Stepdaughters Spent Years Ignoring Stepmom, Livid When She Prefers Her Son’s Kids To Theirs

From time to time, we hear stories about children feeling that either they or their sibling is being favored by their parent or grandparent. Usually, these stories come with their expression of hurt, disappointment, and often without a proper reason from the (grand)parents’ end.
Yet, today we’re serving you a story from another point of view – the one of the grandmother explaining why she favors some of her grandchildren. The most interesting thing is that her explanation kind of makes us take her side, which is rare in favoritism stories.
This angered the two stepdaughters, who used to mistreat the post’s author and they started a campaign with extended family to call her behavior out
The OP has stepchildren from her husband’s previous marriage. All of them are adults – one is in his late 20s, while the other two are in their late 30s. The older ones are stepdaughters, who never acknowledged the original poster in any way. Or sometimes even worse – they painted her as a “pick me girl”, who tried to replace their mom.
After the girls left home, they went no contact with their stepmom and low contact with their dad. Then, they came back to his life when they needed money for the wedding and a house, which made the author feel like they were just using him. Thus, the OP chose not to reunite with them – they used to ignore her, so any efforts to reconnect just didn’t seem genuine.
The thing is that the same stepdaughter started wanting their stepmom in their life when their younger brother, who wasn’t as cold to their stepmom as they were, had kids. Now the women wanted their kids to get involved with step-grandma, too.
Yet, the original poster wasn’t having it – she showed clear favoritism towards her stepson’s kids. This made the women spiral, starting a campaign against it, but that didn’t really bug the OP, no matter how hard the stepdaughters tried to change her mind.
Middle-aged woman in orange dress sitting thoughtfully on bed near plant, reflecting on stepdaughters disown stepmother drama.
After all, it isn’t like the author completely ignores these kids – she spends time with them when they’re together with other grandkids. She never reaches out for additional contact besides that.
On one hand, we can understand where the moms are coming from – kids who understand that they aren’t favored by their grandparents tend to suffer. Especially if they often see the other child, whether it’s their sibling or cousin, being favored instead. They might feel hurt and insecure. These feelings can strain not only their relationship with said grandparent, but with the sibling or cousin that’s been favored, too.
Not to mention how harmful it can be for them personally over time. When it comes to parental favoritism, this detriment even has a name, “parental differential treatment” (PDT), as it is considered an important factor in a range of emotional problems. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if something like that would exist in relation to grandparent favoritism – often these people tend to be important role models for the kids.
At the same time, at least in the eyes of netizens, the grandmother from this story had a relatively good reason to show favoritism. The extended family seems pretty difficult to deal with, starting with the entitled behavior during girls’ childhood, to the hate campaigns right now. So, if favoritism is the only way she feels she can get back to them, let it be!
Do you agree with such an opinion? Maybe your stance on the whole situation differs? Please, share it in the comments.
Netizens thought that the woman playing favorites wasn’t that off-putting in this case, as there was a good reason for her to act this way
Screenshot of an online discussion about family conflict involving stepdaughters disowning stepmother drama.
Comment from Happy_Winner66 explaining stepdaughters disown stepmother drama involving emotional guilt and no reaction received.
Comment about stepdaughters disowning stepmother drama expressing feelings of wanting benefits, not the person.
Comment from Slow-Try8738 offering support to a woman dealing with stepdaughters disowning stepmother drama.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama and family relationship conflicts.
Comment criticizing stepdaughters for demanding respect after years of callousness in stepdaughters disown stepmother drama.
Comment text about meditating a dispute, illustrating drama involving stepdaughters disowning stepmother in a family conflict discussion.
Text discussing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama, addressing family conflict and strained relationships in a message.
Comment discussing stepdaughters disowning stepmother drama and suggesting counseling and respecting boundaries.
Text comment discussing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama and the importance of setting boundaries in conflicts.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama, emphasizing respect and boundary setting.
Reddit comment discussing stepdaughters disown stepmother drama and the challenges of blended family relationships.
Comment on family drama about stepdaughters disowning stepmother, emphasizing respecting boundaries and no excuses.
Comment highlighting the stepdaughters disown stepmother drama and challenges of being accepted in their lives.
Comment advising to ignore stepdaughters' drama and focus on enjoying grandchildren while blocking toxic family members.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
