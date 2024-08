ADVERTISEMENT

The universe is full of signs and synchronicities. If you’re looking for a sign to stop working and scroll social media instead, you’ve come to the right place. Signs serve several purposes. They're meant to communicate or convey information, and guide us to make decisions. But sometimes they surprise us. And all we can do is stop. Stare. And scratch our heads.

Bored Panda recently came across a very funny Facebook group called Strange, Stupid, Or Silly Signs. You guessed it. They share the best of the worst signs spotted around the world. With over 900,000 members, there’s no shortage of signs to leave you shook. Or make you smile. Keep scrolling for our top picks and don't forget to upvote your favorites.