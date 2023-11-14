ADVERTISEMENT

Being a parent is far from easy – however, what’s even more challenging is taking on the role of a stepparent.

Look at this Redditor, for instance; the woman is a stepmom to a 12-year-old girl, for whose birthday the couple usually gets a cake from the bakery. This year, the woman wanted to make it a tad more special and bake it herself – yet, when her hubby noticed that the cake didn’t have blueberries, he flipped out and threw it in the trash!

More info: Reddit

This woman decided to bake her 12 y.o. stepdaughter a cake since they’d always gotten one from a bakery

Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

The dad approved of the idea and informed his wife about his daughter’s favorite flavors and such

Image credits: Los Muertos Crew (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image source: u/Quiet-Collection8476

“AITA for leaving my stepdaughter’s birthday party after my husband threw out the cake I made for her?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities to ask its members if she’s indeed a jerk for storming out of her stepkid’s birthday party after her husband flipped out about the cake that she had baked for her. The post managed to garner nearly 15K upvotes as well as 5K comments discussing the situation.

Did you know that according to Smart Stepfamilies, a leading author in blended family resources, “40% of families in the U.S. are blended with at least one partner having a child from a previous relationship before marriage”?

Now, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a stepparent or a biological parent – raising a kid is tough, and it’ll be even more difficult without adequate support from your other half.

Just think about it – in an ideal scenario, you’ll share responsibilities, provide emotional support for one another, give each other more flexibility when it comes to busy schedules, do the decision-making together, and overall just find a perfect balance that’ll positively impact your child!

However, when things are rather one-sided, and you don’t communicate and perhaps bury your past traumas in the closet, you risk not only hurting your offspring but also potentially even breaking up the family.

Look, despite its clichéd nature, you really can’t go far with no open communication; I mean, especially when you decide to remarry and give your kid a new parental figure.

You absolutely must establish a clear understanding of expectations and roles, and more importantly, be patient – or else the relationship can go nowhere but south.

However, when he realized that the cake had no blueberries, he lost it, prompting the woman to leave the party

Image credits: Anastasia Chaplinskaya (not the actual photo)

Take a peek at the author of today’s story! u/Quiet-Collection8476 has been married to her husband “Jeff” for a year. He has a 12-year-old daughter whose mother sadly passed away, and so the OP is doing everything in her power to provide her with some motherly love and support.

For example, for her stepkid’s birthday, the couple would usually get a cake from the bakery – however, this time, the Redditor wanted to show the girl some extra love and bake it herself.

The woman consulted her husband, and he gladly agreed and shared his offspring’s favorite flavors and such! The stepmom did everything according to the girl’s liking, yet she had to skip the blueberries as she simply couldn’t find any at the store.

When the birthday party was coming together, the man asked his wife to show him the cake – however, instead of the expected “well done, honey! I love it!” the man went absolutely ballistic and tossed the cake out because there were no blueberries.

Naturally, the woman was taken aback by such behavior, so she stormed out to stay with her parents and has since been ignoring her husband.

What do you think about this rather delicate situation, Pandas? How would you handle it?

