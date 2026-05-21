The (in)famous Dunning-Kruger effect is a cognitive bias that refers to people overestimating their skills because they don’t know enough to see their own lack of knowledge or ability. Essentially, some individuals are incompetent, have low cognitive ability, and have little self-awareness, which leads them to think that they are both smart and capable when they are, in fact, lacking in those departments.

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In fact, people who have the worst abilities tend to think that they are great at doing something. That being said, absolutely everyone is susceptible to this phenomenon. This cognitive bias affects all of us to a greater or lesser degree, no matter how smart and educated we (think we) are.

However, actual experts tend to be better at assessing their abilities than amateurs. What’s more, women “generally make more accurate self-assessments than men,” Verywell Mind explains.