Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They’re Scheduled To Work 8 Hours
Recently, a Starbucks barista shared a video of themselves having a meltdown and it has become the center of attention on the internet.
The clip shows the employee sharing their thoughts on management and rude customers, but it was what the person said about their schedule that divided the online crowd.
The barista — who is also a student — said that a 25-hour week and 8-hour shifts during the weekend, were too much for them to handle.
Immediately, one group of Twitter users started calling them soft and spoiled while the other defended them, saying that worker exploitation has many faces.
This Starbucks barista has accused their employer of poor working conditions
Trans Barista has meltdown because 8 hours is too long to work on a day… pic.twitter.com/IfVSzZ4G0w
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 30, 2022
In a now-viral video, they complained mostly about the schedule and management
Image credits: SebGorka
And highlighted the need to unionize
At first, the barista received a fair share of support
say it with me: just because your life is worse does not mean their life isn’t bad
8 hour shift is not too long, but if it are 8 hours shifts while being continuously understaffed and yelled at, then the shifts are hard. The duration of the shift isn't the problem - the lack of other employees and lack of manners of customers, lack of authority to be able to put up a sign "We're busy, wait time is longer" that is what makes this not a good working condition. Also to study 40+hrs and work more then 24hrs in one week is a lot imo. Either there is hardly time to study or hardly time to live. Bottom line of this post imo: It's not the duration of the shift. It's the conditions of the shift.
I empathize he's having a bad day-but no. I worked at a steakhouse with a.woman in 2009 who was a full time student at UWF studying marine biology and worked 20 hrs on Saturday and Sunday. She made her money working back to back 10hr shifts and did a normal 'school wk'
