redhawks that they use for the sounds of Bald Eagles in movies.

mellamma

lyricamelody avatar
Lyrica Melody
Lyrica Melody
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No such animal - there are Red-tailed Hawks, and Red-shouldered Hawks, but there is no bird with the common name of Redhawk. It's the Red-tailed that usually provides the sound effects.

#23

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn The fact that there are more trees on Earth than stars in our galaxy

FluffyPill0w , Janis Zv

#24

If you go by Greco-Roman Mythology within the Disney universe, Ariel and Heracles are relatives. Heracles's dad is Zeus, who has a brother, Poseidon. Now, Poseidon has children of his own, including a merman named Triton. Keep in mind, with this logic, this would make Zeus Ariel's Uncle, thus making her and Heracles cousins on a technicality. 

MissSara101

#25

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Squirrels can't die from falling from any height

_Piggy_Smalls , Ralph

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Define "any". If a squirrel falls out of an airplane, it's not going to be wearing a parachute.

#26

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn You can easily fly a spacecraft through the asteroid belt because asteroids are very far apart and there's an extremely small chance of colliding with one.

Hlodvigovich915 , NASA

#27

Wombat poo is naturally cubical

Anxious_Start4839

#28

Elected official get things like lifetime healthcare or lifetime pensions after leaving their elected job, NO MATTER HOW LONG THEY SERVED.

DrMaitland

#29

Sharks have been around longer than trees.

Maimzy55

#30

The Anno Domini dating system wasn’t created until 525 AD.

Psychological_Fudge6

#31

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Betty White is older than sliced bread.

LadyDemise , Angela George

#32

The first manmade object to ever leave the Earth’s atmosphere was a manhole cover launched into space from a nuclear bomb test. I think it is also still the fastest moving object humans have ever created.

Advanced_Eggplant_18

#33

That the bananas we eat today have been domesticated/modified to remove their seeds. Blew my mind 

CastorrTroyyy

#34

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Tetris helped a group of scientists learn some pretty intresting s**t about Alzheimer's.
We learnt that our brains will still store memories, but they can't retrieve them anymore.
This was discovered from a experiment involving people who had akzeiheimers, playing Tetris.
It was found that people could subconsciously dream about tetris with out remembering having ever seen it or played it.
The phenomenon was called "the Tetris effect".

anon , Greg Goebel

#35

Stainless steel isn't magnetic...I didn't have stainless steel appliances growing up, but we bought all stainless for our kitchen and I got some cute magnets. My fiancé told me they won't stay on and why, and I was genuinely surprised and disappointed.

anon

martingibbs734 avatar
martin734
martin734
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This depends on the alloy used. Some alloys have a very low magnetism such as austenitic stainless, which is the most common form of stainless steel used in cutlery. Other alloys, such as ferritic and martensitic alloys are strongly magnetic.

#36

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Cats are safe from injury in any fall as long as they fall from a certain height or higher. Basically, small animals are so light that air resistance slows their fall to a safe speed. For cats, they have to have enough time to adjust their body and spread out to increase resistance and slow their fall.

paigezero , Berna Tosun

#37

I just found out that Abigail Folger (Daughter of Folger's coffee chairman Peter Folger and heir to the multi-billion dollar company) was m******d by the Manson family and her death was overshadowed by Sharon Tate.

AskJamie

aletheafletcher_1 avatar
Alethea Fletcher
Alethea Fletcher
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Murdered isn't a dirty word... seriously BP, stop censoring language.

#38

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Blucifer (the Blue Mustang sculpture located at the Denver International Airport) killed its creator, Luis Jiménez, when a section of the sculpture fell on him, severing and artery in his leg

Ryukotaicho , Mike Sinko

#39

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn That pirates are responsible for the US not being on the metrics system.

Everything about pirates is so commercialized or just b******t, but that's one they get to have forever.

DarthDregan , Andrew Smith

#40

Over half of Canada's population lives south of Seattle.

Grey-Ferret

#41

Here's a random and highly specific fact: a piece of embroidery about the size of a sheet of paper (8.5 x 11 inches) uses almost half a kilometer of thread to make.

Stormdanc3

#42

No one knows how eels make more eels. Seriously, look it up

Sharpiebanana

#43

When the toilet bowl water splashes and "touches" your butt when you poop... It's called "Poseidon's kiss"
Some jellyfishes are technically immortal.

grumpycoffeee

#44

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn That there were different species of human. Neanderthals in particular absolutely blew my mind. I only really understood this was absolute fact in my early 20's. (Catholic school, not taught about evolution)

Maimzy55 , Pressebilder Neanderthal Museum, Mettmann

#45

That the pirates were the first one with a kind of social insurance

anon

#46

40% of the world's almonds are bought by chocolate manufacturers

anon

#47

Santa isn't real

HonkyKong64

#48

Peanuts are grown underground

WatchingCr33py

#49

I was mostly surprised because I thought “man, wouldn’t it be cool if that existed?” So I googled it and found out it existed!! A language made of whistles. That way you can communicate from far off.

It was developed in some mountainous place where people had to communicate from mountain peak to mountain peak before the use of binoculars.

B**bieFaceMcgee

daya-meyer avatar
Daya Meyer
Daya Meyer
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yodeling has had the same purpose, communicating over long distances in the Alps.

#50

Bar code scanners, scan the white part of the bar code and not the black part. It doesn't scan just the white part, it looks for whatever isn't black.

Gh0stligh1

#51

Humans can regrow the tips of their fingers if they get cut off below the nail bed.

stanselmdoc

#52

Cherry seed has cyanide.. (Crushed)

A_girl_with_a_smile

#53

That Kyle Gass from tenacious d is a julliard graduate with a masters degree in classical guitar. He's also the youngest master from there, earned at 12 years old. I knew he was good but that blew my mind.

fanofclutch

#54

The sound when you slap your fingers is not made by your fingers but by the middle finger and the palm

bondhanu

#55

You cant hum while holding your nose closed

GeeyenB

lesliebudge avatar
les
les
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and everyone reading this held they nose and tried to hum

#56

Many herbs have gone extinct in an attempt to help with birth control.

Caladan109

#57

Toucans are actually very omnivorous, and sometimes predatory.

PrankyButSaintly

#58

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn That Einstein was an actual person!! I always thought he was a *theoretical* physicist.

B**bieFaceMcgee , Ferdinand Schmutzer

#59

65 People Share Random Facts That They Were Shocked To Learn Buffalo sauce is just hot sauce and butter. Rocked me to the core.

stumr , Ginny

#60

71% percent of the green house gasses emitted in the world come from only 100 corporations. Not sure if it's true, but if it is, WTF.

Xx_Krampus_xX

dconstable avatar
DJay
DJay
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can believe this. Depends how far up the corporate chain you go as a lot of brands are owned by the same companies. I think if you look at Unilever, you could actually eat, drink, wash, clothe yourself and medicate yourself with various different brands and companies that are all ultimately owned by Unilever

#61

I recently found out that the uterus can like... sag or cave into itself and a doctor has to get up in there to push it back in place. It's rare but extremely painful.

I wanted to dig a hole and crawl into it after finding this out.

SpicySlushi

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To add to your discomfort: a ring is placed internally to prevent the uterus from sagging again. In some cases, the uterus will be removed altogether.

#62

When I was 6 and found out that my grandma was my mom's mom. Mind blown.

Neverthelilacqueen

#63

The way pineapples grow. Was totally drunk on a Kenny Cooler in a Texas Roadhouse when I googled it. Never been able to forget it.

followtheears

#64

Starting at Earth's orbit, it takes as much energy to fly into the Sun as it does to fly past Neptune.

MrBarraclough

ianwebling avatar
Ian Webling
Ian Webling
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Curiously though, much of that energy to reach the sun is needed to slow down.

#65

An atomic bomb exploding doesn't make that terrifying roar you hear in movies. It just makes a regular *BANG!* like any ordinary explosive. Most of the footage of nuclear bombs has no sound, so directors add in the sound effect later.

PaulsRedditUsername

