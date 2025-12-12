ADVERTISEMENT

For too long, the Christmas stocking has been the sad, forgotten opening act of the holiday. It's a limp sock filled with a waxy chocolate Santa, a single pair of sensible socks, and maybe a pack of gum you could have bought at the gas station. It's an afterthought. But this year, we are staging an intervention.

This year, the stocking is the headliner. It's the chaotic, glorious, and surprisingly brilliant junk drawer of Christmas morning, filled with the weird, the wonderful, and the "why-didn't-I-think-of-that" treasures. We've found the tiny gifts that pack a bigger punch than the giant, boring sweater under the tree.