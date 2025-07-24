Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Gets A Visit From CPS After Bro Reports Her Over “Unsafe” Loft, Sibling Backs Her Up
Toddler climbing wooden stairs in an indoor loft setting, highlighting concerns about unsafe loft environments and CPS visits.
Family, Relationships

Woman Gets A Visit From CPS After Bro Reports Her Over “Unsafe” Loft, Sibling Backs Her Up

In the US, CPS agencies respond to over 4 million reports of child maltreatment every year, so you can bet they get frustrated with false or misleading claims. Still, they’re compelled to check out each and every case, no two ways about it.

One person’s brother felt the need to call CPS on their sister after declaring their loft “unsafe” for her infant. CPS ended up dismissing the claim, but now the person is wondering if they were a jerk for backing their sister up when push came to shove.  

More info: Reddit

    CPS gets millions of reports every year, but this person’s brother thought it would be a good idea to add to their workload by filing a misleading claim

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When he came round to visit his sister, he had a total freakout about their loft being “unsafe” for her newborn baby

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The sister explained that the stairs were blocked and there was no way for the infant to get up to the loft, but he called CPS on her anyway

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After an investigation, CPS dismissed the case, but now the person and their sister have nothing but hate for their brother

    Image credits: Trouble-Lost

    Caught in the middle of the family drama, the person has now asked an online community if cutting off their brother is a jerk move

    When OP’s sister found out she was pregnant, she made the tough choice to leave her ex, someone with issues too serious to share, and who responded with threats of a custody battle if she sought child support. To stay safe, she moved in with OP. Things seemed calm until one minor home remodel sparked a major family explosion.

    OP’s house has an unfinished loft (no railing yet) blocked off by a sturdy puppy gate. No one goes up there, and certainly not a newborn. But when their brother came to visit, he freaked out. Despite being shown the blocked stairs, he wasn’t convinced. They thought the matter was over, but they were wrong.

    Days later, CPS knocked on their door. Both OP and her sister were interviewed. Thankfully, the case was dismissed, but the damage was done. Traumatized, OP’s sister cut contact with their brother, who insists he was just looking out for her baby. Their father says they’re overreacting, adding, “If you’ve got nothing to hide, there’s nothing to fear.”

    Now OP feels stuck. They support their sister but wonder if cutting off their brother was the right call. He says they’re too close to the situation to see things clearly, but from where they stand, his “concern” caused real harm. OP is now wondering if they’re a jerk for picking sides and has turned to an online community for advice.

    Image credits: EmilyStock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us in their post, their brother took things a bit too far by calling CPS on her sister. Just how many unsubstantiated reports does CPS get, though? And what are the legal consequences of filing one? We went looking for answers.

    According to the Heritage Defense website, in 2023, CPS agencies nationwide received a national estimate of 4,028,945 total referrals, involving an estimated 7,782,000 children. Of these, less than 8% were determined to be victims of physical harm or neglect. 

    According to LegalClarity, penalties for intentional false reporting can include fines, community service, or imprisonment. While legal consequences for unintentional false reporting are generally less severe, reporters may still face scrutiny if their claims are unfounded. 

    When a false report is made with malicious intent, it is often prosecuted under criminal statutes designed to address the misuse of public resources. These statutes hold individuals accountable for actions that waste investigative resources and undermine public trust. 

    False reports to CPS can trigger not only criminal repercussions but also civil liabilities. Families subjected to baseless allegations may seek damages through civil litigation, focusing on defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, or invasion of privacy.

    While OP and their sister could pursue a civil case against their ignorant brother to see how he feels about being investigated, perhaps cutting him off will be enough to teach him a lesson.

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think the brother deserves to be cut off after making false claims, or is he reaping what he sewed? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers swiftly concluded that the original poster was not being a jerk and slammed the brother for weaponizing CPS 

    Family
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA, the brother did what he thought was best but didn't ACTUALLY considered all the really bad repercussions it could have on his sister and nephew. He's the bad guy, the father is too for saying they're overreacting, and the lack of apology really is the final nail in the coffin.

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bro should have called Home Depot. It would have been much faster and wouldn't have left a bridge on fire.

