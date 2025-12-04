Student Anonymously Exposes Details About Essay That Got Trans Instructor Removed From University

ADVERTISEMENT

Students at the University of Oklahoma are now weighing in on the controversy surrounding the transgender graduate instructor who was removed after failing a student last month for citing the Bible in a gender essay.

The failed student, Samantha Fulnecky, addressed the situation on Wednesday, December 3, shortly after earning a new win in the dispute, but some of her peers claim the viral narrative left out key details.

Highlights Students at the University of Oklahoma say Samantha Fulnecky’s Bible-heavy essay did not meet the assignment’s academic criteria.

The controversy escalated further because the removed instructor, Mel Curth, is transgender.

Faculty and students are now organizing protests demanding Mel’s reinstatement, as peers publicly dispute claims of religious discrimination.

While the university sided with Fulnecky, several students have voiced support for instructor Mel Curth as new, unexpected details emerge.

“She didn’t have to do all this extra stuff,” one social media user reacted.

Mel Curth had given Samantha Fulnecky’s psychology essay an F, a 0 out of 25, a score that could have significantly impacted her overall grade

Modern university building with glass windows and a sign, related to student essay exposing trans instructor removal.

Image credits: University of Oklahoma

The assignment at the center of the dispute asked students to analyze how society perceives people based on gender expectations.

Mel Curth designed the task around a 2014 academic article by Jewell, J. A., and Brown, C. S., titled Relations among Gender Typicality, Peer Relations, and Mental Health During Early Adolescence.

The core discussion in the paper states that “gender stereotypes regarding what it means to be a ‘typical boy’ or a ‘typical girl’ permeate American society.”

However, Samantha Fulnecky’s 650-word submission, instead of engaging with “empirical evidence,” relied heavily on “personal ideology.”

University walkway lined with trees and banners, student walking, related to essay that got trans instructor removed from university

Image credits: University of Oklahoma

The student cited the Bible multiple times, arguing that traditional gender roles should not be considered stereotypes because “that is how God made us.”

“Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth… there would be less gender issues and insecurities in children if they were raised knowing that they do not belong to themselves, but they belong to the Lord.”

The rubric for the assignment stated that students were expected to present “a thoughtful discussion of some aspect of the article,” rather than simply summarizing it

Group of female students in Oklahoma tennis uniforms sitting on a bench, concept representing student anonymously exposes essay details.

Image credits: ou_wtennis

According to Curth, “To call an entire group of people ‘demonic’ is highly offensive, especially a minoritized population.”

She also encouraged Fulnecky in her grading notes to “apply some more perspective and empathy” in future assignments.

Fulnecky, however, argued that the essay was opinion-based and claimed the failing grade amounted to “illegal discrimination” by the instructor.

Tweet screenshot discussing a student's essay that contributed to a trans instructor being removed from university.

Image credits: MaileOnX

She even filed a complaint with the university, which promptly responded by placing Curth on leave on November 30, 2025.

But an anonymous classmate of Samantha, who requested anonymity due to fears of backlash, shared additional context, including the exact rubric Curth had provided for the assignment.

The controversy gained traction because Mel is a transgender instructor, which added further tension given the content of the submission

Young student outdoors with curly hair and green shirt, symbolizing essay that got trans instructor removed from university.

Image credits: lanebrown_3

The student told local outlet News4 that one of the main criteria was producing a “thoughtful discussion of some aspect of the article… The best reaction papers illustrate that students have read the assigned materials and engaged in critical thinking about some aspect of the article.”

Other rubrics included a “discussion of why you feel the topic is important and worthy of study (or not),” “application of the study or results to your own experiences,” “suggestions for further studies or experiments that might help researchers better understand the topic,” and “your own thoughts about how development proceeds in the domain article,” among other criteria.

University of Oklahoma statement on student complaint and review of essay grading that led to trans instructor removal.

Image credits: UofOklahoma

According to the anonymous student, Samantha hardly referenced the article she was supposed to analyze and instead centered her paper almost entirely around biblical citations.

She reportedly mentioned the reference article only once at the beginning and did not cite the author’s name throughout, unlike other students who incorporated it several times in their responses.

The student told the outlet, “There was simply talking about beliefs associated with the Bible, which I feel as though is not academically stable.”

Young woman smiling indoors, representing student anonymously exposing essay details about trans instructor removal.

Image credits: samanthafulnecky

“Her name wasn’t on it. The instructor’s course was not on it. There was no relation to the paper cited anywhere in the source, which the paper was about the source that was given in the actual assignment itself. So there shouldn’t be any points towards that, even if it was a well-written paper that had grammatical issues…”

“If God wanted her to have an A, he would have given her one. It’s all in his hands! <sarcasm>” joked one user targeting Samantha online

Young student holding American flag, smiling confidently, representing student anonymously exposing essay details.

Image credits: samantha_fulnecky

Tweet text discussing follower of Christ in bio, related to student anonymously exposes essay details on trans instructor removal.

Image credits: summerh0usee

However, yesterday, December 3, the university ruled that the controversial essay, despite receiving an F, would not count toward Samantha’s final course grade.

Officials confirmed that the review had been completed and “resulted in steps to ensure no academic harm to the student from the graded assignments.”

Fulnecky addressed the development, saying, “To be what I think is clearly discriminated against for my beliefs and using freedom of speech, and especially for my religious beliefs, I think that’s just absurd.”

Audience listening to a speaker at a university event discussing a student essay that exposed details about a trans instructor removal.

Image credits: theoudaily

“It has to do with me talking about god and my stance on gender. I think I should have gotten 100. I’ve got 100 on every single essay I’ve written in class.”

But her peers disagree that the grade reflected discrimination.

One student told News4, “This isn’t about religious discrimination. People are sick of these things happening, and that across the board, things like TPUSA and things like other extremist organisations have a chokehold over people like the president of OU.”

Students are now protesting in support of the dismissed instructor, even as the higher administration has shown support for Fulnecky

Panel discussion at event with audience, featuring speakers discussing student anonymously exposes essay details controversy

Image credits: theoudaily

Tweet discussing education and religious discrimination in the context of a student exposing essay details about a trans instructor removal.

Image credits: flonjau

“I’ve never really been interested in politics, if I’m being honest, until now,” the anonymous student concluded.

According to reports, several students are organizing a protest on Friday, December 5, at noon, marching from the Union to the South Oval on campus.

They are calling for the university to reinstate the dismissed transgender instructor immediately.

Amid the controversy, instructors teaching another section of the same course have also backed Mel’s original grade, calling Samantha’s essay “concerning.”

Three people smiling in a formal setting holding a certificate related to student essay exposing trans instructor removal.

Image credits: GabeGwoolley

Teaching staff member Megan Waldron wrote in her feedback to Fulnecky, “Your paper directly and harshly criticizes your peers and their opinions, which are just as valuable as yours. Disagreeing with others is fine, but there is a respectful way to go about it.”

So far, Mel has not publicly commented on the headline-making controversy or her dismissal.

“It sounds like the student did not critically discuss the article, just gave her opinions which don’t hold water,” wrote one netizen

Comment on social media about student anonymously exposing details about essay linked to trans instructor removal from university.

Comment by Debbie Warman criticizing school actions, related to student exposing essay details on trans instructor removal.

Comment from Samantha Harrell discussing essay details that led to trans instructor removal from university controversy.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a student's essay linked to the removal of a trans instructor.

Comment discussing plagiarism and essay writing standards related to student anonymously exposing essay details.

Comment by Michael Zgleszewski questioning students who submitted decent work about essay details exposing trans instructor removal.

Comment thread showing user Kuro Hime laughing and criticizing lack of effort in anonymous student essay exposing trans instructor removal.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a controversial essay that led to a trans instructor’s removal.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a student anonymously exposing essay details related to a trans instructor case.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a student anonymously exposing details about an essay that led to a trans instructor removal.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing history and belief, related to student anonymously exposing essay details.

Screenshot of social media comment discussing college responsibility and professor leave related to student essay controversy.

Screenshot of a social media comment in blue bubble about a student's essay impacting a trans instructor's university role.

Comment from Kathy Davis Alford criticizing entitled behavior related to student essay exposing trans instructor removal.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration related to the essay that led to trans instructor removal.

