“I’m 14 And This Is Deep”: 51 People Who Were Trying To Be ‘Deep’ But Ended Up Being Deeply Embarrassing (New Pics)
If you have even a dollop of empathy, it hurts to watch someone make a fool of themselves in public. Unfortunately for anyone allergic to secondhand embarrassment—but fortunately for anyone who enjoys unintentional humor—the world is full of delusional people who think they’re better, smarter, and wiser than they really are.
The r/im14andthisisdeep online community gently mocks folks who think that they’re sharing deep and meaningful insights, but they end up being super cringey. We’ve collected some of the worst offenders to show just how real the Dunning-Kruger effect is. Remember, if you feel awkward reading these, you’re human.
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Yeah The Whole World Is Filled With Hypocrites. Such A Deep Message
The Hustle Lives On
Dyeing Hair Bad
The (in)famous Dunning-Kruger effect is a cognitive bias that refers to people overestimating their skills because they don’t know enough to see their own lack of knowledge or ability. Essentially, some individuals are incompetent, have low cognitive ability, and have little self-awareness, which leads them to think that they are both smart and capable when they are, in fact, lacking in those departments.
In fact, people who have the worst abilities tend to think that they are great at doing something. That being said, absolutely everyone is susceptible to this phenomenon. This cognitive bias affects all of us to a greater or lesser degree, no matter how smart and educated we (think we) are.
However, actual experts tend to be better at assessing their abilities than amateurs. What’s more, women “generally make more accurate self-assessments than men,” Verywell Mind explains.
A Deep Thought
Men's Mental Health Matters
Incredible
"Ooh, do deformed rabbit! That's my favorite!" ~ overheard somewhere on Discworld
“The basic idea behind the Dunning-Kruger effect is this: if you don't know something, you also don't have the ability to recognize that you don't know it.”
The Dunning-Kruger effect rears its head in many situations throughout your day. For example, you might talk to a relative, friend, or coworker who thinks that their opinion is correct. They might dismiss everyone else’s perspectives when it is clear that they are quite ignorant of the topic in question.
What??!
Have You Seen These People?
What?
I say the employer is an aßshole and can’t fill the position because “nobody wants to work.”
In a nutshell, incompetent individuals have a tendency to:
- Overestimate their skill levels;
- Fail to recognize their mistakes and lack of skill;
- Fail to recognize genuine skill and expertise in others.
“The very knowledge and skills necessary to be good at a task are the same qualities that a person needs to recognize that they are not good at that task. So if a person lacks those abilities, they remain not only bad at that task but ignorant of their inability.”
In essence, having a bit of knowledge in a subject is dangerous because it can lead you to (mistakenly) think that you’re an expert and come to misinformed conclusions.
Omg Space Exploration Is Ending Us!
Because You’d Rather Go To War Than To Therapy?
This Is So True
If the Dunning-Kruger effect is so widespread, what exactly can we all do to push back against it? Well, one thing that all of us can do is to keep learning and practicing, no matter the topic or skill. “Once you gain greater knowledge of a topic, you will likely recognize how much there is still to learn. This can combat the tendency to assume you’re an expert, even if you're not.”
You have to be willing to question what you know, even if (especially when?) it feels uncomfortable.
Another ‘antidote’ to this cognitive bias is actively asking for feedback and constructive criticism from other people. There’s nothing quite as humbling as seeing yourself through other people’s eyes.
Found This AI Gem From Quora
I'm Too Complex, Unlike U
Saw This On Fb
The fact of the matter is that we all make mistakes, and sometimes we behave in cringeworthy ways. In other words, social embarrassment is part and parcel of being human. The best, healthiest thing we can do is own up to our errors, embrace all the awkwardness, learn from our mistakes, and plug any glaring knowledge gaps.
If you think back to all the dumb things you’ve done and how you embarrassed yourself when you were young(er), you probably regret a lot of things. On the positive side of things, recognizing that you erred is proof that you’re growing, maturing, and improving. On the negative end, however, if you don’t accept your imperfections, your past regrets can haunt you for years to come, and that’s unhealthy and exhausting.
Name Them
Woke Looney Tunes
So Many Layers Of- TH??????
The r/im14andthisisdeep online community has been a mainstay on Reddit for over 13 years now.
Originally, it was founded in April 2013 as a way to (ever so gently) poke fun at and shame slightly delusional people who share their ‘deep and meaningful’ philosophical insights online.
I’m 14 And This Is Deep
I Just Know He Calls Himself A Loner
Men Are The Most Mistreated Marginalized Group
These are types of ‘wise’ comments that you’d find on people’s blogs, Tumblr, Facebook, Reddit, etc., that people “should have outgrown by the time they were 14.”
They are proof that there are plenty of people out there who haven’t quite matured yet, but they think that they already know everything there is to know about the world. This lack of humility can be dangerous and help spread misinformation.
So Tuff
This 100% Should Be The New Banner Of This Sub
Certified Treasure
The r/im14andthisisdeep community continues to be massively active to this day. At the time of writing, a jaw-dropping 422k internet users visit the group every single week, leaving a whopping 16k weekly contributions.
According to the moderators, the posts you share on the subreddit have to be ‘deep’ but have to avoid topics like politics, religion, shower thoughts, cartoons, caricatures, and boomer humor. What’s more, hilariously, you are not allowed to post about Billie Eilish.
I’m 8 And This Is Deep
Modern Men Bad :(
I Can't Believe My Friend Liked This
So, He's trapping her with the diamond engagement ring? Checks out- but I doubt that was the intent.
The mod team stresses that, ideally, everyone shares original content that they received or stumbled upon themselves. However, “obviously, that’s not always possible,” so they urge everyone to be “as original as possible.”
Satire, personal information, frequent reposts, self-promotion, spam, bad cropping, video content, incivility, and rude behavior will draw the moderators’ ire, so you’d best avoid those.
I Hate When Women Remember Things
Born Too Late To Pass Of The Bubonic Plague
”no Taxes”
Once you’ve upvoted the ‘deepest’ Dunning-Kruger and delusion-fuelled posts in this list, we’d like to hear your insights and all about your experiences.
What are the most awkward things that you have ever said or done, in public or online, that make you laugh and cringe to this day? How do you deal with social embarrassment? Spill the tea in the comments!
Is This Counted?
He Failed One Test
Gen Z Evolution
What A Reality We're In
Never Get Married Guys
I Have No Girlfriends Because I'm Too Smart
Overly pretentious git. That’s why you don’t have a bf/gf
How Can You Not Realise (Real Eyes)
Does This Fit
Title
Throw in a cat or two, and now looks pretty good to me.
Good Guys Don't Have Friends
Brains Are Bad
This Was Not Made By A Gen Z
Thinking About The Future
What The Hell Does This Even Mean
What’s It Even Mean..?
The Good Old Days
Why Is Bro Up??
Loyalty
I’m 15 And Huh?
*realization* 😱
😭😭😭
“Based”
Very True
Not All Men Just Think Boobies
How Do I Even Caption This
No. No. No. Especially when children are involved. A woman needs a partner. Not another child to raise. I am not your mama
The Stuff Bro Sends Me After Failing
Found This Crazy AI Post In The Wild
Thought We Were Celebrating Life.. Turns Out We Are Celebrating Just A Space Lap
Wow
Suffering
I must be too low class to get this. I mean, the words alone are comprehendible, but the pictures lose me.