Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They’re Scheduled To Work 8 Hours
28points
Social Issues3 hours ago

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They’re Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Recently, a Starbucks barista shared a video of themselves having a meltdown and it has become the center of attention on the internet.

The clip shows the employee sharing their thoughts on management and rude customers, but it was what the person said about their schedule that divided the online crowd.

The barista — who is also a student — said that a 25-hour week and 8-hour shifts during the weekend, were too much for them to handle.

Immediately, one group of Twitter users started calling them soft and spoiled while the other defended them, saying that worker exploitation has many faces.

This Starbucks barista has accused their employer of poor working conditions

In a now-viral video, they complained mostly about the schedule and management

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: SebGorka

And highlighted the need to unionize

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

At first, the barista received a fair share of support

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: nonbinarybooty

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: nonbinarybooty

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: nonbinarybooty

But as time went by, got plenty of negative reactions and people started having heated arguments about today’s state of customer service

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: B_Rad_lee55

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: J0hnADouglas

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: MyPurview

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: Bro_thatsJK

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: Charles84879491

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: Alisa_Murphy29

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: ultramagausa

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: Josetwin_

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: handlebar1459

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: LizLemon5759

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: 2centK

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: DanielTurnerPTF

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: ItsMeAbrahamC

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: Jj44422096

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: DipBrig11

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: prince_cosmog

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: mini_me_E

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: komradeperogie

Which has brought even more positive remarks

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: AdequateEmily

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: Jinnikisses

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: gannostream

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: Montruol4

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: MouseMutualAid

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: _marivictoria_

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: wacklei

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: cristibarrue

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: hyunjin_royalty

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: pinkmixiana

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: peteygarcia

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: megaspel

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: finnie_claire

Starbucks Employee Breaks Down In Tears After They're Scheduled To Work 8 Hours

Image credits: Basskafii

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

say it with me: just because your life is worse does not mean their life isn’t bad

4
4points
reply
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

8 hour shift is not too long, but if it are 8 hours shifts while being continuously understaffed and yelled at, then the shifts are hard. The duration of the shift isn't the problem - the lack of other employees and lack of manners of customers, lack of authority to be able to put up a sign "We're busy, wait time is longer" that is what makes this not a good working condition. Also to study 40+hrs and work more then 24hrs in one week is a lot imo. Either there is hardly time to study or hardly time to live. Bottom line of this post imo: It's not the duration of the shift. It's the conditions of the shift.

3
3points
reply
Samantha Campbell
Samantha Campbell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I empathize he's having a bad day-but no. I worked at a steakhouse with a.woman in 2009 who was a full time student at UWF studying marine biology and worked 20 hrs on Saturday and Sunday. She made her money working back to back 10hr shifts and did a normal 'school wk'

3
3points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

say it with me: just because your life is worse does not mean their life isn’t bad

4
4points
reply
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

8 hour shift is not too long, but if it are 8 hours shifts while being continuously understaffed and yelled at, then the shifts are hard. The duration of the shift isn't the problem - the lack of other employees and lack of manners of customers, lack of authority to be able to put up a sign "We're busy, wait time is longer" that is what makes this not a good working condition. Also to study 40+hrs and work more then 24hrs in one week is a lot imo. Either there is hardly time to study or hardly time to live. Bottom line of this post imo: It's not the duration of the shift. It's the conditions of the shift.

3
3points
reply
Samantha Campbell
Samantha Campbell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I empathize he's having a bad day-but no. I worked at a steakhouse with a.woman in 2009 who was a full time student at UWF studying marine biology and worked 20 hrs on Saturday and Sunday. She made her money working back to back 10hr shifts and did a normal 'school wk'

3
3points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda