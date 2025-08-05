17YO Draws The Line After Babysitting Sister’s Kids For Years Without Payment Or Respect

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to family, you’re pretty much expected to go the extra mile. There do, however, have to be some reasonable limits, or you’ll just end up being taken advantage of or having your boundaries endlessly overrun.

One teen who’s been babysitting his sister’s kids for the past three years, without being paid a dime or shown an ounce of respect, finally put his foot down and said the days of free childcare are over. Now his family is having a meltdown and he’s asking an online community if he’s being a jerk.

Family is expected to be there for each other, but for this teen, his sisters are asking a bit much

He’s been babysitting his nieces for free for the last three years, sacrificing his social life and struggling with schoolwork at the same time

Just when he thought things couldn’t get worse, his sisters announced they were pregnant again

When the teen asked his sister to start paying him for the endless childcare, she told him it was his duty as a sibling to help her out

After he was forced to cancel his plans for the umpteenth time, he let his sister know that he wouldn’t be babysitting again, but now wonders if that makes him a jerk

When OP agreed to babysit his sister’s newborn niece, he never imagined it would swallow up his entire high school life. What began as a favor quickly turned into a full-time job; Monday to Friday, no pay, no thanks. At just 13, he was changing diapers and feeding a baby while missing out on everything.

Over time, things only got worse. He missed group projects, canceled plans with friends, and spent his weekends trapped at Grandma’s house with a toddler. Even during holidays, his sister would dump the kid on him, once even so she could have a “kid-free Christmas.” While OP became the full-time caregiver, she became more absent by the day.

By 2023, his niece was walking and talking but soon two more kids were thrown into the mix. His sister and her boyfriend (who also had a child) assumed he’d just raise them all. Any time he asked for compensation or time off, his family shut him down. “You’re the only sibling available,” she’d say.

The final straw? OP’s sister left him hanging when he had plans. Again. She read his messages but didn’t show up for hours. After three unpaid years as the family nanny, he snapped. He told her he was done babysitting and Grandma flipped, but he’s standing firm and turned to netizens to ask if wanting to be a teen not a nanny makes him a jerk.

From what OP tells us in his post, he’s a victim of two entitled sisters and an ignorant family – and his youth has been the casualty. Unfortunately, his tale is just one of many among kids forced to raise their siblings. It’s called “parentification”, but just what does that entail and why is it so harmful? We went looking for answers.

According to WebMD, parentification is often referred to as growing up too fast. Usually, it happens when a child takes on parental responsibility for their siblings or even their parents, taking care of a sibling or parent physically, mentally, or emotionally. This can damage a child’s mental well-being and lead to long-term mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety.

In her article for SimplyPsychology, Olivia Guy-Evans writes that many former “parentified children” struggle with relationships, boundaries, and self-worth later in life, even as they carry strengths like resilience and empathy.

Growing up as a parentified child doesn’t end when you become an adult – you carry those experiences into your adult life in both obvious and subtle ways, including people-pleasing and self-neglect, difficulty in setting boundaries, excessive responsibility and hyper-independence, chronic anxiety or hyper-vigilance, and guilt, shame, and identity issues.

OP’s parentification has clearly left him traumatized. It’s no wonder he’s so confused about the situation. Hopefully he can move out when he turns 18 (it’s only another year) and leave his free babysitting days in the dust.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think putting his foot down was the right move, or is endless babysitting his duty as a sibling? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers swiftly agreed that the teen was not a jerk for putting his foot down and slammed his sister for acting so entitled

