Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created
Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Robert the Otter
Community member

I’m a Singaporean Otter! I work as a data-entry analyst and I like talking about topics such as people, relationships, psychology and anything I come across in real life. I have a wife and two kids, a teenage daughter, and a baby son. These comics are really a way for me to express myself and my life journey.

What is a Singaporean? Big questions need big answers. But there’s no one better to ask than Mr Merlion!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com | tiktok.com

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Being A Singaporean Is None Of Those Things: A Short Comic I Created

Robert the Otter
Just an ordinary otter embracing the Otter Way of Life.

Gabriela Zagórska
