So if you’re interested in learning some fun facts that you’ve never heard before, we’ve got a fascinating list for you down below, pandas. From interesting info about geography to facts about your favorite furry animals, enjoy reading through this information that Reddit users have recently shared , and be sure to upvote the knowledge that you find particularly shocking!

In this day and age, we are constantly being bombarded with information. We have a 24-hour news cycle and countless articles, books, podcasts, documentaries and more available at our fingertips. But despite the access to information that we have, it’s still impossible for us to know everything.

#1 The famous circus music we all know is actually an 1897 military march called 'Entry of the Gladiators'.

#2 That we have a means of transplanting a full heart into a human being but if your colon stops working the best thing we have is to make a hole in your navel and have you s**t in a bag.

#3 Mine is that baby carrots aren’t real, they are just cut and shaved full size carrots.

#4 Bananas are berries and strawberries arent

#5 The year JRR Tolkien died is the One Ring verse but backwards.



1973!



*Three rings for the elven kings*



*Seven for the Dwarf Lords*



*Nine for mortal men*



*One Ring to rule them all*

#6 Scotland's national animal is a unicorn!

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 The mammoths died out after the pyramids in Egypt were built.

#8 Your skeleton is wet while you're using it.



It makes perfect sense but it DEEPLY upset my brain to have 2 and 2 put together.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Dragon flies used to have a 21 inch wing span. They are also the greatest fliers of all flying creatures even better than humming birds. They are also the most successful predator in the world with a success rate of 75% to 80%. Most canine and feline species are at around 8%.

#10 Not everyone has an inner monologue

#11 That Narwhals have a long tusk protruding from the left side of their jaw. That is correct, it isn't centered, and it isn't a horn or antler... Oh did that not blow your mind enough? Well some Narwhals have two long tusks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Yesterday I was on YouTube and I stumbled upon animal ASMR. And there I was watching a snail eating a yellow watermelon. I never realized they make sounds too when they eat. Man I feel bad. Snails are underrated.

#13 *Regarding cremations:*



The word "ashes" is typically used instead of *cremains*.



But contrary to common belief, cremains are not ashes at all. For the most part, they are dry calcium phosphates together with some other minerals, including potassium and sodium, which in simpler terms means bone matter.

#14 It’s not heli-copter. It’s helico, meaning spiral. And pter, meaning wings. Like pterodactyl.

#15 There are 30% less birds in North America now than there was in 1970.

#16 Mine is that there’s only 2 escalators in the entire state of Wyoming. I don’t know why it’s so surprising to me but it is.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 More people have been to space than have explored the depths of the ocean.

#18 The salinity in the human body almost equals that of the sea.



It was less the fact itself but the realization that we have such a strong connection to where we all came from.

#19 Heteropaternal superfecundation. It's a thing.



"In rare cases, fraternal twins can be born from two different fathers in a phenomenon called heteropaternal superfecundation. Although uncommon, rare cases have been documented where a woman is pregnant by two different men at the same time."

#20 Cindy Lou Who from the Grinch with Jim Carrey is now the singer of a punk rock/metal band: The Pretty Reckless

#21 That you can re-use a lint roller by tearing off the used sticky one.



I always thought, "Why would people pay for this?"



I was 50 years old when I realized I was an idiot.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 That Bald Eagles don't make noise and that it's Redhawks that they use for the sounds of Bald Eagles in movies.

#23 The fact that there are more trees on Earth than stars in our galaxy

#24 If you go by Greco-Roman Mythology within the Disney universe, Ariel and Heracles are relatives. Heracles's dad is Zeus, who has a brother, Poseidon. Now, Poseidon has children of his own, including a merman named Triton. Keep in mind, with this logic, this would make Zeus Ariel's Uncle, thus making her and Heracles cousins on a technicality.

#25 Squirrels can't die from falling from any height

#26 You can easily fly a spacecraft through the asteroid belt because asteroids are very far apart and there's an extremely small chance of colliding with one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Wombat poo is naturally cubical

#28 Elected official get things like lifetime healthcare or lifetime pensions after leaving their elected job, NO MATTER HOW LONG THEY SERVED.

#29 Sharks have been around longer than trees.

#30 The Anno Domini dating system wasn’t created until 525 AD.

#31 Betty White is older than sliced bread.

#32 The first manmade object to ever leave the Earth’s atmosphere was a manhole cover launched into space from a nuclear bomb test. I think it is also still the fastest moving object humans have ever created.

#33 That the bananas we eat today have been domesticated/modified to remove their seeds. Blew my mind

#34 Tetris helped a group of scientists learn some pretty intresting s**t about Alzheimer's.

We learnt that our brains will still store memories, but they can't retrieve them anymore.

This was discovered from a experiment involving people who had akzeiheimers, playing Tetris.

It was found that people could subconsciously dream about tetris with out remembering having ever seen it or played it.

The phenomenon was called "the Tetris effect".

#35 Stainless steel isn't magnetic...I didn't have stainless steel appliances growing up, but we bought all stainless for our kitchen and I got some cute magnets. My fiancé told me they won't stay on and why, and I was genuinely surprised and disappointed.

#36 Cats are safe from injury in any fall as long as they fall from a certain height or higher. Basically, small animals are so light that air resistance slows their fall to a safe speed. For cats, they have to have enough time to adjust their body and spread out to increase resistance and slow their fall.

#37 I just found out that Abigail Folger (Daughter of Folger's coffee chairman Peter Folger and heir to the multi-billion dollar company) was m******d by the Manson family and her death was overshadowed by Sharon Tate.

#38 Blucifer (the Blue Mustang sculpture located at the Denver International Airport) killed its creator, Luis Jiménez, when a section of the sculpture fell on him, severing and artery in his leg

#39 That pirates are responsible for the US not being on the metrics system.



Everything about pirates is so commercialized or just b******t, but that's one they get to have forever.

#40 Over half of Canada's population lives south of Seattle.

#41 Here's a random and highly specific fact: a piece of embroidery about the size of a sheet of paper (8.5 x 11 inches) uses almost half a kilometer of thread to make.

#42 No one knows how eels make more eels. Seriously, look it up

#43 When the toilet bowl water splashes and "touches" your butt when you poop... It's called "Poseidon's kiss"

Some jellyfishes are technically immortal.

#44 That there were different species of human. Neanderthals in particular absolutely blew my mind. I only really understood this was absolute fact in my early 20's. (Catholic school, not taught about evolution)

#45 That the pirates were the first one with a kind of social insurance

#46 40% of the world's almonds are bought by chocolate manufacturers

#47 Santa isn't real

#48 Peanuts are grown underground

#49 I was mostly surprised because I thought “man, wouldn’t it be cool if that existed?” So I googled it and found out it existed!! A language made of whistles. That way you can communicate from far off.



It was developed in some mountainous place where people had to communicate from mountain peak to mountain peak before the use of binoculars.

#50 Bar code scanners, scan the white part of the bar code and not the black part. It doesn't scan just the white part, it looks for whatever isn't black.

#51 Humans can regrow the tips of their fingers if they get cut off below the nail bed.

#52 Cherry seed has cyanide.. (Crushed)

#53 That Kyle Gass from tenacious d is a julliard graduate with a masters degree in classical guitar. He's also the youngest master from there, earned at 12 years old. I knew he was good but that blew my mind.

#54 The sound when you slap your fingers is not made by your fingers but by the middle finger and the palm

#55 You cant hum while holding your nose closed

#56 Many herbs have gone extinct in an attempt to help with birth control.

#57 Toucans are actually very omnivorous, and sometimes predatory.

#58 That Einstein was an actual person!! I always thought he was a *theoretical* physicist.

#59 Buffalo sauce is just hot sauce and butter. Rocked me to the core.

#60 71% percent of the green house gasses emitted in the world come from only 100 corporations. Not sure if it's true, but if it is, WTF.

#61 I recently found out that the uterus can like... sag or cave into itself and a doctor has to get up in there to push it back in place. It's rare but extremely painful.



I wanted to dig a hole and crawl into it after finding this out.

#62 When I was 6 and found out that my grandma was my mom's mom. Mind blown.

#63 The way pineapples grow. Was totally drunk on a Kenny Cooler in a Texas Roadhouse when I googled it. Never been able to forget it.

#64 Starting at Earth's orbit, it takes as much energy to fly into the Sun as it does to fly past Neptune.