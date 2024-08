ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, someone might go too far to get another person to like them. They might agree with everything they say, do whatever they want, and put on a pleasing facade. Although it might seem like the best tactic to build a friendship, it’s actually the worst way to go about it.

That’s exactly what happened between these two friends when one woman bent over backward and gave in to everything the other woman wanted to do. It was a pretty annoying experience for the poster, but her story left netizens divided.

More info: Mumsnet

Woman’s overly nice behavior on holiday fills friend with suppressed rage, and she ends up venting about it online

The poster explained that she and her husband invited an old friend on holiday with them to Europe since they had a place to stay there and a boat

Share icon

But the holiday didn’t go as planned because even though the friend seemed to be very thoughtful and considerate, the poster felt like it was all an act

The friend kept putting herself down or acting like a martyr in different situations, and this only made the woman feel more annoyed

Share icon

The poster explained that although this friend had always been a people pleaser, her behavior on the trip was just too much to handle

The Original Poster (OP) shared that the woman used to be her neighbor. She clarified that although they were never close friends, she liked the woman and enjoyed conversations with her since they worked in similar careers. She did tell netizens that “I guess, deep down, to be honest, I always considered her a bit of a wet blanket compared to my other friends.”

But the poster and her husband took pity on the woman and decided to invite her on their holiday because she had been going through a divorce from her ex-husband. This turned out to be a bad decision because the lady spent her whole time “pretending” to be thoughtful and considerate, which the OP found incredibly irritating.

This is quite common behavior for people pleasers. They find it hard to say no to others, tend to overcommit, never advocate for their needs, and avoid disagreeing with others. That’s exactly what the woman was doing, but it seemed like she was going to extreme extents to make herself seem more agreeable.

Most people pleasers think that by being thoughtful and considerate, people will like them more. In fact, this kind of behavior may often have the opposite effect. It might come across as a lack of confidence, low self-esteem, or insecurity. Sometimes, people even feel contempt and annoyance toward such extreme people-pleasing.

As netizens pointed out, the woman’s behavior might be due to anxiety or low self-esteem. Mental health professionals also say that people-pleasing behavior may stem from childhood trauma, a wrongful idea of how to love, and even oppression.

The poster did clarify that the woman wasn’t meek in her normal life and was a “very senior professional in a very high-powered international role in a male-dominated field.” But, she also stated that the lady’s recent breakup with her ex could have affected her in more ways than one and may have led to this kind of behavior.

Counselors state that people pleasing can be unlearnt. It’s important for people to slowly learn to prioritize their own needs and say no if they truly don’t want to do something. Even if they fall back into old patterns, it’s important to lead with self-compassion. Slowly setting boundaries is the best way to overcome being a people pleaser.

It truly seems like the woman just wanted to be extra nice to her friend who had invited her on a holiday. But, her actions backfired and annoyed the poster instead. It just goes to show that sometimes, the things we do with the best intentions may not work out as we hoped. At least we know for sure that these two women won’t be taking a trip together again anytime soon.

So, whose side are you on after reading this story? Let us know in the comments.

Netizens did agree that such extreme people-pleasing could be annoying, but they also felt like the poster didn’t like her friend at all

