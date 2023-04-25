As we venture through this entertaining list of things people can’t stand , you’ll find yourself nodding in agreement, chuckling at the absurdity, and maybe even discovering some new annoying things you never knew bothered you. Without further ado, let’s jump into this thread packed with the ire of thousands. Feel free to upvote the irritating situations that resonate with you the most to see them rank higher on our list!

Well, maybe it’s because there are really tons of them everywhere. We know this because we read through a thread on Reddit where users were sharing their stories of being annoyed by stupid things people do . And while some of these stories may make us laugh, they also trigger our pet peeves and make us wonder why some people just can’t seem to get it together.

We all know someone with the uncanny ability to get on our nerves with their irritating behaviors . Maybe it’s your coworker who makes a habit of talking loudly on their phone in public spaces, or perhaps it’s your neighbor who likes to leave their car parked where they’re not supposed to. It could even be someone in your own family — someone who just doesn’t seem to get how hard it is to live with them. When you’re at your wits’ end with the people around you, you can’t help but wonder, “What are they thinking? Why do they do things that annoy other people so much? And why does it seem like there are more and more exasperating people every day?”

#1 "Kids/teenagers are being allowed to get away with s**t cause there underage. I don't mean underage drinking I mean basically hurting people, destroying houses or windows, or even stuff we pay tax for!! Honestly grinds my gears."

#2 reperoni said:

"Tipping is a valid way to pay workers. And even more stupid? People who defend the system."



Porter1823 replied:

"People who argue for it are either the employers who benefit or the few employees that make bank on tips."

#3 blacksheep_onfire said:

"Celebrity worship is the f**kin worst."



naugasnake replied:

"Politicians' worship is worse in my book. They are public servants, not gods."

#4 "Gender reveals."

#5 mauore11 said:

"Thinking that an opinion is just as valid as actual evidence."



Zorro-the-witcher replied:

"Your opinion, although valid, is irrelevant."



Gmony5100 replied:

"I love this phrase, and it is REALLY hard to get some people to understand this. Yes, whatever you feel, however much I disagree, is valid. No, that does not mean we need to act on it in any way or change literally anything because of it.



It’s simple enough when it’s a conversation between two people over silly stuff. “I want the fridge here and you aren’t taking my opinion into account” “Your feelings are valid, but the fridge needs to be next to the outlet and there’s no outlet there”. Harmless conversation but possibly annoying for person 2.



But in real-life stuff, it genuinely gets dangerous when people believe their opinion holds anywhere near as much weight as the facts. “Not vaccinating your children is extremely dangerous and will cause them to be at extreme risk” “But I believe vaccines are scary and scary is bad, so I won’t vaccinate my kids”. No longer harmless."

#6 ketzcm said:

"Shooting animals for no reason other than a selfie. Let me shoot that tiger. Yeah, I'm going to eat it."



BOSH09 replied:

"Hunting for sport is lame. Eat what you shoot."

#7 cherubim22 said:

"War."



ramilehti replied:

"What is it good for?"



abtseventynine replied:

"Profit for the people in power, who are not fighting it?"

#8 sq234reddit said:

"Caring about some rich dude slapping another rich dude whilst the whole world goes to s**t."



jennaveeve22 replied:

"I was going to say award shows in general. It’s bad enough to watch a bunch of rich people congratulate other rich people, but now everything has gotten so political and it draws so much more attention to the fact that these people are so out of touch with the average American."

#9 "Smoking cigarettes."

#10 Amy-Paradise said:

"People who do lottery scratchers at the counter of the gas station while there is a line of people behind them."



ImpulseCombustion replied:

"50% chance they are also buying a 24oz can of ice beer."

#11 "Cost of wedding."

#12 MUIGUR said:

"Having to go to an office to do a job that you 100% can do in your house."



castrator21 replied:

"I think this every day when my alarm goes off at 6:40 when it used to go off at 7:50 during covid. President even had a company meeting about how great everyone did while working from home... then forced us all back into the stupid office afterward."

#13 "Bananas sold wrapped in plastic."

#14 Jimp0 said:

"NFTs."



whalezark replied:

"This and the “x and y things also have carbon footprints” argument. yes, John, cars are also bad for the environment but they don't produce years' worth of waste all at once like crypto transactions."

#15 "Using your birthplace as a reason to be a "gangster."



Like... what do you being born in Mississippi got to do with us fighting?"

#16 AmAcC67 said:

"How you can go to jail for life for weed but only a few years for murder."



Connect_Stay_391 replied:

"And get no time at all for ra*e."

#17 0sculum3stm0rtis said:

"Reality TV."



duffman13jws replied:

"It's cheaper to film than scripted with professional actors."

#18 SquidleyStudios said:

"Having to pay for mental health care. I'm suicidal but the hospital saddles me with a ton of bills while trying to manage my depression, do they want me to live or not?"



javalove1 replied:

"They want you to live as long as you pay your bills... once you can't afford to pay them they don't care if you do not live."

#19 No-Dish7093 said:

"Tiny plastic water bottles. They make my blood boil."



there-goes-bill replied:

"And then they cost like $6 at a festival."

#20 azarbi said:

"Closing down nuclear power plants for "environmental purposes", and replacing them with gas and coal power plants."



kickit08 replied:

"Closing down clean energy plants is a step in the wrong direction. I would take natural gas plants any day over coal, and nuclear energy is better than everything else. The main reason plants are being shut down, and not being built is that they cost more on the front end but are a lot cheaper for the future. Half the reason they aren’t being built is because of misinformation. Most of the major disasters that nuclear energy has caused were because by major f**k-ups. And if you take into account Chornobyl and other massive nuclear disasters it’s still the safest nonrenewable form of energy."

#21 Terrible-Turn-5292 said:

"Anything being sold as “gluten-free” can’t be guaranteed it’s entirely gluten-free. What’s the point? People who require that guarantee, can’t eat it, so the only people who can eat it, are the people who don’t need it."



bbzarr replied:

"Omg thissss."



I'm celiac and it drives me nuts!! "Here, have some food with a bit of poison sprinkled on it. It's only a bit so it should be ok right?""

#22 ChrisNEPhilly said:

"I dated a girl who called orangutans "orange utans" because they're orange."



annajoo1 replied:

"Reminds me of a girl I went to high school with who GENUINELY thought Alzheimer’s was called “old timers”."

#23 chefdanzig said:

"The ease that misinformation is spread."



theonetheycalljason replied:

"People's willingness to believe it."

#24 Reddit user said:

"The fact that my life-preserving insulin is outrageously priced for profit. My life is owned by the pharmaceutical industry. If they want me to die, they can make it happen. What the f**k."



Tullerusken replied:

"Fun fact: the guys who discovered insulin and how it could be used to treat diabetes sold the patent for 1$.



Today, three insulin producers dominate more than 90% of the global insulin market. Pharmaceutical companies make use of loopholes in the patent system to keep out competition and they can legally pay other companies not to produce insulin."

#25 Worgenator said:

"Giving celebrities, i.e. rich people, discounts for being famous."



Beanzear replied:

"Rich people don’t pay for anything."



mathendes replied:

"They’re not getting discounts, it’s like here’s a gift for marketing for us. They def cover it up as a “discount” though."

#26 Reddit user said:

"The 40-hour work week."



Sejaw replied:

"Couldn’t agree more dude. Past few years I’ve done 7 11hr days on, and 7 days off as my schedule. Literally half the year off. You can take 7 days off and you actually get 21 days off. There are guys with enough annual holidays to disappear for 4 months every year.



At first, I thought the schedule would be rough but I’ll never work a standard 5&2 job again."

#27 ChasmClunge said:

"US healthcare."



jayval90 replied:

"US Health Insurance.



"Yeah I'm going to pay for this thing, and if you ask the hospital directly they're going to quote you a price 5 times higher than they actually pay us, then we're going to claim that we 'saved you money' from that non-existent retail price. Oh, we'll charge you basically however much we think you'll pay and then negotiate prices with hospitals for things that we won't revisit for decades because you keep paying us and we keep making boatloads of money.



Oh and if you don't buy our service, that's illegal.""

#28 godgoo said:

"Gambling, especially slot machines."



BlatantlyThrownAway replied:

"Where I live it's betting on sports on your phone. TV ads play constantly, game coverage always has a bit with an expert from a betting company giving the odds, teams have betting company sponsors splashed across their jerseys, and even naming rights to stadiums have been sold to betting companies. You cannot escape it.



Look, if people wanna bet that's their business, but I'm sick of the companies spamming us everywhere, and I work too damn hard for my money to blow it so frivolously. I don't get it."

#29 Reddit user said:

"People who religiously follow streamers."



Weeaboo3177 replied:

"I value their existence because they farm clips and put them on Youtube for us non-weirdos to selectively watch."

#30 "Couples saying "We're pregnant"."

#31 Reddit user said:

"The golden powder put on steaks in expensive restaurants."



Zealousideal_Talk479 replied:

"It's called gold."

#32 "Hipsters that buy $400+ "work boots" and $350 "raw denim" jeans LOOK like they do hard work.



It's cosplaying as blue collar and it's not just f**king stupid, it's f**king insulting."

#33 Lorf30 said:

"Balloon releases."



SexySadieMaeGlutz replied:

"When I was in high school way back in 1990, I remember there was an assembly held for Earth Day. In the end, they released what was probably over 100 white balloons for absolutely no reason."

#34 "A S T R O L O G Y.

I try my best to let people like things but god DAMNIT YOUR PERSONALITY IS NOT INFLUENCED IN ANY F**KING WAY BY THE STARS.



when I'm on dates and someone is like, "omg I'm such a Leo" let it be known that at that moment I'm thinking of all the ways to immediately leave and ghost you forever

/not sorry."

#35 "Worrying about things you can't control or don't affect you."

#36 watermelonnmermaids said:

"Mini cupcakes. Cupcakes are already mini versions of cake they don't need to be more mini."



shamefullybald replied:

"That's an astute observation. A lot of people give mini cupcakes a pass, but it's time we took a stand."

#37 "TikTok dances."

#38 Reddit user said:

"Playing the dating game. If you’re ever seen kaguya-sama love is war, it’s literally that.



This game is where you have to text an hour later so you don’t come off as the beggar to the chooser. You have to go out with her whilst keeping your options open for another girl. It’s all so tedious and confusing.



Lemme just take you out & if we feel good about it, we keep going."



LearTiberius replied:

"Or you could just be yourself and say "screw it, cards on the table. Like the hand then play it, don't then there's the door." Your relationship status isn't your entire world, don't make it so."

#39 3DarkWingGeese said:

"I can appreciate the aesthetic of slightly ripped jeans. What I think is absolutely moronic is jeans that are completely ripped open all the way from the pockets down to the cuff. I don't understand why some people like the style if you can even call it one."



Alligad0orp3ar replied:

"Just wear shorts at this point."

#40 "Cancel culture."

#41 Who_Gives_A_ said:

"The fact that people care way too much about anything social media."



ShyneSpark replied:

"I deleted my Facebook, but I guarantee if I ever went back on and looked at any of my posts from 12-15 years ago when I frequently got into political arguments with random people, I would cringe myself into an early grave."

#42 the_nimble_36 said:

"How people treat politics like it is a sport."



punky67 replied:

"Politicians should be treated like uncool, boring, middle-aged bastards, which is what the majority of them are (at least in the UK). I think the biggest problem of treating politics like sports is that it encourages everyone to only be on one side of any issue."

#43 bustersquash1 said:

"The hiring process ok give us a resume, ok now make an account, ok now answer all these questions that are the exact same thing on the resume you gave us. Also unrealistic expectations for what they want the job is entry-level 10+ years experience, advanced degree, 5 years experience with a program that came out last year, etc."



P3rzival1 replied:

"This. I f**king can’t believe how stupid this is. Just last week, I went to an entry-level position and the description stated that they want people without experience too. I get there and the guy is almost furious that I had the courage to go to the interview."

#44 "People having to sacrifice their life savings for medical treatment that might not even be certain to work."

#45 snoopyeeebee said:

"Closing cost of the mortgage."



sarayewo replied:

"Well, realtor fees are more than that... I'm ok if people choose to use a professional to deal with advertising, showings, etc, but to basically be forced to pay 5-6% of the selling price to a monopoly is ridiculous. In this day and age where I don't need them to access the market, they're just glorified door openers.



And they directly discourage people from dealing with FSBO listings bc "something must be shady"."

#46 Greedy_Evening953 said:

"How complicated humans make things for themselves. Like, let's just chill and be nice to each other. Idfk."



shamefullybald replied:

"Humans make a big deal about everything. You don't see squirrels throwing baby showers, birthday parties, graduation parties, retirement parties, or dressing up in uncomfortable black clothes to hold funerals for one another. And if squirrels did start throwing parties, we'd be all annoyed when we didn't get invited. Chill out, humans!"