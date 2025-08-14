Woman Thinks Stepdaughter’s Baby Is Actually Hers, Folks Horrified By Her Disturbed Mental Health

ADVERTISEMENT

I think that every normal mom can turn into a dragon slayer when it comes to protecting her child. There’s simply no stopping them when their maternal instincts kick in, and they would fight every person for their kid. That’s probably the bravest thing ever, right?

The original poster (OP) sensed danger when her stepmother kept saying that the baby was hers. Of course, she banned the woman from coming near the child, but little did she know all the drama that would follow. Just scroll down and read on to see what really happened!

Mothers can fight anyone when it comes to protecting their kids, even their own family

The poster never shared a good bond with her infertile stepmom, who later delusionally thought that her baby belonged to her

The poster asked her to stop, but instead, she started harassing her, and even said some pretty disturbing things about what can happen during delivery

She badly wanted the baby for herself and had even tried doing this with the poster’s sister-in-law’s child after she passed away

The poster was scared of what she might do, so she banned her stepmom from meeting her baby, and even her dad refused to visit his grandkid

Even after being banned, she showed up at the couple’s house, crying and begging, and the poster’s dad had to come and take her away

This scared the couple so much that they sold their house and bought a new place in the same building as the poster’s mom, since it had tighter security

However, the stepmom threatened to call CPS on them, and since her awful behavior won’t cease, the poster is quite paranoid about what she could do next

Today’s story is quite wild as this Reddit user tells us the harrowing story of how her stepmom’s behavior absolutely terrified her. The thing is, after she miscarried, the woman turned infertile and pushed herself as the mom of OP and her siblings. However, this actually scared them away because they already had a mother and didn’t need another one.

She caused a few minor problems in the poster’s life, but things were tolerable until OP’s pregnancy. This woman was under the delusion that the baby belonged to her, and the poster was completely freaked out by the way she treated her. She even said some really creepy things, like that anything can happen during delivery, insinuating OP could pass away.

That’s just disturbing, right? The poster finally put her foot down and banned her stepmom from visiting her baby. The conflict further escalated as her dad refused to meet the kid because of this, and OP is just hurt by it all. After venting online, she heeded netizens’ advice that it’s better not to expect anything from her dad, as he would never stand up for her.

One day, however, the stepmom showed up at her gate and created a ruckus that involved crying and begging, until OP’s dad came and took her away. Alarmed by this situation, the poster gave us another update that they left this house and got a new place in her mom’s building for tighter security. Little did the couple know that more drama would follow!

The stepmom spread lies about OP to everyone, including their church priest, but fortunately, they didn’t fall for it. Moreover, she also threatened to call CPS on the couple and publicly accused them of being bad parents. However, the neighbors saw how delusional she sounded and promised to back the couple. Yet, the poster is still paranoid about what the woman might pull next.

While studies have shown that infertility takes a toll on a person’s mental health, it does not justify a person putting others through hell. People just couldn’t believe how the stepmom literally went out of her way to trouble the poster when she was expecting. Pregnancy involves a lot of physical problems, but let’s not forget that women have to endure mental health challenges as well.

I can’t even imagine how anxious the poster must have felt when her stepmom covertly spoke about her passing away during childbirth. Gives me the heebie-jeebies to even think about it! Also, the harassment didn’t stop after the baby was delivered; in fact, it just intensified when the woman was banned.

It’s been observed that post-delivery, women already experience a lot of stress, so OP didn’t really need more of it. However, her stepmom just completely ruined things for her, didn’t she? What should have been one of the most delightful experiences of her life turned into a complete sour patch due to this woman.

Netizens were also stumped by her audacity, and many claimed that the stepmom would require years of therapy to heal. Do you agree with their verdict? Let us know in the comments!

Even people online were extremely alarmed by the stepmom, and claimed that she needed tons of therapy to fix her behavior

