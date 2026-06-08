We’ve rounded up some posts from the Suburban Hell subreddit that show just how depressing these places can get. Scroll down to see them and share what you think in the comments.

The suburbs are often sold to us as the perfect place to live. Neatly arranged cookie-cutter houses, bright green freshly cut lawns, quiet streets. On paper, it sounds like a great and safe option. But when that sameness stretches out for miles in every direction, it stops looking charming and starts looking bleak.

#1 POV: You Head Into Town To Go Out To A Restaurant

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#2 Sad But True

#3 We’ll Have Suburbia 🤡

#4 You Will Live In The Pod

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#5 Paranoid Neighbors And Prehistoric Rituals

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#6 Americans Sure Do Love Their Strip Malls And Suburban Sprawl

#7 10 Points To Whoever Can Guess What State This Is

#8 Suburbia: Expectation vs. Reality

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#9 Always The Same

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#10 Did It Reach The Bottom?

#11 Both Of These Places Are The Same Size. One Is Scaled For Cars While The Other Is Scaled For Humans

#12 Dystopian Playtime

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#13 Suburbanites/Car Brains “We Don’t Want To Be Packed In Like Sardines” Also their daily lives.



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#14 One Of The Most Depressing Suburbs I've Ever Seen. Texas, USA. This Is Real

#15 Sadly Not Wrong Here

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#16 Dine With A View Of A Giant Parking Lot!

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#17 An American Ram Truck Designed For Suburbs Trying To Fit Into A Typical European Parking Space, Showing Just How Ridiculously Large They Are

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#18 This Used To Be A Forest

#19 Because Of The Layout Of This Subdivision, The Two Marked Houses On This Map Are An 8 Minute Drive Apart Or 51 Minute Walk (Eureka, MO)

#20 Maga Suburbanites Be Like: We Love Living In The Pod

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#21 A Large Astroid Impact Sounds Better And Better . .

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#22 Thought You All Might Appreciate This Thread/Discussion As Well

#23 Let’s Be Real, Suburban Downtowns Are Pretty Depressing, Aren’t They?

#24 Suburbs Are Ableist

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#25 Found This Weird Arrangement Of Cul-De-Sacs In North Fort Myers, FL. Imagine Living In One Of The Middle Houses 👀👀👀👀

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#26 ….this Neighborhood? TheEngineerGGG:

It looks procedurally generated.



#27 I'm A Traffic Engineer And I Just Finished Installing Our Town's First Bike Lane 🥰 What Do Y'all Think?

#28 Visualization Of Space Dedicated To Cars

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#29 No Greenery Is Affecting My Mental Health Very Badly

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#30 Average Suburban Fear…

#31 Keeping Children In Car-Dependent Suburbs

#32 Prioritizing Cars Leads To Creating Hellscapes Like This

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#33 Las Vegas

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#34 Part Of My Ongoing Efforts To Rebrand Urbanist Ideas As Patriotic And Pro-Freedom (Which They Unironically Are)

#35 What

#36 Unfortunate Reality Of Running In The Suburbs

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#37 My Suburb's Social Scene, In One Picture

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#38 Really?! Can’t Even Connect A Sidewalk

#39 North American "Town Squares" vs. Town Squares In Walkable Communities

#40 This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things In The Us

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#41 He Is Literally Crying Over A Few Trees

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#42 We Could Have Healthy, Sustainable Cities, But Instead We Choose To Have This

#43 Suburbs Don't Have To Suck

#44 Oh My God, Just Build Apartments…

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#45 And They Call It Town Center

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#46 Flying Into Austin, TX

#47 Building A Picturesque Traditional City Like This Is Illegal Today Due To Modern Zoning Laws

#48 No Balls Allowed

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#49 I Actually Live Next To This Picture Lmao

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#50 Nobody Does Suburban Hell Like North Texas

#51 No Thanks

#52 Defend Your Neighborhood Character

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#53 Nothing Says ‘Vibrant Urban Core’ Like A Half-Empty Parking Lot The Size Of A Football Field

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#54 I Raise You The True Suburban Hell Final Boss

#55 Why Do Developers Use Awful Road Layouts?

#56 Is Houston Even Considered A City. Just A Big Suburb With To Many Freeways To Count

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#57 Zoning Damaged The Planet Faster Than Plastic Straws Ever Could

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#58 Salem, Oregon

#59 I Still Don’t Get The Appeal Of Suburbs , Even If They Are Quieter And “Safer”

#60 Pushing The Limits Of Waterfront Property In Conroe, TX

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#61 Anywhere, USA

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#62 Suburb Life Requires More Driving But Also More Walking

#63 Thanks Suburbs!

#64 Walkablity? Density? The Horror!

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#65 Can’t Imagine A Worse Place To Live. A Cul-De-Sac Inside Of A Golf Course

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#66 They Made The Squidward Neighborhood Meme

#67 Hate Em

#68 Malls Are A Waste Of Space And Are Depressing Places

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#69 Truman Sports Complex, Suburban Kansas City, Mo

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#70 Eagle Mountain, Utah

#71 New Housing Development Outside Of San Antonio Most homes under 700 square feet. Anything to not build apartments.



#72 Old Legacy Suburbs Juxtaposed Against Cheap New Construction Next Door

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#73 Mandatory Sprawl

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#74 Living In This Will Suck The Life Out Of You

#76 Suburban Boomers Be Like

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#77 One Of My Biggest Regrets Is Moving To This Hellscape, No One Needs Houses Like This

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#78 Look, Northern Virginia, If You’re Going To Build These Big Box Stores And Suburban Hell Sprawl Then Fine… Have At It. But Why No Access For Nearby Residents? Why Is Every Single Neighborhood Disjointed? Why No Trails Or Walking Paths? Why??? Answer Me!