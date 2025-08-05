Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

17YO Draws The Line After Babysitting Sister’s Kids For Years Without Payment Or Respect
Teen babysitter holding toddler playing with a toy in a bright room, reflecting years of unpaid childcare and lack of respect.
Family, Relationships

17YO Draws The Line After Babysitting Sister’s Kids For Years Without Payment Or Respect

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to family, you’re pretty much expected to go the extra mile. There do, however, have to be some reasonable limits, or you’ll just end up being taken advantage of or having your boundaries endlessly overrun.

One teen who’s been babysitting his sister’s kids for the past three years, without being paid a dime or shown an ounce of respect, finally put his foot down and said the days of free childcare are over. Now his family is having a meltdown and he’s asking an online community if he’s being a jerk. 

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Family is expected to be there for each other, but for this teen, his sisters are asking a bit much

    Image credits: Queenmoonlite Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He’s been babysitting his nieces for free for the last three years, sacrificing his social life and struggling with schoolwork at the same time

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Just when he thought things couldn’t get worse, his sisters announced they were pregnant again

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: dragonimages / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When the teen asked his sister to start paying him for the endless childcare, she told him it was his duty as a sibling to help her out

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After he was forced to cancel his plans for the umpteenth time, he let his sister know that he wouldn’t be babysitting again, but now wonders if that makes him a jerk

    When OP agreed to babysit his sister’s newborn niece, he never imagined it would swallow up his entire high school life. What began as a favor quickly turned into a full-time job; Monday to Friday, no pay, no thanks. At just 13, he was changing diapers and feeding a baby while missing out on everything.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over time, things only got worse. He missed group projects, canceled plans with friends, and spent his weekends trapped at Grandma’s house with a toddler. Even during holidays, his sister would dump the kid on him, once even so she could have a “kid-free Christmas.” While OP became the full-time caregiver, she became more absent by the day.

    By 2023, his niece was walking and talking but soon two more kids were thrown into the mix. His sister and her boyfriend (who also had a child) assumed he’d just raise them all. Any time he asked for compensation or time off, his family shut him down. “You’re the only sibling available,” she’d say. 

    The final straw? OP’s sister left him hanging when he had plans. Again. She read his messages but didn’t show up for hours. After three unpaid years as the family nanny, he snapped. He told her he was done babysitting and Grandma flipped, but he’s standing firm and turned to netizens to ask if wanting to be a teen not a nanny makes him a jerk.

    Image credits: freeograph / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    From what OP tells us in his post, he’s a victim of two entitled sisters and an ignorant family – and his youth has been the casualty. Unfortunately, his tale is just one of many among kids forced to raise their siblings. It’s called “parentification”, but just what does that entail and why is it so harmful? We went looking for answers.

    According to WebMD, parentification is often referred to as growing up too fast. Usually, it happens when a child takes on parental responsibility for their siblings or even their parents, taking care of a sibling or parent physically, mentally, or emotionally. This can damage a child’s mental well-being and lead to long-term mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. 

    In her article for SimplyPsychology, Olivia Guy-Evans writes that many former “parentified children” struggle with relationships, boundaries, and self-worth later in life, even as they carry strengths like resilience and empathy. 

    Growing up as a parentified child doesn’t end when you become an adult – you carry those experiences into your adult life in both obvious and subtle ways, including people-pleasing and self-neglect, difficulty in setting boundaries, excessive responsibility and hyper-independence, chronic anxiety or hyper-vigilance, and guilt, shame, and identity issues. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    OP’s parentification has clearly left him traumatized. It’s no wonder he’s so confused about the situation. Hopefully he can move out when he turns 18 (it’s only another year) and leave his free babysitting days in the dust.

    What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think putting his foot down was the right move, or is endless babysitting his duty as a sibling? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers swiftly agreed that the teen was not a jerk for putting his foot down and slammed his sister for acting so entitled

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT