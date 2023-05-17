Man’s Parents Belittle His Girlfriend During Her Baby Shower For Being Too Young, She Leaves The Celebration

Getting pregnant is one of the most magical times of a human’s life. However, it is also an exhausting and psychologically hard period. It is important to feel loved and supported by your family, friends and partner. The hormones are running wild, sleep is getting worse, tiredness is taking over the body and every rude phrase towards a mother-to-be hits much harder.

More info: Reddit

A baby shower may be the best memory of your life but it also may be heartbreaking if you feel judged by your partner’s family

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual image)

Woman wonders if she was wrong for leaving her own baby shower after feeling humiliated and unwelcome by her boyfriend’s family

Image credits: u/Embarrassed-Yam-6041

Image credits: Mahsima Sojoudi (not the actual image)

The mother-to-be ended up being called rude and ungrateful

Recently, a young woman took her story to one of the most judgmental subreddit groups asking folks if it was a jerk move to storm out of her own baby shower after feeling that she was being disrespected. The post caught users’ attention and received more than 4.5K upvotes and almost 700 comments.

The author started by saying that she is currently 19 years old and is 7 months pregnant. She added that her boyfriend’s family is quite traditional, so having a baby without getting married wasn’t really a dream come true. The parents have been quite distant towards OP since the news about the upcoming child, however she hoped that the baby shower would bring them closer.

Unfortunately, since the moment she arrived, the boyfriend’s aunt’s words were not very welcoming. She made a few comments about how “young mothers never know what they are doing”, the brother followed with the questions if she was planning on getting a job or planning to live off her brother for the rest of her life.

Following what was not the nicest welcoming of the young mom-to-be, she was already grabbing at the last straw after her boyfriend’s mom gave her a gift bag that was full of baby clothes in pink. After OP reminded her that they were having a boy, the mother responded that she assumed that as she is very young, she must not know the gender of the baby.

After this, OP was done. She just stood up and informed them that she was leaving as she didn’t feel welcome at her own party. Of course, her boyfriend and his family called her rude and ungrateful, however the author feels like they were the ones who were wrong in this situation.

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual image)

Community members voted the woman as “Not the A-hole” in this situation. “Mommy dearest is mad she’s no longer going to be the center of her son’s universe,” one user started. Folks in the comments defended the author and shamed the boyfriend’s family for such behavior towards the young woman.

However, many readers noticed that the boyfriend didn’t defend his partner and it looked not acceptable to them: “The fact your boyfriend didn’t tell his family to back down and stop treating you like [a jerk] is even worse than their behavior. You’re NTA but your boyfriend’s family is and I’m even considering him one since he clearly didn’t support you and stand up for you.”

For context, according to one study, parents’ disapproval of a partner may put pressure on the whole relationship. Additionally, speaking about toxic parents, Parenting for brain listed a few of the traits that identify them. First of all, a toxic home environment is created by toxic parents. To accomplish what they want and to compel their kids to comply, they employ fear, shame, and humiliation as methods. The abusive actions of toxic parents have a harmful long-term and short-term impact on their children. Narcissistic parents are the label most frequently used in psychology to describe toxic parents. These parents occasionally experience personality disorders including narcissistic personality disorder.

Now, let’s speak about how mental health may affect a pregnancy. WebMD Editorial Contributors highlighted that most recent research shows that a mother’s mental health may have an effect on the baby while she is pregnant and not only after giving birth. According to studies, babies who are exposed to more stress hormones as they are developing are more likely to have an amygdala that is highly active. This indicates that their anxiety levels are higher.

Additionally, when their mothers were given a demanding assignment, the newborns of worried mothers responded with racing hearts. One more research showed that the birth weight of children whose mothers had depression during their pregnancies is lower. Lastly, smoking, drinking alcohol, or using other drugs while pregnant is more prevalent in pregnant women with anxiety and depression.

So guys, what do you think about this situation? What would you have done?

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema (not the actual image)

Folks in the comment section defended the author and assured her that she was not in the wrong in this situation