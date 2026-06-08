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The suburbs are often sold to us as the perfect place to live. Neatly arranged cookie-cutter houses, bright green freshly cut lawns, quiet streets. On paper, it sounds like a great and safe option. But when that sameness stretches out for miles in every direction, it stops looking charming and starts looking bleak.

We’ve rounded up some posts from the Suburban Hell subreddit that show just how depressing these places can get. Scroll down to see them and share what you think in the comments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

POV: You Head Into Town To Go Out To A Restaurant

Europe outdoor dining street crowd versus North America restaurant parking lots map

Mongooooooose Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Sad But True

    Contrast of charming European street with old buildings and text about suburban hellscapes far from Walmart

    unknown Report

    5points
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    #3

    We’ll Have Suburbia 🤡

    Quote about America lacking decent architecture compared to fall of Rome with GodPodcast reference

    unknown Report

    5points
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    #4

    You Will Live In The Pod

    Comparison of dense pod housing versus suburban hell single-family homes with meme faces

    unknown Report

    5points
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    #5

    Paranoid Neighbors And Prehistoric Rituals

    Social media post about suspicious kids using fishing poles in suburban hell, explained as playing outside

    donpelon415 Report

    5points
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    #6

    Americans Sure Do Love Their Strip Malls And Suburban Sprawl

    Comparison of walkable urban street vs empty suburban hell shopping center with large parking lot

    Mongooooooose Report

    5points
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    #7

    10 Points To Whoever Can Guess What State This Is

    Aerial view of uniform suburban houses in a tightly packed neighborhood

    Cassinia_ Report

    5points
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    #8

    Suburbia: Expectation vs. Reality

    Comparison image of idyllic cottages versus plain suburban street scene

    Mongooooooose Report

    5points
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    #9

    Always The Same

    Dense suburban housing aerial photo with meme about living space

    clean_lilies99 Report

    5points
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    #10

    Did It Reach The Bottom?

    Sign stating dogs must be driven by car to dog run, illustrating suburban hell park rules

    TailleventCH Report

    5points
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    #11

    Both Of These Places Are The Same Size. One Is Scaled For Cars While The Other Is Scaled For Humans

    Aerial view comparison of suburban sprawl in Ontario Canada and Dragor Denmark

    CptnREDmark Report

    5points
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    #12

    Dystopian Playtime

    Suburban hell tweet about a child stressing over a cardboard driver's license for pretend play

    curiouswizard , x.com Report

    5points
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    #13

    Suburbanites/Car Brains “We Don’t Want To Be Packed In Like Sardines”

    Heavy suburban traffic jam with many cars on multi-lane highway during evening commute

    Also their daily lives.

    uknown Report

    5points
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    #14

    One Of The Most Depressing Suburbs I've Ever Seen. Texas, USA. This Is Real

    Suburban neighborhood with nearly identical houses and garages in gray and beige colors

    MontrealUrbanist Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Sadly Not Wrong Here

    Tweet discussing suburban hell and unwalkable suburbs in the USA affecting community and empathy

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Dine With A View Of A Giant Parking Lot!

    Empty suburban shopping center patio with parked cars and stores

    bizsmacker Report

    4points
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    #17

    An American Ram Truck Designed For Suburbs Trying To Fit Into A Typical European Parking Space, Showing Just How Ridiculously Large They Are

    Street view of parked cars blocking tram tracks in suburban area

    Falabella_Stallion Report

    4points
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    #18

    This Used To Be A Forest

    Empty suburban street with identical houses and fire hydrant in foreground

    kid_ampersand Report

    4points
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    #19

    Because Of The Layout Of This Subdivision, The Two Marked Houses On This Map Are An 8 Minute Drive Apart Or 51 Minute Walk (Eureka, MO)

    Satellite view of suburban neighborhood with winding roads and dense trees

    TigerNation-Z3 Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Maga Suburbanites Be Like: We Love Living In The Pod

    Comic with gray figures and aerial view captioned about living in suburbs keeping children safe

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #21

    A Large Astroid Impact Sounds Better And Better . .

    Banner on a fence in a suburban neighborhood advertising walkability to Walmart and McDonald's

    Section_31_Chief Report

    4points
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    #22

    Thought You All Might Appreciate This Thread/Discussion As Well

    Funny social media post about Americans walking 15 minutes a day with European lifestyle benefits

    Mongooooooose Report

    4points
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    #23

    Let’s Be Real, Suburban Downtowns Are Pretty Depressing, Aren’t They?

    Suburban downtown expectation vs reality showing empty shopping parking lot

    Mongooooooose Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Suburbs Are Ableist

    Living in American suburb without a car starterpack showing challenges of suburban life

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #25

    Found This Weird Arrangement Of Cul-De-Sacs In North Fort Myers, FL. Imagine Living In One Of The Middle Houses 👀👀👀👀

    Suburban hell satellite image of a neighborhood with circular street patterns and water bodies

    Atticus248 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #26

    ….this Neighborhood?

    Aerial view of a large modern house in Boise Idaho neighborhood with surrounding hills

    TheEngineerGGG:
    It looks procedurally generated.

    neatokra Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    I'm A Traffic Engineer And I Just Finished Installing Our Town's First Bike Lane 🥰 What Do Y'all Think?

    Car misusing bike lane at highway exit in a suburban hell traffic scene

    bluerose297 Report

    3points
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    #28

    Visualization Of Space Dedicated To Cars

    Aerial view of busy intersection showing suburban hell traffic and urban sprawl

    CptnREDmark Report

    3points
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    #29

    No Greenery Is Affecting My Mental Health Very Badly

    Suburban hell neighborhood with identical houses and cars parked in driveways

    unknown Report

    3points
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    #30

    Average Suburban Fear…

    Silver pickup truck driving fast with humor about speeding in school zone suburban hell

    _-b_r_u_h-_ Report

    3points
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    #31

    Keeping Children In Car-Dependent Suburbs

    Cartoon map titled a modern childs conundrum showing suburban stores and parks

    am_i_wrong_dude Report

    3points
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    #32

    Prioritizing Cars Leads To Creating Hellscapes Like This

    Aerial view of suburban hell showing parking lots and busy roads with scattered buildings

    TheFonz2244 Report

    3points
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    #33

    Las Vegas

    Aerial view of tightly packed suburban houses in planned neighborhood

    Apprehensive_War6542 Report

    3points
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    #34

    Part Of My Ongoing Efforts To Rebrand Urbanist Ideas As Patriotic And Pro-Freedom (Which They Unironically Are)

    Text image discussing suburban hell and zoning conspiracies affecting property and car dependence

    Fried_out_Kombi Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    What

    Google Maps route showing a suburban driving path with two route options and travel times

    bac0_tell Report

    3points
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    #36

    Unfortunate Reality Of Running In The Suburbs

    Suburban neighborhood running route map showing a 4.23 mile outdoor run path

    dPx42 Report

    3points
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    #37

    My Suburb's Social Scene, In One Picture

    Empty community bulletin board covered in snow with American flag in background

    Desm0dium Report

    3points
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    #38

    Really?! Can’t Even Connect A Sidewalk

    Sidewalk in suburb abruptly ending before a busy intersection in suburban hell

    Time_Professional441 Report

    3points
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    #39

    North American "Town Squares" vs. Town Squares In Walkable Communities

    Typical suburban hell town square with large empty parking lot in Markham Ontario

    CptnREDmark Report

    3points
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    #40

    This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things In The Us

    Meme showing urban planners struggling between sustainable urbanism and parking mandates

    Mongooooooose Report

    3points
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    #41

    He Is Literally Crying Over A Few Trees

    HOA neighborhood complaint showing unkempt house with trash bins and crying meme face

    noon182 Report

    3points
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    #42

    We Could Have Healthy, Sustainable Cities, But Instead We Choose To Have This

    Meme about suburbanites using chemicals for green, weed-free lawns in suburban hell

    Mongooooooose Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Suburbs Don't Have To Suck

    Muscular dog representing European suburbs vs sad dog representing American suburbs density

    CptnREDmark Report

    3points
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    #44

    Oh My God, Just Build Apartments…

    Social media post showing two small subdivision houses with American flag in front

    GoldenBull1994 Report

    3points
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    #45

    And They Call It Town Center

    Top view of Wilson Town Center shopping plaza with labeled stores and parking lots

    Farriswheel15 Report

    3points
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    #46

    Flying Into Austin, TX

    Aerial view of suburban neighborhood with dense housing and curved street patterns

    PureCSGO Report

    3points
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    #47

    Building A Picturesque Traditional City Like This Is Illegal Today Due To Modern Zoning Laws

    Holiday decorated suburban street with text thanking zoning laws

    XCivilDisobedienceX Report

    2points
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    #48

    No Balls Allowed

    Playground behind a fence with a no balls allowed sign in suburban hell

    starklyUnnamed Report

    2points
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    #49

    I Actually Live Next To This Picture Lmao

    Crowded urban freeway with billboards illustrating suburban hell traffic

    koromo777 Report

    2points
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    #50

    Nobody Does Suburban Hell Like North Texas

    Empty suburban lawn with trees and distant houses under blue sky

    Solomonopolistadt Report

    2points
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    #51

    No Thanks

    Cul-de-sac with labeled houses showing friends in ideal suburban setting

    unknown Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Defend Your Neighborhood Character

    Oil pump jack in the middle of a suburban neighborhood illustrating zoning issues

    kayakhomeless Report

    2points
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    #53

    Nothing Says ‘Vibrant Urban Core’ Like A Half-Empty Parking Lot The Size Of A Football Field

    Parking lot showing lack of pedestrian friendly design and excessive parking spaces

    Mongooooooose Report

    2points
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    #54

    I Raise You The True Suburban Hell Final Boss

    Aerial satellite image of Cape Coral focused on suburban street grid and canals

    JohnyGhost Report

    2points
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    #55

    Why Do Developers Use Awful Road Layouts?

    Longview Carolina lot map showing plots and community amenities for housing development

    RunswithDeer Report

    2points
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    #56

    Is Houston Even Considered A City. Just A Big Suburb With To Many Freeways To Count

    Satellite map view of Houston showing major highways and suburban areas

    jaycdillinger94 Report

    2points
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    #57

    Zoning Damaged The Planet Faster Than Plastic Straws Ever Could

    Traffic and empty shopping parking lot illustrate damage from bad land use and zoning in suburban hell

    Mongooooooose Report

    2points
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    #58

    Salem, Oregon

    Row of identical dark townhouses under gloomy sky in suburban hell neighborhood

    user0097352 Report

    2points
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    #59

    I Still Don’t Get The Appeal Of Suburbs , Even If They Are Quieter And “Safer”

    Cartoon image of identical houses in suburban hell neighborhood from SpongeBob SquarePants

    iv2892 Report

    2points
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    #60

    Pushing The Limits Of Waterfront Property In Conroe, TX

    Aerial view of suburban housing development around a central pond

    Material-Compote2817 Report

    2points
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    #61

    Anywhere, USA

    Heatmap of suburban area showing land use dedicated to cars and human spaces

    TheFonz2244 Report

    2points
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    #62

    Suburb Life Requires More Driving But Also More Walking

    Man at table with sign about long suburban parking lot walks versus urban stores

    TheEverythingKing101 Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Thanks Suburbs!

    US map showing most common means of transportation to work by county, 2019 data

    Best_in_EU Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Walkablity? Density? The Horror!

    Crying character calls dense neighborhood dystopian while praising suburban sprawl

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #65

    Can’t Imagine A Worse Place To Live. A Cul-De-Sac Inside Of A Golf Course

    Aerial photo of upscale suburban neighborhood with golf course and large homes

    Cassinia_ Report

    2points
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    #66

    They Made The Squidward Neighborhood Meme

    Suburban hell aerial view of rural homes in Zhejiang China showing uniform houses

    iv2892 Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Hate Em

    Suburban hell meme showing Lisa Simpson saying housing associations are literally cults

    20dollarsinmapocket Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Malls Are A Waste Of Space And Are Depressing Places

    Suburban shopping center with parking lot and surrounding residential neighborhoods

    unknown Report

    2points
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    #69

    Truman Sports Complex, Suburban Kansas City, Mo

    Aerial view of two large suburban stadiums surrounded by extensive parking lots

    Frequent_Ad4 Report

    2points
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    #70

    Eagle Mountain, Utah

    Empty suburban street with houses on both sides under cloudy sky

    uknown Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    New Housing Development Outside Of San Antonio

    New badly constructed suburban houses under construction

    Most homes under 700 square feet. Anything to not build apartments.

    opposide Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    Old Legacy Suburbs Juxtaposed Against Cheap New Construction Next Door

    Aerial view of suburban neighborhood with uniform housing and streets

    Geminile Report

    1point
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    #73

    Mandatory Sprawl

    Meme showing disappointment over city council zoning rules blocking affordable walkable community

    Fried_out_Kombi Report

    1point
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    #74

    Living In This Will Suck The Life Out Of You

    Suburban street with wide roads and parked cars near shopping center

    Top-Craft-8224 Report

    1point
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    #75

    Impressive!

    Aerial view of suburban cul-de-sac with houses numbered

    JuliettesGotAGun Report

    1point
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    #76

    Suburban Boomers Be Like

    Libertarian cartoon character in front of suburban house supporting small government

    iop90 Report

    1point
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    #77

    One Of My Biggest Regrets Is Moving To This Hellscape, No One Needs Houses Like This

    Quiet suburban residential street with single-story houses under blue sky

    the--wall Report

    1point
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    #78

    Look, Northern Virginia, If You’re Going To Build These Big Box Stores And Suburban Hell Sprawl Then Fine… Have At It. But Why No Access For Nearby Residents? Why Is Every Single Neighborhood Disjointed? Why No Trails Or Walking Paths? Why??? Answer Me!

    Suburban hell map showing trails and connecting roads around a residential area near Costco

    JuliettesGotAGun Report

    1point
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    #79

    "Why Don't Kids Walk To School Anymore?"

    Detailed suburban neighborhood map showing schools, parks, and residential areas

    1 preschool, 5 elementaries, 3 intermediate schools, 1 highschool in almost one square mile of land.
    South Cedar Rapids, IA.

    Ok_Scarcity901 Report

    1point
    POST
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