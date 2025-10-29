Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Stepdaughters Spent Years Ignoring Stepmom, Livid When She Prefers Her Son's Kids To Theirs
Middle-aged woman in orange shirt looking pensive, representing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama and family tension.
Family, Relationships

Stepdaughters Spent Years Ignoring Stepmom, Livid When She Prefers Her Son’s Kids To Theirs

From time to time, we hear stories about children feeling that either they or their sibling is being favored by their parent or grandparent. Usually, these stories come with their expression of hurt, disappointment, and often without a proper reason from the (grand)parents’ end. 

Yet, today we’re serving you a story from another point of view – the one of the grandmother explaining why she favors some of her grandchildren. The most interesting thing is that her explanation kind of makes us take her side, which is rare in favoritism stories. 

    Sadly, parental or grandparental favoritism is way more common than it should be

    Couple sharing a tender moment outdoors with flowers nearby, reflecting emotions of stepdaughters disown stepmother drama.

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This story is another one about it, but with a twist this time it’s a grandmother explaining why she plays favorites

    Text about family conflict involving stepdaughters disowning stepmother, exploring emotional and relationship drama.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman’s blended family and challenges in stepdaughters disown stepmother drama.

    Text excerpt about stepdaughters disowning their stepmother with privacy names and ages shown in a plain format.

    Text on white background stating a woman feels disowned by her stepdaughters despite being the mother’s son’s stepmother in a drama context.

    Text on a white background describing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama with feelings of rejection and failed acceptance.

    Stepdaughters disown stepmother drama shown through text about low contact and family influence from maternal grandparents.

    Text excerpt from a story involving stepdaughters disowning their stepmother due to wedding and house demands.

    Bride in a white dress with veil standing outdoors facing groom, evoking stepdaughters disown stepmother drama theme.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This woman married a man with kids from previous marriage, but the oldest of them kept constantly mistreating and ignoring her

    Text excerpt about family conflict involving stepdaughters disowning stepmother, highlighting emotional drama and tension.

    Text excerpt showing emotional impact of stepdaughters disowning stepmother, highlighting family rejection and drama.

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining lack of emotional connection amid stepdaughters disown stepmother drama.

    Text excerpt about rejecting behavior from stepdaughters highlighting stepparent and stepmother drama issues.

    Text excerpt discussing changing family dynamics and closeness with daughters-in-law and grandchildren amidst stepdaughters disowning stepmother drama.

    Text excerpt about stepdaughters disowning stepmother, expressing no emotional connection at family gatherings.

    Elderly woman and young girl smiling and holding hands in a bright room, contrasting stepdaughters disown stepmother drama.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When they left home, they went no contact for years, until they needed money and decided to reconnect

    Text on a white background describing family conflict, highlighting stepdaughters disowning stepmother over favoritism and drama.

    Stepdaughters disown stepmother drama shown through emotional text about family favoritism and strained relationships.

    Text describing family drama with stepdaughters disowning stepmother and involving sons and wives in conflict.

    Stepdaughters disown stepmother in dramatic family conflict with emotional tension and strained relationships.

    Text excerpt showing a stepmother explaining her husband won’t force involvement amid stepdaughters disown stepmother drama.

    Text excerpt on white background discussing extended family disapproval and polite behavior toward stepdaughters in stepdaughters disown stepmother drama context.

    Two women sharing a moment in the kitchen with pastries, illustrating stepdaughters disown stepmother drama themes.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the entitled stepdaughters had the kids of their own, the author started clearly favoring the stepson’s kids, since he wasn’t as nasty to her

    Stepdaughters disown stepmother drama shown through a heartfelt message about boundaries and holiday gift-giving.

    Text discussing including stepdaughters equally in activities to avoid drama in stepdaughters disown stepmother situations.

    Alt text: A text excerpt expressing feelings of rejection and distance in a stepdaughters disown stepmother drama situation.

    Text excerpt showing feelings of rejection and family tension in stepdaughters disown stepmother drama situation.

    Alt text: A quote about feeling manipulated by stepdaughters in a stepmother drama context, highlighting family conflict tension.

    Text excerpt discussing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama and challenges with family access and relationships.

    Text on a plain background expressing concern about keeping distance and not acknowledging grandkids in stepdaughters disown stepmother drama.

    Image credits: Aggressive-Rhubarb56

    This angered the two stepdaughters, who used to mistreat the post’s author and they started a campaign with extended family to call her behavior out

    The OP has stepchildren from her husband’s previous marriage. All of them are adults – one is in his late 20s, while the other two are in their late 30s. The older ones are stepdaughters, who never acknowledged the original poster in any way. Or sometimes even worse – they painted her as a “pick me girl”, who tried to replace their mom. 

    After the girls left home, they went no contact with their stepmom and low contact with their dad. Then, they came back to his life when they needed money for the wedding and a house, which made the author feel like they were just using him. Thus, the OP chose not to reunite with them – they used to ignore her, so any efforts to reconnect just didn’t seem genuine. 

    The thing is that the same stepdaughter started wanting their stepmom in their life when their younger brother, who wasn’t as cold to their stepmom as they were, had kids. Now the women wanted their kids to get involved with step-grandma, too. 

    Yet, the original poster wasn’t having it – she showed clear favoritism towards her stepson’s kids. This made the women spiral, starting a campaign against it, but that didn’t really bug the OP, no matter how hard the stepdaughters tried to change her mind. 

    Middle-aged woman in orange dress sitting thoughtfully on bed near plant, reflecting on stepdaughters disown stepmother drama.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After all, it isn’t like the author completely ignores these kids – she spends time with them when they’re together with other grandkids. She never reaches out for additional contact besides that. 

    On one hand, we can understand where the moms are coming from – kids who understand that they aren’t favored by their grandparents tend to suffer. Especially if they often see the other child, whether it’s their sibling or cousin, being favored instead. They might feel hurt and insecure. These feelings can strain not only their relationship with said grandparent, but with the sibling or cousin that’s been favored, too. 

    Not to mention how harmful it can be for them personally over time. When it comes to parental favoritism, this detriment even has a name, “parental differential treatment” (PDT), as it is considered an important factor in a range of emotional problems. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if something like that would exist in relation to grandparent favoritism – often these people tend to be important role models for the kids. 

    At the same time, at least in the eyes of netizens, the grandmother from this story had a relatively good reason to show favoritism. The extended family seems pretty difficult to deal with, starting with the entitled behavior during girls’ childhood, to the hate campaigns right now. So, if favoritism is the only way she feels she can get back to them, let it be! 

    Do you agree with such an opinion? Maybe your stance on the whole situation differs? Please, share it in the comments.

    Netizens thought that the woman playing favorites wasn’t that off-putting in this case, as there was a good reason for her to act this way

    Screenshot of an online discussion about family conflict involving stepdaughters disowning stepmother drama.

    Comment from Happy_Winner66 explaining stepdaughters disown stepmother drama involving emotional guilt and no reaction received.

    Comment about stepdaughters disowning stepmother drama expressing feelings of wanting benefits, not the person.

    Comment from Slow-Try8738 offering support to a woman dealing with stepdaughters disowning stepmother drama.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama and family relationship conflicts.

    Comment criticizing stepdaughters for demanding respect after years of callousness in stepdaughters disown stepmother drama.

    Comment text about meditating a dispute, illustrating drama involving stepdaughters disowning stepmother in a family conflict discussion.

    Text discussing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama, addressing family conflict and strained relationships in a message.

    Comment discussing stepdaughters disowning stepmother drama and suggesting counseling and respecting boundaries.

    Text comment discussing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama and the importance of setting boundaries in conflicts.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama, emphasizing respect and boundary setting.

    Reddit comment discussing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama and the challenges of blended family relationships.

    Comment on family drama about stepdaughters disowning stepmother, emphasizing respecting boundaries and no excuses.

    Comment highlighting the stepdaughters disown stepmother drama and challenges of being accepted in their lives.

    Comment advising to ignore stepdaughters' drama and focus on enjoying grandchildren while blocking toxic family members.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    mel-c-jmail
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    I really like the response one commenter gave. "I'm respecting the boundaries they've set." That's all that needs to be said!

