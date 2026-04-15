Someone asked “What is a disturbing family secret you weren’t supposed to find out, but now wish you could forget?” and people shared their stories. Be warned, in case you didn’t realize it already, some of these are pretty dark. Otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

The concept of “family secrets” tends to invoke the lives of the rich and powerful, like royals or the fictional Roy family from Succession. But the truth is that even the most mundane household is still perfectly capable of producing undisclosed, unpleasant stories.

#1 Mother was caught breaking my arm when I was 2 by my paternal grandmother, she begged her not to tell my dad as it would "ruin our family" - I was sent to live with gran 3 days out of the week because mother didn't want me around, we were both happy with that arrangement.



My gran told me maybe 3 years ago and said it was the biggest regret of her life as it allowed mother to think she could continue abusing me and nobody would say a word. (She did, they didn't)



My gran is partly at fault but I have forgiven her and I love her a lot. She raised me, she protected me from many things, and I think I understand why she did it.



I've distanced myself away from the whole family at this point. Never felt any urge to hit or scream at my daughter ever in her 9 years on this earth. She's my world.

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#2 My cousin tried to sell his sister’s body against her will to a d**g dealer in exchange for c*ke. He gave them a time when she would be home alone and let them in on his way out. She managed to escape out of a window before anything happened.



That’s the real reason she had to go live with our grandparents. Not the “they lived in a better school district” lie we were told.

#3 My mother had a stillborn in the mid 70s. They loved in a tiny apartment in the Bronx back then, and already had a small boy to care for. They couldn't afford a funeral. Fast forward about 10 years, they have now moved to the suburbs, had another kid, and had a relative (my grandfather) pass away. A few days after the funeral my father took my brother to the cemetery in the middle of the night. My brother was only about 10, and didn't understand til years later what my dad was talking about, but the gist was that we could start using the freezer in the basement, the one he was told was off limits. Then he told him to say a prayer for his little brother, and they buried a tiny box next to my grandpa's grave.

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#4 My dad spent a long time believing I wasn’t his. My mum cheated a lot before my parents divorced, and I’m a solid foot taller than anyone else in either my mum or dad’s family and look nothing like him. He never said anything until we were both drunk one night and he brought it up, we’ve never spoke of it since and I’m happy to leave it and never try to find out.

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#5 Finding out my great-uncle repeatedly r***d my great-aunt when he would come home from being an OTR trucker. Happened for years until she waited behind the door with a cast iron skillet one night. She clocked him, he went down. She left him there unconscious. He woke the next day. He never r***d her again, and they were married another 25 years after that.

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#6 When my dad was a teen he did it with his cousin and she had a baby. Could be his. Nobody knows for sure who the father is.



He told me when his degenerative brain disease ate his filter.



I might have an older brother/cousin.

#7 My (adoptive) dad died last year, and I found the paperwork from when he filed for emergency custody of me (he was my uncle by marriage at the time) and it was ALL disturbing. For years, my bio fam fed me lies about how my biological mom wanted what’s best for me so she gave me up because she knew she couldn’t take care of me only for me to find out that that was not the case at all.



The paperwork is dated for right after my 5th birthday party. Greatest hits include her:



- Punching me in my mouth



- Smoking cr*ck right in front of me



- Whipping me with a belt so hard it left welts and bruises



- Watching strangers pay my “mother” in cr*ck to take her clothes off



- Being in the bed with my “mother” and another man, all of us naked.



I already knew that I wanted no part of this family, but that really solidified that there was no coming back from everything. I’m a mom myself to 2 amazing kiddos and I just don’t get how you can do that to any child. My biological mother died a couple of months ago and I felt - and still feel - absolutely nothing.

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#8 My mum on my 18th birthday confessed to me that the man I thought was my dad isnt. She had a fling with a guy in Guatemala and had old passports and love letters to prove it. When i started crying she played it off as a joke. But then recently I told her I did a DNA test and it came back that I’m part Latin American and she went dead quiet and pale in the face. I lied about the dna test but because of her reaction I think I just might take one.

#9 I was told by my mom(adoptive mom) she considered terminating the adoption process because she figured out I had meningitis as an infant and didn’t want a child with potential disabilities. She kept it going because it would look bad if she didn’t. She says she loves me and I do believe her. Was just a lot to stomach is all.

#10 My wonderful, kind stepfather who raised my brother and I passed away very suddenly in 2023 of a brain haemorrhage, my mum relocated to another city and I helped declutter our family home and took all the old laptops to help mum out, one less thing for her to do and deal with.



I learnt how to open them up and extract the hard drives and then managed to access the files on them.



He had been cheating on my mum 5 years into their relationship, before we lived together. There were hundreds of photos and chat logs between him and other women and couples, photos of him in lingerie with other men. It hurts so much to relive, I've just put the hard drive in a bag and hidden it from myself. The worst part is that they got together after my dad cheated on my mum and I thought their love story was magical. He was such a wonderful man and a great father figure, it hurts knowing that parts of him were lies 😭.

#11 Two of my brothers were partners in their own business. One of them had a stroke and thought he would die so signed his half to the other brother. He fully recovered and went back to work. Less than a year later he got fired, by his own brother, who ran the business to the ground. He lost it all, then his home and family. He ended up shooting himself in the head.

#12 My entire family is one of those horrible soap opera level ones.



Aunt got pregnant by a guy who's family was super religious and hated her - guy ended himself so she told another guy it was his. His family told my cousin not to show up to the funeral because he wasn't his kid. Somehow he didn't know but I did, I guess people just said s**t in front of me assuming I wouldn't remember.



Mother - was obsessed with this guy at 15, they dated briefly, she didn't get pregnant like she thought she would so she got with his best friend and tried saying it was guy #1's baby. When the dates didn't match up she accused guy #2 of r**e. This was a trend that continued thorought her life. Any guy who didn't do what she wanted was accused. I know 3 out of 4 of us have different fathers despite her being married at the time. I guess it never occured to her that I'd be able to check my blood type against hers and my siblings.



My great grandmother offed herself due to Post Partum psychosis. Everyone said she died as the result of childbirth. Not that after her 6th back to back pregnancy she hung herself in the middle of ironing laundry which I think is.. Understandable.

#13 I found out in my early 20s that my grandfather r***d all of his daughters and even let his friends take turns r**ing them. My mom told me it started when she was 8.



My grandfather died when I was 13 and up until he died I had thought he was a good man who loved and supported his family.



It took decades for my family to start talking and admitting what he'd done.

#14 My grandfather committed s*****e after his wife died, as apparently he found it was too exhausting to handle daily life by himself (meaning doing errands, cooking, washing, doing the laundry).



My mom recently died. I am s**t scared my dad will do the same now, as he’s already heavily complaining that everything is too much work and too complicated, and he would be better off gone. Apparently he didn’t really notice that my mom was doing all that for him ***for 50 years***.



I love my dad, but if he does that I won’t be able to forgive him.



The fact everyone paints these situations as « romantic » (« they couldn’t be separated, he followed her in the afterlife ») makes me sick in the stomach.

#15 A bunch of my family members used the same brand of DNA kits so we could try to figure out where my maternal family's lineage hails from - a good many of them were adopted as babies / small kids without a paper trail in the 40's. Turns out, my Grandma J, who was adopted has a half sister - T & they met / have a relationship. Great Aunt T is discovered & confirmed to be the biological Mother to THEIR half brother K. All 3 have the same Father. Like T obviously knew this & never said a word. I'm so sorry for what she experienced. Absolutely demonic s**t being the Mother & half Sister to your own kid w*f.

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#16 I got really into genealogical research during the pandemic and was able to piece together that my father had an affair when I was a kid with the teenaged daughter of one of his business associates. I then looked into that guy as it seemed he allowed it to occur. I then found out that the business associate was arrested when his daughter was little for SAing a friend of hers from the neighborhood. It was the 70s so his sentence was basically nothing. I realized he was currently still living in the same house as he did back then, across the street from an elementary school. His crime predated the laws that prohibit offenders from living near schools. He was named in multiple newspaper articles as the kindly man near the school that somehow was always the Good Samaritan stepping in literally any time the slightest thing happened at the school - after school fight in parking lot, hit and run, you name it he is somehow immediately there. So I called the nonemergency and dropped a dime on him. My dad divorced my mom to be with the teenager, drained my and my sibling’s college funds, got married but only once she was 30, had kids, moved to the middle of nowhere. .

#17 My mother was recently diagnosed with late stage cancer.

During one chemo session while on the bed she teared up and told me that I was the product of r**e, and that she was forced to marry the r*pist (my dad).



I am from a poor Asian country and this is not unheard of in our community.



I was still destroyed for a good month before I learnt to accept that I had not control over this and to make some peace with it.

#18 I’m now 57 and have lived for years dealing with a problematic mother. Was told by my aunt(mothers sister) that after my mother had me(at 20), while my father was in the army stationed in Asia, that they(mothers family) found her prostituting and that at some point in her teenage years she was put in a mental hospital.

#19 My paternal grandfather was a prison guard for a prominent prison and highly regarded for his long career and being just an all round stand up guy. He was my absolute favorite family member as a child though we weren't able to see him much due to distance.



Turns out, he impregnated his teenage daughter and then he and my nan forced her to have an abortion. Apparently a***e had been happening for a long time and was known but not acknowledged.



Like a decade ago he got into an argument with my uncle over the size of steak he was portioned by my nan, left his house, drove out to the woods and shot himself in the face.



A bit overdramatic but good riddance to bad rubbish.

#20 My mother lied to me and told me my entire life that I was bipolar. It turns out that isn't true, I don't even have a diagnosis.



What really happened is, my older brother used to hurt and k**l small animals in the woods, and he made me watch, and tried to make me do it too. After he k****d our little terrier (it just "disappeared" one day), we moved across the country to a big city where there were no animals and he could be heavily medicated. Then, she had me medicated too, because she didn't want to admit that he did those things. My entire life, she has treated me as a de facto liar, and told me that I made these things up.



Then, she recently admitted it, and the first thing she asked was if I could find it in my heart to forgive him. She knew the whole time - she always knew.

#21 My sister buried her memories of my brother se*****y assaulting her when she was 10 to 12 years old.



Her memories started flooding her in her 50s. They are true memories because my brother admitted it in a letter he wrote her after she confronted him in a phone call.



She is ruined. She has severe CPTSD, anxiety, panic attacks, disassociateion, depression, and has become a recluse and doesn't leave her house. She is 68 years old, she can't recover.



Meanwhile, our brother lives a charmed life in his multi million dollar house in beautiful BC Canada.

#22 At sixteen I received a message online from a memorial page. I found out my uncle was charged and prosecuted for the m****r and SA of multiple minors. This happened in three different states. He was arrested before I was even born. I forgot about it and two years ago a supervisor had googled me and saw the case online. My uncles first name is my middle name (not named after him but my grandfather we are both named after).

#23 Found out a few years ago that my dad committed a few white collar crimes at his job. The only reason he didn't get arrested was they just fired him and the owner felt bad that he had kids and chose not to report it.

#24 I was told my mom accused my dad of being in the mafia in court during their divorce.

#25 Not mine but my ex’s friend grew up in a household where the grandpa would routinely SA the kids in the family and would stop once they got a bit older. Everyone in the family knew but no one said or disagreed with anything as they believed he was the patriarch and followed what he did. This friend told my ex that she thought it was normal since every kid went through it. Super f*****g disturbing. They are a Hispanic family too, not that it’s correlated as I’m sure this happens everywhere unfortunately, but for context.

#26 My grandmother functionally committed s*****e by allowing her colon cancer, which she didn't tell anyone she had until very late, to go untreated. She was also secretly an alcoholic, and my grandfather was a*****e.



That was a fun month after her death.

#27 My father was a violent acholic, he died when I was four and a half, only found out a few years ago she poisoned him when he was pissed with weed killer.

#28 Found out that the "work trip to Florida" that my mom took while I was in elementary school, was not a trip to Florida at all. She was actually in jail after trying to smuggle d***s back from our "family vacation" in Jamaica when I was like 6. I put "family vacation" in quotes because this was the first and only trip my father ever joined us on, and now I know why. He was the one who convinced her to do it, and she was desperate/foolish enough to go through with it.



Also found out that one of my uncles used to beat his wife, like really bad. The one story that sticks out is that my grandma went to their house after a fight they had, and she found the baby crib broken and blood all over the walls. Apparently he broke the crib and used the wood pieces to hit her, and it was her blood on the walls. And after all this she still stayed for a few more years.



There's also debate about how many kids my grandfather actually had. Some of my mom's siblings say he had a lot of outside kids, but there's no proof for anything.

#29 Someone reached out to my cousin a couple years ago saying they matched as relatives. My cousin asked her mom, and sure enough, she knew the family. They were neighbors growing up, and my dad (my aunt’s brother) and the other family’s youngest daughter were near around the same age. They spent a lot of time together since the kids were similar ages.



Turns out, my grandpa had an affair with the neighbor, and she got pregnant. This was late 50s/early 60s. The daughter was raised as the neighbor-dad’s, and my grandpa or the woman never admitted anything.



Unfortunately, the neighbor dad was horribly a*****e and SAed all of his children, including the one related to my family.



Decades later, due to an at-home DNA test, my cousin, aunt, her new found half sister, and half sister’s daughter met up and talked about everything.



The woman was so relieved the man who a****d her wasn’t her real dad, and has since developed a good friendship with my family.

#30 My grandfather told me after doing years of family research that one guy in our family tree (a fair bit up there) k****d a person with an axe... Made me think a little.

#31 Disclaimer: not necessarily "disturbing." More of a "oh, yeah... I had a family member fight for the 'bad guys' in WW2."



Japanese grandfather. He was a very quiet and kind man who enjoyed nature and was a diplomat for Japan from 1950 all the way until 1995. He was a major advocate for peace and was as anti-war as one could get. He always took the time to stare at flowers when walking anywhere. When asked why, he simply said, "Because beauty in life is so fleeting that we tend to miss it."



When he passed away in 2008, his very old diary was found in worn out box of notebooks. What else was found was a very old photo of him when with a few guys from his army squad. This shocked everyone. He never told anyone that he fought in WW2. He only told his wife (grandmother) about it once and never spoke of it again.



Grandmother had to explain what was in the notebook and why the photo exists.



My grandfather did not want to be apart of WW2. All he wanted was to go to university and make a name for himself. However because Bushido code, he was forced to fight for Japan because "manhood and pride." He only served from 1944 to 1945. He was stationed mostly in Shanghai at the tail end of the war. He did not participate in the fighting or anything. All he did was guard supplies.



There were two stories in his diary about his time in the war:



1.) During the leaving of Shanghai, my grandfather lost a coin toss with his friends from his company for the first boat out. He sat on the docks as he saw the boat get destroyed by allied bombers. All of his friends and over half his company died. He lived because of a coin toss.



2.) His last mission ever. Find survivors (if any) after the bombing of Hiroshima. He wrote, "All we found was ash." He was forever haunted by that. He later wrote that because of Hiroshima, he started taking time to sit in nature and to just admire it.



Second disclaimer because Reddit historians tend to be racist a******s: just because someone fought for the bad guys did not mean they wanted to fight in the first place. Not every freaking IJA soldier for Japan were monsters like the ones in Manchuria and Nanking.

#32 We had a family friend who looked exactly like my grandfather when he was younger. We'd have Christmas parties with them and we (the children) were wondering if we were cousins or how we're related. No one really gave us a real answer. Turns out my grandfather was pissed off at a guy telling him he was gay so he went to f**k that guy's wife (before he married my grandmother) and he unknowingly got her pregnant. Im not suppose to know the story and we just all pretend it isn't true because my dad and aunt dont want to share the inheritance 🫠.

#33 My father passed three years after my mom. I live abroad and was there for his last few weeks and then for the funeral.



Since I don't see my family very often, I kept getting asked about my divorce and my ex's affair that precipitated it. (The betrayal was very traumatic and I was living with a shocked nervous system for months after his confession.)



So it was that after the burial of my father we went to my father's house as an extended family. My sister in law cornered me in a room and told me about my brother's multiple affairs. I tried to be supportive of her but for the next few days it was like a redo of the shock of my ex's affair all over again.



It wasn't so much her sharing it, but the combination of the timing and it being a huge trigger for me personally.

#34 My dad has a decent-sized family: 3 brothers and a sister. Everyone knows his oldest brother isn’t my grandpa’s biological son (grandma was apparently messing around with my grandpa as well as another man when she got pregnant, and HER parents told my grandpa HE better do right by her… So he married her…), but no one ever talks about it.



Us older cousins know that my youngest uncle has a daughter with his gf from his early 20s but has never acknowledge her. I’m not sure his two kids he had with his ex-wife know about their half-sister (cousins are early 20s currently). Same uncle tried to die by s*****e in his early 20s by shooting his wrist…again, we don’t talk about it.



And then there’s the most recent bombshell that dropped that no one is talking about: turns out my dad and all his siblings have a 1/2 sister that lives a town over (so, 15-20 min away). This came to light around the time of my grandpa’s funeral (grandma died decades ago), and they all just “noped” that situation. I’m not sure if she knows about her half-siblings or that her mother had an affair.

#35 My mom was having an affair with her cousin and the cousin got mad at her for staying with my dad so he cut the brake lines on their car. My mom and dad crashed it causing major injuries. My mom broke both legs, an arm, several ribs and had a punctured lung. My dad had a broken collar bone and punctured lung. The cousin was never charged. Several years later when my parents divorced and my mom remarried, she was caught having an affair with the same cousin.

#36 A few years ago my grandma found a "young woman's dress" underneath the seat of my 90 year old Grandpa's car (don't get me started on the fact that he's still driving). My family spent a week trying to figure out who it belonged to before my aunt claimed it was hers. The rest of us all know it wasn't hers and she just claimed it was so we would all stop talking about it.

#37 My great grandfather was exiled to America by his family in Europe. They wanted him to take 1 life path and he chose a different one.



When WWII happened, they wrote to him and asked him to sponsor them to come to the US. He said, “You sent me away to what you considered to be a godless country that wasn’t good enough for you”, and refused to help them.



99% of that part of the family was wiped out.

#38 I was always told that my great nan died in her arm chair with a cup of tea.



She just made a cup of tea, sat down and died. Thats still true, did not know until reccently that my great grandad found out she had died after he started screaming at her for not making him dinner yet and she didn't respond.

#39 My grandma cheated on my grandpa, my mom caused them to divorce (but they got back together). Only my aunts (my mom's sisters) and my mom know about it. And me because one day I found my mom ugly crying past midnight, drunk, and she told me she was a mistake and that she wish she wasn't born because she ruined her family. So, I have no biological link with my grandpa, but he's an amazing man who never treated my mom differently than her sisters and never held it against her.



It's crazy than no one knows about it because my aunts are like twins, they look almost identical even if they are 3 years apart, tall, blue eyes, thin, pale skin, bigger nose, same smile, same teeth even.. and then there's my mom lol, small, extra curvy, thin lips, thin hair, hazel eyes, tanned...

#40 My dad might not actually be my dad. For context, I’m by far the tallest in the family and don’t really look like my dad. It may in fact be his (former) best friend and I found out through matching with my maybe half sister on a dating app. After a few messages back and forth, she realised who I was and told me. That f****d me up for a while.

#41 My uncle (oldest aunt’s husband) r***d my younger aunt (his sister in law) numerous times when she was a teenager. His wife is aware and chose to stay with the man who r***d her little sister.



I used to call him my favorite uncle. My mom let me spend time with him all the time unsupervised growing up.



I found out when he groped my a*s when I was 28, and spoke with my dad’s ex girlfriend about how upset I was. My mom had told my dad what happened 30 years ago and he had told his girlfriend, so it all came to the surface.



I can’t tell anyone else in the family because it is not my story to tell and I will always honor my aunt’s privacy and she doesn’t want people to know.



But f**k you, Jerry. There is a special spot in hell waiting for you.

#42 Well I learned that the reason my dad got custody of me when I was an infant is cause my mom was heavy into d***s. One night my mom had taken me with her to a known d**g den in some apartment so she could get high on m**h unknown to her the police had planned a raid on that place that night. When the cops made their move my mom high as a kite panicked and her solution was to attempt to throw me out of a third story balcony cause she had convinced herself I had wings and could fly away, luckily an office on the ground had noticed her stumbling around on the balcony with me and was able to call to officers making entry and they were able to wrestle me away from her before she could toss me. Read the police report about the whole thing when I was 12.



Also found out when I was 7 the reason why my grandparents got guardianship of me when I was 4 was cause my dad was a long haul trucker with a d**g problem who left me in the care of his tweaker gf who beat the s**t out of me when he wasn't home, the moment they realized was one day she dropped me off to their house after a long time of not having seen them I was malnourished in dirty clothes and covered in cigarette burns. My early years were s**t but my grandparents raised me from then on and I'm thankful for them everyday, the day the passed for me was the day my parents died I still miss them.

#43 I’m related to Peter Gibb (Australia). Infamous for his prison break. And his sister (my grandma) and my dad were attacked in such a brutal way by Housam Zayat they turned it into an episode of Underbelly that I believe was based on the Melbourne gangland killings. He shot my grandma point blank and hacked my dad with a meat cleaver. He was 16 at the time but lived.

#44 I’d always suspected my mother had been s******y a****d by her father (she would drop hints like “you have no idea what I’ve been through”) but one of my aunts felt the need to confirm it and shared the details with me a few years ago, like I really wanted to know.

#45 Finding out the reason we don’t talk to my mom’s side of the family is because my grandma on that side tried to k**l my parents and kidnap my sister and I…. Also because both my grandfathers on that side are convicted pedos … yeah I did meet the one after they cut off everyone else I was like 9 and my mom didn’t know he was dangerous till the police showed up… yeah didn’t understand it all back then but now I am super grateful for her and my dad getting us away.



Also my grandma (on my dads side) had a teen pregnancy before she met my grandfather. The baby she had is also the same name as my grandfather’s dead brother and his oldest daughter and I have the same name which is a very interesting coincidence… her brother also had 2 family’s which she just found out about a few years ago as new family members popped up out of no where.

#46 23andme ruined christmas dinner at my house. found out my "uncle" is my father and my "father" is my uncle. nobody's touched the mashed potatoes since.

#47 I didn't know until I was an adult that my dad used to be president of a fraternity in the 80's. There was absolutely no mention this growing up until I went to university and he strictly forbid me from joining a sorority. Apparently his fraternity had violent hazing like whipping the new initiate's backs and making them do humiliation rituals. After graduation he moved away and completely cut off any connections to greek life because of guilt.

#48 When I was 21 I found out that my dad was not my biological father. I used to always tell my mother “ mom dad treats me different “ she would reply “ No he does not your daddy loves you” I had 3 other siblings and he treated those boys like gold. He would buy them electronics and games and when it was my turn he would say things like “ I was going to get you this, but you did… “ In those moments I wasn’t even in trouble he would bring up a past mistake as an excuse. He was also very a*****e I remember when I was 12 he picked me up by my shirt slid me across the table and threw me against the wall and beat me. It was many of those days going to school not being able to sit down due to the pain from the previous night. So imagine finding out 21 years later and my mom tells me she was r***d, And she reported it to the police, it was a lie( after contacting the precinct and being told she never reported a r**e) and her response to this day and I’m 42 now is “ you were never supposed to find out” I’ve done DNA tests through Ancestry and 23 and me, and nothing. I have no idea who my dad is 😔 oh I forgot to mention, she told me she’s taking this secret to her grave.

#49 My mom's stepmom having dolphin s*x.

#50 Last week I found out the uncle who has been in our lives forever molested my cousin when she was 3. I wanted to invite him to a fathers day bbq since his youngest son died last year...



I found that out while having my first manic episode... apparently high stress can be a trigger.



The fact my father took a chance on letting that family babysit me pushed my anger through the roof.



That news definitely wasn't the trigger, but it definitely finished me off mentally as I was committed shortly after.

#51 Oh man - so I found out through DNA testing an a research rabbit-hole that my grandpa was a serial cheater. My grandma was “the other woman” that he ended up marrying, but before her he got another married woman pregnant while cheating on his first wife. Then, while with my grandma, he cheated on her and got a different married woman pregnant. Apparently the guy couldn’t keep his d**k in his pants. 😬



As someone who is now divorced in part because my ex cheated, it’s caused some complicated feelings about my (now deceased) grandparents.

#52 My Great grandmother’s second husband committed s*****e by jumping out of the car while she was driving. He threatened her that “he should just jump out of the car” during an argument.She replied go ahead. He did it.

Very disturbing to learn this. Can’t imagine how she must have felt to live through that.

#53 The series of out of wedlock childbirths that preceded my generation and how I was made to feel like I was the first.

#54 This isn’t disturbing, I guess more upsetting for me. My half sister told me that my father denied I was his child when I was born because I was too dark. I was the colour of a Caramac bar and he is darker than me.



There were other things she told me, and I really don’t know what her intentions were. Whether she felt like she was doing the right thing or just to hurt me.

#55 After my grandmother’s death my aunt was informed she had a brother. My grandfather had him with my grandmothers cousin. The boy was sent away to be raised by friends. I knew my grandfather was a philanderer, but not to what extent.