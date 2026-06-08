79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)
The suburbs are often sold to us as the perfect place to live. Neatly arranged cookie-cutter houses, bright green freshly cut lawns, quiet streets. On paper, it sounds like a great and safe option. But when that sameness stretches out for miles in every direction, it stops looking charming and starts looking bleak.
We’ve rounded up some posts from the Suburban Hell subreddit that show just how depressing these places can get. Scroll down to see them and share what you think in the comments.
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POV: You Head Into Town To Go Out To A Restaurant
Sad But True
We’ll Have Suburbia 🤡
You Will Live In The Pod
Paranoid Neighbors And Prehistoric Rituals
Americans Sure Do Love Their Strip Malls And Suburban Sprawl
10 Points To Whoever Can Guess What State This Is
Suburbia: Expectation vs. Reality
Always The Same
Did It Reach The Bottom?
Both Of These Places Are The Same Size. One Is Scaled For Cars While The Other Is Scaled For Humans
Dystopian Playtime
Suburbanites/Car Brains “We Don’t Want To Be Packed In Like Sardines”
Also their daily lives.
One Of The Most Depressing Suburbs I've Ever Seen. Texas, USA. This Is Real
Sadly Not Wrong Here
Dine With A View Of A Giant Parking Lot!
An American Ram Truck Designed For Suburbs Trying To Fit Into A Typical European Parking Space, Showing Just How Ridiculously Large They Are
This Used To Be A Forest
Because Of The Layout Of This Subdivision, The Two Marked Houses On This Map Are An 8 Minute Drive Apart Or 51 Minute Walk (Eureka, MO)
Maga Suburbanites Be Like: We Love Living In The Pod
A Large Astroid Impact Sounds Better And Better . .
Thought You All Might Appreciate This Thread/Discussion As Well
Let’s Be Real, Suburban Downtowns Are Pretty Depressing, Aren’t They?
Suburbs Are Ableist
Found This Weird Arrangement Of Cul-De-Sacs In North Fort Myers, FL. Imagine Living In One Of The Middle Houses 👀👀👀👀
….this Neighborhood?
TheEngineerGGG:
It looks procedurally generated.
I'm A Traffic Engineer And I Just Finished Installing Our Town's First Bike Lane 🥰 What Do Y'all Think?
Visualization Of Space Dedicated To Cars
No Greenery Is Affecting My Mental Health Very Badly
Average Suburban Fear…
Keeping Children In Car-Dependent Suburbs
Prioritizing Cars Leads To Creating Hellscapes Like This
Las Vegas
Part Of My Ongoing Efforts To Rebrand Urbanist Ideas As Patriotic And Pro-Freedom (Which They Unironically Are)
What
Unfortunate Reality Of Running In The Suburbs
My Suburb's Social Scene, In One Picture
Really?! Can’t Even Connect A Sidewalk
North American "Town Squares" vs. Town Squares In Walkable Communities
This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things In The Us
He Is Literally Crying Over A Few Trees
We Could Have Healthy, Sustainable Cities, But Instead We Choose To Have This
Suburbs Don't Have To Suck
Oh My God, Just Build Apartments…
And They Call It Town Center
Flying Into Austin, TX
Building A Picturesque Traditional City Like This Is Illegal Today Due To Modern Zoning Laws
No Balls Allowed
I Actually Live Next To This Picture Lmao
Nobody Does Suburban Hell Like North Texas
No Thanks
Defend Your Neighborhood Character
Nothing Says ‘Vibrant Urban Core’ Like A Half-Empty Parking Lot The Size Of A Football Field
I Raise You The True Suburban Hell Final Boss
Why Do Developers Use Awful Road Layouts?
Is Houston Even Considered A City. Just A Big Suburb With To Many Freeways To Count
Zoning Damaged The Planet Faster Than Plastic Straws Ever Could
Salem, Oregon
I Still Don’t Get The Appeal Of Suburbs , Even If They Are Quieter And “Safer”
Pushing The Limits Of Waterfront Property In Conroe, TX
Anywhere, USA
Suburb Life Requires More Driving But Also More Walking
Thanks Suburbs!
Walkablity? Density? The Horror!
Can’t Imagine A Worse Place To Live. A Cul-De-Sac Inside Of A Golf Course
They Made The Squidward Neighborhood Meme
Hate Em
Malls Are A Waste Of Space And Are Depressing Places
Truman Sports Complex, Suburban Kansas City, Mo
Eagle Mountain, Utah
New Housing Development Outside Of San Antonio
Most homes under 700 square feet. Anything to not build apartments.
Old Legacy Suburbs Juxtaposed Against Cheap New Construction Next Door
Mandatory Sprawl
Living In This Will Suck The Life Out Of You
Impressive!
Suburban Boomers Be Like
One Of My Biggest Regrets Is Moving To This Hellscape, No One Needs Houses Like This
Look, Northern Virginia, If You’re Going To Build These Big Box Stores And Suburban Hell Sprawl Then Fine… Have At It. But Why No Access For Nearby Residents? Why Is Every Single Neighborhood Disjointed? Why No Trails Or Walking Paths? Why??? Answer Me!
"Why Don't Kids Walk To School Anymore?"
1 preschool, 5 elementaries, 3 intermediate schools, 1 highschool in almost one square mile of land.
South Cedar Rapids, IA.