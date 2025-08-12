This Isn’t Your Average Geography Quiz – It’s A Challenge Of Earth’s 25 Most Extreme Records

ADVERTISEMENT

The world’s a pretty fascinating place. Some countries stretch across multiple time zones, others are made up of thousands of islands, and there are places so dry they barely see a drop of rain.

This quiz is all about the extremes – the biggest, the farthest, the highest, and the most impressive spots on the planet. You’ll get 25 questions, and in each one, you’ll need to pick the standout.

Let’s see how well you really know the world! 🌍

Image credits: Ylanite