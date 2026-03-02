“So Creepy”: ‘The Office’ Reunion At Actor Awards Sparks Frenzy Over Stars’ Transformations

ADVERTISEMENT

The ladies of The Office stunned fans with their transformations when they reunited on stage more than a decade after the series ended.

Mindy Kaling, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Ellie Kemper presented the Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

The actresses co-starred in the American version of the show, which followed the lives of office employees at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of a fictional company.

Actress at The Office reunion event, wearing a gray buttoned dress and holding a black handbag against a leafy background.

Mindy, who also served as a writer on the sitcom, reminisced about their time on set and how long the seasons used to be. “We are women who survived 22 episode seasons,” she joked from the stage at the Shrine Auditorium during the Sunday (March 1) ceremony.

The reunion sparked nostalgia among fans, but also comments about how different the actresses looked compared to when they were on the show.

“Omg they all look amazing,” one viewer gushed on X.

Four actresses from The Office reunion on stage at actor awards, showcasing stars' striking transformations and elegant outfits.

“Mindy I wasn’t familiar with your game,” admitted another.

“I’m so sorry I thought the Pam lady was Amy Schumer,” quipped a third, referring to Jenna Fischer’s character.

“Took me 2 mins to recognise Pam and Mindy, you are aging like fine wine,” a separate viewer shared, while another exclaimed, “Pam still got it!”

Mindy Kaling, who famously played Kelly, wowed viewers with her remarkable weight-loss transformation

Actress at The Office reunion actor awards event, dressed in black velvet outfit, smiling on a red carpet background.

Many also focused on Mindy Kaling’s weight-loss transformation and speculated about possible cosmetic procedures she may have undergone.

“Mindy got the Lindsay Lohan special,” commented one fan, calling her transformation “so creepy.”

Another viewer said the actress, who famously portrayed Kelly Kapoor in the NBC sitcom, “kinda resembles Kim Kardashian now.”

Actress from The Office in a blue blouse sitting at desk with phone and computer, highlighting stars' transformations.

Tweet discussing a reaction to The Office reunion at actor awards, highlighting stars' creepy transformations.

The Mindy Project star has continued her weight-loss journey since dropping 40 lbs (approx. 18 kg) in 2023.

While some fans speculated that she had used weight-loss medication, the mom of three attributed the change to physical exercise, explaining that she runs 20 miles (approx. 32 km) each week and lifts weights with her trainer.

“It’s really a big commitment. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in,” she shared.



The cast previously won the Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Cast members of The Office at actor awards reunion, holding trophies and dressed in elegant evening gowns.

Tweet discussing surprising transformations of The Office stars during a reunion at actor awards event.

In a 2022 interview with Marie Claire, Mindy opened up about being labeled “unattractive” by the media when she starred in The Mindy Project from 2012 to 2017.

“The amount of articles that were like, ‘It’s so good for a culture that this unattractive woman is finally on camera,’” she said. “I didn’t know I was so unattractive until I was the star of my own show. So not having to see those things, that’s wonderful.”

Mindy has never talked openly about getting any cosmetic procedures.



The Office reunion cast at actor awards, dressed elegantly, sparking buzz over stars' transformations and appearances.

Tweet discussing reactions to the Office reunion at actor awards and fans commenting on stars' transformations.

The Office actresses wontwo Actor Awards (previously known as SAG Awards) for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2007 and 2008.

Other cast members on the hit sitcom include Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and B. J. Novak.



The hit sitcom ran on NBC for nine seasons, from 2005 to 2013

Actor from The Office showing dramatic transformation at reunion event, highlighting stars' notable changes over time.

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on The Office reunion, mentioning actress transformations and celebrity appearance changes.

Comparing the length of modern series to The Office, Ellie said, “You didn’t plan a season around a pregnancy.”

“Yeah, you just gave birth on camera and named the baby after a grip,” Mindy joked. “Then you came back the next week with another episode,” Jenna added.

While filming 22-episode seasons was demanding, Angela pointed out that it was something many actors dreamed about because it meant they “had a job from September to May.”

So Creepy The Office reunion stars smiling outdoors in casual clothes with greenery background during actor awards event

Before handing the award to the cast of The Studio, the Office quartet also laughed at the quality of episodes they produced, with Mindy admitting there were “sometimes filler episodes that were kinda bad.”

However, that “didn’t matter, because there was always another one right around the corner,” Ellie said.

Just like fans of the sitcom, Angela and Jenna have remained connected to the project and launched the Office Ladies podcast, where they rewatch episodes of the series.

Tweet from user Fumer replying to Variety asking about Phyllis in a discussion about The Office reunion and stars' transformations.

Appearing in the podcast in 2023, Steve Carell said that the cast got along really well and that every day he was “laughing until tears were coming out of my eyes.”

“What a gift,” said the actor, who played Michael Scott. “Who has a job like that?”

Mindy expressed surprise at the series being rediscovered by younger generations, sharing that a 15-year-old boy recognized her as “Kelly from The Office.”

The actresses reminisced about their time in the series and joked about how long TV seasons used to be

The ladies of “The Office” reunite at the #ActorAwards to present Best Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series. pic.twitter.com/Q5q5C8SeKO — Variety (@Variety) March 2, 2026

“As I get older, I realize how lucky I was with that job. It was my first job from doing off-off-Broadway theater,” she said.

“It was learning how to write and acting with really wonderful people that I’m still friends with. It completely set up my career.”

The Office aired from 2005 to 2013 for a total of nine seasons. It won several awards, including two Actor Awards, a Golden Globe Award for Carell’s performance, and five Primetime Emmy Awards.

Twitter user replying about The Office reunion at actor awards, commenting on stars' surprising transformations.

Fans of the show reacted to The Office stars’ reunion at the Actor Awards



Twitter reply saying so creepy in response to The Office reunion at actor awards sparking frenzy over stars' transformations.

Fan tweet praising The Office reunion at actor awards, highlighting favorite characters and their transformations.

Fan reacts to The Office reunion at actor awards, amazed by stars' transformations and appearances.

A tweet comment reacting to The Office reunion at actor awards, noting stars' creepy transformations.

Tweet by Cory Jay reacting to The Office reunion at actor awards, expressing surprise over stars' transformations on stage.

Tweet criticizing Mindy at 'The Office' reunion, sparking frenzy over actors' creepy transformations at awards event.

The Office reunion at actor awards event showing stars and their surprising transformations on stage.

Tweet discussing perceived aging effect from hair and glasses on The Office reunion actor, sparking frenzy over stars’ transformations.

Screenshot of a tweet praising Jenna's beauty and her beating cancer shared on social media in 2026.

Tweet by Sebastian The Crab mentioning Mindy Kaling and Ozzy Oz, sparking buzz about The Office reunion and actors' transformations.

Tweet by user @jzauzax posted on March 2, 2026, with a comment about Kelly Kapoor from The Office reunion.

Tweet discussing the Office reunion at actor awards, highlighting fans' reactions to stars' transformations.

Tweet commenting on 'The Office' reunion at actor awards, sparking frenzy over stars' transformations and appearances.

Tweet from Jr Libra reacting to 'The Office' reunion at actor awards, commenting on the stars' transformations and fan frenzy.

Tweet from LurkMoarTV praising women who survived being paid exceptionally well, sparking discussion on The Office reunion transformations.

The Office reunion at actor awards with stars showing surprising transformations and sparking fan frenzy.

Social media post commenting on transformations at The Office reunion during actor awards event, sparking buzz.

Tweet referencing The Office reunion, humorously crediting Michael Scott for bringing the stars together at actor awards event.

