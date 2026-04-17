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Most people who have an affair might do their best to justify their actions and may even try to cover up what they did from their kids and loved ones. The problem is that the truth eventually gets out, and it can have dire consequences.

This is what happened when a young man found a photo album that exposed the fact that his dad had cheated on his mother with his stepmom and had lied to him about it for decades. This left the man shell-shocked, and he eventually confronted his dad, which brought even more lies to light.

More info: Reddit

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When a person realizes that their parents have kept a lot of important information about their life a secret, it can be very painful to deal with

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that when he was four years old, his dad had divorced his mom and married his stepmom after a year, and they had five kids in total

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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One day, randomly, the poster found a photo album that clearly showed that his dad knew his current wife even when he was married to his first wife

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Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster confronted his dad and stepmom, and they revealed that the dad had cheated on his first wife due to her infertility issues and got his current wife pregnant

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Image credits: Stepmomanddad

The poster decided to stay at his girlfriend’s house while he figured out how to handle his dad’s and stepmom’s lies, and he decided to get in touch with his stepsiblings

When the OP was just 4 years old, his mom and dad divorced, and he later had to adjust to having a stepmom and stepsiblings. Even when his father and stepmother had more children, he tried his best to build bonds with them, especially after losing his biological mom and having to move in with his dad.

It can be quite difficult for young kids to adjust to having a whole stepfamily suddenly; that’s why professionals urge parents to ease the little ones into the process. Rather than forcing them to bond with all these new people, they should be given the time and space to build their own connections.

That’s exactly what the OP’s dad did by getting him to spend time with his stepmom and half-siblings. As a result, the poster was able to adjust easily when he eventually began living with them. Unfortunately, things took a turn when he randomly came across a photo that revealed his dad and stepmom’s possible infidelity.

In situations like this, people might jump to conclusions and get overwhelmed knowing that their parent might have had an affair. That’s why experts explain that it’s important to first calm down and talk to a trusted person about the issue. Then, once you’re feeling better, you can confront your parent about what you suspect.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the poster was shocked that his dad and stepmom seemed to know each other from much earlier than they had always said, he confronted them with the photo he found. That’s when all their lies came spilling out, and they explained that they had started seeing each other around the time the OP’s mom was struggling with infertility issues.

The poster couldn’t believe that for almost 18 years of his life, his father had kept such a secret from him. He also felt angry at his stepmom and stepsiblings for hiding this because he had always believed that they had innocently come into his dad’s life. He didn’t realize that his mother had been a victim of infidelity, especially while she was struggling with infertility.

Research shows that when couples are having trouble conceiving, it can impact their relationship. It might lead to a lot of negative emotions bubbling up, with one or both partners blaming each other for the issues. That’s why many folks might break up or get divorced during this time.

The poster must not have been able to understand the issue between his biological mom and his dad, but he felt betrayed about not knowing that his stepmom had been his dad’s affair partner. That’s why he ran away to his girlfriend’s house just to get some space from everyone and to work through the issues over time.

What do you think is the best way for the man to deal with this bombshell news? Do share your opinions in the comments and advice if any.

People were saddened for the man’s mother and felt that his stepmom had essentially stolen his biological mom’s life