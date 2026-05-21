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If you have even a dollop of empathy, it hurts to watch someone make a fool of themselves in public. Unfortunately for anyone allergic to secondhand embarrassment—but fortunately for anyone who enjoys unintentional humor—the world is full of delusional people who think they’re better, smarter, and wiser than they really are.

The r/im14andthisisdeep online community gently mocks folks who think that they’re sharing deep and meaningful insights, but they end up being super cringey. We’ve collected some of the worst offenders to show just how real the Dunning-Kruger effect is. Remember, if you feel awkward reading these, you’re human.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Yeah The Whole World Is Filled With Hypocrites. Such A Deep Message

Yeah The Whole World Is Filled With Hypocrites. Such A Deep Message

_Udontknowball_77_ Report

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    #2

    The Hustle Lives On

    The Hustle Lives On

    EmbarrassedRope3216 Report

    8points
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    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This actually has a point… chains are chains

    2
    2points
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    #3

    Dyeing Hair Bad

    Dyeing Hair Bad

    Known-Olive-9776 Report

    8points
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    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they keep him away. I would say they are doing the job well.

    1
    1point
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    The (in)famous Dunning-Kruger effect is a cognitive bias that refers to people overestimating their skills because they don’t know enough to see their own lack of knowledge or ability. Essentially, some individuals are incompetent, have low cognitive ability, and have little self-awareness, which leads them to think that they are both smart and capable when they are, in fact, lacking in those departments.

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    In fact, people who have the worst abilities tend to think that they are great at doing something. That being said, absolutely everyone is susceptible to this phenomenon. This cognitive bias affects all of us to a greater or lesser degree, no matter how smart and educated we (think we) are.

    However, actual experts tend to be better at assessing their abilities than amateurs. What’s more, women “generally make more accurate self-assessments than men,” Verywell Mind explains.
    #4

    A Deep Thought

    A Deep Thought

    elonmusk Report

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    #5

    Men's Mental Health Matters

    Men's Mental Health Matters

    Limp_Squash_4116 Report

    8points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy sounds pretty destroyed, if I'm honest.

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    2points
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    #6

    Incredible

    Incredible

    dream_monkey Report

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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ooh, do deformed rabbit! That's my favorite!" ~ overheard somewhere on Discworld

    1
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    “The basic idea behind the Dunning-Kruger effect is this: if you don't know something, you also don't have the ability to recognize that you don't know it.”

    The Dunning-Kruger effect rears its head in many situations throughout your day. For example, you might talk to a relative, friend, or coworker who thinks that their opinion is correct. They might dismiss everyone else’s perspectives when it is clear that they are quite ignorant of the topic in question.
    #7

    What??!

    What??!

    Puzzleheaded_Pay3927 Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You missed the bit where the child is on the other hand

    0
    0points
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    #8

    Have You Seen These People?

    Have You Seen These People?

    Dull-Car2729 Report

    7points
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    #9

    What?

    What?

    jerrydoubles Report

    7points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I say the employer is an aßshole and can’t fill the position because “nobody wants to work.”

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    In a nutshell, incompetent individuals have a tendency to:

    1. Overestimate their skill levels;
    2. Fail to recognize their mistakes and lack of skill;
    3. Fail to recognize genuine skill and expertise in others.

    “The very knowledge and skills necessary to be good at a task are the same qualities that a person needs to recognize that they are not good at that task. So if a person lacks those abilities, they remain not only bad at that task but ignorant of their inability.”

    In essence, having a bit of knowledge in a subject is dangerous because it can lead you to (mistakenly) think that you’re an expert and come to misinformed conclusions.
    #10

    Omg Space Exploration Is Ending Us!

    Omg Space Exploration Is Ending Us!

    AwesomeArcade712 Report

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    #11

    Because You’d Rather Go To War Than To Therapy?

    Because You’d Rather Go To War Than To Therapy?

    Unknown Report

    7points
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    #12

    This Is So True

    This Is So True

    Unknown Report

    7points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    iAgriculture

    0
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    If the Dunning-Kruger effect is so widespread, what exactly can we all do to push back against it? Well, one thing that all of us can do is to keep learning and practicing, no matter the topic or skill. “Once you gain greater knowledge of a topic, you will likely recognize how much there is still to learn. This can combat the tendency to assume you’re an expert, even if you're not.”

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    You have to be willing to question what you know, even if (especially when?) it feels uncomfortable.

    Another ‘antidote’ to this cognitive bias is actively asking for feedback and constructive criticism from other people. There’s nothing quite as humbling as seeing yourself through other people’s eyes.
    #13

    Found This AI Gem From Quora

    Found This AI Gem From Quora

    Unlucky-Entrance-249 Report

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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, but what about the phrase "It's about the journey, not the destination", you condescending culmination of AI prompts?

    2
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    #14

    I'm Too Complex, Unlike U

    I'm Too Complex, Unlike U

    LeilosTom Report

    7points
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    #15

    Saw This On Fb

    Saw This On Fb

    Dull-Car2729 Report

    6points
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    The fact of the matter is that we all make mistakes, and sometimes we behave in cringeworthy ways. In other words, social embarrassment is part and parcel of being human. The best, healthiest thing we can do is own up to our errors, embrace all the awkwardness, learn from our mistakes, and plug any glaring knowledge gaps.

    If you think back to all the dumb things you’ve done and how you embarrassed yourself when you were young(er), you probably regret a lot of things. On the positive side of things, recognizing that you erred is proof that you’re growing, maturing, and improving. On the negative end, however, if you don’t accept your imperfections, your past regrets can haunt you for years to come, and that’s unhealthy and exhausting.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Name Them

    Name Them

    PenobScoT__ Report

    6points
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    #17

    Woke Looney Tunes

    Woke Looney Tunes

    MadMunnyBB Report

    6points
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    #18

    So Many Layers Of- TH??????

    So Many Layers Of- TH??????

    birbypanda_123 Report

    6points
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    The r/im14andthisisdeep online community has been a mainstay on Reddit for over 13 years now.

    Originally, it was founded in April 2013 as a way to (ever so gently) poke fun at and shame slightly delusional people who share their ‘deep and meaningful’ philosophical insights online.
    #19

    I’m 14 And This Is Deep

    I’m 14 And This Is Deep

    definitely-not-drake Report

    6points
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    #20

    I Just Know He Calls Himself A Loner

    I Just Know He Calls Himself A Loner

    Ok_Mouse_3454 Report

    6points
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    #21

    Men Are The Most Mistreated Marginalized Group

    Men Are The Most Mistreated Marginalized Group

    mysmallpenies Report

    6points
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    These are types of ‘wise’ comments that you’d find on people’s blogs, Tumblr, Facebook, Reddit, etc., that people “should have outgrown by the time they were 14.”

    They are proof that there are plenty of people out there who haven’t quite matured yet, but they think that they already know everything there is to know about the world. This lack of humility can be dangerous and help spread misinformation.
    #22

    So Tuff

    So Tuff

    Nicehuman44 Report

    6points
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    #23

    This 100% Should Be The New Banner Of This Sub

    This 100% Should Be The New Banner Of This Sub

    elonmusk Report

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    #24

    Certified Treasure

    Certified Treasure

    HeightAnnual1236 Report

    6points
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    The r/im14andthisisdeep community continues to be massively active to this day. At the time of writing, a jaw-dropping 422k internet users visit the group every single week, leaving a whopping 16k weekly contributions.

    According to the moderators, the posts you share on the subreddit have to be ‘deep’ but have to avoid topics like politics, religion, shower thoughts, cartoons, caricatures, and boomer humor. What’s more, hilariously, you are not allowed to post about Billie Eilish.
    #25

    I’m 8 And This Is Deep

    I’m 8 And This Is Deep

    Low_Fox_8317 Report

    6points
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    #26

    Modern Men Bad :(

    Modern Men Bad :(

    Flaky-Impact-2428 Report

    6points
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    #27

    I Can't Believe My Friend Liked This

    I Can't Believe My Friend Liked This

    SufficientClaim289 Report

    6points
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    xythenjones avatar
    Xythen Jones
    Xythen Jones
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, He's trapping her with the diamond engagement ring? Checks out- but I doubt that was the intent.

    0
    0points
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    The mod team stresses that, ideally, everyone shares original content that they received or stumbled upon themselves. However, “obviously, that’s not always possible,” so they urge everyone to be “as original as possible.”

    Satire, personal information, frequent reposts, self-promotion, spam, bad cropping, video content, incivility, and rude behavior will draw the moderators’ ire, so you’d best avoid those.
    #28

    I Hate When Women Remember Things

    I Hate When Women Remember Things

    Interesting-Top-4050 Report

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    #29

    Born Too Late To Pass Of The Bubonic Plague

    Born Too Late To Pass Of The Bubonic Plague

    Loud_Win6891 Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    ”no Taxes”

    ”no Taxes”

    ZuperLucaZ Report

    5points
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    Once you’ve upvoted the ‘deepest’ Dunning-Kruger and delusion-fuelled posts in this list, we’d like to hear your insights and all about your experiences.

    What are the most awkward things that you have ever said or done, in public or online, that make you laugh and cringe to this day? How do you deal with social embarrassment? Spill the tea in the comments!
    #31

    Is This Counted?

    Is This Counted?

    tederby18 Report

    5points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A penguin peanut gallery.

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    #32

    He Failed One Test

    He Failed One Test

    Luckyboi1639 Report

    5points
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    #33

    Gen Z Evolution

    Gen Z Evolution

    PeachhollowMist Report

    5points
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    #34

    What A Reality We're In

    What A Reality We're In

    goofy_may Report

    5points
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    #35

    Never Get Married Guys

    Never Get Married Guys

    Not_So_Normal_ Report

    5points
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    #36

    I Have No Girlfriends Because I'm Too Smart

    I Have No Girlfriends Because I'm Too Smart

    Limp_Illustrator7614 Report

    5points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Overly pretentious git. That’s why you don’t have a bf/gf

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    #37

    How Can You Not Realise (Real Eyes)

    How Can You Not Realise (Real Eyes)

    Henry_Oof Report

    5points
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    #38

    Does This Fit

    Does This Fit

    EvaUnit01Fan Report

    5points
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    #39

    Title

    Title

    amberb3stgirl Report

    5points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Throw in a cat or two, and now looks pretty good to me.

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    #40

    Good Guys Don't Have Friends

    Good Guys Don't Have Friends

    downvotemepls456 Report

    5points
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    #41

    Brains Are Bad

    Brains Are Bad

    piesaresquarey Report

    5points
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    #42

    This Was Not Made By A Gen Z

    This Was Not Made By A Gen Z

    Optimal-Court1162 Report

    5points
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    #43

    Thinking About The Future

    Thinking About The Future

    Professor_Peace Report

    5points
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    #44

    What The Hell Does This Even Mean

    What The Hell Does This Even Mean

    Visual-Queasy Report

    5points
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    #45

    What’s It Even Mean..?

    What’s It Even Mean..?

    AiiRisBanned Report

    5points
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    #46

    The Good Old Days

    The Good Old Days

    sot_r Report

    4points
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    #47

    Why Is Bro Up??

    Why Is Bro Up??

    therealraggedroses Report

    4points
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    #48

    Loyalty

    Loyalty

    Pretty-Vacation8294 Report

    4points
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    #49

    I’m 15 And Huh?

    I’m 15 And Huh?

    radio_head27 Report

    4points
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    #50

    *realization* 😱

    *realization* 😱

    DayChiller Report

    4points
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    #51

    😭😭😭

    😭😭😭

    YourFriendJacob Report

    4points
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    #52

    “Based”

    “Based”

    Decent-Climate5346 Report

    4points
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    #53

    Very True

    Very True

    Low_Weekend6131 Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Not All Men Just Think Boobies

    Not All Men Just Think Boobies

    llamapanther Report

    4points
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    #55

    What A Narcissist

    What A Narcissist

    emperorsyndrome Report

    4points
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    #56

    How Do I Even Caption This

    How Do I Even Caption This

    whatmack Report

    4points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. No. No. Especially when children are involved. A woman needs a partner. Not another child to raise. I am not your mama

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    #57

    The Stuff Bro Sends Me After Failing

    The Stuff Bro Sends Me After Failing

    dino_nuggies254 Report

    4points
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    #58

    Found This Crazy AI Post In The Wild

    Found This Crazy AI Post In The Wild

    m13900 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Thought We Were Celebrating Life.. Turns Out We Are Celebrating Just A Space Lap

    Thought We Were Celebrating Life.. Turns Out We Are Celebrating Just A Space Lap

    N_o_o_B_p_L_a_Y_e_R Report

    3points
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    #60

    Wow

    Wow

    N-gga2849 Report

    3points
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    #61

    Suffering

    Suffering

    francesco__24__ Report

    3points
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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I must be too low class to get this. I mean, the words alone are comprehendible, but the pictures lose me.

    0
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    #62

    Evils Of The World

    Evils Of The World

    pretty_cupcake4 Report

    3points
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    #63

    Nobody Said Anything Like This

    Nobody Said Anything Like This

    Glittering-Height576 Report

    3points
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    #64

    That Looksmaxxing Stuff Is So Corny, Man

    That Looksmaxxing Stuff Is So Corny, Man

    Pretend-Squirrel9296 Report

    3points
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    #65

    “I Was Born In The Wrong Era!”

    “I Was Born In The Wrong Era!”

    thornton_cat Report

    3points
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    #66

    We Sacrificed Our Lungs🫁🥀 To Save Our Minds😥💔💨💨

    We Sacrificed Our Lungs🫁🥀 To Save Our Minds😥💔💨💨

    Outsider512 Report

    3points
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    #67

    😔😡👍

    😔😡👍

    piesaresquarey Report

    3points
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    #68

    The Perfect Man Is Gay?

    The Perfect Man Is Gay?

    NotYoMamaButAThot Report

    3points
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    #69

    Found On Youtube Posts

    Found On Youtube Posts

    Openly_Unknown7858 Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    🫴🧠

    🫴🧠

    AnalyticalHisser972 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Does This Fit To The Sub? I Can’t Tell If It’s Satire Or Not. Found It On R/Genz

    Does This Fit To The Sub? I Can’t Tell If It’s Satire Or Not. Found It On R/Genz

    CrysisFan2007 Report

    3points
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    #72

    The Sad Reality Of This Generation 💔

    The Sad Reality Of This Generation 💔

    burnt-deadbody0001 Report

    3points
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    #73

    My Grandpa Posted This

    My Grandpa Posted This

    Geoconyxdiablus Report

    3points
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    #74

    I'm So Mature For My Age

    I'm So Mature For My Age

    SheffieldLover Report

    3points
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    #75

    What The Heck Does That Even Mean 🤦😭🙏?

    What The Heck Does That Even Mean 🤦😭🙏?

    ILoveTeapotz Report

    3points
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    #76

    I Think This Belongs Here

    I Think This Belongs Here

    No-Boysenberry2044 Report

    3points
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    #77

    Spotted This Gem

    Spotted This Gem

    Maximum-Seat4624 Report

    3points
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    #78

    "No One Accepts Me"

    "No One Accepts Me"

    Relative-Jacket-2409 Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    I Was Deep Before It Was Hip!

    I Was Deep Before It Was Hip!

    Blaskowits Report

    3points
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    #80

    Based

    Based

    pekstonaltyk Report

    3points
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    #81

    Humans A Species Really Known For Being Historically Isolationist

    Humans A Species Really Known For Being Historically Isolationist

    sleepyshaman23 Report

    2points
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