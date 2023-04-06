Tenant Offers $500 Gas Stove Fix, Stingy Landlord Rejects It, Ends Up Getting Fined For $10K

Ever put a task on the back burner only for it to come back and burn you? Sorry about the puns, but with a story like this, even I can’t contain myself.

Redditor u/_IamAllan_ shared how the only thing he wanted was to live in a safe apartment, but his landlord would not comply with his requests to fix a busted stove for a mere $500. After some back and forth, he became fed up with him and called safety inspectors. Let’s just say the landlord paid a bit more to get the stove fixed after that.

Dealing with landlords is always a pain – living under them, you never feel like the man of your own castle

The poster was renting and had difficulties reaching the back burners of the stove, as the closer one was broken

Image credits: _IamAllan_

He asked the landlord to fix it, but he did it in a slapdash and dangerous way, so the poster called the inspectors after a few more attempts with the LL

Image credits: _IamAllan_

The inspectors found around 80 violations, fined the landlord for $10k, and OP moved out not long after, as their relationship had soured

Long story short, the beef between the original poster (OP) and the landlord (LL) started when a burner on the stove OP was using broke. It was inconvenient for the poster to use the other burners, citing having “short hands.”

LL repaired the burner with a quick and dirty fix, and it was okay for a couple of years until it started breaking again. OP suggested fixing it, even finding cheap options to do so.

The landlord stubbornly refused, so the poster just called safety inspectors, who found loads of violations and ended up costing the LL $10k.

After this, LL tried harassing the tenant, telling him he was being evicted in 60 days, but OP just moved to a nice studio apartment in 6 weeks on his own.

At this point, having an annoying landlord at least once in your life seems like some kind of ancestral memory all of us share. They paint over things without mercy, hike up the rent without cause or compassion, and worst of all – they’ll fight tooth and nail not to give you your deposit back.

On the flipside, there are some pretty awful tenants out there who’ll refuse to pay up on time while trashing the place in the process. But what if you’re still dealing with a headache of a landlord? Can you even do something about it?

Casita, who strive to make accommodation for students easy, have some suggestions on what to do if you just can’t find common ground with your landlord.

They emphasize being honest with them, as starting off on the right foot is quite important. You should also be polite and patient, as you’re unlikely to get anywhere otherwise (but your patience should have its limits!).

You should also make sure that you’ve covered all your bases – you’ve paid your rent and looked over your lease. Ensure that you haven’t done and don’t plan to do anything that violates your lease, as that could lead to legal troubles.

Then you should know your rights and the law governing landlord-tenant responsibilities. It’s also important to get things in writing – promises, agreements, rent increases, everything. When you’ve studied up about your case, it may be time to initiate legal action against your landlord.

Search for resources in your local area that would help you with the proceedings – whether it would be filing a formal complaint to the housing board, or something even more serious.

For example, in OP’s case, evicting him after the inspector visit could be considered retaliation and is punishable by law, depending on the lease. If that wasn’t enough, as the landlord and his wife were living above OP, they’d also stomp as hard as they could when walking around, just to spite him.

The poster’s story got more than 5k upvotes and around 150 comments. The comments were joking that LL was just waiting for more legal action by evicting OP, because of the mentioned retaliation. Others’ minds were boggled at why the landlord wouldn’t just fix that darn burner and would allow this to happen.

Commenters were in support of the poster and laughed at the landlord’s costly blunder

